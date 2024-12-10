Health Scores: Rutherford County December 10, 2024

These are the health scores for December 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Samurai's Cuisine 77 451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Fin Fusion Sushi 100 2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/9/2024 Schlotzsky's Deli 98 4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/9/2024 Smoqe Signals BBQ Mobile Food Establishment 100 332 Negri Court La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna 100 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way & Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167 Hotels Motels - Routine 12/9/2024 Premier 6 Movie Theater 100 810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Helens Hot Chicken 55 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Camino Real 3 97 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/9/2024 Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar 87 5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Tijuana Flats Restaurant 100 1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Calendars Eats & Lounge 81 2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/7/2024 Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944 100 975 Main Street Nashville, TN 37206 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/7/2024 Jose's Kitchen Mobile 98 721-300 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria 96 129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/6/2024 Comfort Suites Food Service 100 226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/6/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc 98 325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 94 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Riverdale HS Temp Spear Gear 100 802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Lavergne High School Pool 100 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 First Watch Restaurant Bar 100 2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 92 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Clean Eatz 99 2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Staybridge Suites Food 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Bad Daddy's Burger Aux 100 2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 McDonald's 100 352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 94 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Hot Shotz Bar & Grill 77 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 Relentless Tattoo Studio 100 201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/5/2024 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 98 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 The Simple Grill 96 901 Rock Springs Road, Suite 145 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 Memories Bar and Grill 97 574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 98 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Food 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 Sabaidee Cafe 97 505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant 94 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/5/2024 CR Noodle House Restaurant 97 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 5 Senses 99 1602 W. Northfield Blvd., STE 515 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 La Petite Academy Food Service 99 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 88 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 La Petite Academy Approval 1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Child Care Facilities - Routine 12/4/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 96 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 The Cottage Pre-school Food Service 100 129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 Kitchen way 98 225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc 100 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/4/2024 Cason Estates Pool 88 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 96 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Oakland High School Pool 96 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Promise Kids Christian Academy Child Care Approval 1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities - Routine 12/4/2024 The Cottage Preschool Approval 129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities - Routine 12/4/2024 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 100 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Steakhouse Five 99 1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/4/2024 Primrose Restaurant 99 1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

