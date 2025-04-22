Health Scores: Rutherford County April 22, 2025

These are the health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date UGADI Indian Grill Bar 100 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery 96 5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Luna's Night Club and Event Center 100 527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Cajun Steamer 97 2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2025 UGADI Indian Grill 72 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Chappy's Bar And Grill 94 104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna 99 470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service 100 201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 What's the Tea Shakes and Bites 100 576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 El Gorila Raspados 98 10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Koji Express West 100 3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/21/2025 Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service 100 150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Smyrna Primary School Service 100 200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/21/2025 Smart Touch Skin Solutions 100 567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/21/2025 Primordial Ink Tattoo 100 201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/21/2025 Nashville I-24 Campground 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Organized Campgrounds Routine 04/21/2025 Black Diamond Tattoo Studio 100 1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/17/2025 Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/17/2025 Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/17/2025 Smyrna High School Food Service 100 100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 99 149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/17/2025 Kids Place Learning Center 100 1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Pollo Campero 100 361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar 99 149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/17/2025 Dali Food Mobile Food Est 100 3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Twisted Kone Mobile FSE 100 4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 04/17/2025 Smyrna High School Pool 100 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/17/2025 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 94 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 04/17/2025 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 100 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 04/16/2025 Knights Inn - 2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels Complaint 04/16/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel - 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Ilaneros Bites Mobile 100 915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Toot's West Bar 100 4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Camino Real #3 Bar 100 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Margarita House 96 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers 100 470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar 100 1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Thida Thai Restaurant 95 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Toot's West 99 4213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Camino Real 3 87 3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Nom Nom Sushi 92 234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill 94 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Dutch Brothers Coffee 100 3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/16/2025 Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio 100 423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/16/2025 Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC 100 2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment 100 1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Stones River Country Club Restaurant 97 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Town Center Restr. 100 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio 100 429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/15/2025 Longhorn Steakhouse #5308 100 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 La Siesta Restaurant 95 1608 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Single Tree BBQ 97 2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Chicago Express Smyrna 99 568 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 99 2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Wako Japanese Restaurant 98 740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/15/2025 The Academy at Berkshire DCC Approval 1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Child Care Facilities Routine 04/15/2025 Stones River Country Club Lounge 99 1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Sushi Secreto Mobile 100 3124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 El Parce Mobile 100 3253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel 96 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308 100 2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/15/2025 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

