Health Scores: Rutherford County March 25, 2026

These are the health scores for March 18-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date AMC Stones River 9 Bar 100 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Angelica's Cocina 96 5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu 98 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 Atlas Greek Kitchen 97 1890 Almaville RD #130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 Aunty K's Child Care Approval 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/18/2026 Aunty K's Childcare FE 100 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Barrio Burrito Bar 99 3921 Franklin Rd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Baymont Inn and Suites Hotel 89 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast 100 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Baymont by Wyndham Hotel 95 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Hotels Motels Routine 03/18/2026 Beane Brothers Texas BBQ 99 114 Front Street Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/18/2026 Blue Coast Burrito 97 1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/23/2026 Bojangles #984 100 1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Boro Bourbon & Brews 98 124 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Boys & Girls Club Food Service 99 198 Culbertson St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Burger King # 24046 99 1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/23/2026 China Express 95 4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Chuy's #6017 Lounge 100 801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Chuy's Restaurant 100 801 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 99 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 Codgers Mobile Food Est 99 419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429 95 2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool 98 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 03/24/2026 Dominos Pizza #6324 100 3940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Eagleville High School Store 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Eagleville School Food Service 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 El Capri Mobile 67 728 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2 100 1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K 100 3124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 03/25/2026 Franklin Road Christian School FE 100 3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/25/2026 Fridas Cafe 98 3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel 97 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Gentry's Grill FSE 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill 92 900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Greek Cafe 97 2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite M Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Guate Foods Mobile Food Establishment 98 700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Gyro Cafe Smyrna 100 291 East Sam Ridley Pkwy Suite 245 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Gyro Club 97 900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/24/2026 Hank's Honkytonk 100 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar 100 2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 94 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 94 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Holiday Inn Express and Suites - FE 100 2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel 100 2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 03/20/2026 Holloway High School 100 619 S. Highland Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 IHOP 3218 98 779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 J & M Mobile 100 1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Jet's Pizza 100 2975 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Jet's Pizza 98 4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering 100 117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Just Love Coffee Fountains 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 KPOT 67 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 King Chef 97 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile) 83 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel 100 3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Little Caesars 94 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 Longhorn Steakhouse #5308 95 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308 100 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Love's Pizza 86 1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Maya Mexican Grill 98 805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/23/2026 Me Time Childcare FS 99 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Mi Camino Real 68 1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Middle Tennessee Early Learning Center FSE 99 805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Momma Joy's Hot Chicken Plus More Mobile FSE 99 8010 Valencia Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Montessori Weaver School FS 100 111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Ms Marian's Cafe 97 1513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Murfreesboro Children's Academy FS 100 204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Murfreesboro KinderCare FE 83 847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Newk's 97 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 98 900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Otago Coffee 100 916 Golf Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Panda Express 99 150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Petit Pas Academy FSE 100 117 Ziffell Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Primrose School of North Murfreesboro 100 2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Quality Inn & Suites 94 110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Hotels Motels Routine 03/18/2026 Quality Inn & Suites Food Services 99 110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 03/18/2026 Red Lobster 604 99 1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Red Lobster 604 BAR 100 1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Red Rover Academy Food Service 100 15480 Hwy 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Samurai's Cuisine 98 451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/23/2026 Samurai's Cuisine Bar 100 451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Shawn's Rockin' Cheesecake & Lemonade Mobile FSE 100 2620 New Salem Hwy H 105 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Sonic 99 1311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Spark by Hilton - FE 99 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Spark by Hilton - Hotel 95 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/24/2026 St. Clair St Senior Citizen Center #1 100 325 St. Clair St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 St. Mark's Preschool 100 1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Starbucks Coffee #13773 100 2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Stewarts Creek Middle School 100 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 03/20/2026 Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria 99 400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Straight Edge Body Piercing 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 03/20/2026 Sub Station II 99 384 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Sylvan Park Murfreesboro 99 1443 N.W. Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS 100 4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 TN Golf Station 100 1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 The Academy at Berkshire DCC Pending 1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/18/2026 The Clay Oven 97 710 Memorial Blvd; Ste 220 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 The Fried Tater Cafe 2 Mobile FSE 100 2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/25/2026 The Front Street Pub 100 104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 The Salvation Army Food Service 100 1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Through The Grapevine 98 630 Broadmor Dr. STE 190 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Toot's 99 860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 Toot's # 2 100 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Toot's # 2 Bar 100 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Traveling Tom's Coffee 1 mobile unit 98 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Vui's Kitchen Murfreesboro LLC 100 4310 Veterans Pkwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Waffle House #1051 99 2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Wendy's #622 99 1905 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Whitts Barbecue 97 105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Yummy Poki 97 901 Rock Springs Road 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Zaxby's 97 995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Zorba Gyro Cafe Inc. 98 1610 Lee Victory Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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