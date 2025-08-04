Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for June 2025

The Tennessee Department of Health’s June 2025 disciplinary action report reveals significant violations among Middle Tennessee healthcare providers, with several practitioners in the Nashville area and surrounding counties receiving sanctions ranging from probation to complete license revocation.

Emergency Medical Services Violations

Nashville Area

The most serious case involved Nashville paramedic William Howard Moening, whose license was revoked after he self-administered medications while on duty. Moening had an adverse reaction requiring emergency medical care and failed to properly maintain narcotics logbooks, representing a significant breach of professional standards and patient safety protocols.

Tullahoma

Expedited Medical Services faced disciplinary action after operating an unpermitted ambulance for patient transport. During an audit, two of the company’s three ambulances failed inspection, and the service was unable to produce required run and personnel records. The company received three years of probation and a $250 civil penalty, with $50 assessed for each of 39 runs completed in the unpermitted vehicle.

Hendersonville

Amy Ziegler had her AEMT license revoked for making false entries in clinical documentation while attending paramedic school. The Board determined that dishonesty in educational records constituted grounds for permanent license removal.

Medical Professionals Face Continuing Education Violations

Several Middle Tennessee physicians were cited for failing to complete required continuing education, with penalties reflecting the severity of their delays:

Nashville

Dr. William Rogers received the highest penalty among regional physicians, assessed $4,000 for failing to complete continuing education requirements originally due in March 2023.

Crossville

Dr. Timothy Spitler was penalized $1,300 for failing to complete continuing education requirements from March 2023.

Pharmacy Board Actions

Gallatin

A significant case emerged where Walgreens #18323 was assessed a $5,000 civil penalty for allowing unauthorized access to the pharmacy. On five separate occasions, pharmacy employees accessed the facility without pharmacist presence or supervision, violating state security requirements designed to prevent unauthorized entry and drug pilferage.

Sleep Disorder Specialists Cited

Ashland City

Pamela Hannah, a registered polysomnographic technologist, was assessed a $270 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education requirements originally due in June 2022.

Clarksville

Kimberly White, a polysomnographic technologist, received a $142.50 penalty for the same violation period.

Regulatory Transparency

Healthcare professionals and residents of Middle Tennessee are reminded that detailed disciplinary information remains accessible through the Tennessee Department of Health’s online licensing database at https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/default.aspx, providing transparency for both practitioners and the public they serve.

Note: This article reflects public disciplinary actions affecting Middle Tennessee healthcare providers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s June 2025 report. All penalties and actions listed have been officially imposed by the respective licensing boards.

More Local News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email