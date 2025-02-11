Health Scores: Rutherford County February 11, 2025

These are the health scores for February 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date X-Golf Murfreesboro 100 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/10/2025 Ten Second Noodle 98 836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/10/2025 Bojangles #984 100 1590 Lee Victory Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/10/2025 Famous Dave's BBQ Restaurant 98 991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/10/2025 Chuck E. Cheese's #664 100 1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/10/2025 Captain D's 100 239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/10/2025 Maple Street Biscuit Company 100 1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/10/2025 Chago's Mexican Restaurant Bar 99 579 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/10/2025 Famous Dave's BBQ Bar 99 991 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/10/2025 Stones River Inn and Suites 86 175 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/10/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Hotel N/A 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/10/2025 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro 94 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/10/2025 Murfreesboro Central an IHG Hotel 88 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/10/2025 Jet's Pizza 98 539 Almaville Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/10/2025 Bonchon 98 1718 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/10/2025 Subway 98 1624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/10/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 100 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/10/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 90 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools 02/10/2025 Rock Springs Middle Sch Food Svc 100 3301 Rock Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/10/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel 94 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/10/2025 Sir Pizza #B2 98 3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/07/2025 Camino Real Bar 100 3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/07/2025 Millers Grocery 97 7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service 02/07/2025 Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena Mobile 98 5428 Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/07/2025 Krystal 100 750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/07/2025 TAQUERIA AGAVEROS MOBILE UNIT 96 2374 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/07/2025 Smoothie King 100 1970 Medical Center Pkwy STE F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/07/2025 Culver's 100 2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/07/2025 Just Love Coffee Roasters 99 129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/07/2025 Camino Real 100 3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/07/2025 Sweet T's Mobil 100 416 Crusade Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/07/2025 Wendy's 99 1315 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/07/2025 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment 91 308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087 Food Service 02/07/2025 Mike's Place 97 101 Kash Ct C La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/07/2025 Quality Inn & Suites 94 110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Hotels Motels 02/07/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Food Services 100 110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/07/2025 Pizza and Gyro Party 88 5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 98 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 OFLOW 100 115 N. Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/06/2025 Bee Brilliant Academy FSE 99 561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/06/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 86 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/06/2025 Carmens Taqueria 97 206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/06/2025 Toot's South 90 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service 02/06/2025 Jack Brown's 100 113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/06/2025 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 02/06/2025 Dq Grill & Chill 99 2910 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/06/2025 Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio 100 266 A S Lowry St Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 02/06/2025 Whitts Barbecue 99 105 Sulpher Springs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/06/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Food Service 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/06/2025 Blackman Middle School 99 3945 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 School Buildings 02/06/2025 Northfield Elementary Food Service 98 550 Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/06/2025 Christiana Middle Sch. Food Service 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service 02/06/2025 Wingate by Wyndham 96 118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/06/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Creative Kids Preschool 4 CC Approval 7112 Wayside Rd Christiana, TN 37037 Child Care Facilities 02/06/2025 April's Kitchen Mobile Food Establishment 100 2612 Weatherford St La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/06/2025 Burger King # 24046 99 1533 Joe B Jackson BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service 02/06/2025 Arby's #5861 97 515 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/06/2025 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Christiana Middle School 100 4675 Shelbyville Hwy. Christiana, TN 37031 School Buildings 02/06/2025 Zenful Art Body Piercing Studio 100 218 N. Lowery St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios 02/06/2025 The Alley and Catering 100 223 West Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/06/2025 Dunkin Donuts 100 3031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/06/2025 Toot's South Bar 100 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service 02/06/2025 Thai Spice 99 225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/05/2025 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 02/05/2025 Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi 82 1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/05/2025 Daniel Mckee School 100 2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 School Buildings 02/05/2025 Chili's Bar # 491 100 755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/05/2025 Jackson Motel 87 831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/05/2025 Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/05/2025 Roma Pizza and Pasta 96 587 S Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/05/2025 Arby's #7860 100 1270 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/05/2025 La Super Michoacana #2 98 590 Waldron rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/05/2025 Codgers Mobile Food Est 100 419 Haynes Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/05/2025 Captain D's 98 1878 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/05/2025 Dq Grill & Chill 100 510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/05/2025 Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est 99 132 September Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/05/2025 Adams Place Pool 98 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/05/2025 Hacienda Las Miranda 97 2333 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/05/2025 Chili's Grill # 491 100 755 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/05/2025 Deerfield Inn N/A 1071 Courier Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels 02/05/2025 Panaderia Paleteria La Michoacana Bakery 95 87 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/05/2025 Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria 100 1807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/05/2025 Best Western Inn 94 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/05/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 97 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/05/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools 02/05/2025 Daniel-Mckee Food Service 100 2623 Halls Hill Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/05/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 97 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/05/2025 Lavergne Middle School 100 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 School Buildings 02/05/2025 Microtel Hotel N/A 151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/05/2025 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 72 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels 02/05/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/04/2025 Cup Pop 98 2832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/04/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 98 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Simon Springs Community School Food Service 100 220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/04/2025 The Academy of Gateway Child Care Approval 1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities 02/04/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 96 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Travelin Toms Coffee 2 Mobile FSE 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020 Food Service 02/04/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE 99 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels 02/04/2025 Cason Estates Pool 94 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 The Academy of Gateway Child Care 100 1404 Gateway Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service 02/04/2025 Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville 99 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/04/2025 Franklin Road Christian School FE 100 3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/04/2025 Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar 100 115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service 02/04/2025 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Dunkin Donuts 98 5619 Franklin Rd B1 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/04/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe 99 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/04/2025 Franklin Road Baptist Church Pre-K 100 3124 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 School Buildings 02/04/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Presley Tattoos 100 1848 Old Fort Pkwy Ste 506 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 02/04/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Atomic Wings 95 5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service 02/04/2025 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 100 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Rockvale Middle School 100 6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 School Buildings 02/04/2025 Zaxby's 99 995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/04/2025 Simon Springs Community School 96 220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 School Buildings 02/04/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 98 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 La Siesta 97 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service 02/04/2025 Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria 100 6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service 02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email