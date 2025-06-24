Health Scores: Rutherford County June 24, 2025

These are the health scores for June 17-24, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/24/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
|96
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2025
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|97
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|100
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2025
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|96
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|100
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Starbucks #29768
|100
|1714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|92
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|92
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|90
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2025
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|100
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/23/2025
|Tommy's Bar and Grill
|99
|1203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/23/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|96
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/23/2025
|Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est.
|100
|7019 Zither Lane La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/21/2025
|Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food
|100
|2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/21/2025
|Baskin Robbin's
|100
|3415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|100
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/20/2025
|Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
|100
|93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Sweet E Treats and Creations Mobile Food Est
|100
|662 Marble Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est
|100
|621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|MooKaos Kitchen Mobile
|100
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Apt. #7306 Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/20/2025
|Brownstone Apartments Pool
|96
|1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|101 Depot Pool
|100
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/20/2025
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|98
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/20/2025
|Days Inn
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Complaint
|06/18/2025
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|100
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|94
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|91
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Giorgio's Pizza
|99
|901 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN, USA Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Pool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Liberty Heights Pool
|100
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|95
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|96
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Complaint
|06/18/2025
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|100
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Southern Meadows Pool
|93
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Vintage Gateway
|100
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Sheffield Park Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/18/2025
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Griffith Park HOA
|95
|240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/18/2025
|The Reserve Pool
|98
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/18/2025
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|100
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool
|100
|500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Dominos Pizza #6324
|98
|3940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
|97
|87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|1639 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/17/2025
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|100
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/17/2025
|Papa John's
|100
|2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/17/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
