Health Scores: Rutherford County June 24, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
8

These are the health scores for June 17-24, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE100210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/24/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool96960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2025
Chago's Mexican Restaurant97579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/23/2025
Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool1001211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2025
Puckett Downs HOA Pool964250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna100400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Starbucks #297681001714 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Red Roof Inn Pool922282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool92341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Northfield Ridge Pool902032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2025
Panther Creek Parc Pool1003625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/23/2025
Tommy's Bar and Grill991203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine06/23/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool 2961606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/23/2025
Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est.1007019 Zither Lane La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine06/21/2025
Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile Food1002110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/21/2025
Baskin Robbin's1003415 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine06/20/2025
Almaville Apartment Homes100961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/20/2025
Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool10093 Weakley Ln. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Sweet E Treats and Creations Mobile Food Est100662 Marble Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine06/20/2025
Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est100621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine06/20/2025
MooKaos Kitchen Mobile10014531 Old Nashville Hwy Apt. #7306 Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine06/20/2025
Brownstone Apartments Pool961455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
101 Depot Pool100101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/20/2025
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool98801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/20/2025
Days Inn100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Complaint06/18/2025
St Andrews Apartments Pool100910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool94210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Scout Landing Apartments Pool91261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Giorgio's Pizza99901 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN, USA Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/18/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Pool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Liberty Heights Pool100750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool95111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool964107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool982537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Complaint06/18/2025
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool100750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Southern Meadows Pool93111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Vintage Gateway1002107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Sheffield Park Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery1001720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine06/18/2025
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Griffith Park HOA95240 Tessa Grace Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
LC Murfreesboro Pool1002355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/18/2025
The Reserve Pool98700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/18/2025
Village at Elam Farms Pool1002945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Anthem at Creekside Apartments Pool100500 Noel Lane Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Dominos Pizza #6324983940 Shelbyville Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up06/17/2025
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery9787 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/17/2025
Dunkin Donuts1001639 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/17/2025
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool1001841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/17/2025
Papa John's1002650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine06/17/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

