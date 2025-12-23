Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 23, 2025

These are the health scores for December 18-23, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Score
|Best Choice Kitchen Mobile Food Est.
|100
|6100 Steve Scarlett Pl La Vergne
|Food Service
|12/23/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service
|98
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna
|Food Service
|12/23/2025
|Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast
|99
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna
|Food Service
|12/23/2025
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|97
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro
|Swimming Pools
|12/22/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro
|Swimming Pools
|12/22/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro
|Swimming Pools
|12/22/2025
|Van Horn Cookies-Residence
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro
|Food Service
|12/22/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|650 Almaville Rd Smyrna
|Food Service
|12/22/2025
|Memories Bar and Grill
|97
|574 WALDRON RD La Vergne
|Food Service
|12/22/2025
|Van Horns Cookies Mobile
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro
|Food Service
|12/22/2025
|Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro CC
|Approval
|5117 Malachite Ln Murfreesboro
|Child Care Facilities
|12/19/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service
|99
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna
|Food Service
|12/19/2025
|Jose's Kitchen Mobile
|100
|721-300 President Pl Smyrna
|Food Service
|12/18/2025
|Baymont Inn and Suites Breakfast
|99
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro
|Food Service
|12/18/2025
|Skatecenter Of Murfreesboro
|99
|849 W. College St. Murfreesboro
|Food Service
|12/18/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!