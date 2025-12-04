Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 4, 2025

These are the health scores for November 28 to December 4, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Little Journey Preschool Food Svc
|100
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Bar Louie
|97
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/03/2025
|Bar Louie Auxiliary Bar
|99
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/03/2025
|Cali Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|307 S Church St C Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/03/2025
|Little Journey Preschool Facility
|Pending
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/03/2025
|The Fried Tater Cafe
|99
|11088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Vintage Cakes and Catering
|100
|318 Camilla Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Dominos Pizza Fortress
|100
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite J Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/03/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/03/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/03/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/03/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|84
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/02/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|82
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/02/2025
|Los Inks Body Piercing Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|12/02/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/02/2025
|Cason Estates Pool
|96
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/02/2025
|Baskin Robins
|98
|2170 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/02/2025
|Subway #56626
|100
|6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite A Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|12/02/2025
|The Cookie Store/ The Coffee Creamery
|99
|1720 Old Fort Parkway Suite C-130 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/02/2025
|Los Inks Tattoo Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/02/2025
|Concrete Christian Academy (Smyrna Ready Mix)
|Approval
|1000 Hollingshead Circle murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/02/2025
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|98
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/02/2025
|AMC Stones River 9
|100
|1706 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/02/2025
|Against The Grain Tattoo
|100
|236 N. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/02/2025
|Corazon Catracho y Mas Mobile FSE
|100
|5003 Courage Ct. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/02/2025
|Camino Real 3
|98
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/02/2025
|Garner Murfreesboro - Hotel
|92
|165 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|12/01/2025
|The Cottage Preschool
|Approval
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/01/2025
|The Cottage Pre-school Food Service
|100
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/01/2025
|MED Gyro and Shawarma
|98
|2943 S Rutherford Blvd A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/01/2025
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/01/2025
|Elan Smyrna Pool
|96
|200 Carriage House Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/01/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/01/2025
|Subway
|99
|3325 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/01/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!