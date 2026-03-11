Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2026

These are the health scores for March 4-11, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Jaymes Academy Child Care
|Approval
|13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/10/2026
|Black Box Ice Cream Shop
|100
|11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Sonic # 6
|99
|2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Little Legends Academy FSE
|100
|947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|San Marcos Taqueria 2
|98
|206 N Thompson Ln Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Hardee's #1501787
|98
|912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|CoreLife Eatery
|98
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Wall Street
|99
|121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Level III Upstairs bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|100
|1855 Medical Ctr Pkwy; Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Level III Downstairs Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Champys Bar
|100
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Panda Express
|99
|5309 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Dali Food Restaurant
|99
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Level III Main Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Obento
|97
|1636 New Salem Hwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Song Da Chinese Restaurant
|97
|11461 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Taco Bell #34353
|100
|1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Jaymes Academy Child Care Food Svc
|99
|13189 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|McDonalds
|99
|5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Kool Runnings Jamaican Cuisine
|98
|5238 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|100
|1829 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Angelo's Picnic Pizza
|100
|1402 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Champy's Chicken
|98
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Roy Waldron School Food Service
|99
|125 Floyd Mayfield Dr. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Erma Siegel School Food Service
|100
|135 W. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Mcdonald's #21377
|99
|1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Olive Garden #1752
|84
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Miss B's Thai and Sushi
|99
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Oscar's Taqueria Express
|100
|1741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Five Daughters Bakery
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1H Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel
|89
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/09/2026
|Spark by Hilton - Hotel
|87
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/09/2026
|Subway #51584
|100
|1536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|1440 Medical Center Parkway Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Hardee's Restaurant
|99
|1685 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Just Love Coffee
|100
|1310 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Olive Garden Bar #1752
|100
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Burger King #21362
|98
|1763 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Baymont Inn and Suites Hotel
|85
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/09/2026
|First Presbyterian Church F.S.
|100
|210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Mera Mera Ice Cream
|99
|1404 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|96
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Lascassas Elementary School Food Service
|100
|6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|94
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Edible Arrangments
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1M Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Lascassas Elementary
|98
|6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|School Buildings Routine
|03/06/2026
|The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Cafe Mobile FSE
|100
|5040 Old Nashville Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Panera Bread #985
|100
|1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Brew Velvet Coffee Cart
|100
|3433 Pepper Glade Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|El Matador Mobile FSE
|100
|144 Guant Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Goodness Gracious
|97
|1430 Medical Center Pkwy; Suite 1A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Dutch Bros. Coffee
|98
|1940 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|Jets Pizza
|99
|3325A Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Yummy Yum Asian Cuisine
|97
|3411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/06/2026
|La Cucina Italiana
|98
|451 N. Thompson Ln. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/06/2026
|Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit
|98
|2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel
|97
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/05/2026
|Taqueria Sope Express Mobile
|99
|5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/05/2026
|Jubilee Concession Mobile
|99
|1023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Rutherford Academy
|100
|2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Tailgate Brewery
|98
|210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Popeyes Restaurant
|99
|2435 South Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|Fazoli's #5089
|99
|835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Mixed Grill Gyros
|98
|5118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Hoppy's Harbor Grill @ Fate Sanders Marina
|83
|3157 Weakley Lane Mount Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Northfield Elementary Food Service
|100
|550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|Waffle House # 1216
|99
|2477 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130-5505
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Sweet T's Mobile
|100
|416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Tailgate Brewery Auxiliary Bar
|100
|210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Sonic Drive In
|99
|791 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Mcdonald's #08119
|100
|775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|98
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar
|98
|1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Zaxby's
|89
|905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Pizza and Gyro Party
|98
|5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/05/2026
|Lavergne Middle School
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|School Buildings Routine
|03/05/2026
|Select Inn Hotel
|92
|2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
|98
|2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Little Caesars
|82
|211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Blue Hub Nutrition
|100
|1116 Old Lascassas Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Mexiven
|94
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Little Caesars
|98
|1811 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Carmens Taqueria
|100
|206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Mr. Brew's Taphouse
|99
|5525 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Greek Gyro
|98
|1301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Panera #6030
|100
|2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service
|100
|150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Subway
|100
|1407 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|R Kids R Small Wonders Preschool
|Approval
|2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/04/2026
|Campus Pub of Murfreesboro
|98
|903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444
|100
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Los Barriles
|97
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts
|97
|301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|China Garden
|93
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|98
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Subway
|99
|2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria
|97
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Overall Creek Elementary Food
|100
|429 Otter Trail Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Margarita House
|85
|145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/04/2026
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|100
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|MTSU Ann Campbell Early Learning Center
|Approval
|206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/04/2026
|Los Barriles Aux Bar
|99
|2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Jackson Motel
|92
|831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5444
|98
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Lucky Thai LLC
|96
|2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/04/2026
|Krystal Restaurants LLC
|98
|1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Mexico Tipico
|99
|2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
