Health Scores: Rutherford County Jan. 14, 2026

These are the health scores for January 7-14, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|BOJANGLES
|99
|5521 MURFREEESBORO RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Glorious Wonders
|100
|1700 Kenny Pipe Court Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Subway
|99
|2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|The Soda Bar Reeves Sain
|98
|1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Burger King
|99
|2462 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|99
|452 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Chon Thong Thai Cafe
|100
|5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Candlewood Suites
|98
|850 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/13/2026
|Just Love Coffee Roasters
|99
|129 MTCS Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|94
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/13/2026
|Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|McDonald's
|100
|352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna
|99
|1090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/13/2026
|Che Taqueria
|98
|1813 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Mitchell Neilson Elem School
|Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|99
|2300 Needham Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Bizcochito Bakery & Restaurant
|99
|5486 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 500 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/13/2026
|Candlewood Suites
|96
|930 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/13/2026
|Deerfield Inn & Suites
|91
|1071 Courier Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Dairy Queen #10334
|100
|1735 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/13/2026
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/13/2026
|Bonchon
|95
|1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Jason's Deli
|99
|452 N. Thompson Ln Ste F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|98
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/13/2026
|Embassy Suites Pool
|90
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|01/13/2026
|Subway
|97
|3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Acapulco Express
|97
|3364 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/13/2026
|Subway #25661
|99
|931 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Super 8 Motel
|82
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/12/2026
|Wing Stop
|100
|2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/12/2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|99
|2925 S Church St Ste C Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Garden Greek Grill
|99
|3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/12/2026
|Panda Express
|100
|2925 S Church St Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Roma Pizza and Pasta
|74
|587 S Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Ms Cynthias Learning Academy
|100
|845 B West College Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Wing Stop
|100
|3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Young Scholars Preschool
|Approval
|4540 West Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/12/2026
|Everbrook Academy FE
|100
|3845 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Blackman Middle School FE
|95
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Kittrell Elementary
|100
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149
|School Buildings Routine
|01/12/2026
|Waffle House
|100
|3009 South Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|T.R.C. Cafeteria
|100
|460 9th St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/12/2026
|Shogun Express
|94
|593 South Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/12/2026
|Kittrell Elementary Food Service
|100
|7801 Woodbury Hwy. Readyville TN 37149
|Food Service Routine
|01/12/2026
|Bee Brilliant Academy FSE
|100
|561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Arby's #7472
|98
|121 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Vena Cafe Gyros & Subs
|96
|830 Nissan Dr. Suite 140 Smyrna TN 37164
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Oakland Middle School
|100
|853 DeJarnette Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/09/2026
|Mitchell-Neilson Elem. Food Service
|100
|711 W. Clark Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Stars and Strikes Kitchen
|98
|333 N Lowry Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Taco Bell #34436
|98
|5143 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Cook Out
|99
|1682 Memorial blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Stars and Strikes Bar
|100
|333 N Lowry Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|Baird Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/09/2026
|Oakland Middle School
|100
|853 Dejarnette Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|EC Smoked BBQ Mobile
|96
|5019 Ventura Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Little Sprouts CC
|Approval
|1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/09/2026
|Little Sprouts FS
|100
|1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Bee Brilliant Academy CC
|Approval
|561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/09/2026
|Domino's #5497
|98
|5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Burger King #157
|99
|5099 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|99
|2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Captain D's #3654
|96
|263 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Pizza Hut
|99
|1670 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/09/2026
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/09/2026
|Mike's Pizzeria
|99
|1612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/09/2026
|Waffle House 452
|97
|108 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Papa John's
|100
|2650 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Boys And Girls Club Of Rutherford County
|99
|820 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Luca's Pizzeria
|100
|2658 New Salem HWY Suite A6B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE
|100
|4420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|La Loma Bar
|99
|2658 New Salem Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Linh Tattoo Studio
|100
|5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Tony's Cafe
|99
|281 N Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Shelli's Coffee and Social
|99
|352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Pizza Hut
|100
|812 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Tony's Cafe Auxiliary Bar
|100
|281 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Motel Murfreesboro
|74
|1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/08/2026
|Domenico's Italian Deli
|98
|106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment
|100
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Taco Bell #34437
|99
|850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|La Loma Mexican Grill
|99
|2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Jack Brown's
|98
|113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Hip Hops Top Chef
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #105 PMB 319 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Pizza Hut
|100
|5088 A Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Ctr
|100
|3721 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
|98
|1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/08/2026
|Primrose School of Smyrna Child Care Facility
|Approval
|805 Medical Pk Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/08/2026
|Mitchell Neilson Primary Schl
|100
|Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|01/08/2026
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Skin Ph
|100
|447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/08/2026
|Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service
|100
|805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Mitchell-Neilson Primary
|100
|1303 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Lapetite Academy Food Service
|100
|342 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/08/2026
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/07/2026
|Koji Express North
|98
|3230 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Famous Dave's BBQ Restaurant
|98
|991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Jim N Nicks Bar #352
|100
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Playa Bowls
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/07/2026
|Cozy Quest Tattoos
|100
|3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|01/07/2026
|Jim N Nicks Bbq Bar
|99
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Learning Zone Smyrna CC
|Approval
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/07/2026
|Panda Express
|100
|510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Learning Zone Smyrna Food Service
|100
|200 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Siegel Middle School
|97
|355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|01/07/2026
|First United Methodist Preschool F.S.
|100
|265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|97
|544 N. Thompson Ln STE E Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|First United Methodist Church Kitchen
|99
|265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|100
|536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|First Watch Restaurant
|99
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Wood Spring Suites
|95
|945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/07/2026
|Jim N Nicks Bar B Que
|99
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Southeast Baptist Child Development Food Svc
|100
|708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Poplar Hill Elementary School FE
|100
|5100 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Dominos 6308
|100
|1515 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Mainstay Suites Hotel
|82
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|01/07/2026
|Southeast Baptist Preschool and Day Care
|Approval
|708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/07/2026
|Siegel Middle School Food Service
|100
|355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|LTA Depot Aux Bar
|100
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|First United Methodist Preschool
|Approval
|265 W. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|01/07/2026
|Jim N Nicks Bbq
|98
|436 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Brown's Chapel Elementary School FE
|100
|6128 Baker Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|LTA Depot FSE
|99
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/07/2026
|Arby's #7626
|100
|489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
|Famous Dave's BBQ Bar
|100
|991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|01/07/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
