Health Scores: Rutherford County March 25, 2026

These are the health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|AMC Stones River 9 Bar
|100
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Angelica's Cocina
|96
|5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu
|98
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|Atlas Greek Kitchen
|97
|1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|Aunty K's Child Care
|Approval
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/18/2026
|Aunty K's Childcare FE
|100
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Barrio Burrito Bar
|99
|3921 Franklin Rd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Baymont Inn and Suites Hotel
|89
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
|100
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Baymont by Wyndham Hotel
|95
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/18/2026
|Beane Brothers Texas BBQ
|99
|114 Front Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/18/2026
|Blue Coast Burrito
|97
|1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/23/2026
|Bojangles #984
|100
|1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Boro Bourbon & Brews
|98
|124 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Boys & Girls Club Food Service
|99
|198 Culbertson St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Burger King # 24046
|99
|1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/23/2026
|China Express
|95
|4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Chuy's #6017 Lounge
|100
|801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Chuy's Restaurant
|100
|801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|99
|820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|Codgers Mobile Food Est
|99
|419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429
|95
|2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool
|98
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/24/2026
|Dominos Pizza #6324
|100
|3940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Eagleville High School Store
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Eagleville School Food Service
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|El Capri Mobile
|67
|728 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
|100
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K
|100
|3124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|03/25/2026
|Franklin Road Christian School FE
|100
|3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2026
|Fridas Cafe
|98
|3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel
|97
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Gentry's Grill FSE
|100
|14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
|92
|900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Greek Cafe
|97
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Guate Foods Mobile Food Establishment
|98
|700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Gyro Cafe Smyrna
|100
|291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Gyro Club
|97
|900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/24/2026
|Hank's Honkytonk
|100
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar
|100
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|94
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|94
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - FE
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/20/2026
|Holloway High School
|100
|619 S. Highland Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|IHOP 3218
|98
|779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|J & M Mobile
|100
|1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|98
|4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering
|100
|117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Just Love Coffee Fountains
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|KPOT
|67
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|King Chef
|97
|298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|83
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel
|100
|3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Little Caesars
|94
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5308
|95
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308
|100
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Love's Pizza
|86
|1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Maya Mexican Grill
|98
|805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/23/2026
|Me Time Childcare FS
|99
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Mi Camino Real
|68
|1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE
|99
|805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE
|99
|8010 Valencia Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Montessori Weaver School FS
|100
|111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Ms Marian's Cafe
|97
|1513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Murfreesboro Children's Academy FS
|100
|204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Murfreesboro KinderCare FE
|83
|847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Newk's
|97
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
|98
|900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Otago Coffee
|100
|916 Golf Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Panda Express
|99
|150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Petit Pas Academy FSE
|100
|117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Primrose School of North Murfreesboro
|100
|2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Quality Inn & Suites
|94
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/18/2026
|Quality Inn & Suites Food Services
|99
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/18/2026
|Red Lobster 604
|99
|1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Red Lobster 604 BAR
|100
|1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Red Rover Academy Food Service
|100
|15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Samurai's Cuisine
|98
|451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/23/2026
|Samurai's Cuisine Bar
|100
|451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Shawn's Rockin' Cheesecake & Lemonade Mobile FSE
|100
|2620 New Salem Hwy H 105 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Sonic
|99
|1311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Spark by Hilton - FE
|99
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Spark by Hilton - Hotel
|95
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1
|100
|325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|St. Mark's Preschool
|100
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Starbucks Coffee #13773
|100
|2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Stewarts Creek Middle School
|100
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|03/20/2026
|Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria
|99
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Straight Edge Body Piercing
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|03/20/2026
|Sub Station II
|99
|384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Sylvan Park Murfreesboro
|99
|1443 N.W. Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|100
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|TN Golf Station
|100
|1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC
|Pending
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/18/2026
|The Clay Oven
|97
|710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|The Fried Tater Cafe 2 Mobile FSE
|100
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2026
|The Front Street Pub
|100
|104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|The Salvation Army Food Service
|100
|1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Through The Grapevine
|98
|630 Broadmor Dr. STE 190 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Toot's
|99
|860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|Toot's # 2
|100
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Toot's # 2 Bar
|100
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Traveling Tom's Coffee 1 mobile unit
|98
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Vui's Kitchen Murfreesboro LLC
|100
|4310 Veterans Pkwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Waffle House #1051
|99
|2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Wendy's #622
|99
|1905 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Whitts Barbecue
|97
|105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Yummy Poki
|97
|901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Zaxby's
|97
|995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Zorba Gyro Cafe Inc.
|98
|1610 Lee Victory Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!