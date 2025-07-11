Health Scores: Rutherford County July 11, 2025

These are the health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Berkshire Kiddie Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Puckett Station Wading Pool 96 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Hank's Honkytonk 99 2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool 94 5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 84 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Mexichina 97 3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 96 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Waffle House 100 3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Doors of Hope 100 428 E Bell St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Jersey Mikes #4061 97 2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Firehouse Subs 100 2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Wing Stop 99 3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant 83 5486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Donut Country 100 1691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Westlawn HOA Pool 94 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Berkshire Pool 94 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Puckett Station Pool Main Pool 96 4239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 River Chase Community Pool 94 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Parklight Townhome Pool 98 100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 91 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Scottish Glen Pool 95 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Villages Of Berkshire Pool 94 5006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 The Banks at West Fork 88 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 The Reserve Pool 98 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Shelton Square Main Pool 95 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Olive Garden #1752 93 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Yum Yum Mobile Unit 99 138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Stewart Springs Pool 96 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility 100 1403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/09/2025 Panda Express 100 150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Far East 99 1529 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 96 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 100 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/09/2025 LivAway Suites 93 871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 07/09/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223 100 715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Three Rivers HOA Pool 96 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Ms Marian's Cafe 97 1513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Stewart Springs Wading Pool 95 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 The Dempsey Apartments Pool 100 550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Cowgirl Blues Tattoo 100 760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/09/2025 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 89 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Olive Garden Bar #1752 100 1710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 94 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 The Boulevard Bar & Grille 83 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Cozy Quest Tattoos 100 3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/09/2025 Salem Creek Pool 98 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Candy Cloud Smyrna 100 801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Wind Crest Apartments and Townhomes Pool 86 1315 E Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Muirwood HOA Pool 85 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Salem Academy 2 Food Svc 100 3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Salem Academy Approval 3455 Oval Hesson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/08/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Dewaynes Bar and Grill 99 4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 07/08/2025 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 100 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Complaint 07/08/2025 Camino Real # 10 95 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/08/2025 Boys and Girls Club 98 820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 07/08/2025 Salem Academy 2 CC Approval 3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/08/2025 Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs 75 830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Rock Haven Lodge 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Organized Campgrounds Routine 07/08/2025 Salem Academy Food 100 3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 96 2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Bantam Farm FMFU 100 302 Bantam Ct La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Pool 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Belden Reserve Pool 98 475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool 84 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Kingsbury HOA 90 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Burger King #157 86 5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Papa Johns Pizza #99 100 830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Wendy's 100 3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 98 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Salon Revelations 100 420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/08/2025 Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County 99 820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Little Caesars 5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/08/2025 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 94 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 615 District DBA Southern Still 95 1950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/08/2025 Dunkin Donuts 99 3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Champy's Chicken 100 1310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Marco's Pizza 98 840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 New Hope Learning Center 100 302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Taco Bell #34359 99 1301 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 82 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Jim N Nicks Bbq 100 436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins 100 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Sleep Inn Pool 98 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Alo Michoacana #2 99 1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Arby's #7860 100 1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Best Western Swimming Pool 76 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Comfort Suites Hotel 100 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 07/07/2025 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/07/2025 International House Of Pancakes #4413 98 1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Comfort Suites Pool 96 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 74 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Days Inn Pool - MI 96 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 New Hope Learning Center Approval 302 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/07/2025 Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC 99 1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 MJs Pool Hall 97 1253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool 84 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 TACO BELL #31779 99 2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Miracle Desserts Bakery & Food Mobile 97 1304 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/03/2025 Crossings at Greenland Pool 96 920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Ms. Cynthia's Learning Academy Inc. Approval 845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/03/2025 Smashboro Mobile Food 100 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Ms Cynthias Learning Academy 100 845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/03/2025 Dunkin Donuts 98 2943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 07/03/2025 New Hope Learning Center Approval 367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/03/2025 New Hope Learning Center 100 367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Carlton Landing Pool 100 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/03/2025 Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE 99 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool 100 1 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Grandea Crescent Park 98 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/03/2025 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 96 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 07/03/2025 Firehouse Subs 100 2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Baymont by Wyndham Pool 98 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 McDonalds 99 2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Waffle House 452 97 108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Hardee's #1501838 98 1851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Cook Out 100 2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Thai Spice 97 225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 MTSU Child Development Center Approval 820 Fairview Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37132 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/02/2025 Andys frozen custard 99 2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Shun Cheong 97 582 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 07/02/2025 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 1711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 1540 Place Apartment Pool 98 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Tots' Spot Academy CC Approval 1711 First place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/02/2025 Valleybrook Swimming Pool 98 3212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/02/2025 Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/02/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

