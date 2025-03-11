Health Scores: Rutherford County March 11, 2025

These are the health scores for March 5-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Simply Pure Sweets FMFU 100 128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/11/2025 Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs 98 830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Mcdonald's #08119 100 775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Toki House 100 5241 Veterans Pkwy C12 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Barrio Burrito Bar 97 3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Metro Diner 98 711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Metro Diner Bar 100 711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Glorious Wonders 100 1700 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Jus' Pour Mobile FSE 100 4166 Saddlecreek Wy Antioch TN 37013 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Juicy Seafood Bar 100 267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Brothers noodle Inc Bar 99 1970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Checkers 97 829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 The Clay Pit 84 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc 97 467 Hankock St Murdreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Bella Brows Tattoo Studio 100 101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 03/10/2025 Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Establishment 99 5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Brothers noodle Inc 98 1970 Medical Center PKWY STE.R Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Juicy Seafood 98 267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Tijuana Flats Restuarant 98 1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/10/2025 The Tasty Table Smyrna 100 833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Sonic 100 1311 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/10/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 98 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/07/2025 Promise Kids Christian Academy Child Care Approval 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities - Routine 03/07/2025 St. Mark's Preschool 100 1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Home2 Suites by Hilton - 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 03/07/2025 Longhorn Steakhouse #5444 99 975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/07/2025 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 92 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/07/2025 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 95 900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/07/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/07/2025 Placery Restaurant and Bar - Aux. 98 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Days Inn Pool - WPI 87 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/07/2025 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5444 100 975 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Beauty & Ink Co Tattoo Studio 100 301 Wolverine Trail Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 03/07/2025 The Puckered Shrimp Mobile 100 1706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Days Inn Pool - MI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/07/2025 VFW Post 8422 100 10157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/07/2025 Soul Murfreesboro 98 2804 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/07/2025 Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc 100 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Cason Estates Pool 94 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/07/2025 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel - FE 97 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 The Fish House Bar 100 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/07/2025 Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE 84 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Campus Pub of Murfreesboro 99 903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Siri Bubble Tea 100 225-A N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 03/07/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/06/2025 Holiday Inn 100 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 03/06/2025 Avid Hotel 99 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 03/06/2025 El Pollito Express Mobile Food Est 98 9008 Ristau Dr Antioch TN 37013 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/06/2025 R Kids R Small Wonders Preschool Approval 2820 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Child Care Facilities - Routine 03/06/2025 Brows by Lynn 100 2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 03/06/2025 AMC Stones River 9 100 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar 100 1760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 China Wok 99 2658 New Salem Hwy. Suite A7 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Los Barriles 97 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 03/06/2025 Burger King #21222 94 2407 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Embassy Suites Bar 100 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Aunty K's Child Care Approval 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 03/06/2025 Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 03/06/2025 Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast 100 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Avid Hotel Food 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Crab Fever 99 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Set 170 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 R Kids R Small Wonders 100 2820 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/06/2025 Southern Flare Bar 98 98 N Lowry Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/06/2025 AMC Stones River 9 Bar 99 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food 100 1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/06/2025 Firehouse Subs 100 2018 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Tacopupusa Mobile FSE 99 336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville TN 37211 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2 100 3193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Yum Yum Mobile Unit 100 138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Bar 95 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 96 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 03/05/2025 Penne Pazze 99 1430 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/05/2025 Domino's #5497 99 5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit 98 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Staybridge Suites Hotel 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 03/05/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Bistro 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/05/2025 Poke Fun 99 577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Roma Pizza 94 5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/05/2025 The Casual Pint of Smyrna - Bar 97 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Taqueria y Antojitos Chapines Mobile FSE 100 817 Willowview Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Learning Zone Berkshire CC Approval 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 03/05/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 96 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/05/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 98 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 03/05/2025 The Casual Pint 92 427 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 03/05/2025 Goodness Gracious 99 1430 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 03/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

