Health Scores: Rutherford County July 2, 2025

These are the health scores for June 24 to July 2, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|McDonalds
|99
|505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|El Toro
|99
|1006 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Mexichina
|71
|3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Shogun Express
|70
|593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|McDonalds
|98
|1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Captain D's
|97
|1878 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Taco Bell #34437
|99
|850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/01/2025
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/01/2025
|Pure Green Murfreesboro Mobile
|100
|1043 Caitlin Trail Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|La Cocina De Sergio Mobile FSE
|100
|202 Glen Valley Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Barts Kitchen & Bakery
|100
|117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile
|100
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Garden Greek Grill
|98
|3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Oscar's Taqueria Express
|100
|1741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Bonchon
|97
|1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|ARBY'S
|100
|1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Boro Bagel
|98
|1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Mike's Pizzeria
|99
|1612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Abbington At Stones River Pool
|100
|1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/01/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool
|92
|919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/01/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Greystone Amenity Pool
|98
|5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/30/2025
|ARBY'S
|100
|1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Little Caesars
|77
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/30/2025
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|100
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/30/2025
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|100
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/30/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/30/2025
|Greystone Tot pool
|96
|5000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/30/2025
|Crumbl Cookies
|99
|817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/30/2025
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|06/30/2025
|Tami's Delights Mobile FSE
|100
|1647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/29/2025
|Green Meadows Pool
|100
|425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|NUJO Mobile Cafe
|100
|3268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|06/27/2025
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|100
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|100
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|Dogs on the Run Cart
|98
|3114 Chanda Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/27/2025
|Jets Pizza
|99
|3325A Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|The 902 Apartments
|100
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|Jose's Kitchen Mobile
|97
|721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|Subway #17890
|99
|2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/27/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/27/2025
|The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile
|100
|2726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214
|Food Service Routine
|06/27/2025
|Chariot Pointe Pool
|96
|1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/26/2025
|Crumbl Cookies
|100
|2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/26/2025
|Kung Fu Tea
|100
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/26/2025
|Forest Oaks #1
|96
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/26/2025
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|100
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/26/2025
|The Grove at Enon Springs Pool
|98
|417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/26/2025
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|98
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/26/2025
|Pad Thai Cafe
|99
|2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/26/2025
|Georgetown Square Condominiums
|100
|1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/26/2025
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|98
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/26/2025
|Starbucks Coffee #53025
|99
|105 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/26/2025
|Brunch And Brew Cafe
|97
|1220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/26/2025
|Chelsea Place I Main Pool
|98
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/26/2025
|Chelsea Place II Pool
|98
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/26/2025
|AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front
|100
|2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/26/2025
|The Peach Cobbler Factory
|100
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food
|100
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU
|100
|2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|95
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/25/2025
|Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel
|100
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Southern Meadows Pool
|100
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Grandea Crescent Park
|90
|2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/25/2025
|Sir Pizza Of Lavergne
|98
|1925 Madison Sq. Blvd Suite 100 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Weston Park Main Pool
|97
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/25/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool 2
|100
|1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|98
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/25/2025
|Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc
|96
|230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Learning Ladder Academy 2 CC
|Approval
|1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|06/25/2025
|Barnes & Noble
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Subway #57599
|99
|5524 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|06/25/2025
|Sir Pizza #B2
|97
|3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|95
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/25/2025
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/25/2025
|Carlton Landing Pool
|96
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/24/2025
|Northfield Ridge Pool
|98
|2032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/24/2025
|Salem Creek Pool
|94
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/24/2025
|Executive House Pool
|100
|347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|06/24/2025
|Ramada Inn Pool
|98
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/24/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|95
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/24/2025
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|92
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/24/2025
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/24/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|95
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|06/24/2025
|Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/24/2025
|Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Follow-Up
|06/24/2025
|Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|06/24/2025
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|06/24/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
