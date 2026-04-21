Tuesday, April 21, 2026
No menu items!
Home Business Health Scores: Rutherford County April 21, 2026

Health Scores: Rutherford County April 21, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
12

These are the health scores for April 15-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool98490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools04/21/2026
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool982130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/21/2026
Jersey Mikes1002705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/20/2026
Wingate by Wyndham Pool96118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools04/20/2026
Cracker Barrel #9098138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/20/2026
Thirsty Lemon With A Twist Mobile FSE1003246 Clemons Cir Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/20/2026
Cobalt Row Pool1001955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools04/20/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/20/2026
Nashville I-24 Campground1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Organized Campgrounds04/20/2026
Beyond Aquatics Pool 198236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/20/2026
Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel902689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels04/20/2026
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/20/2026
Beyond Aquatics Pool 290236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/20/2026
Cobalt Row Hot Tub1001955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools04/20/2026
First Watch #15499450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/20/2026
GDubb's Brew Co. Mobile1005116 Cedar Retreat Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/18/2026
Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE100210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/18/2026
JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile100273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/18/2026
Grumps American Diner Mobile1009102 12 Corners Rd Lascassas TN 37085Food Service04/18/2026
B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment100614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/17/2026
Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria99161 N Main ST Eagleville TN 37060Food Service04/17/2026
Knights Inn1002036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130Hotels Motels04/17/2026
Sorelles Auxiliary Bar100161 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060Food Service04/17/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service91810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels04/17/2026
El Gorila Raspados9910364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville992573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant97158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084Food Service04/17/2026
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool96810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools04/17/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna1002631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Better Days BBQ10011469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Comfort Inn Suites Pool963001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools04/17/2026
Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 11001932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE1001213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/17/2026
Embassy Suites Hotel891200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels04/17/2026
Fortress Grove Apts Pool943920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools04/17/2026
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc89210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Johnnie's Chili Mobile1002509 Hillingdon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service04/17/2026
Comfort Inn Suite Hotel913001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels04/17/2026
Montessori Weaver School100111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings04/17/2026
Embassy Suites Pool941200 Conference Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools04/17/2026
Thida Thai Restaurant9510644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/17/2026
Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio100120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128Body Piercing Studios04/16/2026
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE932631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools04/16/2026
Indian Hills Pool92Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools04/16/2026
Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels04/16/2026
Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service04/16/2026
The Fried Tater Cafe9911088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153Food Service04/16/2026
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools04/16/2026
The Goat Restaurant1002355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/16/2026
The Goat Bar992355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/16/2026
M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub992108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/16/2026
Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel1002230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels04/16/2026
Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels04/16/2026
Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility100120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios04/16/2026
Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools04/16/2026
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool98Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools04/16/2026
Linh Tattoo Studio1005619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128Tattoo Studios04/16/2026
Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio100266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios04/16/2026
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE932631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools04/16/2026
Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE10010752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153Food Service04/16/2026
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/16/2026
Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering100119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/16/2026
Giorgio's Pizza99901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/16/2026
TownPlace Suites Hotel902708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels04/15/2026
Toot's West994213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/15/2026
Music City Camp955047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Organized Campgrounds04/15/2026
Black Diamond Tattoo Studio1001511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/15/2026
21 Needles Tattoo and Piercing1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 501 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/15/2026
5 Senses Bar1001602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/15/2026
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio100118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/15/2026
5 Senses991602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/15/2026
Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE1003025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/15/2026
Zenful Art Tattoo100218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios04/15/2026
Toot's West Bar1004213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/15/2026
Kona Ice 8 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service04/15/2026
LC/LF Tattoo Studio100406 W Burton St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios04/15/2026
La Petite Academy Food Service991212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/15/2026
Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company100121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/15/2026
Gramma's Hands Sweetery1003138 S Church St Suite I Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/15/2026
Layali Dubai LLC991845 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service04/15/2026
Kona Kids Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)1001311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020Food Service04/15/2026
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios04/15/2026
Maru Restaurant753921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/15/2026
Bob's Barbecue98106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/15/2026
Margarita House95580 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service04/15/2026
La Siesta Restaurant971608 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service04/15/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Contact Us
(615) 237-8600

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×