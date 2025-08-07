Health Scores: Rutherford County August 7, 2025

These are the health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
U & I Bar1002069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/06/2025
U & I1002069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/06/2025
Get Hooked on Nutrition100115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/05/2025
The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool1001841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Donatos Pizza1003284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool882565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Kona Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)991311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa822565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Savannah Ridge Pool96398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Sports Com Indoor Pool962310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/05/2025
Sams Sports Grill991720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/05/2025
Centennial Adult Daycare FS100230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Zaxby's98995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/05/2025
Thai Siam Restaurant Inc973016 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/05/2025
Sports Com Concessions982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/05/2025
University Lofts Pool981210 Hazelwood APT E 113 Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Greek Gyro971301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/05/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel962689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine08/05/2025
Black Box Ice Cream Mobile87102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Innsbrooke Wading Pool96203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU1002283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Colony House Pool981510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Innsbrooke Community Pool98203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool962689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool98398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Carrington Park Apt. Pool982778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
Stonebridge at Three Rivers982236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/05/2025
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool78225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1001335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
Vintage Blackman Pool88553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
The Dylan Apartments Pool981620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
Nottingham Apt Pool921311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
The Cove at Center Point94910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
Rutherford Park Apts Pool96554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
Sonic Americas Drive-In935210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool86210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/04/2025
Captain D's1003114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/04/2025
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/04/2025
Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna961090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine08/04/2025
McDonalds995147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Steak N Shake1002091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Bojangles # 988992895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Towneplace Suites98990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine08/04/2025
Super 8 Motel100127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/04/2025
Chick-Fil-A #012241002005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est1001920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/02/2025
Puckett's Farmer's Market100114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/02/2025
The Puckered Shrimp Mobile1001706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2100452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit1002728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Jubilee Concession Mobile1001023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/02/2025
Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile1002507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/02/2025
La Super Michoacana #298590 Waldron rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/01/2025
Ramada Inn Food981855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/01/2025
The Taco Shop1002181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/01/2025
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool96341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool982001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
Taziki's Restaurant991855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/01/2025
Koji South883114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/01/2025
Maple Street Biscuit Company991911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/01/2025
Five Guys Burgers and Fries100536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/01/2025
Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu981855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/01/2025
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
Candlewood Suites Pool90930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool88341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
The Soda Bar Reeves Sain1001801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/01/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool100490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/01/2025
Ramada Inn Hotel851855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine08/01/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool982001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
Ramada Inn Pool941855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/01/2025
Salads on Demand982137 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/01/2025
Chelsea Place I Main Pool96805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/31/2025
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine07/31/2025
Quality Inn Pool982135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/31/2025
Uptown Suites100742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine07/31/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro735241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Mexico Tipico942021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Chelsea Place II Pool96805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/31/2025
Popeyes 1122399550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Little Legends Academy FSE99947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Quality Inn Food Svc1002135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Pupusas y Mas Mobile981606 Clydeway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant100230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Wendys #62698241 S. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Quality Inn Hotel942135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Routine07/31/2025
Dutch Bros. Coffee991940 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Taco Bell #3512698565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar1002955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Moe's Southwest Grill98452 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Little Legends Academy CCApproval947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine07/31/2025
Wood Spring Suites96945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine07/31/2025
Bloomsbury Farm LLC959398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167Organized Campgrounds Routine07/31/2025
Murfreesboro KinderCare FE96847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Chelsea Place III Pool96805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine07/31/2025
Chili's1002741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/31/2025
La Loma Mexican Grill972658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit962955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up07/31/2025
Murfreesboro KinderCare CCPending847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine07/31/2025
Dali Food Restaurant892314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/31/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

