Health Scores: Rutherford County August 14, 2025

These are the health scores for August 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date The Sloppy Joel 100 4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Venecia in the House Mobile 98 961 Seven Oaks Blvd Apt. 4034 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025 Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service 99 382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/13/2025 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 96 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/13/2025 Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool 92 801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/13/2025 Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE 100 2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 08/13/2025 The 902 Apartments 98 902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool 94 210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Alder Terrace Apts Pool 100 2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/13/2025 Kleer-Vu Lunchroom 98 226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel 90 151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 08/13/2025 Boro Bourbon & Brews 98 124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Learning Zone Jackson Towne CC Approval 2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Child Care Facilities Routine 08/13/2025 Hot Dog Guy Cart 100 5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/13/2025 16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est 100 306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/13/2025 Pizza and Gyro Party 98 5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Culver's 99 2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/13/2025 Indian Hills Pool 92 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/13/2025 Quality Inn Hotel 98 2135 S. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/12/2025 Playa Bowls 100 2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 08/12/2025 Nashville I-24 Campground 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds Routine 08/12/2025 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/12/2025 The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool 92 100 Ashton Cir. La Vergne, TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds Routine 08/12/2025 Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 08/12/2025 Camino Real 3 87 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 08/12/2025 Mixed Grill Gyros 98 5118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/12/2025 Playa Bowls 100 2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 08/12/2025 Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit 99 313 Sierra drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/12/2025 MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Aunty K's Child Care Food 99 203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/11/2025 Motel Murfreesboro 76 1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/11/2025 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Primm Springs Kiddie Pool 98 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Margarita House 99 580 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/11/2025 Villager Condominiums Pool 100 2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 LC Murfreesboro Pool 80 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Primm Springs Pool 100 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/11/2025 Village Of Prestwick Pool 98 2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/11/2025 Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est 100 5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine 08/09/2025 Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est 100 5368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/09/2025 Lemonade Chick FMFU 100 715 McKean Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/09/2025 Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast 100 109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Hardee's #1501796 100 255 S. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine 100 306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Level III Upstairs bar 100 114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC 76 410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 WoodSprings Suites 85 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Bloomsbury Farm LLC 100 9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Ramada Inn Hotel 89 1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Breckenridge Pool 98 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/08/2025 Taco Bell #34361 100 1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/08/2025 Hardee's #1501787 99 912 NW. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Firehouse Sub #498 100 337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 92 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Bee Brilliant Academy FSE 99 561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/07/2025 Barnyard Kids Too Food Service 100 162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 100 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool 100 200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Vintage Blackman Pool 96 553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Nana's House Approval 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 08/07/2025 Dali Food Restaurant 100 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Shelli's Coffee and Social 100 352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine 08/07/2025 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 94 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 08/07/2025 Kona Ice 6 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020 Food Service Routine 08/07/2025 Carlton Landing Pool 98 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 08/07/2025 The Cove at Center Point 98 910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 08/07/2025 Barnyard Kids Too Child Care Approval 162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine 08/07/2025 Breckenridge Pool #2 98 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 08/07/2025 Nana's House 100 133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/07/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

