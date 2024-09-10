Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 10, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Stones River Apartment Pool100205 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/9/2024
Almaville Apartment Homes96961 Seven Oaks Blvd, Leasing Office Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/9/2024
Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool1002719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/6/2024
3343 Memorial Pool1003343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Carriage Park Condo Pool97789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/5/2024
Summer Creek Pool1002001 Madison Square Blvd. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/4/2024
Carrington Park Apt. Pool922778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool961461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
River Chase Community Pool962142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool961306 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/9/2024
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool983237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Savannah Ridge Pool98398 Sayre Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool941335 Conference center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Double Tree Hotel Pool981850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Savannah Ridge Kiddie Pool94398 Sayre Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Rockvale Meadows Pool982224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool982224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro - Pool982108 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/6/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool942689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool943001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Salem Creek Pool862725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Vineyards Pool90Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Forest Oaks #1941002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Pool962196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
South Haven Neighborhood Pool966565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool96521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Three Rivers HOA Pool952719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Stonebridge at Three Rivers1002236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Salem Creek Kiddie Pool922725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool981319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Villages Of Garrison Cove Kiddie Pool1002196 Aberdeen Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Vineyards Kiddie Pool94Woodbridge Ln Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Forest Oaks II Pool981003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Amberton Community Pool92829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
Stewart Springs Pool961319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/5/2024
City Edge Flats Pool962435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Westlawn HOA Pool951009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Best Western Swimming Pool94168 Chaffin Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Overall Creek Apartments Pool1005150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Adams Place Pool941925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Northfield Commons Apartments Pool962325 Willowbrook Dr., BLDG K Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Rivermont Apartment Pool982160 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Colony House Pool1001510 Huntington Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/4/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna93400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna93400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
Holiday Inn Pool961453 Silohill Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024
101 Depot Pool96101 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

