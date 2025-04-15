Health Scores: Rutherford County April 15, 2025

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar 100 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Never Better Juice Bar 100 246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 San Marcos Taqueria 2 98 206 N Thompson Ln Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/14/2025 Bella Vita Tattoo Studio 100 132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/14/2025 BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse 97 2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Bar Louie 99 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Blue Coast Burrito 98 1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/14/2025 Bar Louie Bar 99 2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Sabor Latino #2 87 1935 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels 99 205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 China Garden 97 2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant 98 2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Los Churrascos Restaurante 2 98 1668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/14/2025 The Front Street Pub 100 104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Waffle House #2215 100 1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Lucky Ladd Farm Main Kitchen 100 4306 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Follow-Up 04/12/2025 Gramma's Hands Sweetery Mobile Food Est 100 4315 Aurora Circle Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/12/2025 Full of Bologna FSE Mobile 100 2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/12/2025 Motor City Eats Mobile Food Establishment 99 3212 Clapham Rd Antioch TN 37013 Food Service Routine 04/12/2025 Southern Scoops Mobile FSE 100 416 Long Creek Dr Christiana TN 37037 Food Service Routine 04/12/2025 Lucky Ladd Pizza Mobile FSE 100 4306 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 04/12/2025 Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est 100 5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/12/2025 Wok N Roll 100 2924 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House Bar 100 215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Miracle Field Concessions 99 2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/11/2025 The Salvation Army Food Service 98 1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Baymont Inn Suites 2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/11/2025 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067 100 2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio 100 501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/11/2025 Sinister Ink Tattoo Company 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/11/2025 Sir Pizza A4 98 110-A Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Little Sprouts FS 100 1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Cowgirl Blues Tattoo 100 760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/11/2025 Walter Hill School Food Service 100 6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Hattie Jane's 99 116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Rutherford Academy 100 2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/11/2025 Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House 97 215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/11/2025 Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile 100 113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen 100 113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Walter Hill Elementary School 97 6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 04/11/2025 Black Box Ice Cream Shop 100 11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Hangry Joe's TI 97 3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Tattoos by Paul Studio 100 98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/10/2025 Chrome Halo 100 517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/10/2025 Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio 100 502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/10/2025 Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit 99 3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant 97 210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Cracker Barrel #90 96 138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Maya Mexican Grill 98 805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Margarita House 81 145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 98 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/10/2025 Smyrna High School Pool 92 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 04/10/2025 Embassy Suites Pool 100 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 94 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 100 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 04/10/2025 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 04/10/2025 Maya Mexican Grill Bar 99 805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile 100 2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Taqueria mi Oaxaca Mobile 99 729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Elotes Manzanos (mobile) 100 2111 Golfield Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 100 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant 98 158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Taqueria Azteca 98 305 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Mexiven 99 1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Dos Rancheros Restaurant 95 2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 La Siesta Restaurant 80 2424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Jonathon's Grille 98 2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Margarita House 97 580 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 The Lash Lounge 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/09/2025 Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering 100 117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Eagleville School Food Service 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Eagleville High School Store 100 300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Red Nimbus Tattoo 100 105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/08/2025 Craft Brow Tattoo Studio 100 120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro TN 37130 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/08/2025 Providence Christian Food Service 100 410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Thurman Francis School Food Service 100 221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Straight Edge Tattoo 100 2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/08/2025 Adorn Tattoo 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/08/2025 Cozy Quest Tattoos 100 3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/08/2025 Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio 100 1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/08/2025 Wall Street 100 121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Whiskey Dix 100 22 North Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 All American Cafe 95 2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 99 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Mack's Hot Chicken 97 12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 Magic Way Steak and Gyro 98 534 Enon Springs East Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 Lionheart Children's Academy Approval 431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Child Care Facilities Routine 04/08/2025 3343 Memorial Pool 96 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Indian Hills Pool 98 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 98 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Providence Christian Academy Preschool 100 410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 School Buildings Routine 04/08/2025 Thurman Francis Elem. School 100 221 Todd Ln. Smyrna TN 37167 School Buildings Routine 04/08/2025 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 100 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Riverdale High School Pool 98 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 One Church Calvary Child Care FS 100 431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Bad Daddy's Burger Aux 100 2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel 92 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Hotels Motels Routine 04/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

