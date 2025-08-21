Health Scores: Rutherford County August 21, 2025

These are the health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Learning Zone Berkshire FE 100 1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/21/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Preschool 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 08/21/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Food Service 100 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/21/2025 Bill Rice Ranch Camp 96 627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Organized Campgrounds Routine 08/21/2025 Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE 100 554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 JourneyPure Regard Kitchen 100 5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Brownstone Apartments Pool 92 1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/20/2025 Burger Bar 97 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Primrose of Murfreesboro 100 544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128 School Buildings Routine 08/20/2025 Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar 92 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Weston Park Kiddie Pool 100 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 The Rowley Swimming Pool 98 2600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/20/2025 Golden Grill 100 2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Double Tree Hotel Bar 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Double Tree Hotel 100 1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 08/20/2025 Village Lake Townhouse Pool 100 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Weston Park Main Pool 96 3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Arby's #7626 100 489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Crossings at Hazelwood Pool 96 1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/20/2025 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/20/2025 The Dutton Apartments Pool 98 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/20/2025 LC Murfreesboro Pool 96 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 WoodSprings Suites 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/20/2025 1540 Place Apartment Pool 98 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/20/2025 Tots' Spot Academy LaVergne Food Svc 100 5171 Murfreesbor Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/20/2025 Daylight Donuts 91 2898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Aunty K's Childcare FE 100 4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Mid-Cumberland CAA HS Murfreesboro Child Care Approval 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 08/19/2025 Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool 96 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 Wall Street 99 121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Jefferson's 99 109 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Koji Express 99 1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Taqueria El Pollito Express 2 89 493 Waldron RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Easton Place Apartment Pool 98 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 99 4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Twisted Kone Mobile FSE 100 4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Millsprings Townhomes Pool 100 1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc 100 517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Cason Estates Pool 98 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 The Preserve Main Pool 89 2315 N. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool 98 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 Carriage Park Condo Pool 100 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 The Social Blue Apartments Pool 100 2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Kingwood Apartments Pool 94 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 The Front Street Pub 100 104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool 94 93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 Tennessee Park Apartments Pool 96 2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 97 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 The Preserve Small Pool 94 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/19/2025 Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency 100 219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Cracker Barrell #11 98 2115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Wing Stop 100 2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Oscars Taco Shop #12 100 3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Tequila Mexican Restaurant 98 1432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Skyzone Food Service 99 1220 NW Broad Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 St Andrews Apartments Pool 90 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 98 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/19/2025 Tailgate Brewery 100 210 Stones River Mall Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025 Farmers Family Restaurant 98 1958 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/18/2025 Guaca Stop FMFU 100 3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025 Taste Of China 98 1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/18/2025 Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food 2 100 3014 Landview Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025 Panther Creek Parc Pool 98 3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/18/2025 Adams Place Dining Room 98 1925 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/18/2025 Imperial Gardens Apt. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit 100 8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Texas Twister Mobile Food 100 4817 Ark Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Gyro & Philly Steak 3 86 2089 Lascassas Pike Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Electric Peach Tattoo Studio 100 118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 08/15/2025 Econo Lodge 93 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Hotels Motels Routine 08/15/2025 Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC 100 410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/15/2025 Chelsea Place III Pool 98 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/15/2025 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 08/15/2025 Chelsea Place II Pool 98 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/15/2025 Chelsea Place I Main Pool 96 805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/15/2025 Thida Thai Restaurant 77 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Econo Lodge Food Svc 99 107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Quality Inn & Suites 90 110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Hotels Motels Routine 08/15/2025 Waffle House 99 2107 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Hardee's #1501870 99 2382 Old Fort Pkwy. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025 Waffle House #2215 99 1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile 100 1927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 100 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 Best Value Inn FSE 87 1954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Banhmi Lovers Mobile 98 3518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025 Barfield Elementary School 100 350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127 School Buildings Routine 08/14/2025 Cobalt Row Pool 98 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 Slick Pig Bar-B-Q 98 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025 Abbington At Stones River Pool 92 1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 Red Roof Inn Pool 88 2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 Taco Bell #22988 99 2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Lil Thai Cafe 97 568 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025 Parkview Flats Pool 96 1306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel 79 1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 08/14/2025 Vintage Gateway 98 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 The Sloppy Joel 100 4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Wings On 90 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025 Best Value Inn & Suites Hotel 79 1954 Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Routine 08/14/2025 Vintage Gateway 98 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/14/2025 The Sloppy Joel 100 4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Wings On 90 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

