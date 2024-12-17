Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Dec. 17, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|100
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|12/12/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|100
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|12/11/2024
|Comfort Suites Spa
|96
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Landmark Apts Hot Tub
|100
|2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Smyrna High School Pool
|98
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|MTSU Recreation Center Pool
|100
|1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/13/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|90
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|91
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|100
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|95
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|94
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
