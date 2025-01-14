Health Scores: Rutherford County January 14, 2025

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Inspection Type Date Kobo Mobile 100 6038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 1/14/2025 Craft Brow Tattoo Studio 100 120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 1/13/2025 Comfort Suites Hotel 100 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 1/13/2025 Starbucks Drive Thru #10698 100 2904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 1/13/2025 The Social Nutrition 100 900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/13/2025 LTA Depot Aux Bar 100 450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 1/13/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 1/13/2025 Days Inn 92 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 1/13/2025 Whataburger Restaurant 100 1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/13/2025 Jim N Nicks Bbq 98 436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/13/2025 GINGER THAI BISTRO INC 99 536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/13/2025 Sals Pizza 99 536 N Thompson Lane Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/13/2025 LTA Depot FSE 100 450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 1/13/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 91 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 1/13/2025 Go USA Fun Park 100 2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/13/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 96 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 1/13/2025 Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill 97 900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/13/2025 Ruck Nutrition 100 1691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/13/2025 Sinister Ink Tattoo Company 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 1/13/2025 Jim N Nicks Bbq Bar 100 436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/13/2025 Days Inn Pool - WPI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 1/13/2025 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 1/13/2025 Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante 75 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/13/2025 Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 1/13/2025 Central Magnet School Food Service 100 701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/9/2025 Blackman Elementary School FE 100 586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 1/9/2025 Subway 100 3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 1/9/2025 El Hornito Bakery 2 98 2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/9/2025 Starbucks #8929 100 620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/9/2025 The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna 100 547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/9/2025 McDonalds 98 5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/9/2025 Blackman Elementary 98 586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings 1/9/2025 Nacho's Mexican Bar 100 2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/9/2025 First United Methodist Preschool F.S. 100 265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/9/2025 First United Methodist Church Kitchen 100 265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/9/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 1/9/2025 BOJANGLES 98 5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/9/2025 Panda Express 100 150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/9/2025 First United Methodist Preschool Approval 265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities 1/9/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 1/9/2025 WoodSprings Suites 90 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 1/9/2025 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 98 2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/9/2025 Mainstay Suites Hotel 85 130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 1/9/2025 Murfreesboro KinderCare FE 99 847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 1/9/2025 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 97 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/9/2025 Table of Cuba 99 1009 Cascadeway Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/8/2025 Kindercare Learning Center Approval 1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities 1/8/2025 Burger King #1146 100 833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/8/2025 Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est 100 1520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/8/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 88 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 1/8/2025 Marco's Pizza #8094 94 1624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 1/8/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/8/2025 Ingram Book Company 100 1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/8/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 1/8/2025 Taco Bell #34436 90 5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/8/2025 Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser 100 1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/8/2025 Popeyes Restaurant 13784 96 555 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/8/2025 Hardee's #1501838 99 1851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 Krystal Restaurants LLC 91 1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/7/2025 Lancaster Christian Academy 100 3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings 1/7/2025 Zaxby's 100 2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 1/7/2025 Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr 100 3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar 82 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant 89 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/7/2025 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar 98 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/7/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 94 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Public Swimming Pools 1/7/2025 Bright Ideas Tattoo 100 2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Tattoo Studios 1/7/2025 Vintage Gypsy Beauty 100 507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 1/7/2025 Marcos Pizza #8537 98 5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/7/2025 Dewaynes Bar and Grill 86 4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 1/7/2025 Zaxby's 100 905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 Zaxby's 100 1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 1/7/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 100 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Public Swimming Pools 1/7/2025 Hardee's #1501840 88 508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 1/7/2025 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Public Swimming Pools 1/7/2025 Zaxby's 99 2678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 1/7/2025 El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant 82 1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 Tony's Cafe 100 281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/7/2025 Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar 100 281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 1/7/2025 Mainstay Suites Food Establishment 100 130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 1/7/2025 Subway 100 4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 1/7/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

