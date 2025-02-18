Health Scores: Rutherford County February 18, 2025

These are the health scores for February 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Bradley Elementary School
|100
|511 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Lavergne Child Care Food Service
|100
|449 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|96
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
|98
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|McDonald's #21377
|99
|1855 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Rancho Cantina 2
|96
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant
|95
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|100
|2205 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar
|100
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Relentless Tattoo Studio
|100
|201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio
|100
|803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Taziki's Restaurant
|97
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|99
|1711 First Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|El TacoTento 3 Mobile
|98
|112 Pebble Brook Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food
|96
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|99
|4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Sandwich Factory
|100
|116 Chaffin Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|Great Wall
|98
|5983 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/14/2025
|First Watch
|99
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/14/2025
|LCafe
|100
|250 Wolverine Trail La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|88
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|02/14/2025
|Little Caesars
|90
|2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Rocky Fork Elementary School Food
|100
|200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Oakland High School Pool
|96
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Wing Stop
|100
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Subway #51584
|99
|1536 Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/13/2025
|Williamson Family Farm
|100
|3250 Wilkinson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Little Caesars Pizza
|97
|2932 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/13/2025
|Krystal
|99
|1911 New Lascassas Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Blaze Pizza
|98
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/13/2025
|Subway
|100
|2075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/13/2025
|Som-Tum Thai
|97
|3138 C South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/13/2025
|Waffle House #1051
|100
|2427 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food Est
|98
|106 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2
|100
|4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Food Fight Mobile Food 2
|98
|2602 Central Valley Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Aunty K's Childcare FE
|100
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|McDonalds
|100
|345 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Genghis Grill Bar
|98
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2250 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|99
|452 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Genghis Grill
|92
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Me Time Childcare FS
|94
|1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/13/2025
|Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
|100
|1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Bussin Bowls & Bobba Mobile Food Est
|100
|508 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Burger King
|99
|2748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Hardee's #1501787
|98
|912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Bomb Mi Mobile
|100
|755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Toot's South
|100
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|Pure Green Murfreesboro
|100
|2863 Old Fort Pkwy Suite C1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|School Buildings - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Hardee's #1501870
|100
|2382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Burger King
|99
|819 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|So-Cali Taco Express Mobile
|100
|2011 Leland Ct W Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/12/2025
|John Buchanan School Food Service
|100
|6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/12/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub
|99
|2412 East Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Golden Grill
|99
|2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Firehouse Subs
|100
|2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Donatos Pizza
|86
|3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
|Waffle House #2326
|100
|1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Far East
|97
|1529 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Taco Bell #22988
|100
|2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|02/11/2025
|Subway
|100
|2975 South Rutherford Blvd suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/11/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
