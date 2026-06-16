Health Scores: Rutherford County June 16, 2026

These are the health scores for June 9-16, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 99 Degrees Southeast Asia 96 307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/12/2026 99 Degrees Southeast Asia Aux.Bar 100 307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 Abbington At Stones River Pool 96 1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Ashton Creek Farms Apartments 100 14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Atomic Wings 86 5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Baymont by Wyndham Pool 98 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Belden Reserve Pool 96 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Bella Brows Tattoo Studio 100 101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/10/2026 Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU 100 2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Candlewood Suites Pool 94 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Cedar Glen Pool 94 206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool 95 919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Chariot Pointe Pool 97 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Charleston Hall Pool 98 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Comfort Suites Pool 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Comfort Suites Spa 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Copperfield Pool 100 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 96 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Crossings at Greenland Pool 96 920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Discovery Center At Murfree Spring 100 502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 Easton Place Apartment Pool 90 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Emerald Heart Cafe 100 810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 96 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Executive House Pool 100 347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Florence Commons Pool 96 8901 Florence Road. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 94 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 94 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli 99 1325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Grand Oak at Town Park Pool 98 110 Town Park Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Graze Craze 100 1440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 Green Meadows Pool 100 425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool 98 101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Hampton Inn and Suites - Swimming Pool 100 325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 98 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Holbrook Apartments Pool 100 600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool 87 960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Honky Tonkin 'Bout Kitchen FSE 98 1 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/09/2026 Insta' Grab Mobile Cart 100 317 Old Nashville Hwy 214 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Jamba Juice 100 2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Juicy Seafood 83 267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/15/2026 Kingwood Apartments Pool 100 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Laurelwood Apt. Pool II 100 282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Little Caesars 66 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/15/2026 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 99 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 06/15/2026 McFarlin Pointe Pool 98 1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 06/11/2026 Memories Bar and Grill 99 574 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 Memories Bar and Grill Bar 99 574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Moe's 100 2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Muirwood HOA Pool 96 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Nanny and Papa's Concession Mobile FSE 100 137 Bailey Collins Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 96 2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Northfield Ridge Pool 100 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 Nottingham Apt Pool 98 1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est 100 5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 06/13/2026 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 94 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est 100 218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 River Chase Community Pool 92 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 100 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool 98 1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool 98 1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Scoop-Devilee, LLC 100 2121 Barring Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/15/2026 Slim Chickens 100 229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 84 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Staybridge Suites Pool 98 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Stewart Springs Main Pool 96 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/16/2026 Stewart Springs Wading Pool 98 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 98 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 Stones River Apartment Pool 100 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Summer Creek Pool 98 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/11/2026 Tennessee Park Apartments Pool 100 2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 Texas Tacos and Grill Mobile 100 9015 Murfreesboro Rd Lebanon TN 37090 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 The 902 Apartments 100 902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 The Cannon Pool 96 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/12/2026 The Grove Pool 98 1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 98 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/10/2026 The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile 100 8760 Rocky Fork Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/12/2026 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 98 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/15/2026 Totuma Venezuelan Coffee Bar Aux. 100 2160 Rock Springs Rd 321 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 Totuma Venezuelan Restaurant FSE 90 2160 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/09/2026 Towneplace Suites Pool 100 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/09/2026 Vintage Blackman Pool 94 553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/12/2026 Vintage Cakes and Catering 100 318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/10/2026 West 22 Tacos 99 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/16/2026 Westbury Farms Pool 98 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/15/2026 Westlawn HOA Pool 95 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/10/2026 Wingstop 1529 95 443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 06/15/2026 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 94 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/15/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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