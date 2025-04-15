Health Scores: Rutherford County April 15, 2025

These are the health scores for April 8-15, 2025, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse Bar
|100
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Never Better Juice Bar
|100
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|San Marcos Taqueria 2
|98
|206 N Thompson Ln Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/14/2025
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|100
|132 South Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/14/2025
|BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse
|97
|2455 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Bar Louie
|99
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Blue Coast Burrito
|98
|1122 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/14/2025
|Bar Louie Bar
|99
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Sabor Latino #2
|87
|1935 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Mid Cumberland Meals On Wheels
|99
|205 N. Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|China Garden
|97
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Gyro Tabouli II Restaurant
|98
|2706 Old Fort Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Los Churrascos Restaurante 2
|98
|1668 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/14/2025
|The Front Street Pub
|100
|104 Front St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Waffle House #2215
|100
|1928 South Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Lucky Ladd Farm Main Kitchen
|100
|4306 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/12/2025
|Gramma's Hands Sweetery Mobile Food Est
|100
|4315 Aurora Circle Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/12/2025
|Full of Bologna FSE Mobile
|100
|2757 Painted Pony Dr Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/12/2025
|Motor City Eats Mobile Food Establishment
|99
|3212 Clapham Rd Antioch TN 37013
|Food Service Routine
|04/12/2025
|Southern Scoops Mobile FSE
|100
|416 Long Creek Dr Christiana TN 37037
|Food Service Routine
|04/12/2025
|Lucky Ladd Pizza Mobile FSE
|100
|4306 Rocky Glade Rd Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|04/12/2025
|Repicci's Italian Ice of Murfreesboro Mobile Food Est
|100
|5141 East Calgary Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/12/2025
|Wok N Roll
|100
|2924 South Church Street Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House Bar
|100
|215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Miracle Field Concessions
|99
|2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/11/2025
|The Salvation Army Food Service
|98
|1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Baymont Inn Suites
|2230 Armory Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/11/2025
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers #C1067
|100
|2420 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Vintage Gypsy Parlor Tattoo Studio
|100
|501 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/11/2025
|Sinister Ink Tattoo Company
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 202 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/11/2025
|Sir Pizza A4
|98
|110-A Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Little Sprouts FS
|100
|1304 Jones Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Cowgirl Blues Tattoo
|100
|760 N. Thompson LN Suite 4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/11/2025
|Walter Hill School Food Service
|100
|6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Hattie Jane's
|99
|116 North Church st Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Rutherford Academy
|100
|2320 Southgate Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/11/2025
|Five on Black Kitchen and Spirit House
|97
|215 N. Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/11/2025
|Whisk and the Whimsy Mobile
|100
|113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Whisk and the Whimsy Residential Kitchen
|100
|113 S Epps Wood Ct Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Walter Hill Elementary School
|97
|6309 Lebanon Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|04/11/2025
|Black Box Ice Cream Shop
|100
|11473 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Hangry Joe's TI
|97
|3119 Medical Center Pkwy A4 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Tattoos by Paul Studio
|100
|98 Mayfield Drive Suite A #200 Smyrna TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/10/2025
|Chrome Halo
|100
|517 A West. Main St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/10/2025
|Alchemy Murfreesboro Tattoo Studio
|100
|502 A South Maney Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/10/2025
|Yaya's Thai Cafe Mobile Unit
|99
|3116 Arthur Dr Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
|97
|210 Country Village Dr. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Cracker Barrel #90
|96
|138 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Maya Mexican Grill
|98
|805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Margarita House
|81
|145 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|98
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/10/2025
|Smyrna High School Pool
|92
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/10/2025
|Embassy Suites Pool
|100
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|94
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|100
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/10/2025
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/10/2025
|Maya Mexican Grill Bar
|99
|805 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Sanders Bros Coffee Mobile
|100
|2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Taqueria mi Oaxaca Mobile
|99
|729 Wildwood Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Elotes Manzanos (mobile)
|100
|2111 Golfield Ct Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant
|98
|158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Taqueria Azteca
|98
|305 S. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Mexiven
|99
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Dos Rancheros Restaurant
|95
|2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|La Siesta Restaurant
|80
|2424 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Jonathon's Grille
|98
|2911 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Margarita House
|97
|580 Waldron Road La Vergne TN 37086
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|The Lash Lounge
|100
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2035 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/09/2025
|Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering
|100
|117 Spring Cir Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Eagleville School Food Service
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Eagleville High School Store
|100
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Red Nimbus Tattoo
|100
|105 B N Maple Street Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/08/2025
|Craft Brow Tattoo Studio
|100
|120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/08/2025
|Providence Christian Food Service
|100
|410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Thurman Francis School Food Service
|100
|221 Todd Lane. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Straight Edge Tattoo
|100
|2285 NW. Broad St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/08/2025
|Adorn Tattoo
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy 504 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/08/2025
|Cozy Quest Tattoos
|100
|3330 Blackman Rd Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/08/2025
|Perma Beauty Tattoo Studio
|100
|1948 Old Fort Pkwy Suite 404 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/08/2025
|Wall Street
|100
|121 N. Maple St. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Whiskey Dix
|100
|22 North Public Square Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|All American Cafe
|95
|2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|99
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Mack's Hot Chicken
|97
|12978 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|Magic Way Steak and Gyro
|98
|534 Enon Springs East Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|Lionheart Children's Academy
|Approval
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|04/08/2025
|3343 Memorial Pool
|96
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Indian Hills Pool
|98
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Providence Christian Academy Preschool
|100
|410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|School Buildings Routine
|04/08/2025
|Thurman Francis Elem. School
|100
|221 Todd Ln. Smyrna TN 37167
|School Buildings Routine
|04/08/2025
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|100
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Riverdale High School Pool
|98
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|One Church Calvary Child Care FS
|100
|431 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Bad Daddy's Burger Aux
|100
|2243 Medical Center Pkwy Suite B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Hotel
|92
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/08/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
