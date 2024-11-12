Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Nov. 12, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Paddock Club Spa 92 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Sports Com Indoor Pool 98 2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 96 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool 100 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Adams Place Pool 96 1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 96 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 98 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Vintage Gateway 100 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 98 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Paddock Club Apartment Pool 92 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/8/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 94 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 100 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 89 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 87 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool 96 3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Embassy Suites Pool 98 1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129 Swimming Pools 11/7/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Swimming Pools 11/6/2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 98 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 92 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 98 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024 Riverdale High School Pool 100 Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130 Swimming Pools 11/5/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

