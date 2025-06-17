Health Scores: Rutherford County June 17, 2025

These are the health scores for June 10-17, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Tennessee Park Apartments Pool 100 2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Villager Condominiums Pool 98 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2025 River Chase Community Pool 94 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2025 Crossings at Greenland Pool 94 920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2025 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 100 550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2025 Green Meadows Pool 88 425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2025 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 92 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/16/2025 Summerlake Apt. Pool 100 207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 92 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Little Caesars 98 211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc 94 230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/16/2025 Dominos 6308 100 1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 06/16/2025 Brunch And Brew Cafe 78 1220 East Northfield Blvd, Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/16/2025 L.A.'s Bar Smoke and Grill Mobile 90 1403 Rocky Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/14/2025 Hungry Spot Mobile Food 99 1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 92 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Red Roof Inn Pool 88 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Parklight Townhome Pool 98 100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/13/2025 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 100 2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Baymont Inn and Suites Pool 100 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool 100 350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Bella Brows Tattoo Studio 100 101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/13/2025 Illestinkd Tattoo Studio 100 107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/13/2025 Premiere 6 Movie Theater 99 810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/13/2025 Fatguy Southern Kitchen 97 6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service Follow-Up 06/13/2025 The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est 100 3408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 J & M Mobile 100 1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS 100 1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 66 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/13/2025 Twin Yolk 98 1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Giorgio's Pizza 89 901 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN, USA Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 GumyGrill LLC Mobile FSE 100 475 Swanholme Dr Apt J 103 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Southern Spoon #2 MT#741 99 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Taste of Thai 100 1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Puckett's Farmer's Market 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 7 Brew Coffee 99 217 Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Mystic Panther Tattoo 100 2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/12/2025 Pad Thai Cafe 89 2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 96 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Richland Falls Apts Pool 100 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 City Edge Flats Pool 100 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 96 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Comfort Suites Pool 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Towneplace Suites Pool 100 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Pool 92 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Vineyards Pool 100 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 96 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Valleybrook Swimming Pool 98 3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Landmark Apartment Pool 93 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 94 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Brownstone Apartments Pool 88 1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Westbury Farms Pool 100 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2025 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 97 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2025 Wawa Expresso Mobile Food 100 350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2025 Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est 100 3004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 06/11/2025 Legends Group TN LLC 100 1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est 98 132 September Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Windwood Amenity Center Pool 96 4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Days Inn Pool - WPI 88 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 101 Depot Pool 94 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Laurelwood Apt. Pool II 100 282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 The Dutton Apartments Pool 100 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Belden Reserve Pool 100 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Puckett Station Wading Pool 96 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Kingwood Apartments Pool 100 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Lavergne High School Pool 96 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 96 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Holbrook Apartments Pool 98 600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Puckett Station Pool Main Pool 98 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool 86 93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Laurel Wood Apartment Pool 100 281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2025 Days Inn Pool - MI 86 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2025 Marble Slab Creamery 99 452b N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/11/2025 Jamn Coffee Co Mobile 100 1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/11/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 5349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/11/2025 Papa Johns Pizza #463 99 1741 S. Rutherford Blvd., UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/10/2025 Vintage Gateway 92 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 96 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Elan Smyrna Pool 100 200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool 100 1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 St Andrews Apartments Pool 92 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool 98 1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Town Center Tower Slide 96 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Cedar Glen Pool 96 206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Camp YI Pool 92 599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Town Center Current Channel 96 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Vintage at the Avenue Pool 96 1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2025 Town Center Play Pool 96 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool 100 101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Poplar Grove Townhome Pool 100 375 Heath Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 LC Murfreesboro Pool 88 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2025 River Landing HOA Pool 96 4917 Barnburgh Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Farmhouse Apartnments Pool 100 635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Town Center Lap Pool 98 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2025 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food 99 308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service Routine 06/10/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

