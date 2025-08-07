Health Scores: Rutherford County August 7, 2025

These are the health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|U & I Bar
|100
|2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/06/2025
|U & I
|100
|2069 Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/06/2025
|Get Hooked on Nutrition
|100
|115 E Vine St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|The Slate at Ninety Six Apt Pool
|100
|1841 New Lascassas Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Donatos Pizza
|100
|3284 Franklin Rd Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|88
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Kona Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|99
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa
|82
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|96
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|96
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/05/2025
|Sams Sports Grill
|99
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/05/2025
|Centennial Adult Daycare FS
|100
|230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Zaxby's
|98
|995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/05/2025
|Thai Siam Restaurant Inc
|97
|3016 Nir Shreibman Blvd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/05/2025
|Sports Com Concessions
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/05/2025
|University Lofts Pool
|98
|1210 Hazelwood APT E 113 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Greek Gyro
|97
|1301 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/05/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel
|96
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/05/2025
|Black Box Ice Cream Mobile
|87
|102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|96
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Buddies Pork Rinds & Lemonade FMFU
|100
|2283 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/05/2025
|Colony House Pool
|98
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|98
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|98
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|98
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|98
|2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/05/2025
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|78
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|88
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|The Dylan Apartments Pool
|98
|1620 Battleground Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|Nottingham Apt Pool
|92
|1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|The Cove at Center Point
|94
|910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|Rutherford Park Apts Pool
|96
|554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|Sonic Americas Drive-In
|93
|5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|86
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/04/2025
|Captain D's
|100
|3114D S CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/04/2025
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Extended Stay America Premier Smyrna
|96
|1090 Sgt Asbury Hawn Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/04/2025
|McDonalds
|99
|5147 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Steak N Shake
|100
|2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Bojangles # 988
|99
|2895 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Towneplace Suites
|98
|990 Colonnade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/04/2025
|Super 8 Motel
|100
|127 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Chick-Fil-A #01224
|100
|2005 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/04/2025
|Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est
|100
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/02/2025
|Puckett's Farmer's Market
|100
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|The Puckered Shrimp Mobile
|100
|1706 Doolittle Rd Woodbury TN 37190
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Van Horns Cookies Mobile 2
|100
|452 Gresham Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Franklin's Fruit Tea Mobile Unit
|100
|2728 Miranda Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Jubilee Concession Mobile
|100
|1023 Osborne Lane Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile
|100
|2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/02/2025
|La Super Michoacana #2
|98
|590 Waldron rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|Ramada Inn Food
|98
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/01/2025
|The Taco Shop
|100
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/01/2025
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|96
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|98
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|Taziki's Restaurant
|99
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Suite H Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|Koji South
|88
|3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/01/2025
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|99
|1911-A Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|Five Guys Burgers and Fries
|100
|536 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/01/2025
|Arisu Korean BBQ & Tofu
|98
|1855 Medical Center Pkwy Ste. 160 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|90
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|88
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|The Soda Bar Reeves Sain
|100
|1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|100
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/01/2025
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|85
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/01/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|98
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|Ramada Inn Pool
|94
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/01/2025
|Salads on Demand
|98
|2137 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/01/2025
|Chelsea Place I Main Pool
|96
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/31/2025
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|07/31/2025
|Quality Inn Pool
|98
|2135 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/31/2025
|Uptown Suites
|100
|742 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/31/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|73
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Mexico Tipico
|94
|2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Chelsea Place II Pool
|96
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/31/2025
|Popeyes 11223
|99
|550 Enon Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Little Legends Academy FSE
|99
|947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Quality Inn Food Svc
|100
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Pupusas y Mas Mobile
|98
|1606 Clydeway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Mi Patria Mexican Restaurant
|100
|230 Stones River Mall Blvd. Ste A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Wendys #626
|98
|241 S. Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Quality Inn Hotel
|94
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/31/2025
|Dutch Bros. Coffee
|99
|1940 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Taco Bell #35126
|98
|565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit Bar
|100
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|98
|452 N. Thompson Ln STE A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|Little Legends Academy CC
|Approval
|947 Park Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/31/2025
|Wood Spring Suites
|96
|945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/31/2025
|Bloomsbury Farm LLC
|95
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|07/31/2025
|Murfreesboro KinderCare FE
|96
|847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|96
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/31/2025
|Chili's
|100
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
|La Loma Mexican Grill
|97
|2658 New Salem Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37128-5262
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Mariscos Sayulita Nayarit
|96
|2955 S Rutherford Blvd #A Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/31/2025
|Murfreesboro KinderCare CC
|Pending
|847 Fortress Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|07/31/2025
|Dali Food Restaurant
|89
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|07/31/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
