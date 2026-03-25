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Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County March 25, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County March 25, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
34

These are the health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
AMC Stones River 9 Bar1001706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Angelica's Cocina965231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu981855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
Atlas Greek Kitchen971890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
Aunty K's Child CareApproval4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine03/18/2026
Aunty K's Childcare FE1004050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Barrio Burrito Bar993921 Franklin Rd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Baymont Inn and Suites Hotel892230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/24/2026
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast100109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Baymont by Wyndham Hotel95109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Hotels Motels Routine03/18/2026
Beane Brothers Texas BBQ99114 Front Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine03/18/2026
Blue Coast Burrito971122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/23/2026
Bojangles #9841001590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Boro Bourbon & Brews98124 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Boys & Girls Club Food Service99198 Culbertson St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Burger King # 24046991533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/23/2026
China Express954183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Chuy's #6017 Lounge100801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Chuy's Restaurant100801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant99820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
Codgers Mobile Food Est99419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429952697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool98255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine03/24/2026
Dominos Pizza #63241003940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Eagleville High School Store100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Eagleville School Food Service100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine03/24/2026
El Capri Mobile67728 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 21001977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K1003124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine03/25/2026
Franklin Road Christian School FE1003124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/25/2026
Fridas Cafe983514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel97165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/19/2026
Gentry's Grill FSE10014262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill92900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Greek Cafe972441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Guate Foods Mobile Food Establishment98700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Gyro Cafe Smyrna100291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Gyro Club97900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/23/2026
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE962573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/24/2026
Hank's Honkytonk1002341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar1002341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool942565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/24/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa942565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/24/2026
Holiday Inn Express and Suites - FE1002230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel1002230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine03/20/2026
Holloway High School100619 S. Highland Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/24/2026
IHOP 321898779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
J & M Mobile1001803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Jet's Pizza1002975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Jet's Pizza984167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering100117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Just Love Coffee Fountains1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/23/2026
KPOT671720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/23/2026
King Chef97298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)831311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel1003315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Little Caesars945116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
Longhorn Steakhouse #5308952821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #53081002821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Love's Pizza861728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Maya Mexican Grill98805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/23/2026
Me Time Childcare FS991638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Mi Camino Real681890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE99805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE998010 Valencia Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Montessori Weaver School FS100111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Ms Marian's Cafe971513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Murfreesboro Children's Academy FS100204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Murfreesboro KinderCare FE83847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Newk's972615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill98900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Otago Coffee100916 Golf Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Panda Express99150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Petit Pas Academy FSE100117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Primrose School of North Murfreesboro1002308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Quality Inn & Suites94110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Hotels Motels Routine03/18/2026
Quality Inn & Suites Food Services99110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Quality Inn & Suites Pool98110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine03/18/2026
Red Lobster 604991745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Red Lobster 604 BAR1001745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Red Rover Academy Food Service10015480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Samurai's Cuisine98451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/23/2026
Samurai's Cuisine Bar100451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Shawn's Rockin' Cheesecake & Lemonade Mobile FSE1002620 New Salem Hwy H 105 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Sonic991311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Spark by Hilton - FE99175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Spark by Hilton - Hotel95175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/24/2026
St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1100325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/18/2026
St. Mark's Preschool1001267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Starbucks Coffee #137731002935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Stewarts Creek Middle School100400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine03/20/2026
Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria99400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Straight Edge Body Piercing1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine03/20/2026
Sub Station II99384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Sylvan Park Murfreesboro991443 N.W. Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS1004043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/18/2026
TN Golf Station1001276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
The Academy at Berkshire DCCPending1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine03/18/2026
The Clay Oven97710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
The Fried Tater Cafe 2 Mobile FSE1002516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/25/2026
The Front Street Pub100104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/24/2026
The Salvation Army Food Service1001137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Through The Grapevine98630 Broadmor Dr. STE 190 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Toot's99860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
Toot's # 2100301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Toot's # 2 Bar100301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Traveling Tom's Coffee 1 mobile unit981311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Vui's Kitchen Murfreesboro LLC1004310 Veterans Pkwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Waffle House #1051992427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Wendy's #622991905 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Whitts Barbecue97105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Yummy Poki97901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Zaxby's97995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Zorba Gyro Cafe Inc.981610 Lee Victory Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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