Health Scores: Rutherford County February 11, 2025

These are the health scores for February 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|X-Golf Murfreesboro
|100
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Ten Second Noodle
|98
|836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Bojangles #984
|100
|1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Famous Dave's BBQ Restaurant
|98
|991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Chuck E. Cheese's #664
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Captain D's
|100
|239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|100
|1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Chago's Mexican Restaurant Bar
|99
|579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Famous Dave's BBQ Bar
|99
|991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Stones River Inn and Suites
|86
|175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/10/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|N/A
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/10/2025
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro
|94
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/10/2025
|Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel
|88
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/10/2025
|Jet's Pizza
|98
|539 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Bonchon
|98
|1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Subway
|98
|1624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|100
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/10/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|90
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|02/10/2025
|Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc
|100
|3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/10/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|94
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/10/2025
|Sir Pizza #B2
|98
|3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Camino Real Bar
|100
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Millers Grocery
|97
|7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena Mobile
|98
|5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Krystal
|100
|750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT
|96
|2374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Smoothie King
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy STE F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Culver's
|100
|2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Just Love Coffee Roasters
|99
|129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Camino Real
|100
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Sweet T's Mobil
|100
|416 Crusade Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Wendy's
|99
|1315 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment
|91
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Mike's Place
|97
|101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites
|94
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Hotels Motels
|02/07/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Food Services
|100
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|Pizza and Gyro Party
|88
|5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|98
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|OFLOW
|100
|115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Bee Brilliant Academy FSE
|99
|561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Rancho Cantina 2
|86
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Carmens Taqueria
|97
|206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Toot's South
|90
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Jack Brown's
|100
|113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|02/06/2025
|Dq Grill & Chill
|99
|2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|02/06/2025
|Whitts Barbecue
|99
|105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Blackman Middle School
|99
|3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings
|02/06/2025
|Northfield Elementary Food Service
|98
|550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Wingate by Wyndham
|96
|118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Creative Kids Preschool 4 CC
|Approval
|7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037
|Child Care Facilities
|02/06/2025
|April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|2612 Weatherford St La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Burger King # 24046
|99
|1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Arby's #5861
|97
|515 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Christiana Middle School
|100
|4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37031
|School Buildings
|02/06/2025
|Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio
|100
|218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios
|02/06/2025
|The Alley and Catering
|100
|223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|3031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Toot's South Bar
|100
|2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service
|02/06/2025
|Thai Spice
|99
|225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|02/05/2025
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|82
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Daniel Mckee School
|100
|2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings
|02/05/2025
|Chili's Bar # 491
|100
|755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Jackson Motel
|87
|831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/05/2025
|Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Roma Pizza and Pasta
|96
|587 S Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Arby's #7860
|100
|1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|La Super Michoacana #2
|98
|590 Waldron rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Codgers Mobile Food Est
|100
|419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Captain D's
|98
|1878 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Dq Grill & Chill
|100
|510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est
|99
|132 September Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Adams Place Pool
|98
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/05/2025
|Hacienda Las Miranda
|97
|2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Chili's Grill # 491
|100
|755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Deerfield Inn
|N/A
|1071 Courier Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|02/05/2025
|Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery
|95
|87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria
|100
|1807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Best Western Inn
|94
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/05/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|97
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/05/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|02/05/2025
|Daniel-Mckee Food Service
|100
|2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/05/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|97
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/05/2025
|Lavergne Middle School
|100
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|School Buildings
|02/05/2025
|Microtel Hotel
|N/A
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/05/2025
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|72
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|02/05/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Cup Pop
|98
|2832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|98
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Simon Springs Community School Food Service
|100
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|Approval
|1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities
|02/04/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|96
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Travelin Toms Coffee 2 Mobile FSE
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|99
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|02/04/2025
|Cason Estates Pool
|94
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|100
|1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|99
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Road Christian School FE
|100
|3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar
|100
|115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|5619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
|99
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K
|100
|3124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings
|02/04/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Presley Tattoos
|100
|1848 Old Fort Pkwy Ste 506 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|02/04/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Atomic Wings
|95
|5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|100
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Rockvale Middle School
|100
|6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|School Buildings
|02/04/2025
|Zaxby's
|99
|995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Simon Springs Community School
|96
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|School Buildings
|02/04/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|La Siesta
|97
|1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
|Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service
|02/04/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
