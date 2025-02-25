Health Scores: Rutherford County February 25, 2025

These are the health scores for February 18-25, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/25/2025 McDonalds 100 2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/25/2025 Starbucks Coffee #13773 100 2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Coffee fusion 98 836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Taco Bell #35126 100 565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Crumbl Cookies 100 2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Smyrna High School Pool 96 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/24/2025 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service 100 805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Primrose School of Smyrna Child Care Facility Approval 805 Medical Pk Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities - Routine 02/24/2025 Genghis Grill 94 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2 98 2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Panera #6030 98 2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 UMP Murf 100 125 Wendellwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Donatos Pizza 98 3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128-4259 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Love Thai Sushi 98 1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/24/2025 Los Barriles 81 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse 100 2389 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse Bar 100 2839 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Siegel Middle School 99 355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings - Routine 02/24/2025 Toot's # 2 Bar 100 301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Los Barriles Aux Bar 100 2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer 95 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/22/2025 High Society 94 211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Pivot Mobile Food Establishment 100 1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Fire Korean BBQ 98 109 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio 100 1403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130 Body Piercing Studios - Routine 02/21/2025 McDonald's 100 2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Little Miracles Child Care Food 100 1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 99 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Luna Latin Food 89 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Chon Thong Thai Cafe 98 5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency 100 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc 100 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Greek Gyros Restaurant 99 562 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 LIttle Caesars 98 211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 Plainview Elementary School 100 5084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Fatguy Southern Kitchen 81 6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Dos Brothers Murfreesboro 84 2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe 99 17 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/21/2025 CAVA 100 2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Banh Appetit 98 2892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 Waffle House 100 2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Little Caesars 99 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 Olgas Cakes 100 594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 82 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 First Presbyterian Church F.S. 100 210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Cook Out 100 2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 98 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 McDonalds 100 3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel - 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 Sleep Inn 82 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/20/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar 100 2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Jersey Mikes #4061 98 2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Wings On 96 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/20/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049 96 1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Barts Kitchen & Bakery 100 117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Legends Steakhouse Bar 100 1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit 100 2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est 97 116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Centennial Adultcare Center Approval 230 Glenis Dr Building 302 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities - Routine 02/18/2025 Banhmi Lovers Mobile 100 3518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 French Dips and Subs 100 1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery 100 1002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Jet's Pizza 100 4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Jim N Nicks Bar #352 100 523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Camino Real Bar # 10 98 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Residence Inn Hotel 91 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/18/2025 Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville 99 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 02/18/2025 Jim N Nicks Bar B Que 98 523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Wendys #638 100 1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Legends Steakhouse 99 1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Camino Real # 10 82 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Blue Coast Burrito 99 1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/18/2025 Centennial Adult Daycare FS 100 230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Steak N Shake 99 2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

