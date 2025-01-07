Health Scores: Rutherford County January 7, 2025

These are the health scores for January 3-7, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Cracker Barrell #11
|100
|2115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Dairy Queen #10334
|99
|1735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/06/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Burger King
|99
|2462 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/06/2025
|Arby's #7472
|100
|121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Whataburger
|100
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Quality Inn Hotel
|97
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Tattoo Underground
|100
|1231 NW Broad Street; Ste 104 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Learning Zone FE
|100
|1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/06/2025
|THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE FS
|100
|4043 Franklin Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Gingerbread House Child Care
|Approval
|253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/06/2025
|The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
|100
|253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|98
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/06/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|5285 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/06/2025
|Opah Greek Grill
|99
|104 James Lucinski Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Papa John's Pizza #3941
|100
|5163 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/06/2025
|Dominos 5401
|100
|235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Subway
|99
|2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|92
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/06/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|01/06/2025
|Scooters Coffee
|100
|366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|81
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/03/2025
|KidsPark Murfreesboro
|Approval
|215 B Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Yummy Yum Thai Restaurant
|98
|3411 Memorial Blvd Suite A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/03/2025
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Subway #56626
|99
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/03/2025
|Dutch Bros Coffee TN 0303
|100
|344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Primrose of Murfreesboro
|100
|544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Wendy's
|100
|3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/03/2025
|Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE
|95
|554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|99
|3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|01/03/2025
|Learning Zone Smyrna CC
|Approval
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Young Scholars Preschool
|Approval
|4540 West Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Rock Haven Lodge
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Organized Campgrounds - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Pizza Hut
|100
|2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Pure Pastry by El Hornito Bakery
|98
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|01/03/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|01/03/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
