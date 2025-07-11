Health Scores: Rutherford County July 11, 2025

These are the health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|100
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Puckett Station Wading Pool
|96
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Hank's Honkytonk
|99
|2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
|94
|5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|84
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Mexichina
|97
|3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool
|96
|4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Doors of Hope
|100
|428 E Bell St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Jersey Mikes #4061
|97
|2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Wing Stop
|99
|3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant
|83
|5486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Donut Country
|100
|1691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|94
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Berkshire Pool
|94
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Puckett Station Pool Main Pool
|96
|4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|River Chase Community Pool
|94
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Parklight Townhome Pool
|98
|100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|91
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Scottish Glen Pool
|95
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Villages Of Berkshire Pool
|94
|5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|The Banks at West Fork
|88
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|The Reserve Pool
|98
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Shelton Square Main Pool
|95
|5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Olive Garden #1752
|93
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Yum Yum Mobile Unit
|99
|138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Stewart Springs Pool
|96
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
|100
|1403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/09/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Far East
|99
|1529 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|96
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|100
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|LivAway Suites
|93
|871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/09/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223
|100
|715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|96
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Ms Marian's Cafe
|97
|1513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Stewart Springs Wading Pool
|95
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|The Dempsey Apartments Pool
|100
|550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/09/2025
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|89
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Olive Garden Bar #1752
|100
|1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|94
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|The Boulevard Bar & Grille
|83
|2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Cozy Quest Tattoos
|100
|3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/09/2025
|Salem Creek Pool
|98
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Candy Cloud Smyrna
|100
|801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Wind Crest Apartments and Townhomes Pool
|86
|1315 E Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Muirwood HOA Pool
|85
|2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Salem Academy 2 Food Svc
|100
|3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Salem Academy
|Approval
|3455 Oval Hesson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/08/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Dewaynes Bar and Grill
|99
|4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/08/2025
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|100
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Complaint
|07/08/2025
|Camino Real # 10
|95
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/08/2025
|Boys and Girls Club
|98
|820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|07/08/2025
|Salem Academy 2 CC
|Approval
|3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/08/2025
|Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs
|75
|830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Rock Haven Lodge
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|07/08/2025
|Salem Academy Food
|100
|3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|96
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Bantam Farm FMFU
|100
|302 Bantam Ct La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Belden Reserve Pool
|98
|475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|84
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Kingsbury HOA
|90
|3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Burger King #157
|86
|5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Papa Johns Pizza #99
|100
|830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Wendy's
|100
|3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool
|98
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Salon Revelations
|100
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/08/2025
|Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County
|99
|820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Little Caesars
|5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/08/2025
|Spring Creek HOA Main Pool
|94
|3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|615 District DBA Southern Still
|95
|1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/08/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Champy's Chicken
|100
|1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Marco's Pizza
|98
|840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Taco Bell #34359
|99
|1301 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|82
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Jim N Nicks Bbq
|100
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
|100
|1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Sleep Inn Pool
|98
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Alo Michoacana #2
|99
|1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Arby's #7860
|100
|1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|76
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Comfort Suites Hotel
|100
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/07/2025
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/07/2025
|International House Of Pancakes #4413
|98
|1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Comfort Suites Pool
|96
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Rancho Cantina 2
|74
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|96
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|Approval
|302 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/07/2025
|Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC
|99
|1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|MJs Pool Hall
|97
|1253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool
|84
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|TACO BELL #31779
|99
|2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Miracle Desserts Bakery & Food Mobile
|97
|1304 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|Crossings at Greenland Pool
|96
|920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Ms. Cynthia's Learning Academy Inc.
|Approval
|845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/03/2025
|Smashboro Mobile Food
|100
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Ms Cynthias Learning Academy
|100
|845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|2943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|Approval
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/03/2025
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Carlton Landing Pool
|100
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE
|99
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool
|100
|1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Grandea Crescent Park
|98
|2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool
|96
|6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Pool
|98
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|McDonalds
|99
|2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Waffle House 452
|97
|108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Hardee's #1501838
|98
|1851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Cook Out
|100
|2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Thai Spice
|97
|225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|MTSU Child Development Center
|Approval
|820 Fairview Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/02/2025
|Andys frozen custard
|99
|2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Shun Cheong
|97
|582 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|07/02/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|1711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|98
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy CC
|Approval
|1711 First place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/02/2025
|Valleybrook Swimming Pool
|98
|3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
|100
|1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/02/2025
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/02/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
