Health Scores: Rutherford County April 15, 2026

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Otro Nivel Fast Food Mobile FSE
|100
|3025 Mesquite Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/15/2026
|Chick-Fil-A At Smyrna
|100
|470 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi Bar
|100
|220 Veterans PKWY Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Hampton Inn and Suites - FE
|99
|325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Penn Station
|100
|3053 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129-4186
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Motel 6
|100
|114 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/14/2026
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|93
|220 Veterans Pkwy. STE L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant
|100
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Lash Out Salon Tattoo Studio
|100
|423 W. Walnut Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Smiles Beauty Tattoo Establishment
|100
|800 Bridge Ave Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Blue Coast Burrito
|100
|635 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Curry House
|100
|669 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Jonathon's Grille
|98
|2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|Kona Kids Ice 2 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/14/2026
|The Lash Lounge
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/14/2026
|Hampton Inn and Suites - Hotel
|97
|325 North Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/14/2026
|Lavergne High School Pool
|98
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne TN 37086
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Drake's Restaurant
|99
|2614 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Neighbors Murfreesboro
|100
|2512 Roby Corlew Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Las Trojas Murfreesboro
|99
|3105 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|CAVA
|100
|2634 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|98
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Crumbl Cookies
|99
|2839 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/13/2026
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|89
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/13/2026
|5 Senses Catering
|100
|855 W College St Suite U Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Lancaster Early Learning Center Food Service
|100
|201 Mayfield Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|04/13/2026
|Bella Vita Body Piercing Studio
|100
|132 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Body Piercing Studios
|04/13/2026
|Krystal
|100
|750 Nissan Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|CHEDDARS CASUAL CAFE BAR
|95
|995 INDUSTRIAL BLVD Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Cheddars Casual Cafe
|82
|995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/13/2026
|Kona Ice 7 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est
|100
|5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 1
|100
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Barfield Baseball Concessions 2
|100
|697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|The Wok Asian Cuisine Mobile
|100
|638 Cason Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|The Meat Wagon Mobile
|100
|4107 Manson Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Gyro Tabouli II Mobile Unit
|100
|705 Bench Ln Mt. Juliet TN 37122
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Clarkes Kitchen Mobile
|76
|3010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Kettle Pop Shoppe Mobile
|100
|1706 John Lee Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/11/2026
|Mack's Hot Chicken
|98
|12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Barbara's Factory Food Truck
|86
|2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc
|70
|210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Smyrna Cafe
|95
|1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi
|99
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Mad's Hot Butts BBQ Mobile FSE
|100
|2019 Allegra Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Wing Stop
|100
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
|92
|158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Grindstone Cowboy Aux Bar
|100
|115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Grindstone Cowboy
|100
|115 N Main St Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Pupuseria Y Taqueria La Guanaquita Mobile
|100
|2086 Caladonia Way Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/10/2026
|Alo Michoacan Ice Cream Shop 3 llc
|99
|230 N Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|El Parce Mobile
|99
|3253 Hardwood Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Deep South Growlers
|98
|1602 W. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Wings On
|95
|5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|The Velvet Room Speakeasy & Wine Bar
|100
|112 S Maple St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Freeze Warning Shaved Ice Mobile FSE
|100
|2110 Moonlite Ct Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Primrose Bar
|100
|1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Jelena Aestetics
|100
|212 W Main St Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/09/2026
|Taste of Thai
|97
|1841 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Miracle Field Concessions
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Mood Studios Tattoo Studio
|100
|1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/09/2026
|Jose's Kitchen Mobile
|100
|721-300 President Pl Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Kona Ice 3 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|UGADI Indian Grill
|94
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Smyrna Baseball Junior League Concession
|100
|210 Todd Ln Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Waffle House #2326
|100
|1622 Joe B Jackson Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Badd Beans Java Mobile FSE
|94
|10728 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Pad Thai Cafe
|99
|2568 S. Church St. Suite E Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Cepi Mania LLC Mobile
|99
|314 Charity Ln Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Primrose Restaurant
|98
|1650 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Subway #57599
|99
|5524 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/09/2026
|Love4Boba Cafe
|100
|6528 New Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Kids R Kids #2 Tn (Facility)
|Approval
|1152 N. Rutherford Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities
|04/08/2026
|Smyrna Shogun Express Inc. FSE
|96
|593 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Main Event Bar
|100
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Main Event Kitchen
|100
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Viewpoint Pool at Murfreesboro
|100
|4236 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|04/08/2026
|Kids R Kids #2 Tn Food Svc
|100
|1152 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Best Western Inn
|93
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/08/2026
|Hokkaido Ramen House
|97
|521 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Hangry Joe's TI
|100
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Con Madres Mobile FSE
|100
|308 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Brows by Lynn
|100
|2106 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Taco Station
|97
|1344A South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Kona Ice 1 of Middle TN (Mobile)
|100
|1311 Anderton Rd Bell Buckle TN 37020
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Homer Pittard School Food Service
|100
|923 E. Lytle St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Clean Eatz
|99
|2222 Medical Center Parkway Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Hotel
|100
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/08/2026
|WoodSpring Suites Murfreesboro
|100
|157 John R Rice Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels
|04/08/2026
|Knights Inn
|86
|2036 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Hotels Motels
|04/08/2026
|Aristocratic Ink Tattoo
|100
|117 E Main St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
|Coffee Haus
|99
|2108 Medical Center PKWY Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
|100
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service
|04/08/2026
|Los Inks Tattoo Studio
|100
|301 Jefferson Pike Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios
|04/08/2026
According to the health department’s latest available information, here are the scores. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public. Inspection reports are also available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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