Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Oct. 1, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 24 through October 1, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Indian Hills Pool 100 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/27/2024 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 94 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Liberty Heights Pool 96 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Cobalt Row Pool 98 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/24/2024 LC Murfreesboro Pool 88 2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/27/2024 Sheffield Park Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/27/2024 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 100 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Nashville I-24 Campground Pool 100 1130 Rocky Fork Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Southern Meadows Kiddie Pool 98 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 98 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Southern Meadows Pool 92 111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Village at Elam Farms Pool 98 2945 Elam RD Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 Oakland High School Pool 96 Patriot Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Tuscany HOA Pool 100 3506 Cortona Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 1540 Place Apartment Pool 100 1540 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

