Health Scores: Rutherford County December 10, 2024

These are the health scores for December 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Samurai's Cuisine
|77
|451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Fin Fusion Sushi
|100
|2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/9/2024
|Schlotzsky's Deli
|98
|4433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/9/2024
|Smoqe Signals BBQ Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|332 Negri Court La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna
|100
|Sgt Asbury Hawn Way & Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Premier 6 Movie Theater
|100
|810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Helens Hot Chicken
|55
|479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Camino Real 3
|97
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/9/2024
|Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar
|87
|5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Tijuana Flats Restaurant
|100
|1306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Calendars Eats & Lounge
|81
|2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/7/2024
|Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944
|100
|975 Main Street Nashville, TN 37206
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/7/2024
|Jose's Kitchen Mobile
|98
|721-300 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria
|96
|129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/6/2024
|Comfort Suites Food Service
|100
|226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/6/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc
|98
|325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|94
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Riverdale HS Temp Spear Gear
|100
|802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Lavergne High School Pool
|100
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|First Watch Restaurant Bar
|100
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|92
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Clean Eatz
|99
|2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Staybridge Suites Food
|100
|1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Bad Daddy's Burger Aux
|100
|2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|McDonald's
|100
|352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|94
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Hot Shotz Bar & Grill
|77
|1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|Relentless Tattoo Studio
|100
|201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|98
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE B Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|The Simple Grill
|96
|901 Rock Springs Road, Suite 145 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|Memories Bar and Grill
|97
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Food
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|Sabaidee Cafe
|97
|505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|94
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/5/2024
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|97
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|5 Senses
|99
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd., STE 515 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|99
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|88
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|La Petite Academy
|Approval
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|The Cottage Pre-school Food Service
|100
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|Kitchen way
|98
|225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc
|100
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|88
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|96
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Oakland High School Pool
|96
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Promise Kids Christian Academy Child Care
|Approval
|1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|12/4/2024
|The Cottage Preschool
|Approval
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities - Routine
|12/4/2024
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|100
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Steakhouse Five
|99
|1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/4/2024
|Primrose Restaurant
|99
|1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/3/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
