Health Scores: Rutherford County August 14, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
55

These are the health scores for August 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
The Sloppy Joel1004323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Venecia in the House Mobile98961 Seven Oaks Blvd Apt. 4034 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/14/2025
Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service99382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/13/2025
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool96Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/13/2025
Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool92801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/13/2025
Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE1002327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up08/13/2025
The 902 Apartments98902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/13/2025
Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool94210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/13/2025
Alder Terrace Apts Pool1002426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/13/2025
Kleer-Vu Lunchroom98226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/13/2025
Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel90151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine08/13/2025
Boro Bourbon & Brews98124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/13/2025
Learning Zone Jackson Towne CCApproval2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127Child Care Facilities Routine08/13/2025
Hot Dog Guy Cart1005348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/13/2025
16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est100306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/13/2025
Pizza and Gyro Party985500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/13/2025
Culver's992411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/13/2025
Indian Hills Pool92Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/13/2025
Quality Inn Hotel982135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/13/2025
Motel 689114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine08/13/2025
Memories Bar and Grill99574 WALDRON RD La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/13/2025
Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio100833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine08/13/2025
The Cannon Apartments Pool86203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
First Watch Restaurant1002977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/12/2025
Parklight Townhome Pool100100 Madison Dr La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Puckett Downs HOA Pool954250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service99201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/12/2025
Playa Bowls1002965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up08/12/2025
Nashville I-24 Campground1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Organized Campgrounds Routine08/12/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/12/2025
The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool92100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool98350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 196236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
GOLDEN CHINA CHINESE RESTAURANT97431 SAM RIDLEY PARKWAY Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/12/2025
Vintage at the Avenue Pool961349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit99313 Sierra drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/12/2025
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 294236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/12/2025
Music City Camp1005047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Organized Campgrounds Routine08/12/2025
Camino Real 3873205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine08/12/2025
Mixed Grill Gyros985118 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/12/2025
MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Aunty K's Child Care Food99203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/11/2025
Motel Murfreesboro761150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/11/2025
MTSU Recreation Center Pool1001500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Primm Springs Kiddie Pool983036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Margarita House99580 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/11/2025
Villager Condominiums Pool1002850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
LC Murfreesboro Pool802355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Easton Place Apartment Pool941709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool1002325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Candlewood Suites Pool94930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/11/2025
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool951461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Taste Of China741730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/11/2025
Cason Estates Pool941650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Ashwood Cove Pool1001211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Village Of Prestwick Pool982220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/11/2025
Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est1005690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine08/09/2025
Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est1005368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine08/09/2025
Lemonade Chick FMFU100715 McKean Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine08/09/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast100109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Hardee's #1501796100255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Ramada Inn Pool981855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/08/2025
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro1005241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Baymont by Wyndham Pool98109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine08/08/2025
Level III Main Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Dominos 5401100235 MTCS Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Mexico Tipico992021 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
1 of 19100103 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Lavergne High School Pool96250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine08/08/2025
Arby's #653799582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Level III Downstairs Bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Greek Gyros Restaurant98562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Koji South1003114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/08/2025
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059955001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine100306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Level III Upstairs bar100114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC76410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
WoodSprings Suites85157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/08/2025
Bloomsbury Farm LLC1009398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up08/08/2025
Ramada Inn Hotel891855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130Hotels Motels Follow-Up08/08/2025
Breckenridge Pool981631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/08/2025
Taco Bell #343611001702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Hardee's #150178799912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/08/2025
Carmens Taqueria99206 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Wings On765159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/07/2025
Love's Pizza971728 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Black Box Ice Cream Mobile99102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Rivermont Apartment Pool1002160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/07/2025
Rockvale Meadows Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant962424 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Nottingham Apt Pool961311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
La Siesta Mexican Restaurant97421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Firehouse Sub #498100337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool92341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Bee Brilliant Academy FSE99561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/07/2025
Barnyard Kids Too Food Service100162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool1002224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool100200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Vintage Blackman Pool96553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Nana's HouseApproval133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine08/07/2025
Dali Food Restaurant1002314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up08/07/2025
Shelli's Coffee and Social100352 W Northfield Blvd; Ste 4B Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/07/2025
Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool946134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine08/07/2025
Kona Ice 6 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle, TN 37020Food Service Routine08/07/2025
Carlton Landing Pool986134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine08/07/2025
The Cove at Center Point98910 Brown Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up08/07/2025
Barnyard Kids Too Child CareApproval162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129Child Care Facilities Routine08/07/2025
Breckenridge Pool #2981631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine08/07/2025
Nana's House100133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/07/2025

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

