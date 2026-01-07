Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 7, 2026

These are the health scores for January 1-7, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|McDonalds
|100
|1716 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/06/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|97
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Gingerbread House Child Care
|Approval
|253 Sam Ridley Pkwy w Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Follow-Up
|01/06/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/06/2026
|Comfort Suites Spa
|96
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/06/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|65
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Salem Academy Food
|100
|3455 Oval Hesson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/06/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Food Service
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Kindercare Learning Center #297 Food Ser
|100
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Comfort Suites Hotel
|100
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/06/2026
|Blackman Middle School
|100
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|01/06/2026
|Kindercare Learning Center
|Approval
|1239 Sloan St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/06/2026
|Papa Johns Pizza #463
|100
|1741 S. Rutherford Blvd. UNIT Z Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro
|88
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/06/2026
|Deerfield Inn & Suites
|87
|1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/06/2026
|Blackman Elementary
|98
|586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|01/06/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 Bar
|100
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|The Gingerbead House Childcare Learning Center Food
|100
|253 Sam Ridley Parkway W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/06/2026
|Marco's Pizza
|99
|840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins
|100
|1041 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Subway
|90
|3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
|100
|149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Bonchon
|88
|1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|1706 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Little Sprouts Family Daycare
|Approval
|2918 Roellen Rd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/05/2026
|Captain D's
|100
|3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Koji South
|100
|3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Siri Bubble Tea 2
|99
|225 N Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Taco Bell #34437
|97
|850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Taco Bell #22988
|100
|2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Dewaynes Bar and Grill
|99
|4425 Woodbury Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Kitchen way
|100
|225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Dq Grill & Chill
|100
|2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|1436 North Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|98
|149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/05/2026
|Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs
|91
|830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164
|Food Service Routine
|01/05/2026
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 2
|99
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/04/2026
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 1
|95
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|01/04/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
