Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for March 4-11, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Jaymes Academy Child CareApproval13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine03/10/2026
Black Box Ice Cream Shop10011473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Sonic # 6992083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Little Legends Academy FSE100947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
San Marcos Taqueria 298206 N Thompson Ln Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Hardee's #150178798912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
CoreLife Eatery982330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Wall Street99121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Level III Upstairs bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Tropical Smoothie Cafe1001855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Level III Downstairs Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Champys Bar1001310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Panda Express995309 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Dali Food Restaurant992314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Blaze Pizza1002314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Level III Main Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Obento971636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Song Da Chinese Restaurant9711461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Taco Bell #343531001414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc9913189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/10/2026
McDonalds995147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine985238 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Cheddars Casual Cafe1001829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Angelo's Picnic Pizza1001402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Champy's Chicken981310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Roy Waldron School Food Service99125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Erma Siegel School Food Service100135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Mcdonald's #21377991855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Olive Garden #1752841710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Miss B's Thai and Sushi991440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Oscar's Taqueria Express1001741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Five Daughters Bakery1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel89165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine03/09/2026
Spark by Hilton - Hotel87175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine03/09/2026
Subway #515841001536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Nothing Bundt Cakes1001440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Hardee's Restaurant991685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Just Love Coffee1001310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Olive Garden Bar #17521001710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Burger King #21362981763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Baymont Inn and Suites Hotel852230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine03/09/2026
First Presbyterian Church F.S.100210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Mera Mera Ice Cream991404 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
Chago's Mexican Restaurant96579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Lascassas Elementary School Food Service1006300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet94645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Edible Arrangments1001500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Lascassas Elementary986300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085School Buildings Routine03/06/2026
The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment1002516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Cafe Mobile FSE1005040 Old Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Panera Bread #9851001970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Brew Velvet Coffee Cart1003433 Pepper Glade Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/06/2026
El Matador Mobile FSE100144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Goodness Gracious971430 Medical Center Pkwy; Suite 1A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Dutch Bros. Coffee981940 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/06/2026
Jets Pizza993325A Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Yummy Yum Asian Cuisine973411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/06/2026
La Cucina Italiana98451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine03/06/2026
Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit982507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up03/06/2026
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel97110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine03/05/2026
Taqueria Sope Express Mobile995499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool1003237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine03/05/2026
Jubilee Concession Mobile991023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Rutherford Academy1002320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Tailgate Brewery98210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Popeyes Restaurant992435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
Fazoli's #508999835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Mixed Grill Gyros985118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Hoppy's Harbor Grill @ Fate Sanders Marina833157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Northfield Elementary Food Service100550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
Waffle House # 1216992477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130-5505Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Sweet T's Mobile100416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Tailgate Brewery Auxiliary Bar100210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Sonic Drive In99791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Mcdonald's #08119100775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Two Brothers Pizzeria98291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar981028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Zaxby's89905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Pizza and Gyro Party985500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up03/05/2026
Lavergne Middle School100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086School Buildings Routine03/05/2026
Select Inn Hotel922424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/04/2026
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation982231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Little Caesars82211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Blue Hub Nutrition1001116 Old Lascassas Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Mexiven941706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Little Caesars981811 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Carmens Taqueria100206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Mr. Brew's Taphouse995525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Greek Gyro981301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Panera #60301002105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service100150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Subway1001407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
R Kids R Small Wonders PreschoolApproval2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Child Care Facilities Routine03/04/2026
Campus Pub of Murfreesboro98903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444100975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Los Barriles972395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts97301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
China Garden932480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar982243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Subway992975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria97301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Overall Creek Elementary Food100429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Margarita House85145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine03/04/2026
R Kids R Small Wonders1002820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
MTSU Ann Campbell Early Learning CenterApproval206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine03/04/2026
Los Barriles Aux Bar992395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Jackson Motel92831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/04/2026
Longhorn Steakhouse #544498975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Lucky Thai LLC962705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2026
Krystal Restaurants LLC981858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Mexico Tipico992021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine03/04/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

