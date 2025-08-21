Health Scores: Rutherford County August 21, 2025

These are the health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Learning Zone Berkshire FE
|100
|1706 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/21/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Preschool
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|08/21/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Food Service
|100
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/21/2025
|Bill Rice Ranch Camp
|96
|627 Bill Rice Ranch Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|08/21/2025
|Primrose Of Murfreesboro - FE
|100
|554 Brandies Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|JourneyPure Regard Kitchen
|100
|5080 Florence Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Brownstone Apartments Pool
|92
|1455 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/20/2025
|Burger Bar
|97
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Primrose of Murfreesboro
|100
|544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|School Buildings Routine
|08/20/2025
|Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar
|92
|5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Weston Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|The Rowley Swimming Pool
|98
|2600 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/20/2025
|Golden Grill
|100
|2898 South Church Street Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Bar
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Double Tree Hotel
|100
|1850 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/20/2025
|Village Lake Townhouse Pool
|100
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Weston Park Main Pool
|96
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Arby's #7626
|100
|489 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Crossings at Hazelwood Pool
|96
|1350 Hazelwood Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/20/2025
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/20/2025
|Presley Tattoo Studio
|100
|268 Veterans Pkwy Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|08/20/2025
|Weston Park Adult Pool
|100
|3026 Haviland Way. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/20/2025
|Daylight Donuts
|91
|2898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Aunty K's Childcare FE
|100
|4050 Mercy Court Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/20/2025
|Mid-Cumberland CAA HS Murfreesboro Child Care
|Approval
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|08/19/2025
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool
|96
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|Wall Street
|99
|121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Jefferson's
|99
|109 N Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Koji Express
|99
|1010 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
|89
|493 Waldron RD La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|98
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|99
|4307 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Twisted Kone Mobile FSE
|100
|4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Millsprings Townhomes Pool
|100
|1511 Gregory Mills Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Tots' Spot Academy Food Svc
|100
|517 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
|98
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|100
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|The Social Blue Apartments Pool
|100
|2707 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Kingwood Apartments Pool
|94
|118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|The Front Street Pub
|100
|104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Village Lake Townhouse Kiddie Pool
|94
|93 Village Lake Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|Tennessee Park Apartments Pool
|96
|2315 Mercury Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|97
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|The Preserve Small Pool
|94
|2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/19/2025
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|100
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/19/2025
|Cracker Barrell #11
|98
|2115 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Wing Stop
|100
|2910 S Church St Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Oscars Taco Shop #12
|100
|3138 South Church St Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Tequila Mexican Restaurant
|98
|1432 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/19/2025
|Guaca Stop FMFU
|100
|3224 Calendula Wy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Taste Of China
|98
|1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/18/2025
|Taqueria Lopez Mobile Food 2
|100
|3014 Landview Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Panther Creek Parc Pool
|98
|3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/18/2025
|Adams Place Dining Room
|98
|1925 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/18/2025
|Imperial Gardens Apt. Pool
|96
|1 Imperial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/18/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/18/2025
|Adams Place Soda Shop
|99
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Adams Place Pool
|98
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/18/2025
|Red Lobster 604
|98
|1745 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Food Service
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/18/2025
|Varins Sweet Shop
|100
|315A Robert Rose Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Popeyes 11076
|99
|724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Auxiliary Bar
|93
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/18/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|100
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/18/2025
|Di Mi Campo Restaurant
|90
|400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Sippin' Pretty Mobile
|100
|2510 Franklin Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food
|99
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Pastelitos El Gordito
|99
|4416 Spring Cove Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Sonic # 6
|99
|2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/15/2025
|Di Mi Campo Restaurant
|90
|400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Sippin' Pretty Mobile
|100
|2510 Franklin Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|The Fried Tater Cafe Mobile Food
|99
|2516 Kingfisher Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Pastelitos El Gordito
|99
|4416 Spring Cove Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Sonic # 6
|99
|2083 Lascassas Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/15/2025
|Hungry Howie's
|99
|2015b Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/15/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Food Services
|99
|110 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Simon Springs Community School Food Service
|100
|220 Stones River Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Smokin Buttz 2 Mobile Unit
|100
|8038 Vineyard Lane La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Texas Twister Mobile Food
|100
|4817 Ark Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Gyro & Philly Steak 3
|86
|2089 Lascassas Pike Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|08/15/2025
|Econo Lodge
|93
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/15/2025
|Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC
|100
|410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/15/2025
|Chelsea Place III Pool
|98
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/15/2025
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/15/2025
|Chelsea Place II Pool
|98
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/15/2025
|Chelsea Place I Main Pool
|96
|805 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/15/2025
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|77
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|Econo Lodge Food Svc
|99
|107 Enterprise Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/15/2025
|El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
|97
|5129 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/14/2025
|Waffle House #2215
|99
|1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Empanadas Y Algo Mas Mobile
|100
|1927 Bartway Dr Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Barfield Elem. School Cafeteria
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/14/2025
|Best Value Inn FSE
|87
|1954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Banhmi Lovers Mobile
|98
|3518 Salem Cove Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/14/2025
|Barfield Elementary School
|100
|350 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|School Buildings Routine
|08/14/2025
|Cobalt Row Pool
|98
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/14/2025
|Slick Pig Bar-B-Q
|98
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/14/2025
|Abbington At Stones River Pool
|92
|1335 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/14/2025
|Red Roof Inn Pool
|88
|2282 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/14/2025
|Taco Bell #22988
|99
|2967 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Lil Thai Cafe
|97
|568 Waldron Rd La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/14/2025
|Parkview Flats Pool
|96
|1306 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/14/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
