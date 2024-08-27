Health Scores: Rutherford County August 27, 2024

These are the health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Nana's House
|Approval
|133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Southeast Baptist Child Develo
|Approval
|708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|Baird Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Stewarts Creek High School
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Cason Lane Academy
|95
|1330 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Berkshire Pool
|100
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Liberty Heights Pool
|93
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|98
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|The Grove at Enon Springs Pool
|98
|417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Grand Oak at Town Park Pool
|100
|110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Scout Landing Apartments Pool
|100
|261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|95
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Brasas Grill
|94
|2830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Big Daddy's Handlebar
|92
|2601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Hardee's # 1506040
|94
|2983 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Nana's House
|100
|133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Southeast Baptist Child Devel.
|100
|708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 2
|91
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Cup Pop
|97
|2832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Garden Greek Grill
|96
|3006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Fat Mo's Burgers
|92
|298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts
|100
|301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Hobgood Elementary School
|100
|307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Franklin Road Christian School FE
|100
|3124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria
|100
|301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Cason Lane Academy Food Service
|100
|1330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Mexiven Mobile
|91
|1706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 25, 2024
|La Andinita Venezuelan Food Mobile Food Est
|98
|4031 Wisdom Way Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est
|97
|621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est
|99
|3408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Lavergne High School Pool
|98
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Smyrna High School Pool
|94
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Macca Villa at Riverside
|100
|1218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Five Guys Burgers And Fries
|100
|536 N. Thompson Ln, STE O Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Crab Fever
|77
|1720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Cedar Crest Snack Bar
|99
|7972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Sals Pizza
|100
|536 N Thompson Lane, Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|GINGER THAI BISTRO INC
|97
|536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|96
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Marco's Pizza
|98
|840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|100
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Middle TN Early Learning Center FSE
|100
|805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Sonic Drive In #3
|99
|1918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Lavergne Lake Elementary
|100
|201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 School
|100
|4420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|94
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Grandea Crescent Park
|86
|2840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE
|100
|4420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|China Tokyo
|98
|500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|100
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Reeves Rogers School
|100
|Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #1
|98
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Wind Crest Apartments Pool
|96
|1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Blue Coast Burrito
|100
|1141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|98
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Bella Vista Coffee Shop
|100
|900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|Tami's Delights Mobile FSE
|100
|1647 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Charleston Hall Pool
|98
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Far East
|96
|1529 East Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|Arby's #6537
|98
|582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Slick Pig Bar-B-Q
|85
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Stewartsboro Elementary
|100
|10479 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|91
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Jelena Aesthetics
|100
|760 N Thompson Lane, Suite 32 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria
|100
|1807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Carmens Taqueria
|98
|206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Best Western Inn
|100
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
|86
|577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|97
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Tokyo Grill
|97
|2975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Rockvale High School Cafeteria
|100
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|86
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Got Ink? #615
|100
|8204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 21, 2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Wing Stop
|100
|3006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Mid-Cumberland CAA HS Murfreesboro Child Care
|Approval
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Delicias Colombiana Restaurant
|98
|2042 Lascassas Pike Suite A12 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Bill Rice Ranch Preschool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|100
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Rockvale Elementary School
|100
|6550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|School Buildings Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|96
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Weston Park Main Pool
|93
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Rockvale Elem School Food Service
|100
|6550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|95
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Penn Station
|100
|440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|100
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab
|100
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Waffle House
|99
|2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Papa Johns Pizza #99
|87
|830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Taqueria Taco N' Tento
|99
|904 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|99
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Domenico's Italian Deli
|99
|106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|LTA Depot FSE
|100
|450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|Beyond Gravy Mobile Food Est
|100
|306 Battlewood Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|100
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|Glorious Wonders
|0 Approval
|229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Glorious Wonders
|100
|229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel
|95
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|August 20, 2024
|The Snowy Churro TN Mobile
|100
|2187 Twin Oak Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Placery Restaurant and Bar - Aux.
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar
|100
|101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant
|91
|600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|Panda Express
|100
|510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|Wendy's #622
|99
|1905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|Gyro Cafe
|98
|291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
