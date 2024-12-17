Health Scores: Rutherford County December 17, 2024

These are the health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date Bamboo Oriental Cusine 98 331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/16/2024 Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc 99 5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Taqueria El Pollito Express 2 82 493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 EL PARIENTE 77 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Comfort Suites Spa 96 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Cozumel Mexican Restaurant 95 277 N. Lowry Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/16/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 St. Mark's Preschool Approval 1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 12/16/2024 Smyrna High School Pool 98 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc 100 5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/16/2024 Helens Hot Chicken 92 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/16/2024 El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant 98 5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/16/2024 Mixed Grill Gyros 96 5118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/16/2024 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Calendars Eats & Lounge 100 2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/14/2024 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/13/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment 100 98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/12/2024 New Hope Learning Center 100 367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/12/2024 Wasabi Steak House and Sushi 99 2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Food 2 100 5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/12/2024 Southern Spoon Commissary 79 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/12/2024 Mike's Pizzeria 100 1612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/12/2024 Newks 98 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/12/2024 Cason Estates Pool 100 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Di Mi Campo Restaurant 99 400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/11/2024 Samurai's Cuisine 97 451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Maru Restaurant Bar 100 3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 100 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Hot Shotz Bar & Grill 94 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Barrio Burrito Bar 66 3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Maru Restaurant 99 3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Lemongrass Thai Sushi 69 220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Roma Pizza 83 5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Overtime Wingz Mobile 100 2620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfresboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 90 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Domino's #5497 100 5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant 97 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge 99 1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Pollo Campero 100 361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Music City Camp 100 5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 Rutherford Academy 100 2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Illestinkd Tattoo Studio 100 107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/10/2024 SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT 69 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 91 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 79 544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE 99 173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/10/2024 The Salvation Army Food Service 85 1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 100 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center 0 Approval 1710 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Child Care Facilities - Routine 12/10/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

