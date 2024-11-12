Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Nov. 12, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/8/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Paddock Club Spa92150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Sports Com Indoor Pool982310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool962130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool1002001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Adams Place Pool961925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Double Tree Hotel Pool961850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool982227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Vintage Gateway1002107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool982227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Paddock Club Apartment Pool92150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/8/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool942689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool1003001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna89400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna87400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/7/2024
The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool963237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Embassy Suites Pool981200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129Swimming Pools11/7/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool98810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167Swimming Pools11/6/2024
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool98341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools11/5/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool923920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools11/5/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools11/5/2024
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool98341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128Swimming Pools11/5/2024
Riverdale High School Pool100Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130Swimming Pools11/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

