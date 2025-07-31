Health Scores: Rutherford County July 31, 2025

These are the health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Learning Zone Child Care Approval 1021 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities - Routine 07/30/2025 Villager Condominiums Pool 98 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/30/2025 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 98 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/30/2025 Crossings at Greenland Pool 92 920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/30/2025 Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool 82 200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/30/2025 1540 Place Apartment Pool 98 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/30/2025 Brownstone Apartments Pool 100 1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/30/2025 Riverdale High School Pool 96 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/30/2025 Super 8 Motel - 127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Days Inn - 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 WoodSprings Suites 81 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Mainstay Suites Hotel 100 130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant 97 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Dairy Queen Grill & Chill 99 420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 Penn Station 100 440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059 88 5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant 75 421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 IHOP 3218 97 779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 McDonalds 96 2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 Marina's On The Square 98 125 N Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 Learning Zone FE 93 1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 Pizza Hut 100 2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/30/2025 Liberty Station Kitchen 100 850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Checkers 98 829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 CR Noodle House Restaurant 94 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Popeyes Restaurant 13784 99 555 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/30/2025 Subway 97 3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/29/2025 The Tasty Table Smyrna 100 833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/29/2025 Fridas Cafe 99 3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 07/29/2025 Burger King #1146 100 833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/29/2025 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 96 900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/29/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 100 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/29/2025 Amberton Community Pool 100 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/29/2025 Fortune Express 96 5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/29/2025 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 100 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/29/2025 Beauty Ink &Co Studio 100 526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 07/29/2025 Love's Pizza 75 1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/29/2025 Annandale Apartments Pool 100 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/29/2025 Tijuana Flats Aux. 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/29/2025 Salvos Pizza Inc 98 701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Newk's Restaurant 98 149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Zaxby's 100 1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 07/28/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 100 149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/28/2025 Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE 100 185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Parkview Flats Pool 98 1306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/28/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant 89 2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 BOJANGLES 98 5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/28/2025 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 94 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/28/2025 La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Candlewood Suites 98 850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 07/28/2025 Taco Bell #20209 100 2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Starbucks 20178 100 2711 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Roma Pizza and Pasta 98 587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/28/2025 Starbucks Coffee 100 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/28/2025 Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro 100 125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/28/2025 MTCS Early Learning Center 100 100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings - Routine 07/28/2025 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/28/2025 Guarolandia Street Food Mobile 100 909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/28/2025 Panda Express 100 2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/28/2025 Amazing Leaders Child Care Approval 185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Child Care Facilities - Routine 07/28/2025 Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc 99 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Millers Grocery 98 7011 Church St Christiana TN 37037 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Good Shepherd's Home Approval 203 Woodcraft Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 07/25/2025 Subway 15242 98 5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 68 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 07/25/2025 Chick-fil-A 100 2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/25/2025 Casa Adobe Express 98 1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Greko Taco 99 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana TN 37037 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Select Inn Pool 100 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Taco Bell #34436 99 5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Spare Time Cafe 100 95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/25/2025 McDonalds 100 2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Hampton Inn and Suite Pool 94 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Two Brothers Pizzeria 97 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Good Shepherd's Home 100 203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 07/25/2025 Select Inn Hotel - 2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 CoreLife Eatery 95 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Panera Bread #985 99 1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Miller's Ale House 99 1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Weenie Wagon Cart FSE 100 509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/25/2025 Hardee's #1501840 98 508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/25/2025 Baymont Inn and Suites Pool 96 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant 86 230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 88 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/24/2025 Whataburger 100 1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Mcdonald's #08119 100 775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Avid Hotel 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 07/24/2025 Laurel Wood Apartment Pool 96 281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 New China Panda 97 2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2 100 4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 McDonalds 100 5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 100 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Wendys #638 100 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 82 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/24/2025 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 07/24/2025 Taco Bell 100 5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Tony's Cafe 98 281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Captain D's #3502 90 323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 LivAway Suites - 871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Tijuana Flats Restuarant 99 1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna 100 547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 Black Diamond Tattoo Studio 100 1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios - Routine 07/24/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 100 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge 99 1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Captain D's #3654 96 263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Codgers Mobile Food Est 98 419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Outback Steakhouse #4320 100 1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Avid Hotel Food 100 800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/24/2025 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 100 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/24/2025 Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table 100 1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/24/2025 Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food 100 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2 99 3193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 95 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 McDonald's 100 352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/23/2025 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 100 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 94 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Whataburger 100 360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/23/2025 Porta Parti Mobile Bar 100 204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service - Routine 07/23/2025 Bojangles #984 97 1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer 100 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/23/2025 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 98 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 87 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/23/2025 Ingram Book Company 98 1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Go USA Fun Park 100 2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/23/2025 Sinister Ink Tattoo Company 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 07/23/2025 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 07/23/2025 Laurelwood Apt. Pool II 98 282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/22/2025 Panda Express 100 510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Mike's Place 100 101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 Arby's #7472 100 121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Bonefish Grill 100 505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911 100 380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Just Love Coffee Roasters 98 129 MTCS Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 Guate Foods Mobile Food 100 700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service 100 200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 McAlisters Deli 98 1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 Cook Out 98 1682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257 100 620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Dairy Queen #10334 99 1735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken 100 2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067 99 479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 The Chop House 99 541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 Pizza Hut 99 1670 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Kingwood Apartments Pool 96 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food 100 253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 07/22/2025 Taqueria Sope Express Mobile 100 5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/22/2025 Richland Falls Apts Pool 100 526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 07/21/2025 Luca's Pizzeria 100 2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/21/2025 Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers 99 590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/21/2025 Bonchon 100 578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/21/2025 Juicy Seafood 96 267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/21/2025 Primordial Ink Body Piercing Studio 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios - Routine 07/21/2025 THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS 100 4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 07/21/2025 La Loma Mexican Grill 86 2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262 Food Service - Routine 07/21/2025 Hokkaido Ramen House 99 521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 07/21/2025 Copperfield Pool 100 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 07/21/2025 The Learning Experience CC Approval 4043 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 07/21/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email