Health Scores: Rutherford County August 7, 2025

These are the health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date U & I Bar 100 2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/06/2025 U & I 100 2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/06/2025 Get Hooked on Nutrition 100 115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool 100 1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Donatos Pizza 100 3284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 88 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Kona Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile) 99 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 82 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Savannah Ridge Pool 96 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Sports Com Indoor Pool 96 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/05/2025 Sams Sports Grill 99 1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/05/2025 Centennial Adult Daycare FS 100 230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Zaxby's 98 995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/05/2025 Thai Siam Restaurant Inc 97 3016 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/05/2025 Sports Com Concessions 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/05/2025 University Lofts Pool 98 1210 Hazelwood APT E 113 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Greek Gyro 97 1301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/05/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel 96 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 08/05/2025 Black Box Ice Cream Mobile 87 102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 96 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU 100 2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Colony House Pool 98 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Innsbrooke Community Pool 98 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 96 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 98 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 98 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 98 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/05/2025 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 78 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 Vintage Blackman Pool 88 553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 The Dylan Apartments Pool 98 1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 Nottingham Apt Pool 92 1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 The Cove at Center Point 94 910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 96 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 Sonic Americas Drive-In 93 5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 86 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/04/2025 Captain D's 100 3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/04/2025 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna 96 1090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 08/04/2025 McDonalds 99 5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Steak N Shake 100 2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Bojangles # 988 99 2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Towneplace Suites 98 990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 08/04/2025 Super 8 Motel 100 127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Chick-Fil-A #01224 100 2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est 100 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/02/2025 Puckett's Farmer's Market 100 114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 The Puckered Shrimp Mobile 100 1706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2 100 452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit 100 2728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Jubilee Concession Mobile 100 1023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile 100 2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/02/2025 La Super Michoacana #2 98 590 Waldron rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/01/2025 Ramada Inn Food 98 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 The Taco Shop 100 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 96 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 98 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 Taziki's Restaurant 99 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/01/2025 Koji South 88 3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 Maple Street Biscuit Company 99 1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/01/2025 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 100 536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu 98 1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/01/2025 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 Candlewood Suites Pool 90 930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 88 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 The Soda Bar Reeves Sain 100 1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/01/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool 100 490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/01/2025 Ramada Inn Hotel 85 1855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 08/01/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 98 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 Ramada Inn Pool 94 1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/01/2025 Salads on Demand 98 2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 Chelsea Place I Main Pool 96 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/31/2025 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 07/31/2025 Quality Inn Pool 98 2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/31/2025 Uptown Suites 100 742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 07/31/2025 Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 73 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Mexico Tipico 94 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Chelsea Place II Pool 96 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/31/2025 Popeyes 11223 99 550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Little Legends Academy FSE 99 947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Quality Inn Food Svc 100 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Pupusas y Mas Mobile 98 1606 Clydeway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant 100 230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Wendys #626 98 241 S. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Quality Inn Hotel 94 2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 07/31/2025 Dutch Bros. Coffee 99 1940 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Taco Bell #35126 98 565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar 100 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 98 452 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Little Legends Academy CC Approval 947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/31/2025 Wood Spring Suites 96 945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Routine 07/31/2025 Bloomsbury Farm LLC 95 9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds Routine 07/31/2025 Murfreesboro KinderCare FE 96 847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Chelsea Place III Pool 96 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 07/31/2025 Chili's 100 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 La Loma Mexican Grill 97 2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit 96 2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 07/31/2025 Murfreesboro KinderCare CC Pending 847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 07/31/2025 Dali Food Restaurant 89 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

