Health Scores: Rutherford County December 17, 2024

These are the health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Bamboo Oriental Cusine98331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/16/2024
Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc995171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Taqueria El Pollito Express 282493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
EL PARIENTE77198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Comfort Suites Spa96226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant95277 N. Lowry Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up12/16/2024
Landmark Apts Hot Tub1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
St. Mark's PreschoolApproval1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine12/16/2024
Smyrna High School Pool98100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc1005094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/16/2024
Helens Hot Chicken92479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up12/16/2024
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant985129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/16/2024
Mixed Grill Gyros965118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/16/2024
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Calendars Eats & Lounge1002675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up12/14/2024
MTSU Recreation Center Pool1001500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine12/13/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment10098 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine12/12/2024
New Hope Learning Center100367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/12/2024
Wasabi Steak House and Sushi992812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Food 21005141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/12/2024
Southern Spoon Commissary791303 Plaza Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/12/2024
Mike's Pizzeria1001612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/12/2024
Newks982615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/12/2024
Cason Estates Pool1001650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up12/12/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Di Mi Campo Restaurant99400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine12/11/2024
Samurai's Cuisine97451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Maru Restaurant Bar1003921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool1003001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Hot Shotz Bar & Grill941208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Barrio Burrito Bar663921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Maru Restaurant993921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Lemongrass Thai Sushi69220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Roma Pizza835150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Overtime Wingz Mobile1002620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfresboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool902565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Domino's #54971005094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant97307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge991621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Pollo Campero100361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Music City Camp1005047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up12/10/2024
Rutherford Academy1002320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Illestinkd Tattoo Studio100107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine12/10/2024
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT692227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Days Inn Pool - WPI91182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930879544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE99173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/10/2024
The Salvation Army Food Service851137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool1004000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center0 Approval1710 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Child Care Facilities - Routine12/10/2024
Days Inn Pool - MI95182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

