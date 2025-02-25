Health Scores: Rutherford County February 25, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
542

These are the health scores for February 18-25, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools - Follow-Up02/25/2025
Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/25/2025
McDonalds1002674 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/25/2025
Starbucks Coffee #137731002935 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Coffee fusion98836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Taco Bell #35126100565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Crumbl Cookies1002839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Smyrna High School Pool96100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine02/24/2025
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant Bar1002896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Primrose School of Smyrna Food Service100805 Medical Park Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Primrose School of Smyrna Child Care FacilityApproval805 Medical Pk Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities - Routine02/24/2025
Genghis Grill942615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2982896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Panera #6030982105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
UMP Murf100125 Wendellwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Donatos Pizza983284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128-4259Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Love Thai Sushi981440 Medical Center Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/24/2025
Los Barriles812395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse1002389 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse Bar1002839 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Siegel Middle School99355 W. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings - Routine02/24/2025
Toot's # 2 Bar100301 A Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Los Barriles Aux Bar1002395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/24/2025
Smokin Buttz 3 Mobile Trailer958038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up02/22/2025
High Society94211 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Pivot Mobile Food Establishment1001223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Fire Korean BBQ98109 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio1001403 Greenland Dr. UNIT D Murfreesboro TN 37130Body Piercing Studios - Routine02/21/2025
McDonald's1002485 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Little Miracles Child Care Food1001133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Chicken Salad Chick992855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Luna Latin Food892181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Chon Thong Thai Cafe985094 Murfreesboro rd. Suite D La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency100219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Creative Kids Preschool 4 Food Svc1007112 Wayside Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Greek Gyros Restaurant99562 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
LIttle Caesars98211 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
Plainview Elementary School1005084 Sledge Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Fatguy Southern Kitchen816854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Dos Brothers Murfreesboro842249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe9917 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/21/2025
CAVA1002634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/21/2025
Banh Appetit982892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
Waffle House1002383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Little Caesars992962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
Olgas Cakes100594 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi822808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
First Presbyterian Church F.S.100210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Cook Out1002919 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite 200 Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet98645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
McDonalds1003371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Stones River Inn and Suites - Hotel-175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up02/20/2025
Sleep Inn82193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine02/20/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar1002808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002113 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Jersey Mikes #4061982113 Memorial Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Wings On965159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up02/20/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0049961816 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Barts Kitchen & Bakery100117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/20/2025
Legends Steakhouse Bar1001918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Creative Culinary Creation Mobile Unit1002507 Oakhill Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Rice to Meet You Mobile Food Est97116 Franklin Heights Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Centennial Adultcare CenterApproval230 Glenis Dr Building 302 Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities - Routine02/18/2025
Banhmi Lovers Mobile1003518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
French Dips and Subs1001706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery1001002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Jet's Pizza1004167 Franklin Rd. STE A1 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Jim N Nicks Bar #352100523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Camino Real Bar # 10983359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Residence Inn Hotel911409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels - Routine02/18/2025
Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville992573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine02/18/2025
Jim N Nicks Bar B Que98523 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Wendys #6381001845 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Legends Steakhouse991918 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Camino Real # 10823359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Blue Coast Burrito991141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up02/18/2025
Centennial Adult Daycare FS100230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/18/2025
Steak N Shake992091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

