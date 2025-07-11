Health Scores: Rutherford County July 11, 2025

Michael Carpenter
68

These are the health scores for July 2-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Berkshire Kiddie Pool1001205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Puckett Station Wading Pool964239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Hank's Honkytonk992341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool945006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi842808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Mexichina973000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool964435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Waffle House1003009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Doors of Hope100428 E Bell St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Jersey Mikes #4061972113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Firehouse Subs1002445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Wing Stop993006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant835486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Donut Country1001691 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Westlawn HOA Pool941009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Berkshire Pool941205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Puckett Station Pool Main Pool964239 Puckett Creek Crossing. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
River Chase Community Pool942142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Parklight Townhome Pool98100 Madison Dr La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool913920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Scottish Glen Pool954244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Villages Of Berkshire Pool945006 St.Ives Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
The Banks at West Fork881405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
The Reserve Pool98700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/10/2025
Shelton Square Main Pool955705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Olive Garden #1752931710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Yum Yum Mobile Unit99138 Millwood Drive Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Stewart Springs Pool961319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility1001403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine07/09/2025
Panda Express100150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Far East991529 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool962719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool1004003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37133Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/09/2025
LivAway Suites93871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine07/09/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223100715 Team Blvd Smyrna TN 37167-5676Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Three Rivers HOA Pool962719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Ms Marian's Cafe971513 E main st. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Stewart Springs Wading Pool951319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
The Dempsey Apartments Pool100550 Crossway Ave Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/09/2025
South Haven Neighborhood Pool896565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Olive Garden Bar #17521001710 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool942725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
The Boulevard Bar & Grille832154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Cozy Quest Tattoos1003330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/09/2025
Salem Creek Pool982725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Candy Cloud Smyrna100801 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Wind Crest Apartments and Townhomes Pool861315 E Castle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Muirwood HOA Pool852006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Salem Academy 2 Food Svc1003443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Salem AcademyApproval3455 Oval Hesson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine07/08/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Dewaynes Bar and Grill994425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up07/08/2025
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool1002108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel1002227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Complaint07/08/2025
Camino Real # 10953359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/08/2025
Boys and Girls Club98820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine07/08/2025
Salem Academy 2 CCApproval3443 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine07/08/2025
Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs75830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Rock Haven Lodge100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Organized Campgrounds Routine07/08/2025
Salem Academy Food1003455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant962962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Bantam Farm FMFU100302 Bantam Ct La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Pool98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Belden Reserve Pool98475 Swanholme Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool84915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Kingsbury HOA903507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee1003255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Burger King #157865099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Papa Johns Pizza #99100830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Wendy's1003243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool983310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Salon Revelations100420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine07/08/2025
Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County99820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Little Caesars5116 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/08/2025
Spring Creek HOA Main Pool943310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
615 District DBA Southern Still951950 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/08/2025
Dunkin Donuts993028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Champy's Chicken1001310 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Marco's Pizza98840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
New Hope Learning Center100302 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Taco Bell #34359991301 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool82210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Jim N Nicks Bbq100436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins1001041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Sleep Inn Pool98193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Alo Michoacana #2991679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Arby's #78601001270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Best Western Swimming Pool76168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Comfort Suites Hotel100226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine07/07/2025
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/07/2025
International House Of Pancakes #4413981728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Comfort Suites Pool96226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Rancho Cantina 2741925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Days Inn Pool - MI96182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
New Hope Learning CenterApproval302 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine07/07/2025
Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC991627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/07/2025
MJs Pool Hall971253 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Outdoor Pool842227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
TACO BELL #31779992732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Poppers & Squeezies Mobile Food Est10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Miracle Desserts Bakery & Food Mobile971304 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/03/2025
Crossings at Greenland Pool96920 Greenland Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Ms. Cynthia's Learning Academy Inc.Approval845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine07/03/2025
Smashboro Mobile Food10010728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Ms Cynthias Learning Academy100845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/03/2025
Dunkin Donuts982943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up07/03/2025
New Hope Learning CenterApproval367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities Routine07/03/2025
New Hope Learning Center100367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Carlton Landing Pool1006134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/03/2025
Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE9910728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Rutherford Pointe Apartment Pool1001 Rutherford Point Circle La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Grandea Crescent Park982840 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/03/2025
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool966134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up07/03/2025
Firehouse Subs1002854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Pool98109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
McDonalds992180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Waffle House 45297108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Hardee's #1501838981851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Cook Out1002919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Thai Spice97225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
MTSU Child Development CenterApproval820 Fairview Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37132Child Care Facilities Routine07/02/2025
Andys frozen custard992262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Shun Cheong97582 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Body Piercing Studios Routine07/02/2025
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc1001711 First Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/02/2025
1540 Place Apartment Pool981540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Tots' Spot Academy CCApproval1711 First place Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine07/02/2025
Valleybrook Swimming Pool983212 Rift Drive Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Mood Studios Tattoo Studio1001825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/02/2025
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine07/02/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

