Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 11, 2025

These are the health scores for December 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE
|100
|2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|12/10/2025
|Samurai's Cuisine
|96
|451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/10/2025
|O2B Kids Murfreesboro CC
|Approval
|2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/10/2025
|Bella Brows Tattoo Studio
|100
|101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/10/2025
|Red Roof Inn Breakfast
|99
|2282 Armory Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/10/2025
|Samurai's Cuisine Bar
|100
|451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/10/2025
|Radiant Inn and Suites FE
|96
|2262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/10/2025
|Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe
|100
|17 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub
|86
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Super 8 Motel Continental Breakfast
|99
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Mainstay Suites Food Establishment
|98
|130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Wings On
|99
|5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Subway #49238
|99
|6129 State Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Little Journey Preschool Facility
|Approval
|111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086
|Child Care Facilities Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Pop's Bar & Grill
|100
|117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Marco's Pizza #8094
|98
|1624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Subway
|99
|1624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Papa Johns #5030
|99
|1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/08/2025
|Jimmy Johns
|100
|2130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Sterling at Stonecrest Pool
|96
|400 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/08/2025
|VFW Post 8422
|100
|10157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Texas Roadhouse #570
|99
|116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/08/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|98
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/08/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|90
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|12/08/2025
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3
|100
|Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132
|Food Service Routine
|12/07/2025
|Mtsu Murphy Concession # 4
|100
|1301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/07/2025
|Congregate Coffee Company Mobile
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd Apt. 9210 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Wako Japanese Cuisine
|99
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|Wako Japanese Cuisine Aux Bar
|100
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Subway
|100
|2075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|Dunkin Donuts
|100
|3031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Clarkes Kitchen Mobile
|82
|3010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Julia's Homestyle Bakery
|99
|1911 Medical Center Pkwy STE B2 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Hattie Jane's
|100
|116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
|99
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Le Macaron
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Little Caesars Pizza
|98
|2932 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/04/2025
|Starbucks #11821
|100
|1804 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Aux.
|100
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
