Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 4, 2025

These are the health scores for November 28 to December 4, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Little Journey Preschool Food Svc 100 111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Bar Louie 97 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 12/03/2025 Bar Louie Auxiliary Bar 99 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 12/03/2025 Cali Ink Tattoo Studio 100 307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/03/2025 Little Journey Preschool Facility Pending 111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Child Care Facilities Routine 12/03/2025 The Fried Tater Cafe 99 11088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Vintage Cakes and Catering 100 318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Dominos Pizza Fortress 100 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 12/03/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/03/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 12/03/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/03/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/03/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 84 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 12/02/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 82 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 12/02/2025 Los Inks Body Piercing Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios Routine 12/02/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 96 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 12/02/2025 Cason Estates Pool 96 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 12/02/2025 Baskin Robins 98 2170 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 12/02/2025 Subway #56626 100 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 12/02/2025 The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery 99 1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/02/2025 Los Inks Tattoo Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/02/2025 Concrete Christian Academy (Smyrna Ready Mix) Approval 1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 12/02/2025 Southern Spoon Commissary 98 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 12/02/2025 AMC Stones River 9 100 1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 12/02/2025 Against The Grain Tattoo 100 236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/02/2025 Corazon Catracho y Mas Mobile FSE 100 5003 Courage Ct. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/02/2025 Camino Real 3 98 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 12/02/2025 Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel 92 165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 12/01/2025 The Cottage Preschool Approval 129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 12/01/2025 The Cottage Pre-school Food Service 100 129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 12/01/2025 MED Gyro and Shawarma 98 2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 12/01/2025 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 98 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 12/01/2025 Elan Smyrna Pool 96 200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 12/01/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 12/01/2025 Subway 99 3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 12/01/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

