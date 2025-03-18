Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2025

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Popeyes Restaurant 94 2435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Adams Place Dining Room 98 1925 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 MTSU Raider Zone Grill 98 516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 MTSU McCallie Dining Hall 100 1524 Military Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 Salvos Pizza Inc 88 701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Newks 98 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings 100 2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Buffalo Wild Wings Bar 100 2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Panera Bread 100 2965 S Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library 100 1611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Community Christian Day School -Food Svc. 100 185 Enon Springs W. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service 100 200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 New Hope Learning Center 100 367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile 100 5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 El Gallito Express Mobile Unit 97 9008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 03/17/2025 Playa Bowls 100 2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 Adams Place Soda Shop 100 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe 99 2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 90 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/17/2025 MTSU Raider Zone Grill 98 516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 03/17/2025 El Gallito Express Mobile Unit 97 9008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013 Food Service Follow-Up 03/17/2025 Spaghetti Monster Food Truck 100 1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc 93 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Angelica's Cocina 98 5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 Teriyaki Madness 99 5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 92 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Cedar Crest Snack Bar 100 7972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Camp 98 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Organized Campgrounds Routine 03/14/2025 Baymont Inn Suites Breakfast 100 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar 99 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria 100 200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Smyrna High School Pool 96 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 EC Smoked BBQ Mobile 98 5019 Ventura Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 Slice n Spin 100 107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/14/2025 The Casual Pint 97 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 Di Mi Campo Restaurant 100 400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 Toot's 99 860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 Las Paletas Tocumbo 100 2955 S Rutherford Blvd Ste. H Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Montessori Weaver School FS 100 111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 5 Senses Catering 100 855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/14/2025 Primrose School of North Murfreesboro 100 2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Smyrna Elem School Food Service 100 1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/14/2025 Caracas Street Mobile 100 2315 N Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Ramada Inn Hotel 96 1855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 03/13/2025 Thai Pattaya 98 810 NW Broad Street Suite 262 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Miller's Ale House Bar #2 100 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc 99 5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Miller's Ale House 98 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Yoki Buffet 168 Inc 96 1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Liberty Station Kitchen 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant 99 536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Sonic Drive In 99 791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Miller's Ale House Bar #1 100 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc 97 5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Kettle Classic 100 5525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 03/13/2025 Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Burger King #21222 99 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Ramada Inn Food 100 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria 99 161 N Main ST Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE 100 10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Bar 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Burger Bar 76 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 100 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Sorelles Auxiliary Bar 100 161 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 China Tokyo 99 500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/13/2025 Double Tree Hotel Bar 99 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Marco's Pizza 99 3266 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/13/2025 Erma Siegel School Food Service 100 135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Riverdale High School Pool 98 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 03/12/2025 Kapita Hibachi Mobile 99 1207 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Body Piercing 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios Routine 03/12/2025 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 96 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 03/12/2025 Riverdale High School 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 03/12/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar 82 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 03/12/2025 John Coleman Elementary School Food 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Riverdale High Annex Food Service 95 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Aristocratic Ink Tattoo 100 117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/12/2025 Wingstop 100 2445 Memorial Blvd Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Riverdale School Food Service 100 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest 86 4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 John Coleman Annex 100 100 Wise Drive Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 03/12/2025 Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Food 2 100 5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Embassy Suites Main Kitchen 100 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 China Express 99 4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 3343 Memorial Pool 98 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 03/12/2025 Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine 99 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 96 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 03/12/2025 Firehouse Subs 99 2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/12/2025 Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel 100 3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 John Coleman 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 03/12/2025 Two Brothers Pizzeria 75 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/12/2025 Lil Thai Cafe 98 568 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Food Service 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/12/2025 Bamboo Oriental Cusine 95 331 Waldron Rd. STE 100 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2025 Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel 83 1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 03/11/2025 Mr. Brew's Taphouse 98 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 98 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Simply Pure Sweets FMFU 100 128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Schlotzsky's Deli 83 4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Ricks Bbq #2 99 212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 95 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2025 Best Value Inn FSE 100 1954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Little Caesars 100 2546 Southgate Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2025 Against the Grain Body Piercing 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios Routine 03/11/2025 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 03/11/2025 Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE 100 2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 99 5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/11/2025 Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC 100 102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/11/2025 The Print Shop Kitchen 86 1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025 Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux. 100 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

