Health Scores: Rutherford County June 9, 2026

These are the health scores for June 2-9, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|101 Depot Pool
|100
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|97
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
|78
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|96
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|98
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|95
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/08/2026
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/03/2026
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|93
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Carlton Landing Pool
|97
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Colony House Pool
|98
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Copperfield Pool
|96
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/02/2026
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|98
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/05/2026
|Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Outdoor Pool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|92
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/05/2026
|Executive House Pool
|92
|347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|92
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|98
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Green Meadows Pool
|92
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Griffith Park HOA
|96
|240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Guaca Stop FMFU
|100
|3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/02/2026
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|94
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Haynes Manor I
|96
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Haynes Manor II
|98
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|92
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|94
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|88
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|Indian Hills Pool
|86
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|Joanies
|100
|13 S. Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/08/2026
|Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
|100
|1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|88
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|98
|281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|100
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Marymont Springs Pool
|96
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|88
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|96
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|99
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/05/2026
|Porta Parti Mobile Bar
|100
|204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|06/05/2026
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/04/2026
|Quality Inn Pool
|100
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/05/2026
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|98
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool
|88
|200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|06/02/2026
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|94
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/04/2026
|RUCO Master Gardner Concessions
|100
|315 John R Rice Blvd Community Center Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/02/2026
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|98
|1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Scottish Glen Pool
|100
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|Sheffield Park Pool
|92
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Springfield Apt Pool
|98
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|92
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|Subway #56626
|84
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|06/08/2026
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|96
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|Taqueria El Cadete Mobile
|99
|424 E State St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/02/2026
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|96
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|The 902 Apartments
|90
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/02/2026
|The Cannon Pool
|88
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/05/2026
|The Cove at Center Point
|98
|910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|100
|550 Crossway Ave Office Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|The Dutton Apartments Pool
|98
|1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|90
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|The Grove at Enon Springs Pool
|98
|417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/03/2026
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|96
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
|Twin Yolk
|99
|1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/03/2026
|University Lofts Pool
|96
|1210 Hazelwood APT E 113 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/08/2026
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|100
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/05/2026
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|98
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|100
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/08/2026
|Vintage at Stones River Pool
|98
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Vintage Gateway
|100
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/08/2026
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|89
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/03/2026
|Westbury Farms Pool
|94
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/05/2026
|Windwood Amenity Center Pool
|94
|4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/04/2026
|Wingate by Wyndham Pool
|90
|118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/08/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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