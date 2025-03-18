Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2025

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Popeyes Restaurant942435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Adams Place Dining Room981925 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2025
MTSU Raider Zone Grill98516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine03/17/2025
MTSU McCallie Dining Hall1001524 Military Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
Salvos Pizza Inc88701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Newks982615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings1002535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Buffalo Wild Wings Bar1002535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Panera Bread1002965 S Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library1001611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Community Christian Day School -Food Svc.100185 Enon Springs W. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service100200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/17/2025
New Hope Learning Center100367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/17/2025
Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile1005499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
El Gallito Express Mobile Unit979008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine03/17/2025
Playa Bowls1002965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
Adams Place Soda Shop1001925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe992345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool902565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/17/2025
MTSU Raider Zone Grill98516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine03/17/2025
El Gallito Express Mobile Unit979008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013Food Service Follow-Up03/17/2025
Spaghetti Monster Food Truck1001215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc93325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Angelica's Cocina985231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
Teriyaki Madness995619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro925241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Cedar Crest Snack Bar1007972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Camp98627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Organized Campgrounds Routine03/14/2025
Baymont Inn Suites Breakfast1002230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/14/2025
The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar99427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria100200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Smyrna High School Pool96100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Routine03/14/2025
EC Smoked BBQ Mobile985019 Ventura Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
Slice n Spin100107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/14/2025
The Casual Pint97427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
Di Mi Campo Restaurant100400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
Toot's99860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
Las Paletas Tocumbo1002955 S Rutherford Blvd Ste. H Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Montessori Weaver School FS100111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/14/2025
5 Senses Catering100855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/14/2025
Primrose School of North Murfreesboro1002308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Smyrna Elem School Food Service1001001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/14/2025
Caracas Street Mobile1002315 N Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Ramada Inn Hotel961855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine03/13/2025
Thai Pattaya98810 NW Broad Street Suite 262 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Miller's Ale House Bar #21001714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc995171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Miller's Ale House981714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Yoki Buffet 168 Inc961145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Liberty Station Kitchen100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant99536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Sonic Drive In99791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Miller's Ale House Bar #11001714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc975094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Kettle Classic1005525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine03/13/2025
Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Burger King #21222992407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar100536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/13/2025
Ramada Inn Food1001855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria99161 N Main ST Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE10010752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Bar1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Burger Bar761850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2025
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool1002130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/13/2025
Sorelles Auxiliary Bar100161 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
China Tokyo99500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/13/2025
Double Tree Hotel Bar991850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Marco's Pizza993266 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/13/2025
Erma Siegel School Food Service100135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Riverdale High School Pool98Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine03/12/2025
Kapita Hibachi Mobile991207 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Body Piercing100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Body Piercing Studios Routine03/12/2025
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool963237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine03/12/2025
Riverdale High School100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine03/12/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar824183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up03/12/2025
John Coleman Elementary School Food1001098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Riverdale High Annex Food Service95802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Aristocratic Ink Tattoo100117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine03/12/2025
Wingstop1002445 Memorial Blvd Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Riverdale School Food Service100802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest864183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2025
John Coleman Annex100100 Wise Drive Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine03/12/2025
Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Food 21005141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Embassy Suites Main Kitchen1001200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
China Express994183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
3343 Memorial Pool983343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine03/12/2025
Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine99306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel96411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine03/12/2025
Firehouse Subs992445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine03/12/2025
Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel1003315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
John Coleman1001098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine03/12/2025
Two Brothers Pizzeria75291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/12/2025
Lil Thai Cafe98568 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Food Service100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/12/2025
Bamboo Oriental Cusine95331 Waldron Rd. STE 100 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2025
Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel831954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine03/11/2025
Mr. Brew's Taphouse985525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool983920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Simply Pure Sweets FMFU100128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Schlotzsky's Deli834433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Ricks Bbq #299212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE95173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2025
Best Value Inn FSE1001954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Little Caesars1002546 Southgate Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2025
Against the Grain Body Piercing100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Body Piercing Studios Routine03/11/2025
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE962573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine03/11/2025
Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE1002327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/11/2025
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant995129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/11/2025
Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC100102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine03/11/2025
The Print Shop Kitchen861 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/11/2025
Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.1005525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

