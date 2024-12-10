Health Scores: Rutherford County December 10, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
96

These are the health scores for December 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Samurai's Cuisine77451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Fin Fusion Sushi1002862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up12/9/2024
Schlotzsky's Deli984433 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up12/9/2024
Smoqe Signals BBQ Mobile Food Establishment100332 Negri Court La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna100Sgt Asbury Hawn Way & Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels - Routine12/9/2024
Premier 6 Movie Theater100810 - 200 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Helens Hot Chicken55479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE962573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Camino Real 3973205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service - Follow-Up12/9/2024
Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar875179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Tijuana Flats Restaurant1001306 Westlawn Blvd B2 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/9/2024
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Calendars Eats & Lounge812675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/7/2024
Tha Queen Dat Bringz Tha Flava MT#0944100975 Main Street Nashville, TN 37206Food Service - Follow-Up12/7/2024
Jose's Kitchen Mobile98721-300 President Pl Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria96129 SE Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up12/6/2024
Comfort Suites Food Service100226 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/6/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Hampton Inn and Suites Food Svc98325 N. Thompson LN Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 194236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Riverdale HS Temp Spear Gear100802 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Lavergne High School Pool100250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools - Follow-Up12/5/2024
First Watch Restaurant Bar1002977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
Quality Inn & Suites Pool92110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Clean Eatz992222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Staybridge Suites Food1001233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Bad Daddy's Burger Aux1002243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
McDonald's100352 West Sam Ridley Parkway Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Double Tree Hotel Pool941850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Hot Shotz Bar & Grill771208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/5/2024
Sleep Inn Continental Breakfast100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
Relentless Tattoo Studio100201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios - Routine12/5/2024
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar982243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY, SUITE B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
The Simple Grill96901 Rock Springs Road, Suite 145 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
Memories Bar and Grill97574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 298236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Food1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
Sabaidee Cafe97505 Cason Lane Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant94210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up12/5/2024
CR Noodle House Restaurant975270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
5 Senses991602 W. Northfield Blvd., STE 515 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
La Petite Academy Food Service991212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool883001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
La Petite AcademyApproval1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Child Care Facilities - Routine12/4/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool96810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
The Cottage Pre-school Food Service100129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
Kitchen way98225 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Promise Kids Christian Academy Food Svc1001417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/4/2024
Cason Estates Pool881650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool963920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Oakland High School Pool96Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Promise Kids Christian Academy Child CareApproval1417 Mark Allen Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities - Routine12/4/2024
The Cottage PreschoolApproval129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities - Routine12/4/2024
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool1002130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Steakhouse Five991500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1K Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/4/2024
Primrose Restaurant991650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Follow-Up12/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR