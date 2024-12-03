Health Scores: Rutherford County December 3, 2024

These are the health scores for November 26 to December 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|La Siesta Restaurant Bar
|100
|2424 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|100
|311 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Maya Mexican Grill
|97
|805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|3343 Memorial Pool
|92
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|100
|536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|94
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Dos Rancheros Restaurant
|96
|2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|Adams Place Pool
|96
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc
|99
|1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Fresh Bite Cuban Cuisine
|98
|451 N. Thompson Ln., Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|La Siesta Restaurant
|97
|2424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|La Tavola
|95
|114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/2/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|84
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Concrete Christian Academy
|Approval
|1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/2/2024
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|68
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/2/2024
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Embassy Suites Pool
|100
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/2/2024
|Waffle House #2215
|100
|1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|The Parthenon Grille
|99
|1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|88
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
|98
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/27/2024
|Camino Real 3
|73
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Burger Bar
|98
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/27/2024
|Dunkin Donuts
|99
|2943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Curry House
|98
|669 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Bar
|100
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Chicago Express Smyrna
|98
|568 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/27/2024
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi
|96
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Two Brothers Pizzeria
|98
|291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Hangry Joe's TI
|99
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/26/2024
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|11/26/2024
|Leche De Tigre
|99
|701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Tandoor Indian Restaurant
|97
|529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Aunty K's Child Care Food
|95
|203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|82
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Leche De Tigre Auxiliary Bar
|100
|701 President Place Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|The Curious Kitchen
|100
|327 East State Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Little Journey Preschool Food Svc
|95
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Siegel Soccer Upper Concession
|98
|515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|La Loma Mexican Grill
|98
|2658 New Salem, Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Tiny Town Child Care Food
|100
|5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|The Chop House
|97
|541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Siegel Soccer Main Concession
|98
|515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Farmers Family Restaurant
|97
|1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
|95
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Single Tree BBQ
|98
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/26/2024
|Econo Lodge Food Svc
|100
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|95
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
|The Front Street Pub
|100
|104 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|11/26/2024
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5308
|100
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/26/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
