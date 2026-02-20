Health Scores: Rutherford County Feb. 20, 2026

These are the health scores for February 4-20, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Staybridge Suites Food
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE
|96
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/20/2026
|Say Grace and Eat Mobile FSE
|100
|8520 Carlton Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|02/20/2026
|Raising Wildflowers Childcare Food Service
|100
|703 Drew Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Big Twist Pretzels
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite F110 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Ramada Inn Food
|99
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Juicy Seafood
|98
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi
|97
|1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Firehouse Subs
|94
|2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Sams Sports Grill
|100
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Taco Bell #34440
|100
|1895 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Teriyaki Madness
|98
|5619 Franklin Rd Unit B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Smyrna Sports Pub
|95
|555 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Food
|99
|1760 - C Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|International House Of Pancakes #4413
|99
|1728 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Black Fox Elementary
|100
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Murfreesboro Strike & Spare Bar
|100
|1760 Old Fort PKWY Unit C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Chicken Salad Chick
|97
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Sonic #5662
|99
|1889 Almaville Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse Bar
|99
|2839 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Subway 38186
|83
|1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|100
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Juicy Seafood Bar
|100
|267 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Black Fox Elementary
|100
|1753 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|02/19/2026
|Smyrna Sports Pub Bar
|99
|555 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Sabor Latino #2
|98
|1935 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/19/2026
|Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse
|97
|2839 Medical Center Parkway Ste. A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/19/2026
|Captain D's
|100
|239 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Adams Place Soda Shop
|100
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Roma Pizza
|98
|5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|100
|1875 Memorial Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Adams Place Pool
|100
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/18/2026
|Greko Taco
|100
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings Bar
|100
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield CC
|Approval
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/18/2026
|Ingram Book Company
|100
|1 Ingram Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|100
|2535 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc
|99
|5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|El Toro
|98
|1006 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Little Caesars
|99
|2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Two J's Grill Restaurant
|98
|3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Adams Place Dining Room
|98
|1925 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Taco Bell
|100
|1634 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Barnes & Noble
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Sonic Drive In #3
|99
|1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|McDonalds
|99
|505 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Launch Pad Early Education-Barfield FS
|100
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|First Watch
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Crab Fever
|99
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy Set 170 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/18/2026
|Chuck E. Cheese's #664
|100
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Smoothie King
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Unit F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/18/2026
|Seasons 2 Restaurant and Grill - Aux.
|96
|1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Sabor A Maracaibo ToGo Mobile
|100
|2214 Rigden Mill Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|CAVA
|100
|2961 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|La Michoacana 7
|99
|5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Sweet Little Cravings
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd Ste B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1 Mobile Food Est
|91
|1139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #4937
|99
|2963 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Seasons 2 Restaurant Bar & Grill
|97
|1733 St. Andrews Suite Dr. Suite H & G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|Approval
|1404 Gateway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/17/2026
|Wingate by Wyndham
|100
|118 Westgate Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|La Cocina de Paty
|100
|337 Sarna Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|The Academy of Gateway Child Care
|100
|1404 Gateway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Panera Bread
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/17/2026
|Antojitos Mixtos Mobile Food Est
|100
|132 September Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/17/2026
|Little Caesars
|99
|2546 Southgate Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Poke Fun
|100
|577 N thompson Ln suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Smyrna Middle School
|100
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|02/13/2026
|Hank's Honkytonk Aux Bar
|100
|2341 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|100
|1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Quality Inn Hotel
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/13/2026
|Little Miracles Child Care Food
|100
|1133 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Residence Inn Kitchen
|100
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|99
|311 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Tandoor Indian Restaurant
|99
|529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|3343 Memorial Pool
|98
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Camino Real
|98
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Firehouse Sub #498
|99
|337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|97
|2424 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Sushin
|99
|528 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Quality Inn Food Svc
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Smyrna Middle School Food Service
|100
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/13/2026
|Cracker Barrell #11
|99
|2115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Hank's Honkytonk
|99
|2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Residence Inn Hotel
|94
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/13/2026
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|99
|3255 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Fatguy Southern Kitchen
|97
|6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|West 22 Tacos
|95
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Camino Real Bar
|99
|3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Sir Pizza #B2
|99
|3219 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/13/2026
|Mcfadden Elementary School
|100
|221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|02/12/2026
|Popeyes Restaurant 13784
|96
|555 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Blackman High School Culinary Arts
|100
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Be A Sport Child Care Food
|100
|4901 Cloverhill Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 1
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Taco Bell #34359
|100
|1301 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Blackman High School FE
|100
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Brothers noodle Inc
|100
|1970 Medical Center Pkwy Suite R Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Casa Grande Event Center Auxiliary Bar 2
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Mcfadden Elem School Food Service
|100
|221 Bridge Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Sketch It Up
|95
|3956 Blaze Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Casa Grande Event Center
|100
|5185 B Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|DosBros Mexican Grill Lebanon
|99
|1510 Franklin Rd Suite A Lebanon TN 37090
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Mexichina
|99
|3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Yoki Buffet 168 Inc
|97
|1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Hardee's #1501840
|98
|508 Waldron Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/12/2026
|Bonefish Grill Bar
|100
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Champy's Chicken Bar
|100
|835 Isabella Lane Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Placery Restaurant and Bar - Aux.
