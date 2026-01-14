Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 14, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
19

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
BOJANGLES995521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Glorious Wonders1001700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Subway992442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/13/2026
The Soda Bar Reeves Sain981801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/13/2026
Burger King992462 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Moe's Southwest Grill99452 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Chon Thong Thai Cafe1005094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Candlewood Suites98850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/13/2026
Just Love Coffee Roasters99129 MTCS Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/13/2026
Fortress Grove Apts Pool943920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine01/13/2026
Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/13/2026
McDonald's100352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna991090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/13/2026
Che Taqueria981813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/13/2026
Mitchell Neilson Elem SchoolClark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Follow-Up01/13/2026
Andy's Frozen Custard992300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant995486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/13/2026
Candlewood Suites96930 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/13/2026
Deerfield Inn & Suites911071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up01/13/2026
Dairy Queen #103341001735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/13/2026
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/13/2026
Bonchon951718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/13/2026
Jason's Deli99452 N. Thompson Ln Ste F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/13/2026
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool982130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/13/2026
Embassy Suites Pool901200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine01/13/2026
Subway973183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/13/2026
Acapulco Express973364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/13/2026
Subway #2566199931 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Super 8 Motel82127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/12/2026
Wing Stop1002910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/12/2026
Jersey Mike's Subs992925 S Church St Ste C Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Garden Greek Grill993006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/12/2026
Panda Express1002925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Roma Pizza and Pasta74587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Ms Cynthias Learning Academy100845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Wing Stop1003006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Young Scholars PreschoolApproval4540 West Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine01/12/2026
Everbrook Academy FE1003845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Blackman Middle School FE953945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Kittrell Elementary1007801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149School Buildings Routine01/12/2026
Waffle House1003009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/12/2026
T.R.C. Cafeteria100460 9th St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/12/2026
Shogun Express94593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/12/2026
Kittrell Elementary Food Service1007801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Bee Brilliant Academy FSE100561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Arby's #747298121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs96830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Oakland Middle School100853 DeJarnette Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/09/2026
Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service100711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Stars and Strikes Kitchen98333 N Lowry Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Taco Bell #34436985143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Cook Out991682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Stars and Strikes Bar100333 N Lowry Street Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Hobgood Elementary School100Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/09/2026
Oakland Middle School100853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Hobgood Elementary School100307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/09/2026
EC Smoked BBQ Mobile965019 Ventura Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Little Sprouts CCApproval1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine01/09/2026
Little Sprouts FS1001304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Bee Brilliant Academy CCApproval561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities Routine01/09/2026
Domino's #5497985094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Burger King #157995099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Kentucky Fried Chicken992205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Captain D's #365496263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Pizza Hut991670 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/09/2026
Mike's Pizzeria991612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Waffle House 45297108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Papa John's1002650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County99820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Luca's Pizzeria1002658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE1004420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/08/2026
La Loma Bar992658 New Salem Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio100423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Linh Tattoo Studio1005619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Tony's Cafe99281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Shelli's Coffee and Social99352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Pizza Hut100812 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar100281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Motel Murfreesboro741150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/08/2026
Domenico's Italian Deli98106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment1001712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Taco Bell #3443799850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
La Loma Mexican Grill992658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Red Nimbus Tattoo100105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Jack Brown's98113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Hip Hops Top Chef100479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Pizza Hut1005088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr1003721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049981816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026
Primrose School of Smyrna Child Care FacilityApproval805 Medical Pk Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine01/08/2026
Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl100Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130School Buildings Routine01/08/2026
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Skin Ph100447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine01/08/2026
Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service100805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Mitchell-Neilson Primary1001303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Lapetite Academy Food Service100342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/08/2026
Bright Ideas Tattoo1002403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Tattoo Studios Routine01/07/2026
Koji Express North983230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Famous Dave's BBQ Restaurant98991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Jim N Nicks Bar #352100523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Playa Bowls1002965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/07/2026
Cozy Quest Tattoos1003330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine01/07/2026
Jim N Nicks Bbq Bar99436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Learning Zone Smyrna CCApproval200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine01/07/2026
Panda Express100510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service100200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Siegel Middle School97355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine01/07/2026
First United Methodist Preschool F.S.100265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930897544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
First United Methodist Church Kitchen99265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Five Guys Burgers and Fries100536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
First Watch Restaurant992977 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Wood Spring Suites95945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine01/07/2026
Jim N Nicks Bar B Que99523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Southeast Baptist Child Development Food Svc100708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Poplar Hill Elementary School FE1005100 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Dominos 63081001515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Mainstay Suites Hotel82130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine01/07/2026
Southeast Baptist Preschool and Day CareApproval708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine01/07/2026
Siegel Middle School Food Service100355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
LTA Depot Aux Bar100450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine01/07/2026
First United Methodist PreschoolApproval265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine01/07/2026
Jim N Nicks Bbq98436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Brown's Chapel Elementary School FE1006128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine01/07/2026
LTA Depot FSE99450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up01/07/2026
Arby's #7626100489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026
Famous Dave's BBQ Bar100991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine01/07/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

