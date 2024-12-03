Health Scores: Rutherford County December 3, 2024

These are the health scores for November 26 to December 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
La Siesta Restaurant Bar1002424 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Five Guys Burgers and Fries100311 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Maya Mexican Grill97805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
3343 Memorial Pool923343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Five Guys Burgers and Fries100536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna94400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Dos Rancheros Restaurant962458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
Adams Place Pool961925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc991000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Fresh Bite Cuban Cuisine98451 N. Thompson Ln., Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine12/2/2024
La Siesta Restaurant972424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine12/2/2024
La Tavola95114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up12/2/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna84400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Concrete Christian AcademyApproval1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine12/2/2024
Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant68307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine12/2/2024
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Embassy Suites Pool1001200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool983237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/2/2024
Waffle House #22151001928 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/27/2024
The Parthenon Grille991962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/27/2024
CR Noodle House Restaurant885270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill982532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up11/27/2024
Camino Real 3733205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Burger Bar981850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/27/2024
Dunkin Donuts992943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Curry House98669 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Bar1002532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Chicago Express Smyrna98568 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/27/2024
Rock-N-Roll Sushi963053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Two Brothers Pizzeria98291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Hangry Joe's TI993119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio100810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine11/26/2024
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio100405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine11/26/2024
Leche De Tigre99701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Tandoor Indian Restaurant97529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Aunty K's Child Care Food95203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE82173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Leche De Tigre Auxiliary Bar100701 President Place Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
The Curious Kitchen100327 East State Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Little Journey Preschool Food Svc95111 Glendale Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Siegel Soccer Upper Concession98515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
La Loma Mexican Grill982658 New Salem, Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Tiny Town Child Care Food1005260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2024
The Chop House97541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Siegel Soccer Main Concession98515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Farmers Family Restaurant971958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast95109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Single Tree BBQ982805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine11/26/2024
Econo Lodge Food Svc100107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Thida Thai Restaurant9510644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024
The Front Street Pub100104 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine11/26/2024
Longhorn Steakhouse #53081002821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up11/26/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

