Health Scores: Rutherford County April 8, 2026

These are the health scores for April 1-8, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 21 Needle Body Piercing 100 501 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Body Piercing Studios 04/01/2026 21 Needles Tattoo 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/01/2026 Amuni Coffee Mobile FSE 100 2141 Century Farms Pkwy Smyrna TN 37013 Food Service 04/02/2026 Asao Y Ya Mobile Food Establishment 100 525 Cedar Park Cir La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 04/06/2026 Banh Appetit 98 2892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/02/2026 Bar Louie 99 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/06/2026 Baskin Robins 99 2170 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/02/2026 BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse 99 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/06/2026 BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar 100 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/06/2026 Bright Ideas Tattoo 100 2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Tattoo Studios 04/01/2026 Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/01/2026 Camino Real #3 Bar 100 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/06/2026 Camino Real 3 98 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/06/2026 Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2 100 4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 Checkers 96 829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 Chicago Express Smyrna 97 568 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/02/2026 Chili's 99 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/07/2026 Chili's Bar 100 2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/07/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 650 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/06/2026 Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel 100 2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/06/2026 Comfort Suites Spa 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 04/07/2026 Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc 100 1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/07/2026 Domenico's Italian Deli 99 1602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/02/2026 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 04/01/2026 El Pariente 89 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/06/2026 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 97 2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/07/2026 Happy Fast Food 99 575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/01/2026 Hemisphere Wine Bar 100 208 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/02/2026 Heroes Den 99 1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/06/2026 Hop Springs Catering 100 6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/07/2026 Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc. 98 417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/02/2026 Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc. Bar 100 417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/02/2026 Lionheart Children's Academy Approval 431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities 04/02/2026 Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE 100 885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/01/2026 Mi Camino Real 96 1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/01/2026 Music City Camp 90 5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Organized Campgrounds 04/06/2026 O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE 100 2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/01/2026 One Church Calvary Child Care FS 100 431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/02/2026 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 95 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 04/02/2026 Pure Heart Tattoo Studio 100 1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/01/2026 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools 04/06/2026 Red Nimbus Tattoo 100 105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/02/2026 Ricks Bbq #2 99 212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/07/2026 Rock-N-Roll Sushi 79 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar 100 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 Rodeway Inn 97 610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels 04/01/2026 Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio 100 803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/01/2026 Safari Inn 88 2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Hotels Motels 04/07/2026 Salon Revelations 100 420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios 04/07/2026 Skin Ph 100 447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/02/2026 Smyrna Cafe 72 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/01/2026 Surcheros 100 2222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio 100 833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/07/2026 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/06/2026 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/06/2026 The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/06/2026 The Alley Yard Bar Mobile Food Establishment 100 223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/06/2026 The Cottage Pre-school Food Service 100 129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/02/2026 The Sloppy Joel Mobile Food Establishment 100 4323 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/07/2026 The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies 100 1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 Thida Thai Restaurant 75 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/07/2026 Thurman Francis Elem. School 100 221 Todd Ln. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings 04/07/2026 Thurman Francis School Food Service 100 221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/07/2026 Tommy's Bar and Grill 99 1203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/06/2026 Urban Air Murfreesboro 100 1952 Old Fort Pkwy #6 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 Walter Hill Elementary School 98 6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings 04/07/2026 Walter Hill School Food Service 99 6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/07/2026 Whitt's Bar-B-Q 100 198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/02/2026 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School 100 5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127 School Buildings 04/06/2026 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment 100 5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/06/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email