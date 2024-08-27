Health Scores: Rutherford County August 27, 2024

These are the health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Nana's House Approval 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine August 26, 2024 Southeast Baptist Child Develo Approval 708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine August 26, 2024 Hobgood Elementary School 100 Baird Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 School Buildings Routine August 26, 2024 Stewarts Creek High School 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 School Buildings Routine August 26, 2024 Cason Lane Academy 95 1330 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 School Buildings Routine August 26, 2024 Berkshire Pool 100 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Liberty Heights Pool 93 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Laurel Wood HOA Pool 98 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 The Grove at Enon Springs Pool 98 417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Grand Oak at Town Park Pool 100 110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Scout Landing Apartments Pool 100 261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 95 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Brasas Grill 94 2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Big Daddy's Handlebar 92 2601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Hardee's # 1506040 94 2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Nana's House 100 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Southeast Baptist Child Devel. 100 708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Barfield Baseball Concessions 2 91 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Cup Pop 97 2832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Garden Greek Grill 96 3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Fat Mo's Burgers 92 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts 100 301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Hobgood Elementary School 100 307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Franklin Road Christian School FE 100 3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria 100 301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Cason Lane Academy Food Service 100 1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Mexiven Mobile 91 1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 25, 2024 La Andinita Venezuelan Food Mobile Food Est 98 4031 Wisdom Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est 97 621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 23, 2024 The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est 99 3408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Lavergne High School Pool 98 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine August 23, 2024 Smyrna High School Pool 94 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 23, 2024 Macca Villa at Riverside 100 1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Five Guys Burgers And Fries 100 536 N. Thompson Ln, STE O Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Crab Fever 77 1720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Cedar Crest Snack Bar 99 7972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Sals Pizza 100 536 N Thompson Lane, Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 GINGER THAI BISTRO INC 97 536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 96 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Marco's Pizza 98 840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 McFarlin Pointe Pool 100 1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 23, 2024 Middle TN Early Learning Center FSE 100 805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Sonic Drive In #3 99 1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Lavergne Lake Elementary 100 201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 School 100 4420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 School Buildings Routine August 22, 2024 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 94 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Grandea Crescent Park 86 2840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE 100 4420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 22, 2024 China Tokyo 98 500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 22, 2024 Village at Elam Farms Pool 100 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Reeves Rogers School 100 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 School Buildings Routine August 22, 2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #1 98 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Wind Crest Apartments Pool 96 1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Blue Coast Burrito 100 1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 1540 Place Apartment Pool 98 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 22, 2024 Cowgirl Blues Tattoo 100 760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine August 22, 2024 Bella Vista Coffee Shop 100 900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 22, 2024 Tami's Delights Mobile FSE 100 1647 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio 100 121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios Routine August 22, 2024 Charleston Hall Pool 98 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Far East 96 1529 East Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 22, 2024 Arby's #6537 98 582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Slick Pig Bar-B-Q 85 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Stewartsboro Elementary 100 10479 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 School Buildings Routine August 22, 2024 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 91 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Jelena Aesthetics 100 760 N Thompson Lane, Suite 32 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine August 22, 2024 Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria 100 1807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Carmens Taqueria 98 206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Best Western Inn 100 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches 86 577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Weston Park Adult Pool 97 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Tokyo Grill 97 2975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Rockvale High School Cafeteria 100 6545 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 86 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Bill Rice Ranch Food Service 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Got Ink? #615 100 8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine August 21, 2024 LC Murfreesboro Pool 96 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Wing Stop 100 3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Mid-Cumberland CAA HS Murfreesboro Child Care Approval 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine August 21, 2024 Delicias Colombiana Restaurant 98 2042 Lascassas Pike Suite A12 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Bill Rice Ranch Preschool 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128 School Buildings Routine August 21, 2024 Puckett Downs HOA Pool 100 4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria 100 6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Rockvale Elementary School 100 6550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 School Buildings Routine August 21, 2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 96 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Weston Park Main Pool 93 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine August 21, 2024 Rockvale Elem School Food Service 100 6550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 95 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Penn Station 100 440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency 100 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab 100 6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Waffle House 99 2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Papa Johns Pizza #99 87 830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Taqueria Taco N' Tento 99 904 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Moe's Southwest Grill 99 450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Domenico's Italian Deli 99 106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 LTA Depot FSE 100 450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up August 20, 2024 Beyond Gravy Mobile Food Est 100 306 Battlewood Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 100 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 20, 2024 Glorious Wonders 0 Approval 229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Child Care Facilities Routine August 20, 2024 Glorious Wonders 100 229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel 95 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine August 20, 2024 The Snowy Churro TN Mobile 100 2187 Twin Oak Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Placery Restaurant and Bar - Aux. 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar 100 101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant 91 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 20, 2024 Panda Express 100 510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 20, 2024 Wendy's #622 99 1905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 20, 2024 Gyro Cafe 98 291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 20, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email