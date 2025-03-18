Health Scores: Rutherford County March 18, 2025

These are the health scores for March 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Popeyes Restaurant
|94
|2435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Adams Place Dining Room
|98
|1925 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|MTSU Raider Zone Grill
|98
|516 Alma Mater Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|MTSU McCallie Dining Hall
|100
|1524 Military Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2025
|Salvos Pizza Inc
|88
|701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Newks
|98
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|100
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Buffalo Wild Wings Bar
|100
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Panera Bread
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2025
|MTSU Starbucks At Walker Library
|100
|1611 Alumni Dr Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Community Christian Day School -Food Svc.
|100
|185 Enon Springs W. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service
|100
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/17/2025
|Taqueria Sope Express #2 Mobile
|100
|5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2025
|El Gallito Express Mobile Unit
|97
|9008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2025
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/17/2025
|Playa Bowls
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2025
|Adams Place Soda Shop
|100
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2025
|The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe
|99
|2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/17/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|90
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/17/2025
|Spaghetti Monster Food Truck
|100
|1215 Lila Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc
|93
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Angelica's Cocina
|98
|5231 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|Teriyaki Madness
|99
|5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|92
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Cedar Crest Snack Bar
|100
|7972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Camp
|98
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|03/14/2025
|Baymont Inn Suites Breakfast
|100
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar
|99
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Smyrna High School Pool
|96
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|EC Smoked BBQ Mobile
|98
|5019 Ventura Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|Slice n Spin
|100
|107 S Maney Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/14/2025
|The Casual Pint
|97
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|Di Mi Campo Restaurant
|100
|400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|Toot's
|99
|860 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|Las Paletas Tocumbo
|100
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd Ste. H Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Montessori Weaver School FS
|100
|111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|5 Senses Catering
|100
|855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/14/2025
|Primrose School of North Murfreesboro
|100
|2308 Wendelwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Smyrna Elem School Food Service
|100
|1001 Sam Davis Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/14/2025
|Caracas Street Mobile
|100
|2315 N Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|96
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/13/2025
|Thai Pattaya
|98
|810 NW Broad Street Suite 262 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Miller's Ale House Bar #2
|100
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc
|99
|5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Miller's Ale House
|98
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|96
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Liberty Station Kitchen
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant
|99
|536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Sonic Drive In
|99
|791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Miller's Ale House Bar #1
|100
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
|97
|5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Kettle Classic
|100
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/13/2025
|Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Burger King #21222
|99
|2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Ramada Inn Food
|100
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
|99
|161 N Main ST Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE
|100
|10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Bar
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Burger Bar
|76
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|100
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Sorelles Auxiliary Bar
|100
|161 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|China Tokyo
|99
|500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/13/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Bar
|99
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Marco's Pizza
|99
|3266 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/13/2025
|Erma Siegel School Food Service
|100
|135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Riverdale High School Pool
|98
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/12/2025
|Kapita Hibachi Mobile
|99
|1207 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Body Piercing
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|03/12/2025
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/12/2025
|Riverdale High School
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|03/12/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest Bar
|82
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|John Coleman Elementary School Food
|100
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Riverdale High Annex Food Service
|95
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Aristocratic Ink Tattoo
|100
|117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/12/2025
|Wingstop
|100
|2445 Memorial Blvd Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Riverdale School Food Service
|100
|802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Cinco De Mayo Mex Rest
|86
|4183 Franklin Rd Ste B9 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|John Coleman Annex
|100
|100 Wise Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|03/12/2025
|Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Food 2
|100
|5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Embassy Suites Main Kitchen
|100
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|China Express
|99
|4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|3343 Memorial Pool
|98
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/12/2025
|Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine
|99
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|96
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/12/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|99
|2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/12/2025
|Learning Zone Food Svc Siegel
|100
|3315 Siegel Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|John Coleman
|100
|1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|03/12/2025
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|75
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/12/2025
|Lil Thai Cafe
|98
|568 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Food Service
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/12/2025
|Bamboo Oriental Cusine
|95
|331 Waldron Rd. STE 100 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2025
|Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel
|83
|1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/11/2025
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|98
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|98
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Simply Pure Sweets FMFU
|100
|128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Schlotzsky's Deli
|83
|4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Ricks Bbq #2
|99
|212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|95
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2025
|Best Value Inn FSE
|100
|1954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Little Caesars
|100
|2546 Southgate Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2025
|Against the Grain Body Piercing
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|03/11/2025
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/11/2025
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|100
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
|99
|5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/11/2025
|Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC
|100
|102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/11/2025
|The Print Shop Kitchen
|86
|1 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse Aux.
|100
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
