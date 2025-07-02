Health Scores: Rutherford County July 2, 2025

These are the health scores for June 24 to July 2, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date McDonalds 99 505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 El Toro 99 1006 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Mexichina 71 3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Shogun Express 70 593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 McDonalds 98 1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Captain D's 97 1878 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Taco Bell #34437 99 850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/01/2025 Bright Ideas Tattoo 100 2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/01/2025 Pure Green Murfreesboro Mobile 100 1043 Caitlin Trail Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 La Cocina De Sergio Mobile FSE 100 202 Glen Valley Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Barts Kitchen & Bakery 100 117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile 100 1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Garden Greek Grill 98 3006 S. Oscar's Taqueria Express 100 1741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Bonchon 97 1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 ARBY'S 100 1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Boro Bagel 98 1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Mike's Pizzeria 99 1612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Abbington At Stones River Pool 100 1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/01/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool 92 919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 07/01/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Greystone Amenity Pool 98 5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/30/2025 Little Caesars 77 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/30/2025 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 100 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/30/2025 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 100 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/30/2025 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/30/2025 Greystone Tot pool 96 5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/30/2025 Crumbl Cookies 99 817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/30/2025 Presley Tattoo Studio 100 268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 06/30/2025 Tami's Delights Mobile FSE 100 1647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 06/29/2025 Green Meadows Pool 100 425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/27/2025 NUJO Mobile Cafe 100 3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 06/27/2025 Scout Landing Apartments Pool 100 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/27/2025 St Andrews Apartments Pool 100 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/27/2025 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/27/2025 Dogs on the Run Cart 98 3114 Chanda Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/27/2025 Jets Pizza 99 3325A Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 06/27/2025 The 902 Apartments 100 902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/27/2025 Jose's Kitchen Mobile 97 721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/27/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/27/2025 Subway #17890 99 2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/27/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/27/2025 The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile 100 2726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214 Food Service Routine 06/27/2025 Chariot Pointe Pool 96 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/26/2025 Crumbl Cookies 100 2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 Kung Fu Tea 100 2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 Forest Oaks #1 96 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/26/2025 AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front 100 2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 100 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/26/2025 The Grove at Enon Springs Pool 98 417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 06/26/2025 Forest Oaks II Pool 98 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/26/2025 Pad Thai Cafe 99 2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 06/26/2025 Georgetown Square Condominiums 100 1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/26/2025 Chelsea Place III Pool 98 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/26/2025 Starbucks Coffee #53025 99 105 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 Brunch And Brew Cafe 97 1220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 06/26/2025 Chelsea Place I Main Pool 98 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/26/2025 Chelsea Place II Pool 98 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/26/2025 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 98 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/25/2025 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 100 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/25/2025 Barnes & Noble 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 Learning Ladder Academy 2 CC Approval 1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 06/25/2025 AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front 100 2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/26/2025 The Peach Cobbler Factory 100 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food 100 1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU 100 2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 95 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/25/2025 Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel 100 151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 06/25/2025 Southern Meadows Pool 100 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/25/2025 Grandea Crescent Park 90 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/25/2025 Sir Pizza Of Lavergne 98 1925 Madison Sq. Blvd Suite 100 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 Weston Park Main Pool 97 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/25/2025 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 98 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/25/2025 Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc 96 230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 06/25/2025 Learning Ladder Academy 2 CC Approval 1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 06/25/2025 Barnes & Noble 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 Subway #57599 99 5524 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 06/25/2025 Sir Pizza #B2 97 3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 06/25/2025 Weston Park Adult Pool 95 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 06/25/2025 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/25/2025 Carlton Landing Pool 96 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 06/24/2025 Northfield Ridge Pool 98 2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/24/2025 Salem Creek Pool 94 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/24/2025 Executive House Pool 100 347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 06/24/2025 Ramada Inn Pool 98 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 06/24/2025 Rockvale Meadows Pool 95 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 06/24/2025 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 92 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 06/24/2025 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 06/24/2025 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 95 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 06/24/2025 Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Follow-Up 06/24/2025 Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Follow-Up 06/24/2025 Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Routine 06/24/2025 Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE 100 210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 06/24/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

