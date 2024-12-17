Health Scores: Rutherford County December 17, 2024

These are the health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Bamboo Oriental Cusine
|98
|331 Waldron Rd., STE 100 La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/16/2024
|Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc
|99
|5171 Murfreesbor Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
|82
|493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|EL PARIENTE
|77
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Comfort Suites Spa
|96
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Cozumel Mexican Restaurant
|95
|277 N. Lowry Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/16/2024
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|St. Mark's Preschool
|Approval
|1267 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Smyrna High School Pool
|98
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Salvadorena Bakery & Cafe Inc
|100
|5094 Murfreesboro Rd Suite F La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/16/2024
|Helens Hot Chicken
|92
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/16/2024
|El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
|98
|5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/16/2024
|Mixed Grill Gyros
|96
|5118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/16/2024
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Calendars Eats & Lounge
|100
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/14/2024
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|100
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/13/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Pink Sea Tattoo Establishment
|100
|98 Mayfield Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/12/2024
|New Hope Learning Center
|100
|367 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Wasabi Steak House and Sushi
|99
|2812 Old Fort Parkway Suite G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Zaperoco Venezuelan Food Mobile Food 2
|100
|5141 Monet Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|79
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Mike's Pizzeria
|100
|1612 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Newks
|98
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2560 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Di Mi Campo Restaurant
|99
|400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Samurai's Cuisine
|97
|451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Maru Restaurant Bar
|100
|3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|100
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Hot Shotz Bar & Grill
|94
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Barrio Burrito Bar
|66
|3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Maru Restaurant
|99
|3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|69
|220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Roma Pizza
|83
|5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Overtime Wingz Mobile
|100
|2620 New Salem Hwy Apt. C202 Murfresboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|90
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Domino's #5497
|100
|5094-A Murfreesboro Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|97
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Roma Pizza & Pasta/Lava Lounge
|99
|1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Pollo Campero
|100
|361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Music City Camp
|100
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|Rutherford Academy
|100
|2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Illestinkd Tattoo Studio
|100
|107 Jefferson St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/10/2024
|SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
|69
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|91
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|79
|544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Pupuseria y Taqueria El Buen Sabor Mobile FSE
|99
|173 Miss Ellie Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/10/2024
|The Salvation Army Food Service
|85
|1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|100
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center
|0 Approval
|1710 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|95
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
