Health Scores: Rutherford County July 21, 2025

These are the health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Simply Pure Sweets
|100
|128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|TN Golf Station
|99
|1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Brows by Lynn
|100
|2106 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel
|98
|325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/18/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suite Pool
|82
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/18/2025
|MAA Murfreesboro Apartment Pool
|92
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center
|Approval
|1710 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/18/2025
|Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs
|97
|830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna , TN 37164
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Hip Hops Top Chef
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 SMYRNA, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Grilled Mcbo Llc.
|100
|630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|98
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Sweet T's Mobile
|100
|416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Jack Brown's
|100
|113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food
|100
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Camino Real #13
|88
|2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|French Dips and Subs
|100
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant
|98
|5486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/18/2025
|Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est
|85
|1520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Camino Real Aux. #13
|100
|2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Nekter Juice bar
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd B4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Krystal Restaurants LLC
|97
|1858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit
|97
|2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Macca Villa at Riverside
|100
|1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Saratoga Park Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc
|94
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/18/2025
|Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
|100
|1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool
|100
|1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/18/2025
|The Alley and Catering
|99
|223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Millers Grocery
|84
|7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Springfield Apt Pool
|100
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Olive Garden #1752
|98
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Steak n Shake
|99
|951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|96
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|92
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Fazoli's #5089
|99
|835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Select Inn Cont. Breakfast
|98
|2424 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|98
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Whataburger Restaurant
|100
|1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
|99
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|100
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|96
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Select Inn Pool
|77
|2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|98
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Shelton Square Wading Pool
|95
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Adorn Tattoo
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|La Nueva Jerusalem #1
|98
|409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|81
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Arby's
|99
|2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/17/2025
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|92
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|97
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/17/2025
|Panera #6030
|97
|2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/17/2025
|Residence Inn Pool
|98
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Albion at Murfreesboro Pool
|94
|285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/17/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Passion and Purpose Home Bakery
|100
|1118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/17/2025
|Select Inn Hotel
|86
|2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/17/2025
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|93
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Gentry's Grill FSE
|100
|14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Junior's BBQ Mobile
|100
|1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Rancho Cantina 2
|94
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|98
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/16/2025
|Taco Bell #34424
|99
|305 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Thai Noodle Papaya
|94
|331 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|100
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Casa Adobe Express
|93
|1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Gentry's Grill Bar
|100
|14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Holiday Inn Pool
|93
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/16/2025
|Burger King #157
|98
|5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Kingsbury HOA
|94
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|96
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|90
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/16/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|82
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/16/2025
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|98
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Staybridge Suites Pool
|98
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/16/2025
|Captain D's #3654
|79
|263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/16/2025
|Tacopupusa Mobile FSE
|100
|336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville, TN 37211
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/16/2025
|Little Caesars
|97
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Camino Real
|98
|105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|92
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Toot's # 2
|100
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Taco Bell
|100
|1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Domenico's Italian Deli
|99
|106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|94
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Tony's Cafe
|94
|281 N Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Sir Pizza
|97
|1902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile
|100
|134 Lookout Drive, La Vergne, TN, USA La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool
|100
|630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool
|93
|1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Red Bicycle
|98
|11 S Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|98
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Camino Real #4
|99
|408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
|96
|5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Glorious Wonders
|Approval
|1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Woodgate Farms Pool
|96
|755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Lewis Downs Pool
|96
|Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|94
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Stars and Strikes Kitchen
|100
|333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
|98
|1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Maples Pool
|96
|5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/15/2025
|CoreLife Eatery
|70
|2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Complaint
|07/15/2025
|The Banks at West Fork
|100
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Glorious Wonders
|100
|1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Joanies
|97
|13 S. Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|Sonic Drive In #3
|100
|1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/15/2025
|El Gallito Express Mobile Unit
|100
|9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Routine
|07/15/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|98
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Mcdonald's #21377
|100
|1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Marcos Pizza #8537
|98
|5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
|98
|900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Koji Express North
|100
|3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Never Better Juice Bar
|100
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Gyro Club
|100
|900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2
|99
|2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|98
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/14/2025
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|73
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Taco Bell #28362
|100
|3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Amberton Community Pool
|96
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/14/2025
|Slim Chickens
|100
|3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Cobalt Row Pool
|98
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/14/2025
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/14/2025
|Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food
|100
|1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3
|100
|799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Domino's Pizza 5493
|100
|118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/14/2025
|Kiddies Kollege Learning Center
|Approval
|1933 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/14/2025
|Zaxby's
|98
|2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/14/2025
|Taco Bell #34440
|100
|1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy-La Vergne CC
|Approval
|5171 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/11/2025
|Juicy Seafood
|74
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|X-Golf Murfreesboro
|100
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool
|96
|919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Domino's #5497
|100
|5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est
|100
|218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio
|100
|803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/11/2025
|Dq Grill & Chill
|100
|2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/11/2025
|Indian Hills Golf Club
|99
|405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|100
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Copperfield Pool
|95
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/11/2025
|Shogun Express
|95
|593 South Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|100
|5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|The Boulevard Bar & Grille
|99
|2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
|Colonial Estates Pool
|100
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/11/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!