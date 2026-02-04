Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores for January 28 to February 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE
|100
|185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Food
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant
|96
|1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Donatos Pizza
|94
|3284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Brasas Grill
|99
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Mexichina
|93
|3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|McDonald's
|99
|2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|99
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/03/2026
|Wingate by Wyndham
|94
|118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/03/2026
|LivAway Suites
|96
|871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/03/2026
|Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio
|100
|2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|100
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.
|100
|567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|1111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Unique Kids Childcare Center FSE
|100
|11700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Unique Kids Childcare Center
|Approval
|11700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/03/2026
|McDonalds
|98
|2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Cup Pop Korean Restaurant
|98
|2832 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Subway 15242
|99
|5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Wingate by Wyndham
|99
|118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Thai Siam Restaurant
|99
|3016 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Waffle House #2215
|100
|1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub
|99
|2412 East Main St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/03/2026
|Blackman Elementary School FE
|100
|586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/03/2026
|Against the Grain Body Piercing
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|02/03/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|79
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|90
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|85
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|87
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/02/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Malco Roxy
|100
|100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|The Nutrition Spot
|99
|3032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Metro Diner Bar
|100
|711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Crumbl Cookies
|99
|817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|China Wok
|73
|2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Arby's
|99
|2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Fat Mo's FSE
|73
|298 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Days Inn
|94
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Sabor Latino Restaurante
|96
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Dq Grill & Chill
|100
|510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Chick-fil-A
|100
|2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|The Academy of Rockvale Child Care
|Approval
|5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/02/2026
|Taziki's Restaurant
|100
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067
|100
|2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Centennial Adultcare Center
|Approval
|230 Glenis Dr Building 302 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/02/2026
|Metro Diner
|98
|711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|73
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/02/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|96
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/02/2026
|Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro
|99
|125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/30/2026
|Boro Bagel
|99
|1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|01/30/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!