|98
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Bonefish Grill
|99
|505 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/12/2026
|Champy's Chicken
|99
|835 Isabella Lane Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|LivAway Suites
|100
|871 Isabella Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/12/2026
|Lost Worlds Seatopia FSE
|100
|1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Swig
|99
|1213 Greenland Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Arby's #6537
|99
|582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Bistro
|99
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Whiskey Dix
|100
|22 North Square Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Marina's On The Square
|99
|125 N Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant
|99
|536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|91
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Kung Fu Tea
|100
|2441 Old Fort Pkwy Suite S Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel
|88
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|First Watch Restaurant
|100
|7350 Nolensville Rd 101 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Microtel Inn and Suites FE
|99
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Sonic M121
|99
|1650 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|China Spring
|72
|1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Bar
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|02/11/2026
|Indus Flavors on Wheels Mobile
|100
|3334 Portwood Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Magic Way Steak and Gyro
|98
|534 Enon Springs East Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Cotti Cafe
|100
|1513 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/11/2026
|China Tokyo
|100
|500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/11/2026
|Thai Spice
|95
|225-D North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/11/2026
|Taste of India
|98
|120 Eleanor Way Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Get Hooked on Nutrition
|100
|115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|John Buchanan School Food Service
|100
|6050 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/10/2026
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/10/2026
|Slim Chickens
|99
|3261 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|100
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Wendy's
|100
|3243 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Creative Kids Preschool 1 CC
|100
|102 Mannon Court Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|GINGER THAI BISTRO INC
|98
|536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Sals Pizza
|100
|536 N Thompson Lane Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Rancho Cantina 2 Bar
|100
|1925 Madison Square Blvd Suite 800 La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
|99
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|100
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/10/2026
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/10/2026
|Two J's Grille Bar
|99
|3242 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|China Wok
|94
|2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Brothers Noodle Inc Bar
|100
|1970 Medical center pkwy ste.R Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|In-N-Out Burger
|100
|2508 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|AMC Murfreesboro 16 - Concession #3-Front
|100
|2626 Cason Square Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
|99
|5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Rancho Cantina 2
|77
|1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Barts Kitchen & Bakery
|100
|117 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Fat Mo's FSE
|95
|298 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/10/2026
|Wendys #626
|99
|241 S. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Tiny Town Child Care Food
|100
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/10/2026
|Memories Bar and Grill
|98
|574 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Starbucks Coffee #53025
|99
|105 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale High School Cafeteria
|100
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Subway #17890
|100
|2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale High School
|100
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|School Buildings Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Lil Thai Cafe
|97
|568 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Hungry Howie's
|100
|2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High School Food Service
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High Comm. Food Lab.
|100
|2225 Patroit Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|The Lash Lounge
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|02/09/2026
|Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Memories Bar and Grill Bar
|100
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Gyro & Philly Steak 3
|98
|2089 Lascassas Pike Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High School
|98
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|02/09/2026
|Whataburger
|100
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High Sch Annex Cafeteria
|100
|2225 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Taco Bell #20818
|100
|155 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|La Super Michoacana #2
|99
|590 Waldron rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|Waffle House
|100
|2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Oakland High School Store
|99
|2225 Patriot Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/09/2026
|Rockvale Elem School Food Service
|100
|6550 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|02/09/2026
|Uptown Suites
|100
|742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Rocky Fork Elementary School Food
|100
|200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Hardee's #1501870
|100
|2382 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Ziggy's Pizza & Sandwich Shop 2
|100
|3193 South Mount Juliet Rd Mount Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Ten Second Noodle
|98
|836 N Thompson Ln Suite 1 B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|96
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|02/06/2026
|Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
|Approval
|1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|02/06/2026
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Bar
|100
|1986 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Culver's
|100
|2993 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Rocky Fork Middle School Nutrition
|100
|2240 Southpark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro TN #8 LLC
|100
|1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Stepping Stone Academy Food Svc
|100
|1411 Kensington Square Ct. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant Bar
|100
|2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Burger King
|99
|2748 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C911
|100
|380 West Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Taco Bell #20209
|100
|2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Pizza Hut
|100
|2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Mi Ptria Mexican Restaurant #2
|98
|2896 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Tokyo Grill
|98
|2975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Coffee fusion
|98
|836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Camino Real #13
|100
|2450 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/06/2026
|Smoothie King
|99
|2943 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|The Taco Shop
|100
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|02/06/2026
|Andys frozen custard
|98
|2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Little Blossoms Early Learning and Develpment Center FSE
|100
|887 Seven Oaks Blvd Suite 1060 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|100
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
|Nacho's Mexican Bar
|100
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|02/05/2026
|Wendy's
|99
|1315 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|02/05/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
