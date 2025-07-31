Health Scores: Rutherford County July 31, 2025

These are the health scores for July 21-31, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Learning Zone Child Care
|Approval
|1021 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|98
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|98
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Crossings at Greenland Pool
|92
|920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool
|82
|200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/30/2025
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|98
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Brownstone Apartments Pool
|100
|1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Riverdale High School Pool
|96
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Super 8 Motel
|-
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Days Inn
|-
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|WoodSprings Suites
|81
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|100
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|97
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
|99
|420 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Penn Station
|100
|440 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Ste 120 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
|88
|5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|75
|421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|IHOP 3218
|97
|779 Team Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|McDonalds
|96
|2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Marina's On The Square
|98
|125 N Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Learning Zone FE
|93
|1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Pizza Hut
|100
|2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/30/2025
|Liberty Station Kitchen
|100
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Checkers
|98
|829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|94
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Popeyes Restaurant 13784
|99
|555 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/30/2025
|Subway
|97
|3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/29/2025
|The Tasty Table Smyrna
|100
|833 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 830 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/29/2025
|Fridas Cafe
|99
|3514 Plum Leaf Pl Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Burger King #1146
|100
|833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill
|96
|900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/29/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|100
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Amberton Community Pool
|100
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/29/2025
|Fortune Express
|96
|5197 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|100
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/29/2025
|Beauty Ink &Co Studio
|100
|526 Legacy Dr Unit 210 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Love's Pizza
|75
|1728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Annandale Apartments Pool
|100
|1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/29/2025
|Tijuana Flats Aux.
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/29/2025
|Salvos Pizza Inc
|98
|701 Presidents Pl Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Newk's Restaurant
|98
|149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|100
|149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/28/2025
|Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE
|100
|185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Parkview Flats Pool
|98
|1306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/28/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|89
|2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|BOJANGLES
|98
|5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/28/2025
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|94
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/28/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|98
|850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Taco Bell #20209
|100
|2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Starbucks 20178
|100
|2711 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Roma Pizza and Pasta
|98
|587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/28/2025
|Starbucks Coffee
|100
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/28/2025
|Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro
|100
|125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/28/2025
|MTCS Early Learning Center
|100
|100 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Guarolandia Street Food Mobile
|100
|909 General Barksdale Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|2122 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/28/2025
|Amazing Leaders Child Care
|Approval
|185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|07/28/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc
|99
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Millers Grocery
|98
|7011 Church St Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Good Shepherd's Home
|Approval
|203 Woodcraft Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|07/25/2025
|Subway 15242
|98
|5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|68
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|07/25/2025
|Chick-fil-A
|100
|2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/25/2025
|Casa Adobe Express
|98
|1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Greko Taco
|99
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Select Inn Pool
|100
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Taco Bell #34436
|99
|5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Spare Time Cafe
|100
|95 Weakley Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/25/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
|94
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|97
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Good Shepherd's Home
|100
|203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|07/25/2025
|Select Inn Hotel
|-
|2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|CoreLife Eatery
|95
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Panera Bread #985
|99
|1970 Old Fort Pkwy STE D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Miller's Ale House
|99
|1714 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Weenie Wagon Cart FSE
|100
|509 Bon Aqua Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/25/2025
|Hardee's #1501840
|98
|508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/25/2025
|Baymont Inn and Suites Pool
|96
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|86
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|88
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|1835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Mcdonald's #08119
|100
|775 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Avid Hotel
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Laurel Wood Apartment Pool
|96
|281 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|New China Panda
|97
|2042 Lasscassas Pike suite A10 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2
|100
|4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Wendys #638
|100
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|82
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Taco Bell
|100
|5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Tony's Cafe
|98
|281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|98
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Captain D's #3502
|90
|323 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|LivAway Suites
|-
|871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Tijuana Flats Restuarant
|99
|1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna
|100
|547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|100
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge
|99
|1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Captain D's #3654
|96
|263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Codgers Mobile Food Est
|98
|419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Outback Steakhouse #4320
|100
|1968 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Avid Hotel Food
|100
|800 Expo Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/24/2025
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/24/2025
|Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table
|100
|1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/24/2025
|Taqueria Los Agaveros Mobile Food
|100
|5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Holiday Inn Pool
|100
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2
|99
|3193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|95
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|McDonald's
|100
|352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/23/2025
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|100
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|94
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/23/2025
|Porta Parti Mobile Bar
|100
|204 Eaglecrest Dr Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service - Routine
|07/23/2025
|Bojangles #984
|97
|1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer
|100
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/23/2025
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|98
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|87
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/23/2025
|Ingram Book Company
|98
|1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Go USA Fun Park
|100
|2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/23/2025
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|07/23/2025
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|07/23/2025
|Laurelwood Apt. Pool II
|98
|282 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Mike's Place
|100
|101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|Arby's #7472
|100
|121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Bonefish Grill
|100
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
|100
|380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Just Love Coffee Roasters
|98
|129 MTCS Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|Guate Foods Mobile Food
|100
|700 Judge Mason Way La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service
|100
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|McAlisters Deli
|98
|1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|Cook Out
|98
|1682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|Sweet Gigi's Whisk & Wings MT#1257
|100
|620 Rocky Ridge Cir La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Dairy Queen #10334
|99
|1735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|100
|2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067
|99
|479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|The Chop House
|99
|541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|Pizza Hut
|99
|1670 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|96
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
|100
|253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|07/22/2025
|Taqueria Sope Express Mobile
|100
|5499 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/22/2025
|Richland Falls Apts Pool
|100
|526 Dill Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|07/21/2025
|Luca's Pizzeria
|100
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/21/2025
|Freddy's Frozen Custard and Burgers
|99
|590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/21/2025
|Bonchon
|100
|578 Sam Ridley Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/21/2025
|Juicy Seafood
|96
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/21/2025
|Primordial Ink Body Piercing Studio
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios - Routine
|07/21/2025
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|100
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|07/21/2025
|La Loma Mexican Grill
|86
|2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262
|Food Service - Routine
|07/21/2025
|Hokkaido Ramen House
|99
|521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|07/21/2025
|Copperfield Pool
|100
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|07/21/2025
|The Learning Experience CC
|Approval
|4043 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|07/21/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
