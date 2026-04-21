Health Scores: Rutherford County April 21, 2026

These are the health scores for April 15-21, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Cross Creek at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|490 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|04/21/2026
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|98
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/21/2026
|Jersey Mikes
|100
|2705 A. Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/20/2026
|Wingate by Wyndham Pool
|96
|118 westgate blvd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Cracker Barrel #90
|98
|138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/20/2026
|Thirsty Lemon With A Twist Mobile FSE
|100
|3246 Clemons Cir Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/20/2026
|Cobalt Row Pool
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Nashville I-24 Campground
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Organized Campgrounds
|04/20/2026
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel
|90
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|04/20/2026
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|90
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|100
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools
|04/20/2026
|First Watch #154
|99
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/20/2026
|GDubb's Brew Co. Mobile
|100
|5116 Cedar Retreat Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|Tus Postres JM LLC Mobile FSE
|100
|210 Hillwood Blvd Apt. 1113 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile
|100
|273 Neal Ave. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|Grumps American Diner Mobile
|100
|9102 12 Corners Rd Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service
|04/18/2026
|B.B. Creations Mobile Food Establishment
|100
|614 Timber Pl Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
|99
|161 N Main ST Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Knights Inn
|100
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels
|04/17/2026
|Sorelles Auxiliary Bar
|100
|161 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Cafe
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service
|91
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|04/17/2026
|El Gorila Raspados
|99
|10364 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville
|99
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
|97
|158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/17/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar-Smyrna
|100
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Better Days BBQ
|100
|11469 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|96
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/17/2026
|Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
|100
|1932 Almaville Rd Suite 100 Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Big Buck's BBQ Mobile FSE
|100
|1213 Frisco St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|89
|1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/17/2026
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|94
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|04/17/2026
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
|89
|210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Johnnie's Chili Mobile
|100
|2509 Hillingdon Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Comfort Inn Suite Hotel
|91
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|04/17/2026
|Montessori Weaver School
|100
|111 E. MTCS Rd. Building 2 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings
|04/17/2026
|Embassy Suites Pool
|94
|1200 Conference Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/17/2026
|Thida Thai Restaurant
|95
|10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/17/2026
|Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio
|100
|120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Body Piercing Studios
|04/16/2026
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|93
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|Indian Hills Pool
|92
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|Hilton Garden Inn Smyrna Nasvhille
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|04/16/2026
|Kona Kids Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|The Fried Tater Cafe
|99
|11088 Versailles Road Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|The Goat Restaurant
|100
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|The Goat Bar
|99
|2355 Adwell Street Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub
|99
|2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite G Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|Holiday Inn Express and Suites - Hotel
|100
|2230 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/16/2026
|Hampton Inn Smyrna Nashville
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels
|04/16/2026
|Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
|100
|120 Villanova Place Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|Hampton Inn Pool Smyrna Nashville
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|98
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|Linh Tattoo Studio
|100
|5619 Franklin Rd B2 Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|Mozaic Ink Tattoo Studio
|100
|266 A S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|93
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/16/2026
|Elrod's Cabinet Shop FSE
|100
|10752 Rockvale Rd Rockvale TN 37153
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/16/2026
|Breaking Bread Homestyle Meals & Catering
|100
|119 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|Giorgio's Pizza
|99
|901 Rock Springs Rd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/16/2026
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|90
|2708 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/15/2026
|Toot's West
|99
|4213 Franklin Road Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Music City Camp
|95
|5047 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Organized Campgrounds
|04/15/2026
|Black Diamond Tattoo Studio
|100
|1511 Memorial Bvrd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|21 Needles Tattoo and Piercing
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 501 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|5 Senses Bar
|100
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|100
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|5 Senses
|99
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. STE 515 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE
|100
|3025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Zenful Art Tattoo
|100
|218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Toot's West Bar
|100
|4213 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Kona Ice 8 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|LC/LF Tattoo Studio
|100
|406 W Burton St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|La Petite Academy Food Service
|99
|1212 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Middle Tennessee Tattoo Company
|100
|121 Lassetter Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Gramma's Hands Sweetery
|100
|3138 S Church St Suite I Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Layali Dubai LLC
|99
|1845 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Kona Kids Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/15/2026
|Maru Restaurant
|75
|3921 Franklin Rd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Bob's Barbecue
|98
|106 Enon Springs W. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Margarita House
|95
|580 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|La Siesta Restaurant
|97
|1608 Nw Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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