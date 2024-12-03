Health Scores: Rutherford County December 3, 2024

These are the health scores for November 26 to December 3, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date La Siesta Restaurant Bar 100 2424 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 100 311 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Maya Mexican Grill 97 805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 3343 Memorial Pool 92 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 100 536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 94 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Dos Rancheros Restaurant 96 2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 Adams Place Pool 96 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Smyrna Ready Mix Corporate Office Food Svc 99 1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Fresh Bite Cuban Cuisine 98 451 N. Thompson Ln., Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 La Siesta Restaurant 97 2424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 La Tavola 95 114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 12/2/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 84 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Concrete Christian Academy Approval 1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 12/2/2024 Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant 68 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/2/2024 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Embassy Suites Pool 100 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 98 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/2/2024 Waffle House #2215 100 1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 The Parthenon Grille 99 1962 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 CR Noodle House Restaurant 88 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 98 2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 11/27/2024 Camino Real 3 73 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Burger Bar 98 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/27/2024 Dunkin Donuts 99 2943 South Church St STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Curry House 98 669 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Bar 100 2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Chicago Express Smyrna 98 568 Nissan Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/27/2024 Rock-N-Roll Sushi 96 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Two Brothers Pizzeria 98 291 Sam Ridley Parkway Suite 125 and 130 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Hangry Joe's TI 99 3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 810 NW Broad Suite 244 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/26/2024 Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 11/26/2024 Leche De Tigre 99 701 President Place Suite 150 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Tandoor Indian Restaurant 97 529 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Aunty K's Child Care Food 95 203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 82 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Leche De Tigre Auxiliary Bar 100 701 President Place Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 The Curious Kitchen 100 327 East State Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Little Journey Preschool Food Svc 95 111 Glendale Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Siegel Soccer Upper Concession 98 515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 La Loma Mexican Grill 98 2658 New Salem, Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37128-5262 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Tiny Town Child Care Food 100 5260 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 The Chop House 97 541 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Siegel Soccer Main Concession 98 515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Farmers Family Restaurant 97 1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast 95 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Single Tree BBQ 98 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 11/26/2024 Econo Lodge Food Svc 100 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Thida Thai Restaurant 95 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024 The Front Street Pub 100 104 Front St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 11/26/2024 Longhorn Steakhouse #5308 100 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 11/26/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

