Health Scores: Rutherford County April 15, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
32

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar1002455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Never Better Juice Bar100246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/14/2025
San Marcos Taqueria 298206 N Thompson Ln Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/14/2025
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio100132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/14/2025
BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse972455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Bar Louie992615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Blue Coast Burrito981122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/14/2025
Bar Louie Bar992615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Sabor Latino #2871935 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels99205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/14/2025
China Garden972480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant982706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Los Churrascos Restaurante 2981668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/14/2025
The Front Street Pub100104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Waffle House #22151001928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Lucky Ladd Farm Main Kitchen1004306 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Follow-Up04/12/2025
Gramma's Hands Sweetery Mobile Food Est1004315 Aurora Circle Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/12/2025
Full of Bologna FSE Mobile1002757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/12/2025
Motor City Eats Mobile Food Establishment993212 Clapham Rd Antioch TN 37013Food Service Routine04/12/2025
Southern Scoops Mobile FSE100416 Long Creek Dr Christiana TN 37037Food Service Routine04/12/2025
Lucky Ladd Pizza Mobile FSE1004306 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine04/12/2025
Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est1005141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/12/2025
Wok N Roll1002924 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House Bar100215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Miracle Field Concessions992310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/11/2025
The Salvation Army Food Service981137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Baymont Inn Suites2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/11/2025
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C10671002420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio100501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/11/2025
Sinister Ink Tattoo Company1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/11/2025
Sir Pizza A498110-A Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Little Sprouts FS1001304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Cowgirl Blues Tattoo100760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/11/2025
Walter Hill School Food Service1006309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Hattie Jane's99116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Rutherford Academy1002320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/11/2025
Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House97215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/11/2025
Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile100113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen100113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Walter Hill Elementary School976309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine04/11/2025
Black Box Ice Cream Shop10011473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Hangry Joe's TI973119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Tattoos by Paul Studio10098 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167Tattoo Studios Routine04/10/2025
Chrome Halo100517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/10/2025
Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio100502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/10/2025
Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit993116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant97210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Cracker Barrel #9096138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Maya Mexican Grill98805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Margarita House81145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/10/2025
MTSU Recreation Center Pool981500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/10/2025
Smyrna High School Pool92100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine04/10/2025
Embassy Suites Pool1001200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/10/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/10/2025
Fortress Grove Apts Pool943920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/10/2025
Comfort Inn Suites Pool1003001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/10/2025
Beyond Aquatics Pool 2100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/10/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/10/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1001306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine04/10/2025
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine04/10/2025
Maya Mexican Grill Bar99805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile1002507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Taqueria mi Oaxaca Mobile99729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Elotes Manzanos (mobile)1002111 Golfield Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/09/2025
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool1002689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/09/2025
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant98158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Taqueria Azteca98305 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Mexiven991706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Dos Rancheros Restaurant952458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
La Siesta Restaurant802424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Jonathon's Grille982911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Margarita House97580 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine04/09/2025
The Lash Lounge1002615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/09/2025
Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering100117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Eagleville School Food Service100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Eagleville High School Store100300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Red Nimbus Tattoo100105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/08/2025
Craft Brow Tattoo Studio100120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro TN 37130Tattoo Studios Routine04/08/2025
Providence Christian Food Service100410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Thurman Francis School Food Service100221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Straight Edge Tattoo1002285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/08/2025
Adorn Tattoo1001948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/08/2025
Cozy Quest Tattoos1003330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/08/2025
Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio1001948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129Tattoo Studios Routine04/08/2025
Wall Street100121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Whiskey Dix10022 North Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/08/2025
All American Cafe952805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar992243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Mack's Hot Chicken9712978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
Magic Way Steak and Gyro98534 Enon Springs East Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
Lionheart Children's AcademyApproval431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Child Care Facilities Routine04/08/2025
3343 Memorial Pool963343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Indian Hills Pool98Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool983237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Providence Christian Academy Preschool100410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129School Buildings Routine04/08/2025
Thurman Francis Elem. School100221 Todd Ln. Smyrna TN 37167School Buildings Routine04/08/2025
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool100Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Riverdale High School Pool98Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
One Church Calvary Child Care FS100431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Bad Daddy's Burger Aux1002243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel92110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Hotels Motels Routine04/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR