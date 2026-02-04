Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 4, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for January 28 to February 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE100185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Food1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/03/2026
Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant961111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Donatos Pizza943284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Brasas Grill99915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/03/2026
Mexichina933000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/03/2026
McDonald's992485 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel991335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine02/03/2026
Wingate by Wyndham94118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Hotels Motels Routine02/03/2026
LivAway Suites96871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine02/03/2026
Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio1002415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Smart Touch Skin Solutions100567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC.100567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine02/03/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Bar1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant Bar1001111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Unique Kids Childcare Center FSE10011700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Unique Kids Childcare CenterApproval11700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Child Care Facilities Routine02/03/2026
McDonalds982595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/03/2026
Cup Pop Korean Restaurant982832 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Subway 15242995068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Wingate by Wyndham99118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Thai Siam Restaurant993016 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Dunkin Donuts99561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Waffle House #22151001928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Dunkin Donuts993028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up02/03/2026
Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub992412 East Main St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine02/03/2026
Blackman Elementary School FE100586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up02/03/2026
Against the Grain Body Piercing100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Body Piercing Studios Routine02/03/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel792227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/02/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool902227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
Days Inn Pool - WPI85182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
Days Inn Pool - MI87182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine02/02/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool1002227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up02/02/2026
Malco Roxy100100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/02/2026
The Nutrition Spot993032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026
Metro Diner Bar100711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Crumbl Cookies99817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026
China Wok732327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Arby's992104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Fat Mo's FSE73298 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Days Inn94182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/02/2026
Sabor Latino Restaurante96291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026
Dq Grill & Chill100510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Chick-fil-A1002116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/02/2026
The Academy of Rockvale Child CareApproval5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine02/02/2026
Taziki's Restaurant1001855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C10671002420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026
Centennial Adultcare CenterApproval230 Glenis Dr Building 302 Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine02/02/2026
Metro Diner98711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up02/02/2026
Yoki Buffet 168 Inc731145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine02/02/2026
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel962565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up02/02/2026
Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro99125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/30/2026
Boro Bagel991520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up01/30/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

