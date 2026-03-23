Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for Jan. 2026

Tennessee Health Board Disciplinary Actions: Middle Tennessee Practitioners — January 2026

The Tennessee Department of Health released its monthly disciplinary action report covering actions taken by health-related licensing boards in January 2026. The following Middle Tennessee practitioners were among those cited. Click for More News

Board of Chiropractic Examiners

Dwaine Allison, DC 754, Franklin — Practiced on a lapsed license for approximately four months. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $1,500.

Matthew Kuo, DC 3408, Spring Hill — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $600.

Samantha Oberg, DC 3681, Franklin — Practiced on a lapsed license for approximately three months. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $1,000.

Taryn Shaw, DC 3687, Nashville — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $600.

Lauren Stemle, DC 2847, Nashville — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $600.

Lee Thomas, DC 2354, Memphis — Paid a marketer for referring accident victims to his clinic around 2020. License suspended with suspension immediately stayed; placed on 180-day probation; required to pass an EBAS test and undergo an evaluation through the Tennessee Medical Foundation; assessed costs.

Board of Dentistry

Yasmin Blourchian, RDH 4653, Franklin — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $300.

Ashley Creech, RDA 32239, Fairview — Practiced on an expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $150.

Sharon Edgarton, RDA 13846, Clarksville — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $150.

Laura Evans, RDA 11698, Murfreesboro — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $300.

Nicholas Ferguson, DDS 10645, Nashville — Deficient in ACLS/PALS certification for the 2023–2024 audit cycle. Reprimanded; civil penalty of $600; costs up to $2,000.

Hope Foster, RDH 10184, Dickson — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $300.

Kelly Fullerton, RDH 10439, Murfreesboro — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $300.

Anita J. Galloway, DDS 9856, Nashville — Unprofessional conduct; failed to complete required continuing education; submitted falsified continuing education certificates. Reprimanded; civil penalty of $600; costs up to $800.

Joseph Glover, DMD 11260, Nashville — Deficient in sedation/anesthesia continuing education hours for the 2021–2022 audit cycle by four hours. Reprimanded; civil penalty of $600; must complete four make-up hours in sedation/anesthesia; costs up to $3,000.

Kathryn Hawn, DDS 10419, Nashville — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $600.

Benjamin Howard, DDS 3330, Oak Ridge — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $600.

Julie Jones, RDA 9915, Old Hickory — Failed to obtain the required 24 continuing education hours. Registration reprimanded; civil penalty of $150; costs up to $3,000.

Todd Larrabee, DDS 9243, Spring Hill — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $600.

Chaundra Lofton, RDA 13118, Madison — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $150.

Daisy Lucero, RDA 30676, Chapel Hill — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $150.

Victoria Morley, RDA 29773, Lynnville — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $150.

Alisha Potts, RDA 22303, La Vergne — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $150.

Alyson Russell, RDA 22615, Columbia — Failed to complete continuing education requirements. Agreed Citation; must submit continuing education; civil penalty of $150.

George Wesely Smiley, DDS 8039, Madison — Failed to submit in-person ACLS/PALS certification; this is his second continuing education violation. License reprimanded; civil penalty of $1,200; must provide proof of in-person ACLS/PALS verification within 30 days; costs up to $3,000.

Crystal Wilson, RDA 16676, Goodlettsville — Deficient in continuing education hours for the 2021–2022 audit cycle by 24 hours, including two hours in chemical dependency. Reprimanded; civil penalty of $300; must complete make-up continuing education within six months; costs up to $1,000.

Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners

David Cloud, PEDO 105, Thompson’s Station — Violated a board order from August 2024 by failing to pay costs and civil penalties. License reprimanded; costs up to $1,000, to be paid in full within 12 months.

Board of Licensed Professional Counselors, Licensed Marital and Family Therapists and Clinical Pastoral Therapists

Jackie Halstead, LMFT 909, Nashville — Practiced on a lapsed/expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $400.

Lena Wooton, LPC/MHSP 5200, Elizabethton — Routinely conducted client sessions in non-private environments with others present in the home; submitted a fraudulent certificate of completion for substance abuse assessment on behalf of her adult son and later admitted to administering assessments and providing treatment hours signified in that certificate. Reprimanded; must complete 15 additional continuing education courses covering boundaries, confidentiality, and ethics; civil penalties of $1,000; costs up to $500.

Board of Social Workers

Michelle Bruning, LMSW 14437, Nashville — Practiced on a lapsed/expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $300.

Kimberly McLaurin, LMSW 11005, Springfield — Practiced on a lapsed/expired license. Agreed Citation; civil penalty of $400.

Detailed information on all disciplinary actions is available through the Tennessee Department of Health’s licensure portal at apps.health.tn.gov.

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