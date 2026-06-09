Health Scores: Rutherford County June 9, 2026

These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 101 Depot Pool 100 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 1540 Place Apartment Pool 97 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 96 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Ashton Creek Farms Apartments 78 14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Ashwood Cove Pool 96 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 98 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 95 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/08/2026 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/03/2026 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 93 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Carlton Landing Pool 97 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Colony House Pool 98 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Copperfield Pool 96 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 96 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/02/2026 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 98 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/05/2026 Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 92 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/05/2026 Executive House Pool 92 347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 92 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 98 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Green Meadows Pool 92 425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Griffith Park HOA 96 240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Guaca Stop FMFU 100 3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/02/2026 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 94 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Haynes Manor I 96 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Haynes Manor II 98 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 92 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 94 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 88 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 Indian Hills Pool 86 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 Joanies 100 13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/08/2026 Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool 100 1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Kingwood Apartments Pool 88 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Laurel Wood Apartment Pool 98 281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 100 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Marymont Springs Pool 96 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Muirwood HOA Pool 88 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Northfield Ridge Pool 96 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 99 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/05/2026 Porta Parti Mobile Bar 100 204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 06/05/2026 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/04/2026 Quality Inn Pool 100 2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/05/2026 Richland Falls Apts Pool 98 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool 88 200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment 99 308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 06/02/2026 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 94 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Rockvale Meadows Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/04/2026 RUCO Master Gardner Concessions 100 315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/02/2026 Saddlebrook Apartments Pool 98 1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Scottish Glen Pool 100 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 Sheffield Park Pool 92 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 98 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Sleep Inn Pool 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Springfield Apt Pool 98 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 Stones River Apartment Pool 92 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 Subway #56626 84 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 06/08/2026 Summerlake Apt. Pool 96 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 Taqueria El Cadete Mobile 99 424 E State St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 06/02/2026 Tennessee Park Apartments Pool 96 2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 The 902 Apartments 90 902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/02/2026 The Cannon Pool 88 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/05/2026 The Cove at Center Point 98 910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 100 550 Crossway Ave Office Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/03/2026 The Dutton Apartments Pool 98 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 The Edge Apartments Pool 90 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 The Grove at Enon Springs Pool 98 417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/03/2026 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 96 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026 Twin Yolk 99 1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 06/03/2026 University Lofts Pool 96 1210 Hazelwood APT E 113 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/08/2026 Village at Elam Farms Pool 100 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/05/2026 Village Of Prestwick Pool 98 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Villager Condominiums Pool 100 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/08/2026 Vintage at Stones River Pool 98 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Vintage Gateway 100 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/08/2026 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi 89 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/03/2026 Westbury Farms Pool 94 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/05/2026 Windwood Amenity Center Pool 94 4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/04/2026 Wingate by Wyndham Pool 90 118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/08/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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