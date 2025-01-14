Health Scores: Rutherford County January 14, 2025

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Kobo Mobile
|100
|6038 Enclave Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|1/14/2025
|Craft Brow Tattoo Studio
|100
|120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|1/13/2025
|Comfort Suites Hotel
|100
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|1/13/2025
|Starbucks Drive Thru #10698
|100
|2904 South Church St. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|The Social Nutrition
|100
|900 Grammar LN Ste 300 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|LTA Depot Aux Bar
|100
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/13/2025
|Days Inn
|92
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|1/13/2025
|Whataburger Restaurant
|100
|1924 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Jim N Nicks Bbq
|98
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|GINGER THAI BISTRO INC
|99
|536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Sals Pizza
|99
|536 N Thompson Lane Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|LTA Depot FSE
|100
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|91
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/13/2025
|Go USA Fun Park
|100
|2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/13/2025
|Golden Bowl Mongolian Grill
|97
|900 Grammer Ln STE 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Ruck Nutrition
|100
|1691 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|1/13/2025
|Jim N Nicks Bbq Bar
|100
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|95
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/13/2025
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/13/2025
|Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante
|75
|5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/13/2025
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|1/13/2025
|Central Magnet School Food Service
|100
|701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Blackman Elementary School FE
|100
|586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Subway
|100
|3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|El Hornito Bakery 2
|98
|2962 S Rutherford Blvd suite K Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Starbucks #8929
|100
|620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|The Peach Cobbler Factory- Smyrna
|100
|547 Almaville Rd 407 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|McDonalds
|98
|5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Blackman Elementary
|98
|586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings
|1/9/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Bar
|100
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|First United Methodist Preschool F.S.
|100
|265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|First United Methodist Church Kitchen
|100
|265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/9/2025
|BOJANGLES
|98
|5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Panda Express
|100
|150 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|First United Methodist Preschool
|Approval
|265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities
|1/9/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/9/2025
|WoodSprings Suites
|90
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|1/9/2025
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|98
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|85
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|1/9/2025
|Murfreesboro KinderCare FE
|99
|847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|97
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/9/2025
|Table of Cuba
|99
|1009 Cascadeway Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|Kindercare Learning Center
|Approval
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities
|1/8/2025
|Burger King #1146
|100
|833 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|Los dos Carales De Hidalgo Mobile Food Est
|100
|1520 Molloy Ln Lot 6 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|88
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/8/2025
|Marco's Pizza #8094
|94
|1624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|811 Industrial Blvd Suite 610 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|Ingram Book Company
|100
|1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/8/2025
|Taco Bell #34436
|90
|5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser
|100
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|Popeyes Restaurant 13784
|96
|555 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/8/2025
|Hardee's #1501838
|99
|1851 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Krystal Restaurants LLC
|91
|1858 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Lancaster Christian Academy
|100
|3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings
|1/7/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr
|100
|3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant Bar
|82
|1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
|89
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Bar
|98
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/7/2025
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios
|1/7/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Beauty
|100
|507 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|1/7/2025
|Marcos Pizza #8537
|98
|5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Dewaynes Bar and Grill
|86
|4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|905 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Zaxby's
|100
|1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|100
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/7/2025
|Hardee's #1501840
|88
|508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools
|1/7/2025
|Zaxby's
|99
|2678 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|El Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant
|82
|1006 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Tony's Cafe
|100
|281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar
|100
|281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Mainstay Suites Food Establishment
|100
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
|Subway
|100
|4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|1/7/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!