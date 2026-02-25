Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 25, 2026

These are the health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Joanies 76 13 S. Square Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/25/2026 Atomic Wings 99 5607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/25/2026 The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe 98 2345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 A & M 1 97 1107 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 100 479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Dos Brothers Murfreesboro 99 2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Emerald Heart 100 810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria 96 129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Zaxby's 100 2890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Bad Daddy's Burger Aux 100 2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation 86 2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery 98 1002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 74 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar 100 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 MUNCH 98 810 medical center parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 94 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 83 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc 97 467 Hankock St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/24/2026 The Bangkok Thai Cuisine 100 315 Robert Rose Dr. STE C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 Residence Inn Hotel 98 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 Staybridge Suites Hotel 94 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels | Routine 02/23/2026 Smyrna High School Pool 98 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/23/2026 Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar 94 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Sonic #3835 100 215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 Los Barriles 77 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Scales Elementary Food 100 2340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Smyrna High School Food Service 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/23/2026 Taco Bell #35126 100 565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 TACO BELL #31779 100 2732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Los Barriles Aux Bar 92 2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 McDonalds 100 2180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Marble Slab Creamery 99 452b N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Legends Group TN LLC 100 1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 Slim Chickens 100 229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 Cousins Main Lobster 100 1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/23/2026 Legends Group TN LLC 97 1918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/23/2026 Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant 72 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Dunkin Donuts 98 2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/23/2026 Golden Lanzhou Bowls 74 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 Sketch It Up 100 3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Alo Michoacana #2 99 1679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar 100 2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 Happy's Sports Lounge 99 302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE 100 8520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 The Alley and Catering 99 223 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 89 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 1 of 19 100 103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 John Pittard School 99 745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings | Routine 02/20/2026 Staybridge Suites Food 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Pastelitos El Gordito 100 4416 Spring Cove Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food 81 308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 John Pittard School Food Service 99 745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 El Monte Fresh Mexican Food 98 2089 Lascassas Pike Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/20/2026 Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE 96 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool 100 255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools | Routine 02/20/2026 Motel 6 90 114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels | Routine 02/20/2026 El Patron Taqueria 99 1112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 China Spring 97 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Follow-Up 02/20/2026 Swing N Play Preschool Food Svc 99 3678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

