Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 7, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
29

These are the health scores for January 1-7, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
McDonalds1001716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/06/2026
Oscar's Taco Shop97331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Gingerbread House Child CareApproval253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Follow-Up01/06/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/06/2026
Comfort Suites Spa96226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/06/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930865544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Salem Academy Food1003455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/06/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Food Service100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser1001239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Comfort Suites Hotel100226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/06/2026
Blackman Middle School1003945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine01/06/2026
Kindercare Learning CenterApproval1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine01/06/2026
Papa Johns Pizza #4631001741 S. Rutherford Blvd. UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/06/2026
WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro88157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/06/2026
Deerfield Inn & Suites871071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/06/2026
Blackman Elementary98586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine01/06/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar100544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/06/2026
The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food100253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/06/2026
Marco's Pizza99840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins1001041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Subway903183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar100149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Bonchon881718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/05/2026
McDonalds1001706 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Little Sprouts Family DaycareApproval2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine01/05/2026
Captain D's1003114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Koji South1003114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Siri Bubble Tea 299225 N Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Taco Bell #3443797850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Taco Bell #229881002967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Dewaynes Bar and Grill994425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Kitchen way100225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Dq Grill & Chill1002910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
McDonalds1001436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi98149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/05/2026
Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs91830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164Food Service Routine01/05/2026
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 299Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Follow-Up01/04/2026
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 195Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine01/04/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR