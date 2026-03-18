Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2026

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 615 District DBA Southern Still 70 1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu 77 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio 100 760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/13/2026 Baskin Robbins Mobile 99 2170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Bella Vista Coffee Shop 94 900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Food 100 1450 Sam Davis Rd. Suite 145 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Approval 1450 Sam Davis Rd. STE-145 Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/16/2026 Blue Coast Burrito 98 1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Boys & Girls Club Food Service 94 198 Culbertson St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings #173 100 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings Go 98 2943 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173 100 430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/11/2026 Casa Tio's 100 4433 Veterans Pkwy Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Cason Lane Academy Food Service 100 1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Cedar Crest Snack Bar 99 7972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Chicken Salad Chick 100 372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Chili's #969 Lounge 100 610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Chili's #969 98 610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Chili's Bar # 491 100 755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Chili's Grill # 491 98 755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 China Express 84 4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 China Wok 98 2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Churrasco Don Juan 100 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar 88 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant Aux. 100 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 83 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant 77 820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Creative Kids Preschool 4 CC Approval 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/11/2026 Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc 100 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Dairy Queen Grill & Chill 97 420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool 96 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2026 Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2026 Di Mi Campo Restaurant 98 400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 99 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2 98 1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Fridas Cafe 88 3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Garner Murfreesboro - FE 99 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Great Wall 99 5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Greek Gyros Restaurant 99 562 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Hoppy's Harbor Grill @ Fate Sanders Marina 95 3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Hot Dog Guy Cart 2 100 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Hot Dog Guy Cart 100 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Indian Hills Golf Club 100 405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Jersey Mike's 99 2950 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Jet's Pizza 83 4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches 100 577 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Joses Kitchen Restaurant 99 721 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 JourneyPure Regard Kitchen 100 5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 King Noodles Thai Restaurant 98 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Ladna 88 99 1610 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Little Caesars 97 211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Macca Villa at Riverside 100 1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Maiz Soul by Tia Yaya 98 15 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Margarita House 95 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Maya Mexican Grill Bar 99 805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Maya Mexican Grill 83 805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency 100 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Miller's Ale House Bar #1 100 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Miller's Ale House Bar #2 100 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Miller's Ale House 98 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine 100 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Never Better Juice Bar 100 246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 New China Panda 96 2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Nothing Bundt Cakes 97 811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Olgas Cakes 100 594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Olive Garden #1752 99 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 100 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Rodeway Inn & Suites 89 1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 03/12/2026 Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc 99 5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Schlotzsky's Deli 99 4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Siegel High School Bookstore 100 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Siegel High School Com Food Lab 99 3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Siegel High School Food Service 100 330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Siegle High School 99 3300 Siegel Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 03/16/2026 Simon Springs Community School Food Service 99 220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2026 Simon Springs Community School 100 220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 03/17/2026 Sir Pizza A4 99 110-A Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Sloppi Tappi Cheessery Mobile FSE 100 4561 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Smoothie King 99 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc 78 1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2026 Sonic #5 100 2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/16/2026 Spaghetti Monster Food Truck 100 1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Spark by Hilton - FE 87 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Stonebrook Dayschool Food Service 100 140 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/16/2026 Subway 99 1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 Tacopupusa Mobile FSE 99 336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville TN 37211 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 Taqueria Azteca 99 350 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment 100 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2026 The Donut Palace 100 1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026 The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est 100 11903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118 Food Service Routine 03/14/2026 The Goddard School Kitchen 100 1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2026 Toot's South Bar 100 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Toot's South 100 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2026 Varins Sweet Shop 100 315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 X-Golf Murfreesboro 99 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2026 Yayo's O.M.G Mobile 100 3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2026 Zaxby's 99 905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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