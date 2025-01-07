Health Scores: Rutherford County January 7, 2025

These are the health scores for January 3-7, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Inspection Type Date Cracker Barrell #11 100 2115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Dairy Queen #10334 99 1735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/06/2025 McDonalds 100 2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Burger King 99 2462 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/06/2025 Arby's #7472 100 121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Whataburger 100 360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 01/06/2025 Quality Inn Hotel 97 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels - Routine 01/06/2025 Tattoo Underground 100 1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/06/2025 Learning Zone FE 100 1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/06/2025 THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS 100 4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Gingerbread House Child Care Approval 253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/06/2025 The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food 100 253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Oscar's Taco Shop 98 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/06/2025 Dunkin Donuts 98 5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/06/2025 Opah Greek Grill 99 104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Papa John's Pizza #3941 100 5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/06/2025 Dominos 5401 100 235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Subway 99 2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 92 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/06/2025 McDonalds 100 2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 01/06/2025 Scooters Coffee 100 366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 El Hornito Bakery 2 81 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/03/2025 KidsPark Murfreesboro Approval 215 B Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/03/2025 Yummy Yum Thai Restaurant 98 3411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/03/2025 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 98 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/03/2025 Subway #56626 99 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/03/2025 Dutch Bros Coffee TN 0303 100 344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 Primrose of Murfreesboro 100 544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings - Routine 01/03/2025 Wendy's 100 3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/03/2025 Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE 95 554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 99 3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 01/03/2025 Learning Zone Smyrna CC Approval 200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/03/2025 Young Scholars Preschool Approval 4540 West Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities - Routine 01/03/2025 Rock Haven Lodge 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Organized Campgrounds - Routine 01/03/2025 Pizza Hut 100 2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/03/2025 Pure Pastry by El Hornito Bakery 98 2962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/03/2025 Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 01/03/2025 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 01/03/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email