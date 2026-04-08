Health Scores: Rutherford County April 8, 2026

These are the health scores for April 1-8, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|21 Needle Body Piercing
|100
|501 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Body Piercing Studios
|04/01/2026
|21 Needles Tattoo
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Amuni Coffee Mobile FSE
|100
|2141 Century Farms Pkwy Smyrna TN 37013
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Asao Y Ya Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|525 Cedar Park Cir La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Banh Appetit
|98
|2892 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Bar Louie
|99
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2385 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Baskin Robins
|99
|2170 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse
|99
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar
|100
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Bright Ideas Tattoo
|100
|2403 E. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Brow & Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1741 S Rutherford Blvd Suite P Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Camino Real #3 Bar
|100
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Camino Real 3
|98
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Cedar Valley Kitchen Mobile 2
|100
|4180 Joe Brown Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Checkers
|96
|829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Chicago Express Smyrna
|97
|568 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Chili's
|99
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Chili's Bar
|100
|2741 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|650 Almaville Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hotel
|100
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/06/2026
|Comfort Suites Spa
|98
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/07/2026
|Creative Kids Preschool 2 Food Svc
|100
|1411 Marymont Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Domenico's Italian Deli
|99
|1602 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|100
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/01/2026
|El Pariente
|89
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
|97
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Happy Fast Food
|99
|575 Almaville Road Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Hemisphere Wine Bar
|100
|208 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Heroes Den
|99
|1257 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Hop Springs Catering
|100
|6790 John Bragg hwy Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc.
|98
|417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Jasmine Asian Cuisine Inc. Bar
|100
|417 N Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Lionheart Children's Academy
|Approval
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities
|04/02/2026
|Merging Happiness & Inclusion FSE
|100
|885 Seven Oaks Blvd 930 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Mi Camino Real
|96
|1890 Almaville Rd. STE 110 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Music City Camp
|90
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds
|04/06/2026
|O2B Kids Murfreesboro FSE
|100
|2608 St Andrews Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|One Church Calvary Child Care FS
|100
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|95
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|04/02/2026
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|100
|1630 S. Church St #117 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools
|04/06/2026
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/02/2026
|Ricks Bbq #2
|99
|212 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi
|79
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi Bar
|100
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Rodeway Inn
|97
|610 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels
|04/01/2026
|Ruby Rose Esthetics Tattoo Studio
|100
|803 N Thompson Ln Suite 104 A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/01/2026
|Safari Inn
|88
|2310 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Hotels Motels
|04/07/2026
|Salon Revelations
|100
|420 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|04/07/2026
|Skin Ph
|100
|447 N. Front St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/02/2026
|Smyrna Cafe
|72
|1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Surcheros
|100
|2222 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Tatsbykatz Tattoo Studio
|100
|833 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/07/2026
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 2
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Food Est 3
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Alley on Wheels Mobile Unit
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Alley Yard Bar Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|223 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|The Cottage Pre-school Food Service
|100
|129 Jackson Alan Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|The Sloppy Joel Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|4323 S Carothers Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies
|100
|1500 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|75
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Thurman Francis Elem. School
|100
|221 Todd Ln. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings
|04/07/2026
|Thurman Francis School Food Service
|100
|221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Tommy's Bar and Grill
|99
|1203 B Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
|Urban Air Murfreesboro
|100
|1952 Old Fort Pkwy #6 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/01/2026
|Walter Hill Elementary School
|98
|6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings
|04/07/2026
|Walter Hill School Food Service
|99
|6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/07/2026
|Whitt's Bar-B-Q
|100
|198 Sam Ridley E. Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/02/2026
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
|School Buildings
|04/06/2026
|Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School Food Establishment
|100
|5555 Manchester Pike. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/06/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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