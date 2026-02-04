Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 4, 2026

These are the health scores for January 28 to February 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Amazing Leaders Child Care FSE 100 185 Merritt Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Food 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant 96 1111 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Donatos Pizza 94 3284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Brasas Grill 99 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Mexichina 93 3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 McDonald's 99 2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Hotel 99 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 02/03/2026 Wingate by Wyndham 94 118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Hotels Motels Routine 02/03/2026 LivAway Suites 96 871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 02/03/2026 Pieces by Vaughn Tattoo Studio 100 2415 Halls Hill Pike Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Smart Touch Skin Solutions 100 567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 The Art of Ink and Beauty LLC. 100 567 Cason Ln Suite C-3 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Hilton Garden Inn Bar 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Fiesta Grill Mexican Restaurant Bar 100 1111 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Unique Kids Childcare Center FSE 100 11700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Unique Kids Childcare Center Approval 11700 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/03/2026 McDonalds 98 2595 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Cup Pop Korean Restaurant 98 2832 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Subway 15242 99 5068 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Wingate by Wyndham 99 118 Westgate Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Thai Siam Restaurant 99 3016 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Dunkin Donuts 99 561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Waffle House #2215 100 1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Dunkin Donuts 99 3028 South Rutherford Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Dapper Owl Coffee and Pastry Pub 99 2412 East Main St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026 Blackman Elementary School FE 100 586 Fortress Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 02/03/2026 Against the Grain Body Piercing 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios Routine 02/03/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 79 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/02/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 90 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 Days Inn Pool - WPI 85 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 Days Inn Pool - MI 87 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 02/02/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 100 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Malco Roxy 100 100 Movie Row Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 The Nutrition Spot 99 3032 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Metro Diner Bar 100 711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Crumbl Cookies 99 817 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026 China Wok 73 2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Arby's 99 2104 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Fat Mo's FSE 73 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Days Inn 94 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Sabor Latino Restaurante 96 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Suite 200 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Dq Grill & Chill 100 510 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Chick-fil-A 100 2116 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 The Academy of Rockvale Child Care Approval 5745 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/02/2026 Taziki's Restaurant 100 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067 100 2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Centennial Adultcare Center Approval 230 Glenis Dr Building 302 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 02/02/2026 Metro Diner 98 711 A-I North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Yoki Buffet 168 Inc 73 1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 02/02/2026 Uncle Maddios Pizza Murfreesboro 99 125 Wendelwood Dr A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/30/2026 Boro Bagel 99 1520 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 01/30/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

