Health Scores: Rutherford County June 16, 2026

These are the health scores for June 9-16, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|99 Degrees Southeast Asia
|96
|307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|99 Degrees Southeast Asia Aux.Bar
|100
|307 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Abbington At Stones River Pool
|96
|1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Ashton Creek Farms Apartments
|100
|14531 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Atomic Wings
|86
|5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Baymont by Wyndham Pool
|98
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Belden Reserve Pool
|96
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/10/2026
|Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU
|100
|2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|94
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Cedar Glen Pool
|94
|206 Sue Ellen Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool
|95
|919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|97
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Charleston Hall Pool
|98
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Comfort Suites Pool
|98
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Comfort Suites Spa
|98
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Copperfield Pool
|100
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|96
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Crossings at Greenland Pool
|96
|920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Discovery Center At Murfree Spring
|100
|502 Se Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|90
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Emerald Heart Cafe
|100
|810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|96
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Executive House Pool
|100
|347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Florence Commons Pool
|96
|8901 Florence Road. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|94
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|94
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Gentleman Jim's Bar & Deli
|99
|1325 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
|98
|110 Town Park Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Graze Craze
|100
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Green Meadows Pool
|100
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Gwynn Farms Subdivision Pool
|98
|101 Dale Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Hampton Inn and Suites - Swimming Pool
|100
|325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville
|98
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|98
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Holbrook Apartments Pool
|100
|600 Nissan Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Home2 Suites by Hilton Pool
|87
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Honky Tonkin 'Bout Kitchen FSE
|98
|1 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/09/2026
|Insta' Grab Mobile Cart
|100
|317 Old Nashville Hwy 214 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Jamba Juice
|100
|2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Juicy Seafood
|83
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/15/2026
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|100
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|100
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Little Caesars
|66
|2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/15/2026
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|99
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/15/2026
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|98
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/11/2026
|Memories Bar and Grill
|99
|574 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|Memories Bar and Grill Bar
|99
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Moe's
|100
|2263 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|96
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Nanny and Papa's Concession Mobile FSE
|100
|137 Bailey Collins Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|96
|2325 Willowbrook Dr. BLDG K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|100
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|Nottingham Apt Pool
|98
|1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est
|100
|5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|06/13/2026
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
|100
|218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|River Chase Community Pool
|92
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|100
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool
|98
|1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Rutherford Woodlands Apt. Pool
|98
|1310 Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Scoop-Devilee, LLC
|100
|2121 Barring Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/15/2026
|Slim Chickens
|100
|229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|84
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Staybridge Suites Pool
|98
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Stewart Springs Main Pool
|96
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/16/2026
|Stewart Springs Wading Pool
|98
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|98
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|100
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Summer Creek Pool
|98
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/11/2026
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|100
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|Texas Tacos and Grill Mobile
|100
|9015 Murfreesboro Rd Lebanon TN 37090
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|The 902 Apartments
|100
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|The Cannon Pool
|96
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/12/2026
|The Grove Pool
|98
|1320 Journey Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/10/2026
|The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile
|100
|8760 Rocky Fork Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/12/2026
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|98
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/15/2026
|Totuma Venezuelan Coffee Bar Aux.
|100
|2160 Rock Springs Rd 321 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|Totuma Venezuelan Restaurant FSE
|90
|2160 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/09/2026
|Towneplace Suites Pool
|100
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/09/2026
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|94
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/12/2026
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|100
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/10/2026
|West 22 Tacos
|99
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/16/2026
|Westbury Farms Pool
|98
|2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/15/2026
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|95
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/10/2026
|Wingstop 1529
|95
|443 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|06/15/2026
|Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool
|94
|4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/15/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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