Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 23, 2025

These are the health scores for December 18-23, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Address Inspection Type Score Best Choice Kitchen Mobile Food Est. 100 6100 Steve Scarlett Pl La Vergne Food Service 12/23/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service 98 810 Expo Dr Smyrna Food Service 12/23/2025 Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast 99 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna Food Service 12/23/2025 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 97 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro Swimming Pools 12/22/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro Swimming Pools 12/22/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro Swimming Pools 12/22/2025 Van Horn Cookies-Residence 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro Food Service 12/22/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 650 Almaville Rd Smyrna Food Service 12/22/2025 Memories Bar and Grill 97 574 WALDRON RD La Vergne Food Service 12/22/2025 Van Horns Cookies Mobile 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro Food Service 12/22/2025 Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro CC Approval 5117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro Child Care Facilities 12/19/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service 99 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna Food Service 12/19/2025 Jose's Kitchen Mobile 100 721-300 President Pl Smyrna Food Service 12/18/2025 Baymont Inn and Suites Breakfast 99 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro Food Service 12/18/2025 Skatecenter Of Murfreesboro 99 849 W. College St. Murfreesboro Food Service 12/18/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

