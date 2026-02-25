Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 25, 2026

These are the health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Joanies
|76
|13 S. Square Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/25/2026
|Atomic Wings
|99
|5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/25/2026
|The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe
|98
|2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|A & M 1
|97
|1107 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|100
|479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Dos Brothers Murfreesboro
|99
|2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Emerald Heart
|100
|810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria
|96
|129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Zaxby's
|100
|2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Bad Daddy's Burger Aux
|100
|2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
|86
|2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery
|98
|1002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|74
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar
|100
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|MUNCH
|98
|810 medical center parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|94
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|83
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc
|97
|467 Hankock St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/24/2026
|The Bangkok Thai Cuisine
|100
|315 Robert Rose Dr. STE C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Residence Inn Hotel
|98
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels | Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Staybridge Suites Hotel
|94
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Smyrna High School Pool
|98
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar
|94
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Sonic #3835
|100
|215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Los Barriles
|77
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Scales Elementary Food
|100
|2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Smyrna High School Food Service
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Taco Bell #35126
|100
|565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|TACO BELL #31779
|100
|2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Los Barriles Aux Bar
|92
|2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|McDonalds
|100
|2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Marble Slab Creamery
|99
|452b N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Legends Group TN LLC
|100
|1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Slim Chickens
|100
|229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Cousins Main Lobster
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Legends Group TN LLC
|97
|1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/23/2026
|Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|72
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Dunkin Donuts
|98
|2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Golden Lanzhou Bowls
|74
|2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Sketch It Up
|100
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Alo Michoacana #2
|99
|1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
|100
|2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Happy's Sports Lounge
|99
|302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE
|100
|8520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|The Alley and Catering
|99
|223 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|89
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|1 of 19
|100
|103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|John Pittard School
|99
|745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Staybridge Suites Food
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Pastelitos El Gordito
|100
|4416 Spring Cove Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food
|81
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|John Pittard School Food Service
|99
|745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|El Monte Fresh Mexican Food
|98
|2089 Lascassas Pike Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE
|96
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool
|100
|255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Motel 6
|90
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels | Routine
|02/20/2026
|El Patron Taqueria
|99
|1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|China Spring
|97
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Swing N Play Preschool Food Svc
|99
|3678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
