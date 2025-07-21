Health Scores: Rutherford County July 21, 2025

These are the health scores for July 11-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Simply Pure Sweets 100 128 N Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 TN Golf Station 99 1276 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Brows by Lynn 100 2106 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Hampton Inn and Suite Hotel 98 325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 07/18/2025 Hampton Inn and Suite Pool 82 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/18/2025 MAA Murfreesboro Apartment Pool 92 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center Approval 1710 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/18/2025 Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs 97 830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna , TN 37164 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Hip Hops Top Chef 100 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 SMYRNA, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Grilled Mcbo Llc. 100 630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Chariot Pointe Pool 98 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Sweet T's Mobile 100 416 Crusade Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Jack Brown's 100 113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food 100 1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Camino Real #13 88 2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Red Nimbus Tattoo 100 105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 French Dips and Subs 100 1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant 98 5486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/18/2025 Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est 85 1520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Camino Real Aux. #13 100 2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Nekter Juice bar 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd B4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Krystal Restaurants LLC 97 1858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit 97 2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Macca Villa at Riverside 100 1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Saratoga Park Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc 94 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/18/2025 Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool 100 1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Sanbryn Hall Condominiums Pool 100 1280 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/18/2025 The Alley and Catering 99 223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Millers Grocery 84 7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Springfield Apt Pool 100 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Olive Garden #1752 98 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Steak n Shake 99 951 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 96 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 92 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Fazoli's #5089 99 835 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Select Inn Cont. Breakfast 98 2424 South Church Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Northfield Ridge Pool 98 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Whataburger Restaurant 100 1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe 99 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Village Of Prestwick Pool 100 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 96 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Select Inn Pool 77 2424 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 The Edge Apartments Pool 98 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Shelton Square Wading Pool 95 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio 100 423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Adorn Tattoo 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 La Nueva Jerusalem #1 98 409 Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville 81 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Arby's 99 2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/17/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 07/17/2025 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 92 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 97 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/17/2025 Panera #6030 97 2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/17/2025 Residence Inn Pool 98 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Albion at Murfreesboro Pool 94 285 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/17/2025 Zaxby's 100 905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Passion and Purpose Home Bakery 100 1118 Maxfli Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Select Inn Hotel 86 2424 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 07/17/2025 Muirwood HOA Pool 93 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Gentry's Grill FSE 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Junior's BBQ Mobile 100 1951 Ransom Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 94 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 98 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/16/2025 Taco Bell #34424 99 305 N. Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Thai Noodle Papaya 94 331 Waldron Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 The Cannon Apartments Pool 100 203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Casa Adobe Express 93 1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Gentry's Grill Bar 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Holiday Inn Pool 93 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/16/2025 Burger King #157 98 5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Kingsbury HOA 94 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Best Western Swimming Pool 96 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 90 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/16/2025 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 82 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 07/16/2025 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 98 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Staybridge Suites Pool 98 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/16/2025 Captain D's #3654 79 263 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/16/2025 Tacopupusa Mobile FSE 100 336 Cedarcreek Dr Nashville, TN 37211 Food Service Follow-Up 07/16/2025 Little Caesars 97 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Camino Real 98 105 Lassater Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Kingwood Apartments Pool 92 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Toot's # 2 100 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Taco Bell 100 1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Domenico's Italian Deli 99 106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 94 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Tony's Cafe 94 281 N Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Sir Pizza 97 1902 E. Main Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Taste N See Asian Kitchen Mobile 100 134 Lookout Drive, La Vergne, TN, USA La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 100 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Joe B Jackson Townhome Pool 93 1819 Streamsong Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Red Bicycle 98 11 S Square Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Vintage Blackman Pool 98 553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Camino Real #4 99 408 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc 96 5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Glorious Wonders Approval 1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Child Care Facilities Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Woodgate Farms Pool 96 755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Lewis Downs Pool 96 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 94 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Stars and Strikes Kitchen 100 333 N Lowry Street Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049 98 1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Maples Pool 96 5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 07/15/2025 CoreLife Eatery 70 2330 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Complaint 07/15/2025 The Banks at West Fork 100 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Glorious Wonders 100 1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Joanies 97 13 S. Square Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 Sonic Drive In #3 100 1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025 El Gallito Express Mobile Unit 100 9008 Ristau Dr Antioch, TN 37013 Food Service Routine 07/15/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 98 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Mcdonald's #21377 100 1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Marcos Pizza #8537 98 5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill 98 900 Grammer Ln, STE 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Koji Express North 100 3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Never Better Juice Bar 100 246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 McDonalds 100 3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Gyro Club 100 900 Grammer Lane STE #230 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2 99 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 98 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 07/14/2025 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 73 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Taco Bell #28362 100 3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Amberton Community Pool 96 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 07/14/2025 Slim Chickens 100 3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Cobalt Row Pool 98 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 07/14/2025 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/14/2025 Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Food 100 1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Sonic Drive In Of Smyrna #3 100 799 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Domino's Pizza 5493 100 118 N. Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/14/2025 Kiddies Kollege Learning Center Approval 1933 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/14/2025 Zaxby's 98 2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/14/2025 Taco Bell #34440 100 1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Tots' Spot Academy-La Vergne CC Approval 5171 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/11/2025 Juicy Seafood 74 267 N Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 X-Golf Murfreesboro 100 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool 96 919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Domino's #5497 100 5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Reshia's Taste of Heaven Mobile Food Est 100 218 Bonifay Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio 100 803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/11/2025 Dq Grill & Chill 100 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Indian Hills Golf Club 99 405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 100 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Copperfield Pool 95 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 07/11/2025 Shogun Express 95 593 South Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 100 5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/11/2025 The Boulevard Bar & Grille 99 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/11/2025 Colonial Estates Pool 100 601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/11/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

