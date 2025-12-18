Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 18, 2025

These are the health scores for December 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Asao Y Ya Mobile Food100525 Cedar Park Cir La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine12/17/2025
Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est.1007019 Zither Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine12/17/2025
Margarita House98580 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up12/15/2025
M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub1002108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/15/2025
Memories Bar and Grill63574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine12/15/2025
LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service1002537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/12/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service772689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/12/2025
Clarkes Kitchen Mobile973010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066Food Service Follow-Up12/12/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool84341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up12/12/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa1002565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up12/12/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool82341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up12/12/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

