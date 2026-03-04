Health Scores: Rutherford County March 4, 2026

These are the health scores for February 25 to March 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Overall Creek Elementary Food 100 429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Sandwich Factory 100 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Oscars Taco Shop #12 100 3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Venecia in the House Mobile 98 961 Seven Oaks Blvd Apt. 4034 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Sonic Drive-In #6461 96 1129 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Christiana Middle School 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana TN 37031 School Buildings Routine 03/03/2026 MTSU Just Love Coffee 100 1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Blue Coast Burrito 93 1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 GOLDEN CHINA CHINESE RESTAURANT 98 431 SAM RIDLEY PARKWAY Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Mr. Brews Taphouse FSE 100 427 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse Bar 100 701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 MTSU Student Union 97 1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Mr. Brews Taphouse Auxiliary Bar 100 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 MTSU Student Union Catering 99 1768 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse 98 701 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Hardee's # 1506040 99 2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/03/2026 Baskin Robbin's 100 3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Bento Sushi at MTSU 100 1860 Blue Raider Drive Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 03/02/2026 Camino Real #4 98 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 99 5349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Aunty K's Child Care Food 100 203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Donut Country 99 1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Wendys #638 100 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Toki House 98 5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Learning Zone Berkshire CC Approval 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Spare Time Cafe 100 95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Learning Zone Berkshire FE 100 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 99 1711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Whataburger 100 1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Elan Smyrna Pool 100 200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/02/2026 Camino Real Bar #4 99 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Los Churrascos Restaurante 2 94 1668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Cheddars Casual Cafe 95 1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Krustaceans Seafood 99 2858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Camino Real 96 105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Little Caesars 77 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Firehouse Subs 99 2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Zaxby's 100 2678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Aunty K's Child Care Approval 203 Dick Buchanan St La Vergne TN 37086 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/02/2026 DoCo Mobile 100 1311 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026 Tequila Mexican Restaurant 98 1432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/02/2026 Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc 95 3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 94 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/27/2026 Best Value Inn FSE 99 1954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast 98 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Panera Bread #1616 100 499 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant 97 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Nasharepas Mobile FSE 100 1407 Logan Fls Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/27/2026 King Noodles Thai Restaurant 78 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Joanies 97 13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Subway 38186 98 1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Rainbow Childcare Enrichment Center FSE 100 5904 New Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Captain D's 99 1878 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 McDonalds 99 106 SE Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Wendy's #645 99 490 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Pollo Campero 100 361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 La Cucina Italiana 71 451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 La Cucina Italiana Aux. 99 451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar 99 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Motel 6 94 114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Sleep Inn 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel 93 1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 02/27/2026 Pivot Mobile Food Establishment 100 1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment 98 308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2026 Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit 99 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 02/27/2026 French Dips and Subs 99 1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 Mystic Panther Tattoo 100 2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/26/2026 The Creative Learning Center Food Svc 100 506 Legacy Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Chago's Mexican Restaurant Bar 99 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 99 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 MTSU Athletic Performance Center Catering/Buffett 100 1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 70 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library 100 1611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 99 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 Burger King #21222 99 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Rock Springs Elementary School 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 02/26/2026 Starbucks #29768 100 1714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC 97 410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Thai Noodle Papaya 98 331 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 McDonalds 100 2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Papa John's #4879 98 3138 S. Church St. Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Shun Cheong 99 582 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 China Garden 71 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Insomnia Cookies 99 225 N Rutherford Blvd Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Golden Lanzhou Bowls 96 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 Brunch And Brew Cafe 99 1220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 CHE Taqueria White Mobile 100 1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 MTSU Athletic Performance Center Nutrition Bar 100 1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Lucky Thai LLC 79 2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna 99 547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Burger King #21404 98 1524 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 Scoopy's Ice Cream 99 2458 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/26/2026 MTSU Athletic Performance Center Auxiliary Bar 100 1322 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 CHE Taqueria Yellow Mobile 100 1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc. 100 1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Select Inn Hotel 84 2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 02/25/2026 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 02/25/2026 Smyrna Primary School Service 100 200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 David Youree School Food Service 100 250 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Yum Yum Mobile Unit 99 138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257 99 620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Tio Nacho Fried Cheese and Pizza LLC 100 222 Eusa Cantrell Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Cousins Main Lobster Mobile 2 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Waffle House 99 2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Select Inn Cont. Breakfast 98 2424 South Church Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Atomic Wings 99 5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Sonic Americas Drive-In 98 5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Dominos Pizza #1531 100 3035 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Blue Diamond Catering 100 414 Old Nashville Hwy. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux. 100 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 La Nueva Jerusalem #1 98 409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Joanie's 98 1733 K & L St. Andrews Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Hot Shotz Bar & Grill 99 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 Waffle House #1218 100 794 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 7 Brew La Vergne 100 5355 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Mr. Brew's Taphouse 94 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 MTSU Food Court at Corlew 99 1634 MTSU Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Rancho Cantina 2 97 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 MTSU McCallie Dining Hall 99 1301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 MTSU Raider Zone Grill 98 516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 The Fish House 95 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/25/2026 The Fish House Bar 99 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026 Hot Shotz Auxiliary Bar 100 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/25/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

