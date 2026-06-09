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Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County June 9, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County June 9, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
61
health inspections

These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
101 Depot Pool100101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
1540 Place Apartment Pool971540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool96285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Ashton Creek Farms Apartments7814531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Ashwood Cove Pool961211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Ashwood Cove Pool 2981606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet95645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/08/2026
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/03/2026
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool936134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Carlton Landing Pool976134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Colony House Pool981510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Comfort Inn Suites Pool943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Copperfield Pool96670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool96490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/02/2026
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool981350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/05/2026
Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool92915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/05/2026
Executive House Pool92347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool92810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool98635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Green Meadows Pool92425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Griffith Park HOA96240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Guaca Stop FMFU1003224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/02/2026
Hawthorne Park South Pool #294220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Haynes Manor I96415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Haynes Manor II98415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE942631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE922631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool942565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool88Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
Indian Hills Pool86Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
Joanies10013 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/08/2026
Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool1001819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/05/2026
Kingwood Apartments Pool88118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Laurel Wood Apartment Pool98281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool1004435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Marymont Springs Pool964435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Muirwood HOA Pool882006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Northfield Ridge Pool962032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Patterson Park Swimming Pool99521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/05/2026
Porta Parti Mobile Bar100204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine06/05/2026
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool100210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/04/2026
Quality Inn Pool1002135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/05/2026
Richland Falls Apts Pool98526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool88200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment99308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087Food Service Routine06/02/2026
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool942224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/04/2026
RUCO Master Gardner Concessions100315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/02/2026
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool981911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Scottish Glen Pool1004244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
Sheffield Park Pool923504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/05/2026
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool982689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Sleep Inn Pool100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Springfield Apt Pool983726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
Stones River Apartment Pool92205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
Subway #56626846177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine06/08/2026
Summerlake Apt. Pool96207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
Taqueria El Cadete Mobile99424 E State St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up06/02/2026
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool962315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
The 902 Apartments90902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/02/2026
The Cannon Pool88203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/05/2026
The Cove at Center Point98910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
The Dempsey Apartments Pool100550 Crossway Ave Office Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/03/2026
The Dutton Apartments Pool981345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
The Edge Apartments Pool903833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
The Grove at Enon Springs Pool98417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/03/2026
The Social Blue Apartments Pool962707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026
Twin Yolk991630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up06/03/2026
University Lofts Pool961210 Hazelwood APT E 113 Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/08/2026
Village at Elam Farms Pool1002945 Elam RD Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/05/2026
Village Of Prestwick Pool982220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Villager Condominiums Pool1002850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/08/2026
Vintage at Stones River Pool98630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Vintage Gateway1002107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine06/08/2026
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi892812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/03/2026
Westbury Farms Pool942620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/05/2026
Windwood Amenity Center Pool944322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/04/2026
Wingate by Wyndham Pool90118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/08/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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