Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 10, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score Address Type Date Stones River Apartment Pool 100 205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Almaville Apartment Homes 96 961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/9/2024 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 100 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/6/2024 3343 Memorial Pool 100 3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Carriage Park Condo Pool 97 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/5/2024 Summer Creek Pool 100 2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/4/2024 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 92 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 96 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 River Chase Community Pool 96 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 96 1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/9/2024 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 98 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Savannah Ridge Pool 98 398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 94 1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 98 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool 94 398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Rockvale Meadows Pool 98 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 98 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool 98 2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/6/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 94 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 94 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Salem Creek Pool 86 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Vineyards Pool 90 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Forest Oaks #1 94 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool 96 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 96 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 96 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Three Rivers HOA Pool 95 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 100 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 92 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 98 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool 100 2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Vineyards Kiddie Pool 94 Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Forest Oaks II Pool 98 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Amberton Community Pool 92 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 Stewart Springs Pool 96 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/5/2024 City Edge Flats Pool 96 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Westlawn HOA Pool 95 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Best Western Swimming Pool 94 168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 100 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Adams Place Pool 94 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Northfield Commons Apartments Pool 96 2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Rivermont Apartment Pool 98 2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Colony House Pool 100 1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/4/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 93 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 93 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 96 1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024 101 Depot Pool 96 101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

