Health Scores: Rutherford County August 21, 2025

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Learning Zone Berkshire FE1001706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/21/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Preschool100627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine08/21/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Food Service100627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/21/2025
Bill Rice Ranch Camp96627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Organized Campgrounds Routine08/21/2025
Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE100554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/20/2025
JourneyPure Regard Kitchen1005080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Brownstone Apartments Pool921455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/20/2025
Burger Bar971850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/20/2025
Primrose of Murfreesboro100544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128School Buildings Routine08/20/2025
Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar925179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Weston Park Kiddie Pool1003026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/20/2025
The Rowley Swimming Pool982600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/20/2025
Golden Grill1002898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Double Tree Hotel Bar1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Double Tree Hotel1001850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine08/20/2025
Village Lake Townhouse Pool10093 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/20/2025
Weston Park Main Pool963026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/20/2025
Arby's #7626100489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Crossings at Hazelwood Pool961350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/20/2025
Double Tree Hotel Pool1001850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/20/2025
Presley Tattoo Studio100268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine08/20/2025
Weston Park Adult Pool1003026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/20/2025
Daylight Donuts912898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Aunty K's Childcare FE1004050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Mid-Cumberland CAA HS Murfreesboro Child CareApproval219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine08/19/2025
Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool962196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
Wall Street99121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Jefferson's99109 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Koji Express991010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Taqueria El Pollito Express 289493 Waldron RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Easton Place Apartment Pool981709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/19/2025
Andy's Frozen Custard994307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Twisted Kone Mobile FSE1004267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Millsprings Townhomes Pool1001511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/19/2025
Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc100517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool982196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
Carriage Park Condo Pool100789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/19/2025
The Social Blue Apartments Pool1002707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee1003819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Kingwood Apartments Pool94118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
The Front Street Pub100104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool9493 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
Tennessee Park Apartments Pool962315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool972130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/19/2025
The Preserve Small Pool942315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/19/2025
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency100219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Cracker Barrell #11982115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Wing Stop1002910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Oscars Taco Shop #121003138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Tequila Mexican Restaurant981432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/19/2025
Guaca Stop FMFU1003224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Taste Of China981730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/18/2025
Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food 21003014 Landview Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Panther Creek Parc Pool983625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/18/2025
Adams Place Dining Room981925 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/18/2025
Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool961 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/18/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/18/2025
Adams Place Soda Shop991925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Adams Place Pool981925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/18/2025
Red Lobster 604981745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Food Service100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/18/2025
Varins Sweet Shop100315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Popeyes 1107699724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Auxiliary Bar93411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine08/18/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel100411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Routine08/18/2025
Hungry Howie's992015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/15/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Food Services99110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Simon Springs Community School Food Service100220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit1008038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Texas Twister Mobile Food1004817 Ark Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Gyro & Philly Steak 3862089 Lascassas Pike Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine08/15/2025
Econo Lodge93107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Hotels Motels Routine08/15/2025
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC100410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/15/2025
Chelsea Place III Pool98805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/15/2025
Quality Inn & Suites Pool96110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine08/15/2025
Chelsea Place II Pool98805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/15/2025
Chelsea Place I Main Pool96805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/15/2025
Thida Thai Restaurant7710644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Econo Lodge Food Svc99107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/15/2025
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant975129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/14/2025
Waffle House #2215991928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile1001927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Cobalt Row Hot Tub1001955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine08/14/2025
Best Value Inn FSE871954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Banhmi Lovers Mobile983518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/14/2025
Barfield Elementary School100350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127School Buildings Routine08/14/2025
Cobalt Row Pool981955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine08/14/2025
Slick Pig Bar-B-Q981920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/14/2025
Abbington At Stones River Pool921335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/14/2025
Red Roof Inn Pool882282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/14/2025
Taco Bell #22988992967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Lil Thai Cafe97568 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/14/2025
Parkview Flats Pool961306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/14/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

