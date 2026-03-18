Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2026

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|615 District DBA Southern Still
|70
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu
|77
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Au Chantae Body Piercing Studio
|100
|760 N Thompson Ln Suite 52 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/13/2026
|Baskin Robbins Mobile
|99
|2170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Bella Vista Coffee Shop
|94
|900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care Food
|100
|1450 Sam Davis Rd. Suite 145 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Big Hearts Little Hands Child Care
|Approval
|1450 Sam Davis Rd. STE-145 Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/16/2026
|Blue Coast Burrito
|98
|1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Boys & Girls Club Food Service
|94
|198 Culbertson St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings #173
|100
|430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings Go
|98
|2943 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings Lounge #173
|100
|430 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/11/2026
|Casa Tio's
|100
|4433 Veterans Pkwy Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Cason Lane Academy Food Service
|100
|1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Cedar Crest Snack Bar
|99
|7972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Chili's #969 Lounge
|100
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Chili's #969
|98
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Chili's Bar # 491
|100
|755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Chili's Grill # 491
|98
|755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|China Express
|84
|4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|China Wok
|98
|2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Churrasco Don Juan
|100
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy Ste. 106 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar
|88
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant Aux.
|100
|820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|83
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
|77
|820 Expo Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 CC
|Approval
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/11/2026
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
|100
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
|97
|420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool
|96
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2026
|Di Mi Campo Restaurant
|98
|400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|99
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
|98
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Fridas Cafe
|88
|3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Garner Murfreesboro - FE
|99
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Great Wall
|99
|5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Greek Gyros Restaurant
|99
|562 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Hoppy's Harbor Grill @ Fate Sanders Marina
|95
|3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Hot Dog Guy Cart 2
|100
|5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Hot Dog Guy Cart
|100
|5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Indian Hills Golf Club
|100
|405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Jersey Mike's
|99
|2950 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|83
|4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
|100
|577 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Joses Kitchen Restaurant
|99
|721 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
|100
|5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|King Noodles Thai Restaurant
|98
|1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Ladna 88
|99
|1610 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Little Caesars
|97
|211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Macca Villa at Riverside
|100
|1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Maiz Soul by Tia Yaya
|98
|15 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Margarita House
|95
|145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Maya Mexican Grill Bar
|99
|805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Maya Mexican Grill
|83
|805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|100
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Miller's Ale House Bar #1
|100
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Miller's Ale House Bar #2
|100
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Miller's Ale House
|98
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine
|100
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Never Better Juice Bar
|100
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|New China Panda
|96
|2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|97
|811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Olgas Cakes
|100
|594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Olive Garden #1752
|99
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|100
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|89
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/12/2026
|Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
|99
|5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Schlotzsky's Deli
|99
|4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Siegel High School Bookstore
|100
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Siegel High School Com Food Lab
|99
|3300 Siegel Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Siegel High School Food Service
|100
|330 Seigle Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Siegle High School
|99
|3300 Siegel Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|03/16/2026
|Simon Springs Community School Food Service
|99
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2026
|Simon Springs Community School
|100
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|03/17/2026
|Sir Pizza A4
|99
|110-A Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Sloppi Tappi Cheessery Mobile FSE
|100
|4561 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Smoothie King
|99
|599 Sam Ridley Pkwy 104 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc
|78
|1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2026
|Sonic #5
|100
|2630 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/16/2026
|Spaghetti Monster Food Truck
|100
|1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Spark by Hilton - FE
|87
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Stonebrook Dayschool Food Service
|100
|140 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/16/2026
|Subway
|99
|1621 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|Tacopupusa Mobile FSE
|99
|336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville TN 37211
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|Taqueria Azteca
|99
|350 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2026
|The Donut Palace
|100
|1623 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
|The Firey Pig Mobile Food Est
|100
|11903 W Trimble Rd Milton TN 37118
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2026
|The Goddard School Kitchen
|100
|1720 Gateway Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2026
|Toot's South Bar
|100
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Toot's South
|100
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2026
|Varins Sweet Shop
|100
|315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|X-Golf Murfreesboro
|99
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2026
|Yayo's O.M.G Mobile
|100
|3614 Jerry Anderson Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2026
|Zaxby's
|99
|905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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