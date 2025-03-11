Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2025

These are the health scores for March 5-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Simply Pure Sweets FMFU
|100
|128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/11/2025
|Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs
|98
|830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Mcdonald's #08119
|100
|775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Toki House
|100
|5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Barrio Burrito Bar
|97
|3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Metro Diner
|98
|711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Metro Diner Bar
|100
|711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Glorious Wonders
|100
|1700 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Jus' Pour Mobile FSE
|100
|4166 Saddlecreek Wy Antioch TN 37013
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Juicy Seafood Bar
|100
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Brothers noodle Inc Bar
|99
|1970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Checkers
|97
|829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|The Clay Pit
|84
|1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc
|97
|467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Establishment
|99
|5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Brothers noodle Inc
|98
|1970 Medical Center PKWY STE.R Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Juicy Seafood
|98
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|Tijuana Flats Restuarant
|98
|1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/10/2025
|The Tasty Table Smyrna
|100
|833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Sonic
|100
|1311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/10/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Child Care
|Approval
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|03/07/2025
|St. Mark's Preschool
|100
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Home2 Suites by Hilton
|-
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|03/07/2025
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5444
|99
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/07/2025
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|92
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
|95
|900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/07/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Placery Restaurant and Bar - Aux.
|98
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|87
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444
|100
|975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Beauty & Ink Co Tattoo Studio
|100
|301 Wolverine Trail Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|03/07/2025
|The Puckered Shrimp Mobile
|100
|1706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|95
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/07/2025
|VFW Post 8422
|100
|10157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/07/2025
|Soul Murfreesboro
|98
|2804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/07/2025
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc
|100
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Cason Estates Pool
|94
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE
|97
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|The Fish House Bar
|100
|1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/07/2025
|Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE
|84
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Campus Pub of Murfreesboro
|99
|903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Siri Bubble Tea
|100
|225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|03/07/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Holiday Inn
|100
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Avid Hotel
|99
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|03/06/2025
|El Pollito Express Mobile Food Est
|98
|9008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/06/2025
|R Kids R Small Wonders Preschool
|Approval
|2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Brows by Lynn
|100
|2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|03/06/2025
|AMC Stones River 9
|100
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar
|100
|1760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|China Wok
|99
|2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Los Barriles
|97
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Burger King #21222
|94
|2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Embassy Suites Bar
|100
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Aunty K's Child Care
|Approval
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast
|100
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|Avid Hotel Food
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Crab Fever
|99
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Set 170 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|R Kids R Small Wonders
|100
|2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Southern Flare Bar
|98
|98 N Lowry Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/06/2025
|AMC Stones River 9 Bar
|99
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food
|100
|1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/06/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|2018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Tacopupusa Mobile FSE
|99
|336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville TN 37211
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2
|100
|3193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Yum Yum Mobile Unit
|100
|138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Bar
|95
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|96
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Penne Pazze
|99
|1430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|Domino's #5497
|99
|5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit
|98
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Staybridge Suites Hotel
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Poke Fun
|99
|577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Roma Pizza
|94
|5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
|The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar
|97
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Taqueria y Antojitos Chapines Mobile FSE
|100
|817 Willowview Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Learning Zone Berkshire CC
|Approval
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|96
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|03/05/2025
|The Casual Pint
|92
|427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|03/05/2025
|Goodness Gracious
|99
|1430 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|03/05/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
