Health Scores: Rutherford County July 31, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
58

These are the health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Learning Zone Child CareApproval1021 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities - Routine07/30/2025
Villager Condominiums Pool982850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/30/2025
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool981350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/30/2025
Crossings at Greenland Pool92920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/30/2025
Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool82200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine07/30/2025
1540 Place Apartment Pool981540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/30/2025
Brownstone Apartments Pool1001455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/30/2025
Riverdale High School Pool96Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/30/2025
Super 8 Motel-127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Days Inn-182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up07/30/2025
WoodSprings Suites81157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Mainstay Suites Hotel100130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant97210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill99420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
Penn Station100440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059885001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant75421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
IHOP 321897779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025
McDonalds962595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
Marina's On The Square98125 N Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
Learning Zone FE931021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
Pizza Hut1002575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/30/2025
Liberty Station Kitchen100850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Checkers98829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025
CR Noodle House Restaurant945270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Popeyes Restaurant 1378499555 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/30/2025
Subway973183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up07/29/2025
The Tasty Table Smyrna100833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/29/2025
Fridas Cafe993514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine07/29/2025
Burger King #1146100833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/29/2025
Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill96900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/29/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill100450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/29/2025
Amberton Community Pool100829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/29/2025
Fortune Express965197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/29/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna100400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/29/2025
Beauty Ink &Co Studio100526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine07/29/2025
Love's Pizza751728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/29/2025
Annandale Apartments Pool1001307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/29/2025
Tijuana Flats Aux.1001306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/29/2025
Salvos Pizza Inc98701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Newk's Restaurant98149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Zaxby's1001221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine07/28/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi100149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/28/2025
Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE100185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Parkview Flats Pool981306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/28/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant892424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
BOJANGLES985521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/28/2025
Carrington Park Apt. Pool942778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine07/28/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar1002424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Candlewood Suites98850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine07/28/2025
Taco Bell #202091002482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Starbucks 201781002711 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Roma Pizza and Pasta98587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/28/2025
Starbucks Coffee1001144 Fortress Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Dunkin Donuts100561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/28/2025
Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro100125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/28/2025
MTCS Early Learning Center100100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings - Routine07/28/2025
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine07/28/2025
Guarolandia Street Food Mobile100909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/28/2025
Panda Express1002122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/28/2025
Amazing Leaders Child CareApproval185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities - Routine07/28/2025
Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc99325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Millers Grocery987011 Church St Christiana TN 37037Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Good Shepherd's HomeApproval203 Woodcraft Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine07/25/2025
Subway 15242985068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit682955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine07/25/2025
Chick-fil-A1002116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/25/2025
Casa Adobe Express981433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Greko Taco996177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana TN 37037Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Select Inn Pool1002424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Taco Bell #34436995143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Spare Time Cafe10095 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/25/2025
McDonalds1002874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Hampton Inn and Suite Pool94325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Two Brothers Pizzeria97291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Good Shepherd's Home100203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine07/25/2025
Select Inn Hotel-2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels - Follow-Up07/25/2025
CoreLife Eatery952330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Panera Bread #985991970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Miller's Ale House991714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Weenie Wagon Cart FSE100509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/25/2025
Hardee's #150184098508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/25/2025
Baymont Inn and Suites Pool962230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant86230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool88341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine07/24/2025
Whataburger1001835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Mcdonald's #08119100775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Avid Hotel100800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine07/24/2025
Laurel Wood Apartment Pool96281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/24/2025
New China Panda972042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 21004180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
McDonalds1005205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #2100220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Wendys #6381001845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool82341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine07/24/2025
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine07/24/2025
Taco Bell1005257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Tony's Cafe98281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville982573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Captain D's #350290323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
LivAway Suites-871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Tijuana Flats Restuarant991306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna100547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios - Routine07/24/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #1100220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge991621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Captain D's #365496263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Codgers Mobile Food Est98419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Outback Steakhouse #43201001968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Avid Hotel Food100800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/24/2025
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool1003237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine07/24/2025
Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table1001801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/24/2025
Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food1005179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Holiday Inn Pool1001453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2993193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122Food Service - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE95173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/23/2025
McDonald's100352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/23/2025
Overall Creek Apartments Pool1005150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/23/2025
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool94225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Whataburger100360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/23/2025
Porta Parti Mobile Bar100204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060Food Service - Routine07/23/2025
Bojangles #984971590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer1008038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/23/2025
Rutherford Park Apts Pool98554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool87490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine07/23/2025
Ingram Book Company981 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Go USA Fun Park1002270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/23/2025
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine07/23/2025
Tattoos by Paul Studio10098 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine07/23/2025
Laurelwood Apt. Pool II98282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine07/22/2025
Panda Express100510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Mike's Place100101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
Arby's #7472100121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Bonefish Grill100505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911100380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Just Love Coffee Roasters98129 MTCS Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
Guate Foods Mobile Food100700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service100200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
McAlisters Deli981624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
Cook Out981682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257100620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Dairy Queen #10334991735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken1002205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill 206799479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
The Chop House99541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
Pizza Hut991670 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Kingwood Apartments Pool96118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/22/2025
The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food100253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine07/22/2025
Taqueria Sope Express Mobile1005499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up07/22/2025
Richland Falls Apts Pool100526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine07/21/2025
Luca's Pizzeria1002658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up07/21/2025
Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers99590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/21/2025
Bonchon100578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/21/2025
Juicy Seafood96267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up07/21/2025
Primordial Ink Body Piercing Studio100201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Body Piercing Studios - Routine07/21/2025
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS1004043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine07/21/2025
La Loma Mexican Grill862658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262Food Service - Routine07/21/2025
Hokkaido Ramen House99521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up07/21/2025
Copperfield Pool100670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up07/21/2025
The Learning Experience CCApproval4043 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine07/21/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

