Health Scores: Rutherford County April 15, 2026

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE 100 3025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/15/2026 Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna 100 470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/14/2026 Lemongrass Thai Sushi Bar 100 220 Veterans PKWY Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/14/2026 Hampton Inn and Suites - FE 99 325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/14/2026 Penn Station 100 3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186 Food Service 04/14/2026 Motel 6 100 114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/14/2026 Lemongrass Thai Sushi 93 220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/14/2026 Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant 100 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/14/2026 Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio 100 423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment 100 800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Blue Coast Burrito 100 635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/14/2026 Curry House 100 669 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/14/2026 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Jonathon's Grille 98 2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/14/2026 Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/14/2026 The Lash Lounge 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/14/2026 Hampton Inn and Suites - Hotel 97 325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/14/2026 Lavergne High School Pool 98 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Drake's Restaurant 99 2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Neighbors Murfreesboro 100 2512 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Las Trojas Murfreesboro 99 3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 CAVA 100 2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 98 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Crumbl Cookies 99 2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/13/2026 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 89 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/13/2026 5 Senses Catering 100 855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/13/2026 Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service 100 201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/13/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 04/13/2026 Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio 100 132 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Body Piercing Studios 04/13/2026 Krystal 100 750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/13/2026 CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR 95 995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/13/2026 Cheddars Casual Cafe 82 995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/13/2026 Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/11/2026 Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est 100 5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/11/2026 Barfield Baseball Concessions 1 100 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/11/2026 Barfield Baseball Concessions 2 100 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/11/2026 The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile 100 638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/11/2026 The Meat Wagon Mobile 100 4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/11/2026 Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit 100 705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122 Food Service 04/11/2026 Clarkes Kitchen Mobile 76 3010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066 Food Service 04/11/2026 Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile 100 1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/11/2026 Mack's Hot Chicken 98 12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/10/2026 Barbara's Factory Food Truck 86 2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/10/2026 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc 70 210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/10/2026 Smyrna Cafe 95 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/10/2026 Rock-N-Roll Sushi 99 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/10/2026 Mad's Hot Butts BBQ Mobile FSE 100 2019 Allegra Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/10/2026 Wing Stop 100 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/10/2026 Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant 92 158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084 Food Service 04/10/2026 Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar 100 115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 04/10/2026 Grindstone Cowboy 100 115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service 04/10/2026 Pupuseria Y Taqueria La Guanaquita Mobile 100 2086 Caladonia Way Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/10/2026 Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc 99 230 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/09/2026 El Parce Mobile 99 3253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/09/2026 Deep South Growlers 98 1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/09/2026 Wings On 95 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service 04/09/2026 The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar 100 112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/09/2026 Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile FSE 100 2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/09/2026 Primrose Bar 100 1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/09/2026 Jelena Aestetics 100 212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/09/2026 Taste of Thai 97 1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/09/2026 Miracle Field Concessions 98 2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/09/2026 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/09/2026 Jose's Kitchen Mobile 100 721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/09/2026 Kona Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/09/2026 UGADI Indian Grill 94 2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/09/2026 Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession 100 210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/09/2026 Waffle House #2326 100 1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/09/2026 Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE 94 10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/09/2026 Pad Thai Cafe 99 2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service 04/09/2026 Cepi Mania LLC Mobile 99 314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/09/2026 Primrose Restaurant 98 1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/09/2026 Subway #57599 99 5524 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/09/2026 Love4Boba Cafe 100 6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/08/2026 Kids R Kids #2 Tn (Facility) Approval 1152 N. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities 04/08/2026 Smyrna Shogun Express Inc. FSE 96 593 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/08/2026 Main Event Bar 100 1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Main Event Kitchen 100 1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro 100 4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 04/08/2026 Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc 100 1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/08/2026 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Best Western Inn 93 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/08/2026 Hokkaido Ramen House 97 521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Hangry Joe's TI 100 3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Con Madres Mobile FSE 100 308 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/08/2026 Brows by Lynn 100 2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Taco Station 97 1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/08/2026 Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile) 100 1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020 Food Service 04/08/2026 Homer Pittard School Food Service 100 923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service 04/08/2026 Clean Eatz 99 2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel 100 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/08/2026 WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro 100 157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels 04/08/2026 Knights Inn 86 2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hotels Motels 04/08/2026 Aristocratic Ink Tattoo 100 117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026 Coffee Haus 99 2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC 100 2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/08/2026 Los Inks Tattoo Studio 100 301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios 04/08/2026

According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email