Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2025

These are the health scores for March 5-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Simply Pure Sweets FMFU100128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/11/2025
Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs98830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Mcdonald's #08119100775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Toki House1005241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Barrio Burrito Bar973921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Metro Diner98711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Metro Diner Bar100711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Glorious Wonders1001700 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Jus' Pour Mobile FSE1004166 Saddlecreek Wy Antioch TN 37013Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Juicy Seafood Bar100267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Brothers noodle Inc Bar991970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Checkers97829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
The Clay Pit841312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc97467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine03/10/2025
Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Establishment995141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Brothers noodle Inc981970 Medical Center PKWY STE.R Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Juicy Seafood98267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
Tijuana Flats Restuarant981306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up03/10/2025
The Tasty Table Smyrna100833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Sonic1001311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/10/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 198236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/07/2025
Promise Kids Christian Academy Child CareApproval1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities - Routine03/07/2025
St. Mark's Preschool1001267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Home2 Suites by Hilton-960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Follow-Up03/07/2025
Longhorn Steakhouse #544499975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up03/07/2025
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool922130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/07/2025
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill95900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up03/07/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 296236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/07/2025
Placery Restaurant and Bar - Aux.982108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Days Inn Pool - WPI87182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/07/2025
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444100975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Beauty & Ink Co Tattoo Studio100301 Wolverine Trail Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine03/07/2025
The Puckered Shrimp Mobile1001706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI95182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/07/2025
VFW Post 842210010157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up03/07/2025
Soul Murfreesboro982804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up03/07/2025
Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc1001417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Cason Estates Pool941650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine03/07/2025
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE97165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
The Fish House Bar1001626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up03/07/2025
Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE842108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Campus Pub of Murfreesboro99903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Siri Bubble Tea100225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine03/07/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/06/2025
Holiday Inn1001453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine03/06/2025
Avid Hotel99800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine03/06/2025
El Pollito Express Mobile Food Est989008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/06/2025
R Kids R Small Wonders PreschoolApproval2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Child Care Facilities - Routine03/06/2025
Brows by Lynn1002106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine03/06/2025
AMC Stones River 91001706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar1001760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
China Wok992658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up03/06/2025
Los Barriles972395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up03/06/2025
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine03/06/2025
Burger King #21222942407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Embassy Suites Bar1001200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Aunty K's Child CareApproval4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine03/06/2025
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine03/06/2025
Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast100990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up03/06/2025
Avid Hotel Food100800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Crab Fever991720 Old Fort Pkwy Set 170 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
R Kids R Small Wonders1002820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/06/2025
Southern Flare Bar9898 N Lowry Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up03/06/2025
AMC Stones River 9 Bar991706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food1001760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/06/2025
Firehouse Subs1002018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Tacopupusa Mobile FSE99336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville TN 37211Food Service - Follow-Up03/05/2025
Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 21003193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122Food Service - Follow-Up03/05/2025
Yum Yum Mobile Unit100138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Bar951306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel961306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine03/05/2025
Penne Pazze991430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/05/2025
Domino's #5497995094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit988038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Staybridge Suites Hotel1001233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine03/05/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Bistro1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool981306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine03/05/2025
Poke Fun99577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Roma Pizza945150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up03/05/2025
The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar97427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Taqueria y Antojitos Chapines Mobile FSE100817 Willowview Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Learning Zone Berkshire CCApproval1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine03/05/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool963001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine03/05/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool982689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine03/05/2025
The Casual Pint92427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine03/05/2025
Goodness Gracious991430 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up03/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

