Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2026

These are the health scores for March 4-11, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Jaymes Academy Child Care Approval 13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/10/2026 Black Box Ice Cream Shop 100 11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Sonic # 6 99 2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Little Legends Academy FSE 100 947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 San Marcos Taqueria 2 98 206 N Thompson Ln Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Hardee's #1501787 98 912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 CoreLife Eatery 98 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Wall Street 99 121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Level III Upstairs bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 100 1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Level III Downstairs Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Champys Bar 100 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Panda Express 99 5309 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Dali Food Restaurant 99 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Blaze Pizza 100 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Level III Main Bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Obento 97 1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Song Da Chinese Restaurant 97 11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Taco Bell #34353 100 1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc 99 13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 McDonalds 99 5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine 98 5238 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Cheddars Casual Cafe 100 1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Angelo's Picnic Pizza 100 1402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Champy's Chicken 98 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Roy Waldron School Food Service 99 125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Erma Siegel School Food Service 100 135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Mcdonald's #21377 99 1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Olive Garden #1752 84 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Miss B's Thai and Sushi 99 1440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Oscar's Taqueria Express 100 1741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Five Daughters Bakery 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel 89 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 03/09/2026 Spark by Hilton - Hotel 87 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 03/09/2026 Subway #51584 100 1536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Hardee's Restaurant 99 1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Just Love Coffee 100 1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Olive Garden Bar #1752 100 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Burger King #21362 98 1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Baymont Inn and Suites Hotel 85 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 03/09/2026 First Presbyterian Church F.S. 100 210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Mera Mera Ice Cream 99 1404 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 96 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Lascassas Elementary School Food Service 100 6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 94 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Edible Arrangments 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Lascassas Elementary 98 6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 School Buildings Routine 03/06/2026 The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment 100 2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Cafe Mobile FSE 100 5040 Old Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Panera Bread #985 100 1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Brew Velvet Coffee Cart 100 3433 Pepper Glade Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 El Matador Mobile FSE 100 144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Goodness Gracious 97 1430 Medical Center Pkwy; Suite 1A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Dutch Bros. Coffee 98 1940 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Jets Pizza 99 3325A Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Yummy Yum Asian Cuisine 97 3411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 La Cucina Italiana 98 451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 03/06/2026 Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit 98 2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel 97 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 03/05/2026 Taqueria Sope Express Mobile 99 5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 100 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 03/05/2026 Jubilee Concession Mobile 99 1023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Rutherford Academy 100 2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Tailgate Brewery 98 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Popeyes Restaurant 99 2435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 Fazoli's #5089 99 835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Mixed Grill Gyros 98 5118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Hoppy's Harbor Grill @ Fate Sanders Marina 83 3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Northfield Elementary Food Service 100 550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 Waffle House # 1216 99 2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130-5505 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Sweet T's Mobile 100 416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Tailgate Brewery Auxiliary Bar 100 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Sonic Drive In 99 791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Mcdonald's #08119 100 775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Two Brothers Pizzeria 98 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar 98 1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Zaxby's 89 905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Pizza and Gyro Party 98 5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2026 Lavergne Middle School 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 School Buildings Routine 03/05/2026 Select Inn Hotel 92 2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation 98 2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Little Caesars 82 211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Blue Hub Nutrition 100 1116 Old Lascassas Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Mexiven 94 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Little Caesars 98 1811 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Carmens Taqueria 100 206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Mr. Brew's Taphouse 99 5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Greek Gyro 98 1301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Panera #6030 100 2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service 100 150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Subway 100 1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 R Kids R Small Wonders Preschool Approval 2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/04/2026 Campus Pub of Murfreesboro 98 903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444 100 975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Los Barriles 97 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts 97 301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 China Garden 93 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 98 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Subway 99 2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria 97 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Overall Creek Elementary Food 100 429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Margarita House 85 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/04/2026 R Kids R Small Wonders 100 2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 MTSU Ann Campbell Early Learning Center Approval 206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/04/2026 Los Barriles Aux Bar 99 2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Jackson Motel 92 831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Longhorn Steakhouse #5444 98 975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Lucky Thai LLC 96 2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2026 Krystal Restaurants LLC 98 1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Mexico Tipico 99 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email