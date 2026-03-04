Health Scores: Rutherford County March 4, 2026

These are the health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Overall Creek Elementary Food
|100
|429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Sandwich Factory
|100
|116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Oscars Taco Shop #12
|100
|3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Venecia in the House Mobile
|98
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd Apt. 4034 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Sonic Drive-In #6461
|96
|1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Christiana Middle School
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37031
|School Buildings Routine
|03/03/2026
|MTSU Just Love Coffee
|100
|1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Blue Coast Burrito
|93
|1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|GOLDEN CHINA CHINESE RESTAURANT
|98
|431 SAM RIDLEY PARKWAY Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Mr. Brews Taphouse FSE
|100
|427 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar
|100
|701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|MTSU Student Union
|97
|1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Mr. Brews Taphouse Auxiliary Bar
|100
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|MTSU Student Union Catering
|99
|1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
|98
|701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Hardee's # 1506040
|99
|2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/03/2026
|Baskin Robbin's
|100
|3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Bento Sushi at MTSU
|100
|1860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|03/03/2026
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|03/02/2026
|Camino Real #4
|98
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|99
|5349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Aunty K's Child Care Food
|100
|203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Donut Country
|99
|1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Wendys #638
|100
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Toki House
|98
|5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Learning Zone Berkshire CC
|Approval
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Spare Time Cafe
|100
|95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Learning Zone Berkshire FE
|100
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|99
|1711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Whataburger
|100
|1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Elan Smyrna Pool
|100
|200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/02/2026
|Camino Real Bar #4
|99
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Los Churrascos Restaurante 2
|94
|1668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|95
|1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Krustaceans Seafood
|99
|2858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Camino Real
|96
|105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Little Caesars
|77
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Firehouse Subs
|99
|2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Zaxby's
|100
|2678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Aunty K's Child Care
|Approval
|203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/02/2026
|DoCo Mobile
|100
|1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/02/2026
|Tequila Mexican Restaurant
|98
|1432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/02/2026
|Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc
|95
|3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/27/2026
|Best Value Inn FSE
|99
|1954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast
|98
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Panera Bread #1616
|100
|499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|97
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Nasharepas Mobile FSE
|100
|1407 Logan Fls Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/27/2026
|King Noodles Thai Restaurant
|78
|1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Joanies
|97
|13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Subway 38186
|98
|1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Rainbow Childcare Enrichment Center FSE
|100
|5904 New Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Captain D's
|99
|1878 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|McDonalds
|99
|106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Wendy's #645
|99
|490 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Pollo Campero
|100
|361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|La Cucina Italiana
|71
|451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|La Cucina Italiana Aux.
|99
|451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar
|99
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Motel 6
|94
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Sleep Inn
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel
|93
|1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/27/2026
|Pivot Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|98
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit
|99
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/27/2026
|French Dips and Subs
|99
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/27/2026
|Mystic Panther Tattoo
|100
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/26/2026
|The Creative Learning Center Food Svc
|100
|506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant Bar
|99
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|99
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Athletic Performance Center Catering/Buffett
|100
|1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|70
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library
|100
|1611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|99
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|Burger King #21222
|99
|2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Rock Springs Elementary School
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|02/26/2026
|Starbucks #29768
|100
|1714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC
|97
|410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Thai Noodle Papaya
|98
|331 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Papa John's #4879
|98
|3138 S. Church St. Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Shun Cheong
|99
|582 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|China Garden
|71
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Insomnia Cookies
|99
|225 N Rutherford Blvd Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Golden Lanzhou Bowls
|96
|2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|Brunch And Brew Cafe
|99
|1220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|CHE Taqueria White Mobile
|100
|1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Athletic Performance Center Nutrition Bar
|100
|1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Lucky Thai LLC
|79
|2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna
|99
|547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Burger King #21404
|98
|1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|Scoopy's Ice Cream
|99
|2458 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/26/2026
|MTSU Athletic Performance Center Auxiliary Bar
|100
|1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|CHE Taqueria Yellow Mobile
|100
|1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.
|100
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/26/2026
|Select Inn Hotel
|84
|2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/25/2026
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/25/2026
|Smyrna Primary School Service
|100
|200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|David Youree School Food Service
|100
|250 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Yum Yum Mobile Unit
|99
|138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257
|99
|620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Tio Nacho Fried Cheese and Pizza LLC
|100
|222 Eusa Cantrell Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Waffle House
|99
|2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Select Inn Cont. Breakfast
|98
|2424 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Atomic Wings
|99
|5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Sonic Americas Drive-In
|98
|5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Dominos Pizza #1531
|100
|3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Blue Diamond Catering
|100
|414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.
|100
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|La Nueva Jerusalem #1
|98
|409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Joanie's
|98
|1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Hot Shotz Bar & Grill
|99
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|Waffle House #1218
|100
|794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|7 Brew La Vergne
|100
|5355 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|94
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|MTSU Food Court at Corlew
|99
|1634 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Rancho Cantina 2
|97
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|MTSU McCallie Dining Hall
|99
|1301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|MTSU Raider Zone Grill
|98
|516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|The Fish House
|95
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|The Fish House Bar
|99
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
|Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar
|100
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/25/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!