Health Scores: Rutherford County February 25, 2025

These are the health scores for February 18-25, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/25/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|2674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/25/2025
|Starbucks Coffee #13773
|100
|2935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Coffee fusion
|98
|836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Taco Bell #35126
|100
|565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Crumbl Cookies
|100
|2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Smyrna High School Pool
|96
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service
|100
|805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Primrose School of Smyrna Child Care Facility
|Approval
|805 Medical Pk Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Genghis Grill
|94
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2
|98
|2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Panera #6030
|98
|2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|UMP Murf
|100
|125 Wendellwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Donatos Pizza
|98
|3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128-4259
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Love Thai Sushi
|98
|1440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/24/2025
|Los Barriles
|81
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse
|100
|2389 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse Bar
|100
|2839 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Siegel Middle School
|99
|355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Toot's # 2 Bar
|100
|301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Los Barriles Aux Bar
|100
|2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer
|95
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/22/2025
|High Society
|94
|211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Pivot Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Fire Korean BBQ
|98
|109 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio
|100
|1403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios - Routine
|02/21/2025
|McDonald's
|100
|2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Little Miracles Child Care Food
|100
|1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|99
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Luna Latin Food
|89
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Chon Thong Thai Cafe
|98
|5094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|100
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc
|100
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Greek Gyros Restaurant
|99
|562 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|LIttle Caesars
|98
|211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|Plainview Elementary School
|100
|5084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Fatguy Southern Kitchen
|81
|6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Dos Brothers Murfreesboro
|84
|2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe
|99
|17 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/21/2025
|CAVA
|100
|2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Banh Appetit
|98
|2892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|Waffle House
|100
|2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Little Caesars
|99
|2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|Olgas Cakes
|100
|594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|82
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|First Presbyterian Church F.S.
|100
|210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Cook Out
|100
|2919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|98
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel
|-
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|Sleep Inn
|82
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
|100
|2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Jersey Mikes #4061
|98
|2113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Wings On
|96
|5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/20/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049
|96
|1816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Barts Kitchen & Bakery
|100
|117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Legends Steakhouse Bar
|100
|1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit
|100
|2507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est
|97
|116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Centennial Adultcare Center
|Approval
|230 Glenis Dr Building 302 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Banhmi Lovers Mobile
|100
|3518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|French Dips and Subs
|100
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery
|100
|1002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Jet's Pizza
|100
|4167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Jim N Nicks Bar #352
|100
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Camino Real Bar # 10
|98
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Residence Inn Hotel
|91
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
|99
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Jim N Nicks Bar B Que
|98
|523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Wendys #638
|100
|1845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Legends Steakhouse
|99
|1918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Camino Real # 10
|82
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Blue Coast Burrito
|99
|1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/18/2025
|Centennial Adult Daycare FS
|100
|230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Steak N Shake
|99
|2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
