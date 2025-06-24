Health Scores: Rutherford County June 24, 2025

These are the health scores for June 17-24, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/24/2025 Days Inn Pool - MI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2025 Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool 96 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 97 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/23/2025 Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020 Food Service Routine 06/23/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2025 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 96 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2025 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 100 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2025 Starbucks #29768 100 1714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/23/2025 Red Roof Inn Pool 92 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 92 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2025 Northfield Ridge Pool 90 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2025 Panther Creek Parc Pool 100 3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/23/2025 Tommy's Bar and Grill 99 1203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/23/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 96 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/23/2025 Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est. 100 7019 Zither Lane La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/21/2025 Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food 100 2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/21/2025 Baskin Robbin's 100 3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 06/20/2025 Almaville Apartment Homes 100 961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/20/2025 Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool 100 93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 Sweet E Treats and Creations Mobile Food Est 100 662 Marble Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/20/2025 Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est 100 621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/20/2025 MooKaos Kitchen Mobile 100 14531 Old Nashville Hwy Apt. #7306 Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/20/2025 Brownstone Apartments Pool 96 1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 101 Depot Pool 100 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/20/2025 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 98 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/20/2025 Days Inn 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Complaint 06/18/2025 St Andrews Apartments Pool 100 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 94 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Scout Landing Apartments Pool 91 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Giorgio's Pizza 99 901 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN, USA Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Pool 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Liberty Heights Pool 100 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 95 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 96 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool 98 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel 151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Complaint 06/18/2025 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 100 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Southern Meadows Pool 93 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Vintage Gateway 100 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Sheffield Park Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/18/2025 Days Inn Pool - WPI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Griffith Park HOA 95 240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 LC Murfreesboro Pool 100 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/18/2025 The Reserve Pool 98 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/18/2025 Village at Elam Farms Pool 100 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool 100 500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Dominos Pizza #6324 98 3940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery 97 87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 1639 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/17/2025 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 100 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/17/2025 Papa John's 100 2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/17/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

