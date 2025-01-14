Health Scores: Rutherford County January 14, 2025

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Kobo Mobile1006038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service1/14/2025
Craft Brow Tattoo Studio100120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios1/13/2025
Comfort Suites Hotel100226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels1/13/2025
Starbucks Drive Thru #106981002904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service1/13/2025
The Social Nutrition100900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/13/2025
LTA Depot Aux Bar100450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service1/13/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 296236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Public Swimming Pools1/13/2025
Days Inn92182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels1/13/2025
Whataburger Restaurant1001924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/13/2025
Jim N Nicks Bbq98436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/13/2025
GINGER THAI BISTRO INC99536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/13/2025
Sals Pizza99536 N Thompson Lane Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/13/2025
LTA Depot FSE100450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service1/13/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool912227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Public Swimming Pools1/13/2025
Go USA Fun Park1002270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/13/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool962689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Public Swimming Pools1/13/2025
Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill97900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/13/2025
Ruck Nutrition1001691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/13/2025
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios1/13/2025
Jim N Nicks Bbq Bar100436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/13/2025
Days Inn Pool - WPI95182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Public Swimming Pools1/13/2025
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Public Swimming Pools1/13/2025
Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante755270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/13/2025
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios1/13/2025
Central Magnet School Food Service100701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/9/2025
Blackman Elementary School FE100586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service1/9/2025
Subway1003183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service1/9/2025
El Hornito Bakery 2982962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/9/2025
Starbucks #8929100620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/9/2025
The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna100547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/9/2025
McDonalds985147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/9/2025
Blackman Elementary98586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings1/9/2025
Nacho's Mexican Bar1002962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/9/2025
First United Methodist Preschool F.S.100265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/9/2025
First United Methodist Church Kitchen100265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/9/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool96810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Public Swimming Pools1/9/2025
BOJANGLES985521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/9/2025
Panda Express100150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/9/2025
First United Methodist PreschoolApproval265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities1/9/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Public Swimming Pools1/9/2025
WoodSprings Suites90157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels1/9/2025
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant982962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/9/2025
Mainstay Suites Hotel85130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels1/9/2025
Murfreesboro KinderCare FE99847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service1/9/2025
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit972955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/9/2025
Table of Cuba991009 Cascadeway Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/8/2025
Kindercare Learning CenterApproval1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities1/8/2025
Burger King #1146100833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/8/2025
Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est1001520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/8/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE882631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Public Swimming Pools1/8/2025
Marco's Pizza #8094941624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service1/8/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes100811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/8/2025
Ingram Book Company1001 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/8/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE942631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Public Swimming Pools1/8/2025
Taco Bell #34436905143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/8/2025
Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser1001239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/8/2025
Popeyes Restaurant 1378496555 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/8/2025
Hardee's #1501838991851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
Krystal Restaurants LLC911858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/7/2025
Lancaster Christian Academy1003721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings1/7/2025
Zaxby's1002890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service1/7/2025
Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr1003721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar821006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant89600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/7/2025
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar98600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/7/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Pool94110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Public Swimming Pools1/7/2025
Bright Ideas Tattoo1002403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Tattoo Studios1/7/2025
Vintage Gypsy Beauty100507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios1/7/2025
Marcos Pizza #8537985299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/7/2025
Dewaynes Bar and Grill864425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service1/7/2025
Zaxby's100905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
Zaxby's1001221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service1/7/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool1003001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Public Swimming Pools1/7/2025
Hardee's #150184088508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service1/7/2025
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Public Swimming Pools1/7/2025
Zaxby's992678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service1/7/2025
El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant821006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
Tony's Cafe100281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/7/2025
Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar100281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service1/7/2025
Mainstay Suites Food Establishment100130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service1/7/2025
Subway1004125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service1/7/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

