Health Scores: Rutherford County February 11, 2025

These are the health scores for February 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
X-Golf Murfreesboro1001720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/10/2025
Ten Second Noodle98836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/10/2025
Bojangles #9841001590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/10/2025
Famous Dave's BBQ Restaurant98991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/10/2025
Chuck E. Cheese's #6641001720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/10/2025
Captain D's100239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/10/2025
Maple Street Biscuit Company1001911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/10/2025
Chago's Mexican Restaurant Bar99579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/10/2025
Famous Dave's BBQ Bar99991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/10/2025
Stones River Inn and Suites86175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/10/2025
Hilton Garden Inn HotelN/A1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/10/2025
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro942108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/10/2025
Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel88165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/10/2025
Jet's Pizza98539 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/10/2025
Bonchon981718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/10/2025
Subway981624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/10/2025
Embassy Suites Pool1001200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/10/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool902565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools02/10/2025
Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc1003301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/10/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel941200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/10/2025
Sir Pizza #B2983219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/07/2025
Camino Real Bar1003919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/07/2025
Millers Grocery977011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037Food Service02/07/2025
Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena Mobile985428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/07/2025
Krystal100750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/07/2025
TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT962374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/07/2025
Smoothie King1001970 Medical Center Pkwy STE F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/07/2025
Culver's1002411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/07/2025
Just Love Coffee Roasters99129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/07/2025
Camino Real1003919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/07/2025
Sweet T's Mobil100416 Crusade Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/07/2025
Wendy's991315 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/07/2025
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment91308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087Food Service02/07/2025
Mike's Place97101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/07/2025
Quality Inn & Suites94110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Hotels Motels02/07/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Food Services100110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/07/2025
Pizza and Gyro Party885500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool982001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools02/07/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools02/07/2025
OFLOW100115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/06/2025
Bee Brilliant Academy FSE99561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/06/2025
Rancho Cantina 2861925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/06/2025
Carmens Taqueria97206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/06/2025
Toot's South902992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service02/06/2025
Jack Brown's100113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/06/2025
Zenful Art Tattoo100218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios02/06/2025
Dq Grill & Chill992910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/06/2025
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios02/06/2025
Whitts Barbecue99105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/06/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Food Service100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/06/2025
Blackman Middle School993945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128School Buildings02/06/2025
Northfield Elementary Food Service98550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/06/2025
Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037Food Service02/06/2025
Wingate by Wyndham96118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/06/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool981306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Creative Kids Preschool 4 CCApproval7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037Child Care Facilities02/06/2025
April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment1002612 Weatherford St La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/06/2025
Burger King # 24046991533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service02/06/2025
Arby's #586197515 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/06/2025
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Christiana Middle School1004675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37031School Buildings02/06/2025
Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio100218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna, TN 37167Body Piercing Studios02/06/2025
The Alley and Catering100223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/06/2025
Dunkin Donuts1003031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/06/2025
Toot's South Bar1002992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service02/06/2025
Thai Spice99225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/05/2025
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios02/05/2025
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi821890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/05/2025
Daniel Mckee School1002623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130School Buildings02/05/2025
Chili's Bar # 491100755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/05/2025
Jackson Motel87831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/05/2025
Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/05/2025
Roma Pizza and Pasta96587 S Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/05/2025
Arby's #78601001270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/05/2025
La Super Michoacana #298590 Waldron rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/05/2025
Codgers Mobile Food Est100419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/05/2025
Captain D's981878 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/05/2025
Dq Grill & Chill100510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/05/2025
Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est99132 September Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/05/2025
Adams Place Pool981925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/05/2025
Hacienda Las Miranda972333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/05/2025
Chili's Grill # 491100755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/05/2025
Deerfield InnN/A1071 Courier Pl Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels02/05/2025
Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery9587 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/05/2025
Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria1001807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/05/2025
Best Western Inn94168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/05/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool972227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/05/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools02/05/2025
Daniel-Mckee Food Service1002623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/05/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool972227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/05/2025
Lavergne Middle School100382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086School Buildings02/05/2025
Microtel HotelN/A151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/05/2025
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel722227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels02/05/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/04/2025
Cup Pop982832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/04/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool983001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Simon Springs Community School Food Service100220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/04/2025
The Academy of Gateway Child CareApproval1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities02/04/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool963920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Travelin Toms Coffee 2 Mobile FSE1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020Food Service02/04/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE992631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels02/04/2025
Cason Estates Pool941650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools02/04/2025
The Academy of Gateway Child Care1001404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service02/04/2025
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville992573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/04/2025
Franklin Road Christian School FE1003124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/04/2025
Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar100115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060Food Service02/04/2025
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Dunkin Donuts985619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/04/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe992631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/04/2025
Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K1003124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128School Buildings02/04/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Presley Tattoos1001848 Old Fort Pkwy Ste 506 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios02/04/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Atomic Wings955607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service02/04/2025
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool1002130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Rockvale Middle School1006543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153School Buildings02/04/2025
Zaxby's99995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/04/2025
Simon Springs Community School96220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086School Buildings02/04/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 198236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools02/04/2025
La Siesta971111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service02/04/2025
Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria1006543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

