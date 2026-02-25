Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 25, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 25, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
40

These are the health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Joanies7613 S. Square Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/25/2026
Atomic Wings995607 Franklin Rd A2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Follow-Up02/25/2026
The Honey Baked Ham Co and Cafe982345 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
A & M 1971107 Memorial Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
Tropical Smoothie Cafe100479 Sam Ridley Suite/Unit:110 Smyrna TN 371667Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Dos Brothers Murfreesboro992249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Emerald Heart100810 NW Broad St Suite 212 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria96129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
Zaxby's1002890 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Bad Daddy's Burger Aux1002243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation862231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Three Mothers Cuisine and Bakery981002 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet74645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar1002955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
MUNCH98810 medical center parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit942955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar832243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Jeff's Family Friendly Restaurant Llc97467 Hankock St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/24/2026
The Bangkok Thai Cuisine100315 Robert Rose Dr. STE C Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026
Residence Inn Hotel981409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels | Follow-Up02/23/2026
Staybridge Suites Hotel941233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels | Routine02/23/2026
Smyrna High School Pool98100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools | Routine02/23/2026
Fondael Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar94307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Sonic #3835100215 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026
Los Barriles772395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Scales Elementary Food1002340 St. Andrews Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Smyrna High School Food Service100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE942631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools | Routine02/23/2026
Taco Bell #35126100565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
TACO BELL #317791002732 St Andrews Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Los Barriles Aux Bar922395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
McDonalds1002180 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Marble Slab Creamery99452b N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Legends Group TN LLC1001918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026
Slim Chickens100229 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026
Cousins Main Lobster1001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools | Routine02/23/2026
Legends Group TN LLC971918 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Follow-Up02/23/2026
Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant72307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Dunkin Donuts982201 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE942631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools | Routine02/23/2026
Golden Lanzhou Bowls742053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
Sketch It Up1003956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
Alo Michoacana #2991679 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar1002808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
Happy's Sports Lounge99302 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE1008520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
The Alley and Catering99223 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi892808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
1 of 19100103 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
John Pittard School99745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings | Routine02/20/2026
Staybridge Suites Food1001233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
Pastelitos El Gordito1004416 Spring Cove Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food81308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
John Pittard School Food Service99745 Dejarnett Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
El Monte Fresh Mexican Food982089 Lascassas Pike Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
Del Webb Harmony Indoor Lap Pool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine02/20/2026
Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE962108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
Del Webb Harmony - Whirlpool100255 Legato Blvd Murfreesboro TN USA Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools | Routine02/20/2026
Motel 690114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels | Routine02/20/2026
El Patron Taqueria991112 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
China Spring971638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Follow-Up02/20/2026
Swing N Play Preschool Food Svc993678 Armstrong Valley Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/20/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

