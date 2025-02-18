Health Scores: Rutherford County February 18, 2025

These are the health scores for February 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Bradley Elementary School100511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130School Buildings - Routine02/14/2025
Lavergne Child Care Food Service100449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi961890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers981986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
McDonald's #21377991855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Rancho Cantina 2961925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Chago's Mexican Restaurant95579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken1002205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar1001986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Relentless Tattoo Studio100201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine02/14/2025
Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio100803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine02/14/2025
Taziki's Restaurant971855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc991711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
El TacoTento 3 Mobile98112 Pebble Brook Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food96308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard994307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Sandwich Factory100116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
Great Wall985983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/14/2025
First Watch991970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine02/14/2025
LCafe100250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel882227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels - Follow-Up02/14/2025
Little Caesars902962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Rocky Fork Elementary School Food100200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Oakland High School Pool96Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine02/13/2025
Wing Stop1002706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Subway #51584991536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/13/2025
Williamson Family Farm1003250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Little Caesars Pizza972932 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/13/2025
Krystal991911 New Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Blaze Pizza982314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/13/2025
Subway1002075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/13/2025
Som-Tum Thai973138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/13/2025
Waffle House #10511002427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food Est98106 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 21004180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Food Fight Mobile Food 2982602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Aunty K's Childcare FE1004050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
McDonalds100345 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Genghis Grill Bar982615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2250 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill99452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio100405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine02/13/2025
Genghis Grill922615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Me Time Childcare FS941638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/13/2025
Mood Studios Tattoo Studio1001825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios - Routine02/12/2025
Bussin Bowls & Bobba Mobile Food Est100508 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Burger King992748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food1005555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Hardee's #150178798912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Bomb Mi Mobile100755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Toot's South1002992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
Pure Green Murfreesboro1002863 Old Fort Pkwy Suite C1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School1005555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127School Buildings - Routine02/12/2025
Hardee's #15018701002382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Burger King99819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
So-Cali Taco Express Mobile1002011 Leland Ct W Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up02/12/2025
John Buchanan School Food Service1006050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Dunkin Donuts98833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine02/12/2025
Dunkin Donuts1003028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub992412 East Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Golden Grill992898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Firehouse Subs1002854 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Donatos Pizza863284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259Food Service - Routine02/11/2025
Waffle House #23261001622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Far East971529 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Taco Bell #229881002967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up02/11/2025
Subway1002975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine02/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

