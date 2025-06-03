Health Scores: Rutherford County June 3, 2025

These are the health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Colony House Pool 100 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 Haynes Manor II 96 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 96 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 96 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 88 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Comfort Suites Pool 96 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 Lewis Downs Pool 100 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 1540 Place Apartment Pool 100 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 90 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 The Cannon Apartments Pool 96 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Belden Reserve Pool 88 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Wingstop 1529 99 443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 98 550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 88 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Big Daddy's Handlebar 92 2601 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 06/02/2025 Haynes Manor I 98 415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 88 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Vintage at the Avenue Pool 76 1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 06/02/2025 Two J's Grill Restaurant 99 3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 06/02/2025 City Edge Flats Pool 96 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Chelsea Place II Pool 92 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Village Lake Townhouse Pool 100 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 King Noodles Thai Restaurant 69 1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/30/2025 Chelsea Place I Main Pool 94 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 El Hornito Bakery 2 98 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Grandea Crescent Park 96 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Northfield Ridge Pool 98 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Windwood Amenity Center Pool 100 4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile 100 273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Chelsea Place III Pool 94 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 The Fried Tater Cafe 99 11088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 92 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/30/2025 Parklight Townhome Pool 100 100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 05/30/2025 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Rockvale Meadows Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Weston Park Adult Pool 83 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 94 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Jamba Juice 99 434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Woodmont Hoa Pool 88 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Forest Oaks #1 96 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Woodgate Farms Pool 98 755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 92 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 The Rib Bone Mobile Food 100 103 Vine Ln Goodlettsville TN 37072 Food Service - Routine 05/29/2025 The Dutton Apartments Pool 98 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Carriage Park Condo Pool 100 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Forest Oaks II Pool 96 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Smoothie King 99 2943 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Vintage Cakes and Catering 100 318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/29/2025 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 100 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 98 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 The Grove Pool 100 1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Sports Com Outdoor Pool 100 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Select Inn Pool 93 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Brownstone Apartments Pool 98 1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 The Edge Apartments Pool 98 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/29/2025 Villager Condominiums Pool 92 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 85 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Weston Park Main Pool 85 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 100 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/29/2025 Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool 96 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Malco Roxy 100 100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Subway #28502 98 10648 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool 98 11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Georgetown Square Condominiums 100 1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Quality Inn Pool 90 2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Microtel Inn and Suites FE 99 151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Stones River Country Club Pool Conc. 99 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Camp YI 93 599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds - Routine 05/28/2025 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 100 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Greystone Amenity Pool 100 5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool 98 111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Stones River Country Club Pool 100 1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Crossings at Greenland Pool 96 920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Papa John's #5135 99 2089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 05/28/2025 Baymont Inn and Suites Pool 82 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel 90 151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 05/28/2025 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/28/2025 Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel 1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels - Complaint 05/28/2025 Greystone Tot pool 98 5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Camp YI Pool 96 599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/28/2025 Days Inn Pool - MI 90 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 96 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Best Western Inn 98 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Complaint 05/27/2025 Days Inn Pool - WPI 92 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Bloomsbury Farm LLC 95 9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds - Routine 05/27/2025 Best Western Swimming Pool 96 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Kingsbury HOA 98 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/27/2025 Sleep Inn Pool 96 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1 Mobile Food Est 95 1139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/27/2025 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 05/27/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 98 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Savannah Ridge Pool 96 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 100 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025 Saratoga Park Pool 90 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email