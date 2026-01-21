Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 21, 2026

These are the health scores for January 14-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date John Coleman 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 01/20/2026 John Coleman Annex 100 100 Wise Drive Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 01/20/2026 Puckett's Murfreesboro 99 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar 99 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Sabor Latino Restaurante 91 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 The Boulevard Bar & Grille 99 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Far East 100 1529 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Los Agaveros Restaurant Bar 100 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 The Boulevard Bar & Grille-Auxillary 99 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/20/2026 Barnyard Kids Too Food Service 100 162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Simply Pure Sweets 100 128 N Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Firehouse Subs 99 2445 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar 100 101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Wingstop 99 2445 Memorial Blvd Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Dominos 5401 100 235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Guatemalteca 2 Panaderia Y Restaurante 98 5270 A Murfreesboro rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/20/2026 John Coleman Elementary School Food 100 1098 Espey Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/20/2026 Smyrna West Alternative School Food Svc 100 12619 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/16/2026 Smyrna West Alternative School 100 12619 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 01/16/2026 Chrome Halo Body Piercing 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Pure Heart Body Piercing Studio 100 1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Go USA Fun Park 100 2270 Armory Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Taco Bell #28362 99 3378 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Pure Heart Tattoo Studio 100 1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/16/2026 Learning Zone FE 99 1021 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 2067 99 479 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 The Chop House 97 541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Mainstay Suites Hotel 88 130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 01/16/2026 Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio 100 803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Culver's 100 2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 McDonalds 100 3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Illest Inkd Tattoo Studio 100 164 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Camino Real Bar # 10 99 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 Camino Real # 10 98 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/16/2026 Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/16/2026 Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est 100 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/16/2026 OFLOW 100 115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Marcos Pizza #8537 99 5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Mike's Place 99 101 Kash Ct C La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Big Blue Marble Academy FE 100 5206 Jack Byrnes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Papa John's #5135 98 2089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Jefferson's 97 109 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Jamba Juice 100 434 Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Towneplace Suites 98 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 01/15/2026 McDonalds 100 5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Rock N Roll Sushi Bar 100 570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Central Magnet School 100 701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/15/2026 McAlisters Deli 100 1624 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Penn Station 98 1632 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129-2104 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Big Blue Marble Academy CC Approval 5206 Jack Byrnes Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 01/15/2026 Taco Bell 99 5257 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Aristocratic Ink Tattoo 100 117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/15/2026 Rock N Roll Sushi 100 570 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 Central Magnet School Food Service 100 701 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 ARBY'S 98 1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Tijuana Flats Restuarant 97 1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/15/2026 U & I 61 2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 01/15/2026 Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio 100 218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios Routine 01/14/2026 Daniel Mckee School 100 2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Nutrition 100 802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Blackman Elementary School FE 95 586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Spear Gear Annex 100 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale High School 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 School Buildings Routine 01/14/2026 Smoothie King 98 1636 New Salem Hwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Sir Pizza 95 1902 E. Main Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Riverdale High Annex Food Service 100 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Precious Cargo Learning Center Child Care Food 100 1933 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale School Food Service 100 802 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Slick Pig Bar-B-Q 97 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 Cedar Grove Elem. School Food Svc 100 354 Chaney Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Culinary Arts and Cafe 100 802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Taco Bell #34424 100 305 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Red Roof Inn Hotel 92 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/14/2026 Radiant Inn and Suites 93 2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 01/14/2026 Zaxby's 100 1221 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 01/14/2026 Riverdale HS Spear Gear 100 802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026 McDonalds 100 2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/14/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

