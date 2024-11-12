Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Nov. 12, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for November 5-12, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Paddock Club Spa
|92
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Sports Com Indoor Pool
|98
|2310 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|96
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Adams Place Pool
|96
|1925 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Double Tree Hotel Pool
|96
|1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|98
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Vintage Gateway
|100
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Paddock Club Apartment Pool
|92
|150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/8/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|100
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|89
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|87
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|The Parc at Murfreesboro Pool
|96
|3237 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Embassy Suites Pool
|98
|1200 Conference. Enter Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Swimming Pools
|11/7/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna TN 37167
|Swimming Pools
|11/6/2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|92
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|98
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
|Riverdale High School Pool
|100
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Swimming Pools
|11/5/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!