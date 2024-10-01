Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Oct. 1, 2024

Michael Carpenter
These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE1002573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/30/2024
Indian Hills Pool100Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/27/2024
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool94750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/25/2024
Liberty Heights Pool96750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/25/2024
Cobalt Row Pool981955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/24/2024
LC Murfreesboro Pool882355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/27/2024
Sheffield Park Pool963504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/27/2024
Home2 Suites/Tru Pool100909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool100110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Nashville I-24 Campground Pool1001130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool98111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool984003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Southern Meadows Pool92111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Village at Elam Farms Pool982945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
Oakland High School Pool96Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Tuscany HOA Pool1003506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
1540 Place Apartment Pool1001540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

