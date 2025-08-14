Health Scores: Rutherford County August 14, 2025

These are the health scores for August 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Sloppy Joel
|100
|4323 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|08/14/2025
|Venecia in the House Mobile
|98
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd Apt. 4034 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/14/2025
|Lavergne Middle Sch Food Service
|99
|382 Stones River Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|96
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/13/2025
|Bellwood Trace Apartment Pool
|92
|801 Naylor Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/13/2025
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne FSE
|100
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|The 902 Apartments
|98
|902 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Preston at Hillwood Swimming Pool
|94
|210 Hillwood Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Alder Terrace Apts Pool
|100
|2426 Main St. Alder Terrace Apts Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/13/2025
|Kleer-Vu Lunchroom
|98
|226 S. Highland St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Microtel Inn and Suites Hotel
|90
|151 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/13/2025
|Boro Bourbon & Brews
|98
|124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Learning Zone Jackson Towne CC
|Approval
|2327 Joe B Jackson Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|08/13/2025
|Hot Dog Guy Cart
|100
|5348 Keystone Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|16:10 Now & Then Mobile Food Est
|100
|306 Jackson St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|Pizza and Gyro Party
|98
|5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Culver's
|99
|2411 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|92
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/13/2025
|Quality Inn Hotel
|98
|2135 S. CHURCH ST Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Motel 6
|89
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|08/13/2025
|Roma Pizza
|97
|5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|Taqueria Azteca
|68
|350 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|Boro Bourbon & Brews Bar
|100
|124 N Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/13/2025
|Fatty Matty's Pizza and Catering Mobile 2
|99
|1977 Stoney Meadow Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|100
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/13/2025
|Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|08/13/2025
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|86
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|First Watch Restaurant
|100
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/12/2025
|Parklight Townhome Pool
|100
|100 Madison Dr La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Puckett Downs HOA Pool
|95
|4250 Prometheus Way Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Lavergne Lake Elem.Sch Food Service
|99
|201 David's Way. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/12/2025
|Playa Bowls
|100
|2965 S Church St Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|Nashville I-24 Campground
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|08/12/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool
|92
|100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|First Watch Restaurant Bar
|99
|2977 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/12/2025
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|98
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|GOLDEN CHINA CHINESE RESTAURANT
|97
|431 SAM RIDLEY PARKWAY Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|Vintage at the Avenue Pool
|96
|1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Kirby's Mini Donuts Mobile Unit
|99
|313 Sierra drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/12/2025
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|94
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|The Park @ Leigh Springs Pool
|92
|100 Ashton Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/12/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|Rock Spring Apartments Pool
|100
|600 Pasadena Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/12/2025
|MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Aunty K's Child Care Food
|99
|203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/11/2025
|Motel Murfreesboro
|76
|1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/11/2025
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|100
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Primm Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Margarita House
|99
|580 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/11/2025
|Villager Condominiums Pool
|100
|2850 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|80
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Primm Springs Pool
|100
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|94
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|94
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/11/2025
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|95
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Taste Of China
|74
|1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/11/2025
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|95
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Primm Springs Pool
|100
|3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Easton Place Apartment Pool
|94
|1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Candlewood Suites Pool
|94
|930 Colonade Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/11/2025
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|80
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Aunty K's Child Care Food
|99
|203 Dick Buchanan St. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/11/2025
|Cason Estates Pool
|94
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Ashwood Cove Pool
|100
|1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|100
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Motel Murfreesboro
|76
|1150 N.W. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/11/2025
|Village Of Prestwick Pool
|98
|2220 Haddington Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/11/2025
|Pops Kettle Korn Mobile Food Est
|100
|5690 Johnson Road Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|08/09/2025
|Nessa's British Delights Mobile Food Est
|100
|5368 Seminary Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/09/2025
|Lemonade Chick FMFU
|100
|715 McKean Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/09/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
|100
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Hardee's #1501796
|100
|255 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Ramada Inn Pool
|98
|1855 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro
|100
|5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Baymont by Wyndham Pool
|98
|109 Enterprise Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/08/2025
|Arby's #6537
|99
|582 Enon Springs E. Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Level III Downstairs Bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Greek Gyros Restaurant
|98
|562 Waldron Road La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Koji South
|100
|3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|HILTON GARDEN INN SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Kentucky Fried Chicken #0059
|95
|5001 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Murfreesboro Kabob and Cuisine
|100
|306 W Vine St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Level III Upstairs bar
|100
|114 S. Maple Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC
|76
|410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|WoodSprings Suites
|85
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Bloomsbury Farm LLC
|100
|9398 Del Thomas Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Ramada Inn Hotel
|89
|1855 s church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Breckenridge Pool
|98
|1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Taco Bell #34361
|100
|1702 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|08/08/2025
|Hardee's #1501787
|99
|912 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/08/2025
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|100
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/07/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|96
|2424 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Nottingham Apt Pool
|96
|1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|La Siesta Mexican Restaurant
|97
|421 Sam Ridley Parkway W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Firehouse Sub #498
|100
|337 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|92
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Bee Brilliant Academy FSE
|99
|561 Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|08/07/2025
|Barnyard Kids Too Food Service
|100
|162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|100
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Ridgemont Park Apartment Pool
|100
|200 Bulldog Cir. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|96
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Nana's House
|Approval
|133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|08/07/2025
|Dali Food Restaurant
|100
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|08/07/2025
|Barnyard Kids Too Child Care
|Approval
|162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|08/07/2025
|Breckenridge Pool #2
|98
|1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|08/07/2025
|Nana's House
|100
|133 Copper Hollow Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|08/07/2025
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
