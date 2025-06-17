Health Scores: Rutherford County June 17, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
34

These are the health scores for June 10-17, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool1002315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2025
Villager Condominiums Pool982850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2025
River Chase Community Pool942142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2025
Crossings at Greenland Pool94920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2025
The Dempsey Apartments Pool100550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2025
Green Meadows Pool88425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2025
Puckett Downs HOA Pool924250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/16/2025
Summerlake Apt. Pool100207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool92341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2025
Little Caesars98211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/16/2025
Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc94230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/16/2025
Dominos 63081001515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up06/16/2025
Brunch And Brew Cafe781220 East Northfield Blvd, Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/16/2025
L.A.'s Bar Smoke and Grill Mobile901403 Rocky Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/14/2025
Hungry Spot Mobile Food991600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/13/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool92341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Red Roof Inn Pool882282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Parklight Townhome Pool98100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/13/2025
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool1002325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Baymont Inn and Suites Pool1002230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool100350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/13/2025
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/13/2025
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio100107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/13/2025
Premiere 6 Movie Theater99810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/13/2025
Fatguy Southern Kitchen976854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service Follow-Up06/13/2025
The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est1003408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/13/2025
J & M Mobile1001803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/13/2025
Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS1001903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/13/2025
Chago's Mexican Restaurant66579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/13/2025
Twin Yolk981630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up06/12/2025
Giorgio's Pizza89901 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN, USA Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2025
GumyGrill LLC Mobile FSE100475 Swanholme Dr Apt J 103 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Southern Spoon #2 MT#741991303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Taste of Thai1001841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Puckett's Farmer's Market100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/12/2025
7 Brew Coffee99217 Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/12/2025
Mystic Panther Tattoo1002484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine06/12/2025
Pad Thai Cafe892568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool96909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Richland Falls Apts Pool100526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
City Edge Flats Pool1002435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool964120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Comfort Suites Pool100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Towneplace Suites Pool100990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Pool92627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Vineyards Pool100Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool961461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Valleybrook Swimming Pool983212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Landmark Apartment Pool932827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool94110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Brownstone Apartments Pool881455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Westbury Farms Pool1002620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2025
Landmark Apts Hot Tub972827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2025
Wawa Expresso Mobile Food100350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2025
Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est1003004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine06/11/2025
Legends Group TN LLC1001918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/11/2025
Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est98132 September Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up06/11/2025
Windwood Amenity Center Pool964322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Days Inn Pool - WPI88182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
101 Depot Pool94101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II100282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
The Dutton Apartments Pool1001345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Belden Reserve Pool100475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Puckett Station Wading Pool964239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Kingwood Apartments Pool100118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Lavergne High School Pool96250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool961841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Holbrook Apartments Pool98600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Puckett Station Pool Main Pool984239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool8693 Weakley Ln. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Laurel Wood Apartment Pool100281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI86182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2025
Marble Slab Creamery99452b N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/11/2025
Jamn Coffee Co Mobile1001421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/11/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1005349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine06/11/2025
Papa Johns Pizza #463991741 S. Rutherford Blvd., UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/10/2025
Vintage Gateway922107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool963920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2025
Elan Smyrna Pool100200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool1001 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
St Andrews Apartments Pool92910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2025
Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool981310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Town Center Tower Slide96100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Cedar Glen Pool96206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Camp YI Pool92599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Town Center Current Channel96100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Vintage at the Avenue Pool961349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2025
Town Center Play Pool96100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool100101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Poplar Grove Townhome Pool100375 Heath Pl Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
LC Murfreesboro Pool882355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2025
River Landing HOA Pool964917 Barnburgh Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Farmhouse Apartnments Pool100635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Town Center Lap Pool98100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2025
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food99308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087Food Service Routine06/10/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR