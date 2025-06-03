Health Scores: Rutherford County June 3, 2025

These are the health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Colony House Pool1001510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
Haynes Manor II96415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet96645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up06/02/2025
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool96285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool883920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Comfort Suites Pool96226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
Lewis Downs Pool100Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
1540 Place Apartment Pool1001540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #290220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
The Cannon Apartments Pool96203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Belden Reserve Pool88475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Wingstop 152999443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up06/02/2025
The Dempsey Apartments Pool98550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool881335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool981306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Big Daddy's Handlebar922601 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine06/02/2025
Haynes Manor I98415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #188220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Vintage at the Avenue Pool761349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine06/02/2025
Two J's Grill Restaurant993242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up06/02/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up06/02/2025
City Edge Flats Pool962435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Chelsea Place II Pool92805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Village Lake Townhouse Pool10093 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
King Noodles Thai Restaurant691722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/30/2025
Chelsea Place I Main Pool94805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
El Hornito Bakery 2982962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool98110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Grandea Crescent Park962840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Northfield Ridge Pool982032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Windwood Amenity Center Pool1004322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile100273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Chelsea Place III Pool94805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
The Fried Tater Cafe9911088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153Food Service - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna92400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/30/2025
Parklight Townhome Pool100100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio100810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine05/30/2025
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/30/2025
Weston Park Adult Pool833026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool942689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Jamba Juice99434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Woodmont Hoa Pool885023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Forest Oaks #1961002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Woodgate Farms Pool98755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool924120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
The Rib Bone Mobile Food100103 Vine Ln Goodlettsville TN 37072Food Service - Routine05/29/2025
The Dutton Apartments Pool981345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Carriage Park Condo Pool100789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Forest Oaks II Pool961003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Smoothie King992943 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Vintage Cakes and Catering100318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/29/2025
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool100915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Overall Creek Apartments Pool985150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
The Grove Pool1001320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Sports Com Outdoor Pool1002310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Select Inn Pool932424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Brownstone Apartments Pool981455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
The Edge Apartments Pool983833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/29/2025
Villager Condominiums Pool922850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Weston Park Kiddie Pool853026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Weston Park Main Pool853026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool1001841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/29/2025
Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool961830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Malco Roxy100100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Subway #285029810648 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool9811747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Georgetown Square Condominiums1001500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Quality Inn Pool902135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Microtel Inn and Suites FE99151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Stones River Country Club Pool Conc.991830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Camp YI93599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Organized Campgrounds - Routine05/28/2025
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool100225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Greystone Amenity Pool1005000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool98111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Stones River Country Club Pool1001830 Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Crossings at Greenland Pool96920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Papa John's #5135992089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine05/28/2025
Baymont Inn and Suites Pool822230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel90151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine05/28/2025
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/28/2025
Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels - Complaint05/28/2025
Greystone Tot pool985000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Camp YI Pool96599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine05/28/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI90182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool96398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Best Western Inn98168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Complaint05/27/2025
Days Inn Pool - WPI92182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool1001211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Bloomsbury Farm LLC959398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167Organized Campgrounds - Routine05/27/2025
Best Western Swimming Pool96168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Kingsbury HOA983507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/27/2025
Sleep Inn Pool96193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1 Mobile Food Est951139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up05/27/2025
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up05/27/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa982565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Savannah Ridge Pool96398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool 21001606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025
Saratoga Park Pool90Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

