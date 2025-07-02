Health Scores: Rutherford County July 2, 2025

Michael Carpenter
85

These are the health scores for June 24 to July 2, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
McDonalds99505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
El Toro991006 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Mexichina713000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Shogun Express70593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
McDonalds981716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Captain D's971878 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Taco Bell #3443799850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio1001741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/01/2025
Bright Ideas Tattoo1002403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Tattoo Studios Routine07/01/2025
Pure Green Murfreesboro Mobile1001043 Caitlin Trail Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
La Cocina De Sergio Mobile FSE100202 Glen Valley Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Barts Kitchen & Bakery100117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile1001706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Garden Greek Grill983006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Oscar's Taqueria Express1001741-T South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Bonchon971718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
ARBY'S1001901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Dunkin Donuts100833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Boro Bagel981520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Mike's Pizzeria991612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Abbington At Stones River Pool1001335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/01/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/01/2025
Cedar Hills Neighborhood Pool92919 Green Valley Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine07/01/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/01/2025
Greystone Amenity Pool985000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/30/2025
Little Caesars775116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine06/30/2025
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool100Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Greystone Amenity Pool985000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/30/2025
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna100400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/30/2025
Greystone Tot pool965000 Greentree Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/30/2025
Crumbl Cookies99817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/30/2025
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine06/30/2025
Tami's Delights Mobile FSE1001647 Cason Ln Apt 431 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up06/29/2025
Green Meadows Pool100425 Warrior Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
NUJO Mobile Cafe1003268 Wilson Overall Rd Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine06/27/2025
Scout Landing Apartments Pool100261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
St Andrews Apartments Pool100910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool100210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
Dogs on the Run Cart983114 Chanda Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/27/2025
Jets Pizza993325A Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up06/27/2025
The 902 Apartments100902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
Jose's Kitchen Mobile97721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/27/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
Subway #17890992559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/27/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/27/2025
The Chubby Hubby Bakery Mobile1002726 McCampbell Ave Nashville TN 37214Food Service Routine06/27/2025
Chariot Pointe Pool961710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/26/2025
Crumbl Cookies1002839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/26/2025
Kung Fu Tea1002441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/26/2025
Forest Oaks #1961002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/26/2025
AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front1002626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/26/2025
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool1004107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/26/2025
The Grove at Enon Springs Pool98417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine06/26/2025
Forest Oaks II Pool981003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/26/2025
Pad Thai Cafe992568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up06/26/2025
Georgetown Square Condominiums1001500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/26/2025
Chelsea Place III Pool98805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/26/2025
Starbucks Coffee #5302599105 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/26/2025
Brunch And Brew Cafe971220 East Northfield Blvd Suites B & C Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up06/26/2025
Chelsea Place I Main Pool98805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/26/2025
Chelsea Place II Pool98805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/26/2025
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool981350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/25/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool 21001606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/25/2025
Barnes & Noble1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Learning Ladder Academy 2 CCApproval1218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine06/25/2025
The Peach Cobbler Factory1002314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Learning Ladder Academy 2 Food1001218 Kirkwood Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU1002283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Weston Park Kiddie Pool953026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/25/2025
Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel100151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up06/25/2025
Southern Meadows Pool100111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/25/2025
Grandea Crescent Park902840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/25/2025
Sir Pizza Of Lavergne981925 Madison Sq. Blvd Suite 100 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Weston Park Main Pool973026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/25/2025
Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc96230 n lowry st Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up06/25/2025
Subway #57599995524 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine06/25/2025
Sir Pizza #B2973219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up06/25/2025
Weston Park Adult Pool953026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine06/25/2025
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool98110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/25/2025
Carlton Landing Pool966134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine06/24/2025
Northfield Ridge Pool982032 Empress Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/24/2025
Salem Creek Pool942725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/24/2025
Executive House Pool100347 Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up06/24/2025
Ramada Inn Pool981855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine06/24/2025
Rockvale Meadows Pool952224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine06/24/2025
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool926134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine06/24/2025
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool962725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine06/24/2025
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool952224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine06/24/2025
Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Follow-Up06/24/2025
Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Follow-Up06/24/2025
Kona Ice 4 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Routine06/24/2025
Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE100210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine06/24/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

