Health Scores: Rutherford County August 27, 2024

These are the health scores for August 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Nana's HouseApproval133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Southeast Baptist Child DeveloApproval708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Hobgood Elementary School100Baird Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37130School Buildings RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Stewarts Creek High School100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167School Buildings RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Cason Lane Academy951330 Cason Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129School Buildings RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Berkshire Pool1001205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Liberty Heights Pool93750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Laurel Wood HOA Pool981007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
The Grove at Enon Springs Pool98417 Enon Springs Rd. E. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Grand Oak at Town Park Pool100110 Town Park Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Scout Landing Apartments Pool100261 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool95750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Brasas Grill942830 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Big Daddy's Handlebar922601 E Main St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Hardee's # 1506040942983 South Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Nana's House100133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Southeast Baptist Child Devel.100708 Minerva Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Barfield Baseball Concessions 291697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Cup Pop972832 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Garden Greek Grill963006 S. Rutherford Blvd. STE-B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Fat Mo's Burgers92298 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Suite 160 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Stewarts Creek High School Coffee Shop100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Stewarts Creek High School Culinary Arts100301 Red Hawk Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Hobgood Elementary School100307 Baird Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Franklin Road Christian School FE1003124 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Stewarts Creek High School Cafeteria100301 Red Hawk Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Cason Lane Academy Food Service1001330 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Mexiven Mobile911706 Bradyville Pike. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 25, 2024
La Andinita Venezuelan Food Mobile Food Est984031 Wisdom Way Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est97621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
The Pink Sugar Funnel Cakery Mobile Food Est993408 Whimsical Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Lavergne High School Pool98250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Smyrna High School Pool94100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Macca Villa at Riverside1001218 W Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Five Guys Burgers And Fries100536 N. Thompson Ln, STE O Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Crab Fever771720-C170 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Cedar Crest Snack Bar997972 Mona Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Sals Pizza100536 N Thompson Lane, Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
GINGER THAI BISTRO INC97536 North Thompson Lane Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #296220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Marco's Pizza98840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
McFarlin Pointe Pool1001365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Middle TN Early Learning Center FSE100805 N. Church /street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Sonic Drive In #3991918 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Lavergne Lake Elementary100201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 School1004420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129School Buildings RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool94801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Grandea Crescent Park862840 Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Rutherford Collegiate Prep School K-8 FE1004420 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
China Tokyo98500 E. Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
Village at Elam Farms Pool1002945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Stewartsboro Elementary School Cafeteria10010479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Reeves Rogers School100Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130School Buildings RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #198220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Wind Crest Apartments Pool961315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Blue Coast Burrito1001141 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
1540 Place Apartment Pool981540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Bella Vista Coffee Shop100900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
Tami's Delights Mobile FSE1001647 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Middle Tennessee Body Piercing Studio100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Body Piercing Studios RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Charleston Hall Pool98351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Far East961529 East Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
Arby's #653798582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Slick Pig Bar-B-Q851920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Stewartsboro Elementary10010479 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167School Buildings RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool914107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Jelena Aesthetics100760 N Thompson Lane, Suite 32 Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Reeves-Rogers Cafeteria1001807 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop1006545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Carmens Taqueria98206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Best Western Inn100168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches86577 N. Thompson Ln, STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Weston Park Adult Pool973026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Tokyo Grill972975 s rutherford blvd ste d Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Rockvale High School Cafeteria1006545 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool86225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Bill Rice Ranch Food Service100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Got Ink? #6151008204 Florence Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 21, 2024
LC Murfreesboro Pool962355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Wing Stop1003006 S Rutherford Blvd Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Mid-Cumberland CAA HS Murfreesboro Child CareApproval219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Delicias Colombiana Restaurant982042 Lascassas Pike Suite A12 Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Bill Rice Ranch Preschool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128School Buildings RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Puckett Downs HOA Pool1004250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Rockvale Middle School Cafeteria1006543 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Rockvale Elementary School1006550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153School Buildings RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool96350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Weston Park Main Pool933026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna, TN 37167Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Rockvale Elem School Food Service1006550 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Weston Park Kiddie Pool953026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Penn Station100440 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Ste 120 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency100219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab1006545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Waffle House992383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Papa Johns Pizza #9987830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Taqueria Taco N' Tento99904 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Moe's Southwest Grill99450 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 100 Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Domenico's Italian Deli99106 S Maple Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
LTA Depot FSE100450 Butler Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
Beyond Gravy Mobile Food Est100306 Battlewood Avenue Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool1001350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
Glorious Wonders0 Approval229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Glorious Wonders100229 Forsyth St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel952108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels RoutineAugust 20, 2024
The Snowy Churro TN Mobile1002187 Twin Oak Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Placery Restaurant and Bar - Aux.1002108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Smyrna Golf Club Snack Bar100101 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Logan's Roadhouse Smyrna #390 Restaurant91600 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Placery Resteraunt and Bar - FE1002108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
Panda Express100510 N. Thompson Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
Wendy's #622991905 South Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
Gyro Cafe98291 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

