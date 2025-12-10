Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for October 2025

The Tennessee Department of Health has released its October 2025 disciplinary action report, detailing violations and penalties issued to healthcare professionals across middle Tennessee. The report encompasses various medical boards and includes actions ranging from continuing education failures to serious professional misconduct.

Chiropractic and Dental Violations

Multiple chiropractors in middle Tennessee received citations for continuing education failures and expired license violations:

Amy Carpenter, Mount Juliet: failure to complete continuing education requirements, $600 civil penalty

Erin Darte, Mount Juliet: failure to complete continuing education requirements, $600 civil penalty

Craig Kuhar, Spring Hill: practiced as a chiropractor for twelve months while license was expired, reprimand and $550 civil penalty

The Board of Dentistry took action against several middle Tennessee professionals:

Enrique Bursian, Spring Hill: failure to obtain continuing education requirements, $600 civil penalty

Gillian Guin, Franklin: failure to complete continuing education requirements, $600 civil penalty

Laura Schanhals, Franklin: failure to obtain continuing education requirements, $150 civil penalty

Jacob Vanhooser, Nashville: failure to complete continuing education requirements, $600 civil penalty

Ramin Saeedpour, Nashville: failure to complete continuing education requirements, $600 civil penalty

Steven Hernandez, Nashville: failure to obtain continuing education requirements, $600 civil penalty

Pharmacy Board Issues Major Penalties

The Board of Pharmacy issued substantial penalties following serious violations. Sean Harrison of Smyrna faced license probation for five years after inspectors found the pharmacy unattended with controlled substance safe keys left exposed. Additional violations included improper prescription processing, patient care issues, and lack of running hot water. Harrison was prohibited from dispensing buprenorphine products and must pay costs up to $10,000.

Value Pharmacy LLC in Smyrna had its license revoked following similar inspection violations, including the pharmacy being unattended and inadequate documentation practices. The facility must pay costs not to exceed $10,000.

Lebanon and Murfreesboro Actions

Kroger Pharmacy in Lebanon was reprimanded and assessed a $500 penalty for failing to have a pharmacist-in-charge for sixteen days without notifying the board. Wesley Suddarth of Lebanon received a $600 penalty for continuing education failures.

Pruitt’s Discount Pharmacy locations faced significant actions. The Murfreesboro location was ordered to pay a $12,000 civil penalty for controlled substance monitoring database violations. The Nashville location received a reprimand, three-year probation, $25,000 civil penalty, and quarterly monitoring requirements for multiple Practice Act violations including expired products, facility relocation without notification, and record-keeping failures.

Additional Middle Tennessee Cases

Christopher Varghese of Nashville was reprimanded and assessed $900 in civil penalties for falsifying continuing education certification. Richard Hugh Sullivan IV of Nashville received a $600 penalty for gaps in required CPR certification while holding a conscious sedation permit.

Multiple Murfreesboro dental professionals faced citations. Kamron Cross received a $200 penalty for practicing on a lapsed license, while Lauren Scott and Janelle Lee were assessed $150 and $300 respectively for continuing education deficiencies.

The Tennessee Department of Health maintains detailed disciplinary information on its website, allowing public verification of license status and review of adverse actions against healthcare professionals.

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email