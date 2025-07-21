Health Scores: Rutherford County July 21, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
45

These are the health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Simply Pure Sweets100128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/18/2025
TN Golf Station991276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Brows by Lynn1002106 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel98325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine07/18/2025
Hampton Inn and Suite Pool82325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/18/2025
MAA Murfreesboro Apartment Pool92150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Rutherford County Juvenile Detention CenterApproval1710 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine07/18/2025
Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs97830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna , TN 37164Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Hip Hops Top Chef100479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 SMYRNA, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Grilled Mcbo Llc.100630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Chariot Pointe Pool981710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Sweet T's Mobile100416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Jack Brown's100113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/18/2025
The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food1001712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Camino Real #13882450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Red Nimbus Tattoo100105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
French Dips and Subs1001706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant985486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Jelena Aestetics100212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/18/2025
Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est851520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Camino Real Aux. #131002450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Nekter Juice bar1001306 Westlawn Blvd B4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Krystal Restaurants LLC971858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/18/2025
Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit972507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Macca Villa at Riverside1001218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Saratoga Park Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc94325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/18/2025
Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool1001 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool1001280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/18/2025
The Alley and Catering99223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Millers Grocery847011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Springfield Apt Pool1003726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Olive Garden #1752981710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/17/2025
Steak n Shake99951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Embassy Suites Pool961200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #192220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Fazoli's #508999835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Select Inn Cont. Breakfast982424 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Northfield Ridge Pool982032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Whataburger Restaurant1001924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe992631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Village Of Prestwick Pool1002220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool96915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/17/2025
Select Inn Pool772424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
The Edge Apartments Pool983833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Shelton Square Wading Pool955705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/17/2025
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio100423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Adorn Tattoo1001948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
La Nueva Jerusalem #198409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville812573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up07/17/2025
Arby's992104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/17/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine07/17/2025
Hawthorne Park South Pool #292220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
South Haven Neighborhood Pool976565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/17/2025
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio100405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine07/17/2025
Panera #6030972105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/17/2025
Residence Inn Pool981409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Albion at Murfreesboro Pool94285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/17/2025
Zaxby's100905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Passion and Purpose Home Bakery1001118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/17/2025
Select Inn Hotel862424 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine07/17/2025
Muirwood HOA Pool932006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
Gentry's Grill FSE10014262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Junior's BBQ Mobile1001951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
Rancho Cantina 2941925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool982227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine07/16/2025
Taco Bell #3442499305 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Thai Noodle Papaya94331 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
The Cannon Apartments Pool100203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
Casa Adobe Express931433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Gentry's Grill Bar10014262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Holiday Inn Pool931453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/16/2025
Burger King #157985099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Kingsbury HOA943507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
Best Western Swimming Pool96168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool90225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/16/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna82400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine07/16/2025
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool98210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/16/2025
Staybridge Suites Pool981233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/16/2025
Captain D's #365479263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/16/2025
Tacopupusa Mobile FSE100336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville, TN 37211Food Service Follow-Up07/16/2025
Little Caesars975116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
Camino Real98105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
Kingwood Apartments Pool92118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Toot's # 2100301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Taco Bell1001634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Domenico's Italian Deli99106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Overall Creek Apartments Pool945150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Tony's Cafe94281 N Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Sir Pizza971902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile100134 Lookout Drive, La Vergne, TN, USA La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool100630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/15/2025
Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool931819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Red Bicycle9811 S Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Vintage Blackman Pool98553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Camino Real #499408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc965094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Glorious WondersApproval1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127Child Care Facilities Follow-Up07/15/2025
Woodgate Farms Pool96755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Lewis Downs Pool96Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Rutherford Park Apts Pool94554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Stars and Strikes Kitchen100333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Pool98110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049981816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Maples Pool965724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine07/15/2025
CoreLife Eatery702330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Complaint07/15/2025
The Banks at West Fork1001405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/15/2025
Glorious Wonders1001700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Joanies9713 S. Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
Sonic Drive In #31001918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/15/2025
El Gallito Express Mobile Unit1009008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013Food Service Routine07/15/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi982808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Mcdonald's #213771001855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Marcos Pizza #8537985299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill98900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Koji Express North1003230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Never Better Juice Bar100246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
McDonalds1003371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Gyro Club100900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2992896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Cobalt Row Hot Tub981955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine07/14/2025
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE73173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Taco Bell #283621003378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Amberton Community Pool96829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine07/14/2025
Slim Chickens1003261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Cobalt Row Pool981955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine07/14/2025
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/14/2025
Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food1001933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3100799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Domino's Pizza 5493100118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/14/2025
Kiddies Kollege Learning CenterApproval1933 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine07/14/2025
Zaxby's982890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/14/2025
Taco Bell #344401001895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
Tots' Spot Academy-La Vergne CCApproval5171 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Child Care Facilities Routine07/11/2025
Juicy Seafood74267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/11/2025
X-Golf Murfreesboro1001720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool96919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/11/2025
Domino's #54971005094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est100218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio100803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/11/2025
Dq Grill & Chill1002910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine07/11/2025
Indian Hills Golf Club99405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool1003920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/11/2025
Copperfield Pool95670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine07/11/2025
Shogun Express95593 South Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
Villages Of Berkshire Pool1005006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/11/2025
The Boulevard Bar & Grille992154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/11/2025
Colonial Estates Pool100601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/11/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR