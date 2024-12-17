Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Dec. 17, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 100 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Cason Estates Pool 100 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 12/12/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 100 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 12/11/2024 Comfort Suites Spa 96 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Landmark Apts Hot Tub 100 2827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Smyrna High School Pool 98 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/13/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 90 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 91 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 100 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 94 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

