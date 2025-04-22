Health Scores: Rutherford County April 22, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
34

These are the health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
UGADI Indian Grill Bar1002306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery965131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Luna's Night Club and Event Center100527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Cajun Steamer972108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2025
UGADI Indian Grill722306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Chappy's Bar And Grill94104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna99470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service100201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
What's the Tea Shakes and Bites100576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
El Gorila Raspados9810364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Koji Express West1003284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/21/2025
Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service100150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Smyrna Primary School Service100200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Smart Touch Skin Solutions100567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios Routine04/21/2025
Primordial Ink Tattoo100201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/21/2025
Nashville I-24 Campground1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Organized Campgrounds Routine04/21/2025
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/17/2025
Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/17/2025
Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/17/2025
Smyrna High School Food Service100100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi99149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/17/2025
Kids Place Learning Center1001301 Plaza Drive Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Pollo Campero100361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar99149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/17/2025
Dali Food Mobile Food Est1003550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Twisted Kone Mobile FSE1004267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine04/17/2025
Smyrna High School Pool100100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/17/2025
Cobalt Row Hot Tub941955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine04/17/2025
Vintage Stonetrace Pool1004000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine04/16/2025
Knights Inn-2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels Complaint04/16/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel-2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/16/2025
Ilaneros Bites Mobile100915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Toot's West Bar1004213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Camino Real #3 Bar1003205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Margarita House96145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/16/2025
Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers100470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/16/2025
Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar1001028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Thida Thai Restaurant9510644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/16/2025
Toot's West994213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/16/2025
Camino Real 3873205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Nom Nom Sushi92234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/16/2025
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill941144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/16/2025
Dutch Brothers Coffee1003819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio100423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/16/2025
Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC1002855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment1001712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Stones River Country Club Restaurant971830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/15/2025
Town Center Restr.100100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/15/2025
Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio100429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/15/2025
Longhorn Steakhouse #53081002821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
La Siesta Restaurant951608 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/15/2025
Single Tree BBQ972805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Chicago Express Smyrna99568 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/15/2025
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill992532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/15/2025
Wako Japanese Restaurant98740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/15/2025
The Academy at Berkshire DCCApproval1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Child Care Facilities Routine04/15/2025
Stones River Country Club Lounge991830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Sushi Secreto Mobile1003124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/15/2025
El Parce Mobile1003253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel96110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/15/2025
Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #53081002821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/15/2025
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR