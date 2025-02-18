Health Scores: Rutherford County February 18, 2025

These are the health scores for February 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Bradley Elementary School 100 511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 School Buildings - Routine 02/14/2025 Lavergne Child Care Food Service 100 449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi 96 1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 98 1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 McDonald's #21377 99 1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 96 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant 95 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Kentucky Fried Chicken 100 2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar 100 1986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Relentless Tattoo Studio 100 201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/14/2025 Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio 100 803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/14/2025 Taziki's Restaurant 97 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 99 1711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 El TacoTento 3 Mobile 98 112 Pebble Brook Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food 96 308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 99 4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Sandwich Factory 100 116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 Great Wall 98 5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/14/2025 First Watch 99 1970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/14/2025 LCafe 100 250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 88 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 02/14/2025 Little Caesars 90 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Rocky Fork Elementary School Food 100 200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Oakland High School Pool 96 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 02/13/2025 Wing Stop 100 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Subway #51584 99 1536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/13/2025 Williamson Family Farm 100 3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Little Caesars Pizza 97 2932 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/13/2025 Krystal 99 1911 New Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Blaze Pizza 98 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/13/2025 Subway 100 2075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/13/2025 Som-Tum Thai 97 3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/13/2025 Waffle House #1051 100 2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food Est 98 106 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2 100 4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Food Fight Mobile Food 2 98 2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Aunty K's Childcare FE 100 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 McDonalds 100 345 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Genghis Grill Bar 98 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2250 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 99 452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/13/2025 Genghis Grill 92 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Me Time Childcare FS 94 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios - Routine 02/12/2025 Bussin Bowls & Bobba Mobile Food Est 100 508 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Burger King 99 2748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food 100 5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Hardee's #1501787 98 912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Bomb Mi Mobile 100 755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Toot's South 100 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 Pure Green Murfreesboro 100 2863 Old Fort Pkwy Suite C1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School 100 5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127 School Buildings - Routine 02/12/2025 Hardee's #1501870 100 2382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Burger King 99 819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 So-Cali Taco Express Mobile 100 2011 Leland Ct W Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/12/2025 John Buchanan School Food Service 100 6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Dunkin Donuts 98 833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/12/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub 99 2412 East Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Golden Grill 99 2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Firehouse Subs 100 2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Donatos Pizza 86 3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Waffle House #2326 100 1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Far East 97 1529 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Taco Bell #22988 100 2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 02/11/2025 Subway 100 2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

