Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for July 2024

Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 68-1-114 requires the Tennessee Department of Health will issue a monthly media release listing all disciplinary actions the health-related boards took during the prior month. Below is a list of actions taken in July of 2024.
Tennessee Department of Health – July 2024
BOARD OF MEDICAL EXAMINERS
1. Barika Marise Butler-Quarles, MD
- License No.: 62697
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Violation: Unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct; Conviction of a felony or other offenses
- Action: Voluntary surrender of license; costs not to exceed $500.00
2. Richard S. Chang, MD
- License No.: 42192
- Location: Franklin
- Violation: Disciplinary action by Maryland State Board of Physicians for failure to safeguard protected health information
- Action: License placed on probation concurrent with Maryland probation; required to pay costs and submit documentation of termination of collaborating relationship
3. Milind Gadgil, MD
- License No.: 65984
- Location: Denver
- Violation: Unprofessional conduct; Disciplinary action by another state
- Action: License suspended; costs not to exceed $5,000.00
4. Christine Kasser, MD
- License No.: 19142
- Location: Memphis
- Violation: Inappropriate prescription of controlled substances; failure to comply with prior disciplinary orders
- Action: License surrendered (effective Dec 31, 2024); agree not to apply for reinstatement; required to make accommodations for existing patients and provide monthly reports; pay $500/month toward outstanding penalties
5. Imran Mirza, MD
- License No.: 35471
- Location: Memphis
- Violation: Unprofessional conduct; improper prescribing of controlled substances
- Action: License reprimanded; cannot prescribe opioids for 6 months (from Aug 30, 2024); required to complete courses on prescribing controlled drugs and medical documentation; $1,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $25,000
6. Sushri Mishra, MD
- License No.: 36632
- Location: Nashville
- Violation: Failure to pay costs and civil penalties from May 2023 Consent Order
- Action: License reprimanded; required to pay costs and $100 civil penalty
7. Cara Dyan Murillo, AMDX
- License No.: 9241
- Location: Gleason
- Violation: Worked as medical x-ray operator with expired certificate for 14 months
- Action: License reprimanded; required to pay costs and $700 civil penalty
8. Michael Najjar, MD
- License No.: 27354
- Location: Chattanooga
- Violation: Failure to maintain medical records as required
- Action: License placed on minimum 2 years probation; must complete medical documentation coursework; costs not to exceed $10,000
9. Thomas Namey, MD
- License No.: 19193
- Location: Knoxville
- Violation: Unprofessional conduct; violation of board regulations
- Action: License suspended; 7 Type C Civil penalties totaling $350; costs not to exceed $3,000.00
10. April Dawn Simpson, MDXL
- License No.: 11294
- Location: Stanton
- Violation: Worked as medical x-ray operator with expired certificate for 20 months
- Action: License reprimanded; required to pay costs and $1,000 civil penalty
11. Donald Evans Vollmer II, MD
- License No.: 31287
- Location: College Grove
- Violation: Unprofessional conduct; operation of medical spa without current registration
- Action: License reprimanded; 76 Type C Civil penalties totaling $3,800; costs not to exceed $2,000.00
Note: This report covers disciplinary actions taken in July 2024. For detailed information, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website.
