Health Scores: Rutherford County June 17, 2025

These are the health scores for June 10-17, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|100
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|98
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2025
|River Chase Community Pool
|94
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2025
|Crossings at Greenland Pool
|94
|920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2025
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|100
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2025
|Green Meadows Pool
|88
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2025
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|92
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/16/2025
|Summerlake Apt. Pool
|100
|207 National Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|92
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Little Caesars
|98
|211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc
|94
|230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2025
|Dominos 6308
|100
|1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/16/2025
|Brunch And Brew Cafe
|78
|1220 East Northfield Blvd, Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2025
|L.A.'s Bar Smoke and Grill Mobile
|90
|1403 Rocky Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/14/2025
|Hungry Spot Mobile Food
|99
|1600 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|92
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|88
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Parklight Townhome Pool
|98
|100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/13/2025
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Baymont Inn and Suites Pool
|100
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Roosevelt Apartment Homes Pool
|100
|350 Tremont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/13/2025
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/13/2025
|Premiere 6 Movie Theater
|99
|810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|Fatguy Southern Kitchen
|97
|6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/13/2025
|The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est
|100
|3408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|J & M Mobile
|100
|1803 Hamilton Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|Lilly's Hot Chicken Mobile FS
|100
|1903 Creekwalk Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|66
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2025
|Twin Yolk
|98
|1630 S Church St Ste 101 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Giorgio's Pizza
|89
|901 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN, USA Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|GumyGrill LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|475 Swanholme Dr Apt J 103 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Southern Spoon #2 MT#741
|99
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Taste of Thai
|100
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Puckett's Farmer's Market
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|7 Brew Coffee
|99
|217 Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Mystic Panther Tattoo
|100
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/12/2025
|Pad Thai Cafe
|89
|2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Cowboy Town Snack Bar
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Coffee Shop
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|96
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|100
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|City Edge Flats Pool
|100
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|96
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Comfort Suites Pool
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Towneplace Suites Pool
|100
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Pool
|92
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Vineyards Pool
|100
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|96
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|98
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Landmark Apartment Pool
|93
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Brownstone Apartments Pool
|88
|1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Westbury Farms Pool
|100
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2025
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|97
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2025
|Wawa Expresso Mobile Food
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd, Apt 10104 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2025
|Sno-Ball Express Mobile Food Est
|100
|3004 Dusenburg Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2025
|Legends Group TN LLC
|100
|1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est
|98
|132 September Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Windwood Amenity Center Pool
|96
|4322 Effie Seward Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|88
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|101 Depot Pool
|94
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|100
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|The Dutton Apartments Pool
|100
|1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Belden Reserve Pool
|100
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Puckett Station Wading Pool
|96
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|100
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Lavergne High School Pool
|96
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|96
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Holbrook Apartments Pool
|98
|600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Puckett Station Pool Main Pool
|98
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Fairway Meadows Townhomes Pool
|86
|93 Weakley Ln. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|100
|281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|86
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2025
|Marble Slab Creamery
|99
|452b N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2025
|Jamn Coffee Co Mobile
|100
|1421 Blackstone St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5349 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/11/2025
|Papa Johns Pizza #463
|99
|1741 S. Rutherford Blvd., UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2025
|Vintage Gateway
|92
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|96
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Elan Smyrna Pool
|100
|200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool
|100
|1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|92
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|98
|1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Town Center Tower Slide
|96
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Cedar Glen Pool
|96
|206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Camp YI Pool
|92
|599 Jones Mill Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Town Center Current Channel
|96
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Vintage at the Avenue Pool
|96
|1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|Town Center Play Pool
|96
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool
|100
|101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Poplar Grove Townhome Pool
|100
|375 Heath Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|88
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2025
|River Landing HOA Pool
|96
|4917 Barnburgh Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Farmhouse Apartnments Pool
|100
|635 Lyons Farm Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Town Center Lap Pool
|98
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2025
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food
|99
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
