Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 18, 2025

These are the health scores for December 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Asao Y Ya Mobile Food 100 525 Cedar Park Cir La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 12/17/2025 Mid-TN Sizzling Grill Mobile Food Est. 100 7019 Zither Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 12/17/2025 Margarita House 98 580 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 12/15/2025 M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub 100 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 12/15/2025 Memories Bar and Grill 63 574 WALDRON RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 12/15/2025 LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service 100 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/12/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service 77 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 12/12/2025 Clarkes Kitchen Mobile 97 3010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066 Food Service Follow-Up 12/12/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 84 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 12/12/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 12/12/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 82 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 12/12/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email