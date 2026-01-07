Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores for January 1-7, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date McDonalds 100 1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/06/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 97 331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Gingerbread House Child Care Approval 253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Follow-Up 01/06/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/06/2026 Comfort Suites Spa 96 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 01/06/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 65 544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Salem Academy Food 100 3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/06/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Food Service 100 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser 100 1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Comfort Suites Hotel 100 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/06/2026 Blackman Middle School 100 3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 01/06/2026 Kindercare Learning Center Approval 1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/06/2026 Papa Johns Pizza #463 100 1741 S. Rutherford Blvd. UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro 88 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/06/2026 Deerfield Inn & Suites 87 1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/06/2026 Blackman Elementary 98 586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 01/06/2026 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar 100 544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food 100 253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/06/2026 Marco's Pizza 99 840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins 100 1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Subway 90 3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar 100 149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Bonchon 88 1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 McDonalds 100 1706 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Little Sprouts Family Daycare Approval 2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/05/2026 Captain D's 100 3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Koji South 100 3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Siri Bubble Tea 2 99 225 N Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Taco Bell #34437 97 850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Taco Bell #22988 100 2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Dewaynes Bar and Grill 99 4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Kitchen way 100 225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Dq Grill & Chill 100 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 McDonalds 100 1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 98 149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/05/2026 Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs 91 830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164 Food Service Routine 01/05/2026 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 2 99 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Follow-Up 01/04/2026 Mtsu Murphy Concession # 1 95 Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132 Food Service Routine 01/04/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

