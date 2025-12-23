Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 23, 2025

These are the health scores for December 18-23, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameAddressInspection TypeScore
Best Choice Kitchen Mobile Food Est.1006100 Steve Scarlett Pl La VergneFood Service12/23/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service98810 Expo Dr SmyrnaFood Service12/23/2025
Towneplace Suites Continental Breakfast99990 Colonnade Dr. SmyrnaFood Service12/23/2025
Patterson Park Swimming Pool97521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD MurfreesboroSwimming Pools12/22/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool100341 Fortress BLVD MurfreesboroSwimming Pools12/22/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool100341 Fortress BLVD MurfreesboroSwimming Pools12/22/2025
Van Horn Cookies-Residence100452 Gresham Ln MurfreesboroFood Service12/22/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill100650 Almaville Rd SmyrnaFood Service12/22/2025
Memories Bar and Grill97574 WALDRON RD La VergneFood Service12/22/2025
Van Horns Cookies Mobile100452 Gresham Ln MurfreesboroFood Service12/22/2025
Kiddie Academy of Murfreesboro CCApproval5117 Malachite Ln MurfreesboroChild Care Facilities12/19/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service992689 Highwood Blvd. SmyrnaFood Service12/19/2025
Jose's Kitchen Mobile100721-300 President Pl SmyrnaFood Service12/18/2025
Baymont Inn and Suites Breakfast992230 Armory Dr MurfreesboroFood Service12/18/2025
Skatecenter Of Murfreesboro99849 W. College St. MurfreesboroFood Service12/18/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

