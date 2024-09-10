Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 10, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Stones River Apartment Pool
|100
|205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Almaville Apartment Homes
|96
|961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/9/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/6/2024
|3343 Memorial Pool
|100
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|97
|789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/5/2024
|Summer Creek Pool
|100
|2001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/4/2024
|Carrington Park Apt. Pool
|92
|2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|96
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|River Chase Community Pool
|96
|2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|96
|1306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/9/2024
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|98
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Savannah Ridge Pool
|98
|398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|94
|1335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|98
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool
|94
|398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Pool
|98
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool
|98
|2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool
|98
|2108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/6/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|94
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Salem Creek Pool
|86
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Vineyards Pool
|90
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Forest Oaks #1
|94
|1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool
|96
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|South Haven Neighborhood Pool
|96
|6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|96
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Three Rivers HOA Pool
|95
|2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stonebridge at Three Rivers
|100
|2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Salem Creek Kiddie Pool
|92
|2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool
|98
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool
|100
|2196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Vineyards Kiddie Pool
|94
|Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Forest Oaks II Pool
|98
|1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Amberton Community Pool
|92
|829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|Stewart Springs Pool
|96
|1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/5/2024
|City Edge Flats Pool
|96
|2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Westlawn HOA Pool
|95
|1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Best Western Swimming Pool
|94
|168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|100
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Adams Place Pool
|94
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Northfield Commons Apartments Pool
|96
|2325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Rivermont Apartment Pool
|98
|2160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Colony House Pool
|100
|1510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/4/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|93
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|93
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|96
|1453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
|101 Depot Pool
|96
|101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/3/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!