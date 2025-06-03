Health Scores: Rutherford County June 3, 2025

These are the health scores for May 27 to June 3, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Colony House Pool
|100
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|Haynes Manor II
|96
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|96
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|88
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Comfort Suites Pool
|96
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|Lewis Downs Pool
|100
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|90
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|96
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Belden Reserve Pool
|88
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Wingstop 1529
|99
|443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|98
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|88
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Big Daddy's Handlebar
|92
|2601 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Haynes Manor I
|98
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|88
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Vintage at the Avenue Pool
|76
|1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|06/02/2025
|Two J's Grill Restaurant
|99
|3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|06/02/2025
|City Edge Flats Pool
|96
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Chelsea Place II Pool
|92
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|100
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|King Noodles Thai Restaurant
|69
|1722-E SOUTH RUTHERFORD BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Chelsea Place I Main Pool
|94
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|98
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Grandea Crescent Park
|96
|2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|98
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Windwood Amenity Center Pool
|100
|4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile
|100
|273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|94
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|The Fried Tater Cafe
|99
|11088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|92
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Parklight Townhome Pool
|100
|100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|05/30/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/30/2025
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|83
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Jamba Juice
|99
|434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Woodmont Hoa Pool
|88
|5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Forest Oaks #1
|96
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Woodgate Farms Pool
|98
|755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|92
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Rib Bone Mobile Food
|100
|103 Vine Ln Goodlettsville TN 37072
|Food Service - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Dutton Apartments Pool
|98
|1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|100
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|96
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Smoothie King
|99
|2943 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|100
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|100
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|98
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|The Grove Pool
|100
|1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Sports Com Outdoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Select Inn Pool
|93
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Brownstone Apartments Pool
|98
|1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|98
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/29/2025
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|92
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|85
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Weston Park Main Pool
|85
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|100
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/29/2025
|Stones River Country Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Malco Roxy
|100
|100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Subway #28502
|98
|10648 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool
|98
|11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|100
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Quality Inn Pool
|90
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Microtel Inn and Suites FE
|99
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Stones River Country Club Pool Conc.
|99
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Camp YI
|93
|599 Jones Mill Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds - Routine
|05/28/2025
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|100
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Greystone Amenity Pool
|100
|5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool
|98
|111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Stones River Country Club Pool
|100
|1830 Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Crossings at Greenland Pool
|96
|920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Papa John's #5135
|99
|2089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Baymont Inn and Suites Pool
|82
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel
|90
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/28/2025
|Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel
|1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels - Complaint
|05/28/2025
|Greystone Tot pool
|98
|5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Camp YI Pool
|96
|599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/28/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|90
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|96
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Best Western Inn
|98
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Complaint
|05/27/2025
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|92
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|100
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Bloomsbury Farm LLC
|95
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|96
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Kingsbury HOA
|98
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/27/2025
|Sleep Inn Pool
|96
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1 Mobile Food Est
|95
|1139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|05/27/2025
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|05/27/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|98
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|96
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|100
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
|Saratoga Park Pool
|90
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|05/27/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
