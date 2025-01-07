Health Scores: Rutherford County January 7, 2025

These are the health scores for January 3-7, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Cracker Barrell #111002115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Dairy Queen #10334991735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up01/06/2025
McDonalds1002180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Burger King992462 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up01/06/2025
Arby's #7472100121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Whataburger100360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Candlewood Suites100850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine01/06/2025
Quality Inn Hotel972135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels - Routine01/06/2025
Tattoo Underground1001231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine01/06/2025
Learning Zone FE1001021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up01/06/2025
THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS1004043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Gingerbread House Child CareApproval253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities - Routine01/06/2025
The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food100253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Oscar's Taco Shop98331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up01/06/2025
Dunkin Donuts985285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up01/06/2025
Opah Greek Grill99104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Papa John's Pizza #39411005163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up01/06/2025
Dominos 5401100235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Subway992933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine01/06/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool923001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine01/06/2025
Scooters Coffee100366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
El Hornito Bakery 2812962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine01/03/2025
KidsPark MurfreesboroApproval215 B Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127Child Care Facilities - Routine01/03/2025
Yummy Yum Thai Restaurant983411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up01/03/2025
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool983237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine01/03/2025
Subway #56626996177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037Food Service - Follow-Up01/03/2025
Dutch Bros Coffee TN 0303100344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
Primrose of Murfreesboro100544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings - Routine01/03/2025
Wendy's1003243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up01/03/2025
Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE95554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee993255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up01/03/2025
Learning Zone Smyrna CCApproval200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities - Routine01/03/2025
Young Scholars PreschoolApproval4540 West Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities - Routine01/03/2025
Rock Haven Lodge100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Organized Campgrounds - Routine01/03/2025
Pizza Hut1002575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
Tattoos by Paul Studio10098 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine01/03/2025
Pure Pastry by El Hornito Bakery982962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine01/03/2025
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine01/03/2025
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine01/03/2025
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc100517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine01/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

