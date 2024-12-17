Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Dec. 17, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
210

These are the public swimming pool health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Beyond Aquatics Pool 1100236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Cason Estates Pool1001650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools - Follow-Up12/12/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool1003001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Follow-Up12/11/2024
Comfort Suites Spa96226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Landmark Apts Hot Tub1002827 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Smyrna High School Pool98100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
MTSU Recreation Center Pool1001500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools - Routine12/13/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool902565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Days Inn Pool - WPI91182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool1004000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Days Inn Pool - MI95182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool942227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

