Health Scores: Rutherford County March 4, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Overall Creek Elementary Food100429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Sandwich Factory100116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Oscars Taco Shop #121003138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Venecia in the House Mobile98961 Seven Oaks Blvd Apt. 4034 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Sonic Drive-In #6461961129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Christiana Middle School1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37031School Buildings Routine03/03/2026
MTSU Just Love Coffee1001768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Blue Coast Burrito931141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/03/2026
GOLDEN CHINA CHINESE RESTAURANT98431 SAM RIDLEY PARKWAY Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Mr. Brews Taphouse FSE100427 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar100701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/03/2026
MTSU Student Union971768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Mr. Brews Taphouse Auxiliary Bar100427 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
MTSU Student Union Catering991768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse98701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Hardee's # 1506040992983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/03/2026
Baskin Robbin's1003415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Bento Sushi at MTSU1001860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine03/03/2026
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine03/02/2026
Camino Real #498408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill995349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Aunty K's Child Care Food100203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Donut Country991311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Wendys #6381001845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Toki House985241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Learning Zone Berkshire CCApproval1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Follow-Up03/02/2026
Spare Time Cafe10095 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Learning Zone Berkshire FE1001706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc991711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Whataburger1001835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Comfort Inn Suites Pool943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/02/2026
Elan Smyrna Pool100200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/02/2026
Camino Real Bar #499408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Los Churrascos Restaurante 2941668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Cheddars Casual Cafe951829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Krustaceans Seafood992858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Camino Real96105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Little Caesars775116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Firehouse Subs992854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Zaxby's1002678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Aunty K's Child CareApproval203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities Routine03/02/2026
DoCo Mobile1001311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/02/2026
Tequila Mexican Restaurant981432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/02/2026
Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc953301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool94810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/27/2026
Best Value Inn FSE991954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2026
Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast98193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2026
Panera Bread #1616100499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant97307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Nasharepas Mobile FSE1001407 Logan Fls Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine02/27/2026
King Noodles Thai Restaurant781722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Joanies9713 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2026
Subway 38186981876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2026
Rainbow Childcare Enrichment Center FSE1005904 New Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Captain D's991878 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
McDonalds99106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Wendy's #64599490 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Pollo Campero100361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/27/2026
La Cucina Italiana71451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
La Cucina Italiana Aux.99451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar99307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2026
Motel 694114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/27/2026
Sleep Inn100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/27/2026
Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel931954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine02/27/2026
Pivot Mobile Food Establishment1001223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment98308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2026
Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit998038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up02/27/2026
French Dips and Subs991706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/27/2026
Mystic Panther Tattoo1002484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine02/26/2026
The Creative Learning Center Food Svc100506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Chago's Mexican Restaurant Bar99579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi992808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
MTSU Athletic Performance Center Catering/Buffett1001322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Chago's Mexican Restaurant70579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library1001611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit992955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
Burger King #21222992407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Rock Springs Elementary School1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine02/26/2026
Starbucks #297681001714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC97410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Thai Noodle Papaya98331 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
McDonalds1002674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Papa John's #4879983138 S. Church St. Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Shun Cheong99582 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/26/2026
China Garden712480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Insomnia Cookies99225 N Rutherford Blvd Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Golden Lanzhou Bowls962053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
Brunch And Brew Cafe991220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
CHE Taqueria White Mobile1001813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/26/2026
MTSU Athletic Performance Center Nutrition Bar1001322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Lucky Thai LLC792705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/26/2026
The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna99547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Burger King #21404981524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
Scoopy's Ice Cream992458 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/26/2026
MTSU Athletic Performance Center Auxiliary Bar1001322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/26/2026
CHE Taqueria Yellow Mobile1001813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.1001000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/26/2026
Select Inn Hotel842424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine02/25/2026
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine02/25/2026
Smyrna Primary School Service100200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
David Youree School Food Service100250 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Yum Yum Mobile Unit99138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#125799620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Tio Nacho Fried Cheese and Pizza LLC100222 Eusa Cantrell Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 21001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Waffle House992383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Select Inn Cont. Breakfast982424 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Atomic Wings995607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Sonic Americas Drive-In985210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Dominos Pizza #15311003035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Blue Diamond Catering100414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.1005525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
La Nueva Jerusalem #198409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Joanie's981733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Hot Shotz Bar & Grill991208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
Waffle House #1218100794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026
7 Brew La Vergne1005355 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Mr. Brew's Taphouse945525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/25/2026
MTSU Food Court at Corlew991634 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Rancho Cantina 2971925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
MTSU McCallie Dining Hall991301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/25/2026
MTSU Raider Zone Grill98516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine02/25/2026
The Fish House951626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/25/2026
The Fish House Bar991626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/25/2026
Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar1001208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/25/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

