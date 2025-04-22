Health Scores: Rutherford County April 22, 2025

These are the health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|UGADI Indian Grill Bar
|100
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Three Mothers Cuisine & Bakery
|96
|5131 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Luna's Night Club and Event Center
|100
|527 West Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Cajun Steamer
|97
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G & F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2025
|UGADI Indian Grill
|72
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|94
|104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna
|99
|470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service
|100
|201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|What's the Tea Shakes and Bites
|100
|576 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|El Gorila Raspados
|98
|10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Koji Express West
|100
|3284 Franklin Road Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/21/2025
|Lancaster Christian Academy Food Service
|100
|150 Soccer Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Smyrna Primary School Service
|100
|200 Walnut St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Smart Touch Skin Solutions
|100
|567 Cason Lane Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/21/2025
|Primordial Ink Tattoo
|100
|201 W Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/21/2025
|Nashville I-24 Campground
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|04/21/2025
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/17/2025
|Smyrna High Bulldog Cafe
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/17/2025
|Smyrna High School Culinary Arts Pastry Lab
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/17/2025
|Smyrna High School Food Service
|100
|100 Bulldog Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|99
|149 Wendlewood DR Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/17/2025
|Kids Place Learning Center
|100
|1301 Plaza Drive Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Pollo Campero
|100
|361 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
|99
|149 Wendlewood DR B5 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/17/2025
|Dali Food Mobile Food Est
|100
|3550 Lavave Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Twisted Kone Mobile FSE
|100
|4267 Rucker Christiana Rd Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|04/17/2025
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/17/2025
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|94
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/17/2025
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|100
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/16/2025
|Knights Inn
|-
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels Complaint
|04/16/2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|-
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Ilaneros Bites Mobile
|100
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Toot's West Bar
|100
|4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Camino Real #3 Bar
|100
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Margarita House
|96
|145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Karin's Kustard & Hamburgers
|100
|470 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar
|100
|1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|95
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Toot's West
|99
|4213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Camino Real 3
|87
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Nom Nom Sushi
|92
|234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|94
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Dutch Brothers Coffee
|100
|3819 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/16/2025
|Roll Cold Grill Ice Cream Bubble Tea and Sweets LLC
|100
|2855 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC Food Establishment
|100
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Stones River Country Club Restaurant
|97
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Town Center Restr.
|100
|100 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Brazillian Beauty Lux Tattoo Studio
|100
|429 Nissan Dr; Suite 102 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/15/2025
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5308
|100
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|La Siesta Restaurant
|95
|1608 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Single Tree BBQ
|97
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Chicago Express Smyrna
|99
|568 Nissan Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
|99
|2532 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Wako Japanese Restaurant
|98
|740 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|The Academy at Berkshire DCC
|Approval
|1712 Blackman Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|04/15/2025
|Stones River Country Club Lounge
|99
|1830 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Sushi Secreto Mobile
|100
|3124 Mapleside Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|El Parce Mobile
|100
|3253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel
|96
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Longhorn Steakhouse Bar #5308
|100
|2821 Medical Center Pkwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/15/2025
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
