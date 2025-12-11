Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 11, 2025

These are the health scores for December 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE1002608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service12/10/2025
Samurai's Cuisine96451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/10/2025
O2B Kids Murfreesboro CCApproval2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine12/10/2025
Bella Brows Tattoo Studio100101 Jefferson Street Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine12/10/2025
Red Roof Inn Breakfast992282 Armory Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/10/2025
Samurai's Cuisine Bar100451 N. Thompson Ln STE G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/10/2025
Radiant Inn and Suites FE962262 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/10/2025
Viva La Fresa Bakery & Cafe10017 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/09/2025
M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub862108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Super 8 Motel Continental Breakfast99127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/09/2025
Mainstay Suites Food Establishment98130 John R. Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/09/2025
Wings On995159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Subway #49238996129 State Hwy 99 Rockvale TN 37153Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Little Journey Preschool FacilityApproval111 Glendale Dr La Vergne TN 37086Child Care Facilities Follow-Up12/09/2025
Pop's Bar & Grill100117 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Marco's Pizza #8094981624 New Salem Hwy Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Subway991624 New Salem Hwy ste A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Papa Johns #5030991909 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up12/08/2025
Jimmy Johns1002130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/08/2025
Sterling at Stonecrest Pool96400 Great Circle Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/08/2025
VFW Post 842210010157 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine12/08/2025
Texas Roadhouse #57099116 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/08/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool982565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/08/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa902565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine12/08/2025
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 3100Mtsu Murfreesboro TN 37132Food Service Routine12/07/2025
Mtsu Murphy Concession # 41001301 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/07/2025
Congregate Coffee Company Mobile100350 Covenant Blvd Apt. 9210 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Wako Japanese Cuisine99740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/05/2025
Wako Japanese Cuisine Aux Bar100740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Subway1002075 Lasscassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/05/2025
Dunkin Donuts1003031 Medical Center Parkway Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Clarkes Kitchen Mobile823010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Julia's Homestyle Bakery991911 Medical Center Pkwy STE B2 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Hattie Jane's100116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill992532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Le Macaron1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Little Caesars Pizza982932 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up12/04/2025
Starbucks #118211001804 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine12/04/2025
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Aux.1002532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine12/04/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

