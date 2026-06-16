Tuesday, June 16, 2026
No menu items!
Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County June 16, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County June 16, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
11
health inspections

These are the health scores for June 9-16, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
99 Degrees Southeast Asia96307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/12/2026
99 Degrees Southeast Asia Aux.Bar100307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Abbington At Stones River Pool961335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Ashton Creek Farms Apartments10014531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
Atomic Wings865607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Baymont by Wyndham Pool98109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Belden Reserve Pool96475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine06/10/2026
Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU1002283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Candlewood Suites Pool94930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Cedar Glen Pool94206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool95919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Chariot Pointe Pool971710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Charleston Hall Pool98351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Comfort Suites Pool98226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Comfort Suites Spa98226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Copperfield Pool100670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/09/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool96411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Crossings at Greenland Pool96920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Discovery Center At Murfree Spring100502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/09/2026
Easton Place Apartment Pool901709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool96110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Emerald Heart Cafe100810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/09/2026
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool96915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Executive House Pool100347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/09/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool96810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Florence Commons Pool968901 Florence Road. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool94341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool94341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli991325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up06/09/2026
Grand Oak at Town Park Pool98110 Town Park Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Graze Craze1001440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Green Meadows Pool100425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/09/2026
Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool98101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Hampton Inn and Suites - Swimming Pool100325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville982573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Hawthorne Park South Pool #298220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Holbrook Apartments Pool100600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool87960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Honky Tonkin 'Bout Kitchen FSE981 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/09/2026
Insta' Grab Mobile Cart100317 Old Nashville Hwy 214 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Jamba Juice1002263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/10/2026
Juicy Seafood83267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/15/2026
Kingwood Apartments Pool100118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II100282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Little Caesars662962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/15/2026
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit992955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up06/15/2026
McFarlin Pointe Pool981365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine06/11/2026
Memories Bar and Grill99574 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine06/10/2026
Memories Bar and Grill Bar99574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up06/10/2026
Moe's1002263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/10/2026
Muirwood HOA Pool962006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
Nanny and Papa's Concession Mobile FSE100137 Bailey Collins Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2026
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool962325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Northfield Ridge Pool1002032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
Nottingham Apt Pool981311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est1005690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine06/13/2026
Quality Inn & Suites Pool94110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est100218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2026
River Chase Community Pool922142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Rutherford Park Apts Pool100554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool981 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool981310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Scoop-Devilee, LLC1002121 Barring Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/15/2026
Slim Chickens100229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/12/2026
South Haven Neighborhood Pool846565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Staybridge Suites Pool981233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
Stewart Springs Main Pool961319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/16/2026
Stewart Springs Wading Pool981319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna98400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
Stones River Apartment Pool100205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Summer Creek Pool982001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/11/2026
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool1002315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
Texas Tacos and Grill Mobile1009015 Murfreesboro Rd Lebanon TN 37090Food Service Routine06/09/2026
The 902 Apartments100902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
The Cannon Pool96203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/12/2026
The Grove Pool981320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool983237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/10/2026
The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile1008760 Rocky Fork Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/12/2026
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool98225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/15/2026
Totuma Venezuelan Coffee Bar Aux.1002160 Rock Springs Rd 321 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/09/2026
Totuma Venezuelan Restaurant FSE902160 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/09/2026
Towneplace Suites Pool100990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/09/2026
Vintage Blackman Pool94553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/12/2026
Vintage Cakes and Catering100318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/10/2026
West 22 Tacos992108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/16/2026
Westbury Farms Pool982620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/15/2026
Westlawn HOA Pool951009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/10/2026
Wingstop 152995443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine06/15/2026
Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool944120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/15/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×