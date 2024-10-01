Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Oct. 1, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|100
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Indian Hills Pool
|100
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/27/2024
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|94
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Liberty Heights Pool
|96
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Cobalt Row Pool
|98
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|LC Murfreesboro Pool
|88
|2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/27/2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|96
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/27/2024
|Home2 Suites/Tru Pool
|100
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool
|100
|110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Nashville I-24 Campground Pool
|100
|1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool
|98
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|98
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Southern Meadows Pool
|92
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Village at Elam Farms Pool
|98
|2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|Oakland High School Pool
|96
|Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Tuscany HOA Pool
|100
|3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|1540 Place Apartment Pool
|100
|1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
