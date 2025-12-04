Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 4, 2025

These are the health scores for November 28 to December 4, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Little Journey Preschool Food Svc100111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Bar Louie972615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/03/2025
Bar Louie Auxiliary Bar992615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/03/2025
Cali Ink Tattoo Studio100307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine12/03/2025
Little Journey Preschool FacilityPending111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities Routine12/03/2025
The Fried Tater Cafe9911088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Vintage Cakes and Catering100318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Dominos Pizza Fortress1001144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine12/03/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 196236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/03/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Pool96110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine12/03/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool981306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/03/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/03/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool84341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine12/02/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool82341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine12/02/2025
Los Inks Body Piercing Studio100301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167Body Piercing Studios Routine12/02/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool962689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/02/2025
Cason Estates Pool961650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine12/02/2025
Baskin Robins982170 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/02/2025
Subway #566261006177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine12/02/2025
The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery991720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/02/2025
Los Inks Tattoo Studio100301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine12/02/2025
Concrete Christian Academy (Smyrna Ready Mix)Approval1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine12/02/2025
Southern Spoon Commissary981303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up12/02/2025
AMC Stones River 91001706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/02/2025
Against The Grain Tattoo100236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine12/02/2025
Corazon Catracho y Mas Mobile FSE1005003 Courage Ct. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/02/2025
Camino Real 3983205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up12/02/2025
Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel92165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up12/01/2025
The Cottage PreschoolApproval129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine12/01/2025
The Cottage Pre-school Food Service100129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/01/2025
MED Gyro and Shawarma982943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up12/01/2025
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool983237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine12/01/2025
Elan Smyrna Pool96200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/01/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/01/2025
Subway993325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/01/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

